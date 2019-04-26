Frontier Communications:  Short Interest Surges And Daily Volume Ebbs As We Approach Q1 2019 Earnings

The 200-day MA, which has represented an upper boundary for market pricing, is declining rapidly towards current pricing, setting up tension on whether the stock will be driven down further or whether it will break out of a three-year constraint.

Short interest reached yet another all-time high at 54,343,035 shares at the close of trading on April 15th, 2019, a 2.6% increase from the previous report (itself an all-time high).

I. Latest Short Interest Report:

As has been my practice, please find here a graph of Frontier Communications (FTR) common shares short interest, including the short interest from the latest report on the close of April 15th:

Short interest continues to surge inexorably higher. The latest report represents a 2.6% increase from the previous report for short interest on the close of March 29th, itself an all-time high when reported.

"Days to cover" for the latest report was 15.3 days, slightly down from the 15.6 days reported for March 29th. Even as short interest is higher, the daily average volume appeared to bump up a bit in the previous two weeks even as overall volume appears to moderate.

This led to a quick look at other technicals for Frontier.

II. Average Daily Volume Is Ebbing From The Highs Seen Earlier in the Year:

Here is a chart for Average Daily Volume, or ADV, for FTR since the conversion of the preferred shares in 2018:

From this chart, it is hard to tell much about volume trends on Frontier, except for there are some significant spikes in ADV. The last, big one occurred in the two days after the last earnings report, which sent volume into overdrive, the subsided back to "normal" levels.

In order to better discern volume trends, I applied a 20-day Moving Average to the volume to see if one can better identify an underlying trend. The graph of that treatment is found here:

In the opinion of this analyst, this chart is much more interesting. Overall, average daily volume had been observed largely in a channel between 3-4M shares, starting higher immediately after the preferred conversion through to early this year. Then, in early February 2019, ADV began to pick up substantially, peaking on Feb 27th and 28th (the two days after the earnings report) at which time there was volume of 30,081,400 and 13,072,000 for FTR on those days.

As one can see from the graph, average daily volume for much of February and March were well above normal and above the typical 3-4M share/day channel. Then, in early April, as suddenly as it appears, ADV began to ebb yet again back to the typical channel levels, at 3,443,440 as of the close of trading on April 23rd.

What is interesting is that there was a steep increase in short interest at roughly the time that ADV picked up and moved above the typical channel. However, the ADV has now returned to a more normal level, yet short interest continues to move higher unabated.

III. Market Pricing Movement During This Time, Including Expected Changes In Price Boundaries:

This combination of ever higher short interest combined with ebbing volume prompted a question about price movement for Frontier. Yes, we all know that Frontier has imitated a flying brick since the CTF Acquisition, but I hoped to surpass the "flying brick" understanding with a bit more nuanced view.

Here is the price movement of Frontier since the CTF Acquisition, adjusting for the 15-1 reverse split on the shares:

OK, it does actually look a lot like a flying brick, having lost 98%-ish of its value since the CTF Acquisition.

Add in the 20-Day Moving Average for this view:

As one can see, the 20-Day Moving Average has been declining on a substantial majority of days (doing a quick scouting count, it was something like 85% of closing prices pushed down the 20-Day Moving Average). This suggests a pretty steady decline, an observation with which few will argue.

Now consider the same chart with the 200-Day Moving Average:

One can see that, after about Oct 2016, that the 200 Day Moving Average has steadily declined, with not one day where it went higher that I could find. While the 20-Day MA showed some days when the market price did move higher for short periods than the moving average, this has occurred only twice with the 200-Day MA:

May 4th through May 7th, 2018

October 4th, 2018

In particular, the move higher in May 2018 was sudden and rather violent, then dissipated as quickly as it had appeared. Interestingly, while the market price exceeded the 200-Day MA, the 20-Day MA did not, reflecting how quickly the move came and went.

Here is a comparison of the 20-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages for FTR:

While it appears that the 20-Day may have touched or even exceeded the 200 Day, that is not the case. The minimum difference was about a 10-cent difference between the 200 and the 20 Day, but that is as close as it got and the 20 Day never "violated" (moved higher than) the 200 Day. Since the CTF Acquisition, the 20 Day has not moved across the 200 Day at any point in the intervening three years.

As such, the 200-Day MA has been a reliably upper bound on prices throughout the period since the CTF Acquisition. We will return to this point again below.

IV. Another Look At History:

I was not able to see much related to the later period with lower prices as the higher prices for the earlier period result in the last year appearing without any structure. I decided to see if a different graphing approach would reveal more before I closed up shop on this analysis.

Specifically, I decided to graph the market pricing and moving average using a log scale on the ordinate, as that would provide greater detail for the lower priced region of the graph while compressing the earlier, higher priced portion of the curve (which I felt, at this point, was less relevant) just to see what I would find.

That graph is provided here:

This provided a substantial amount more detail about the most recent year where pricing had been at $10 or below. The previous format was hard to see, with the low-priced results from the past year pressed to the very lower portion of the graph. There was some interesting structure that is revealed using this format which I did not notice without the Log Scale, which we will discuss below.

Add in the 20-Day Moving Average to get this graph:

The Log Chart offers "a better view" of the detail in the lower priced periods.

The relation of market price to MA also appears clearer using the Log Scale chart. One can see that the market price will move up to the 20-Day MA, then fail and move down, then test again. Throughout most of the period from April 1st, 2016 through Dec 2018, this was the pattern. Only during the early part of 2018, then again in 2019, has the Market Price exceeded the 20 Day for more than short periods.

A look at the market price and 200-Day Moving Average is found here:

Again, one sees the two periods when the 200-Day Moving Average was being tested by the market price. In both cases, there was a significant move higher, then a failure with the market price failing immediately and moving much lower. As was mentioned before, even as the market price punched through the 200-Day MA, the 20 Day did not follow. With the market price falling back quickly and failing to make it through the MA, the shorter 20-Day MA did not even make it up to the 200 Day.

A better view of the history of the 20 and 200-Day Moving Average for FTR, shown earlier, can be seen when the Log Scale market price is employed:

Looking at this graph, it is easier to see what is happening in the lower-priced regime. The 20-Day MA challenges the 200-Day MA once, coming close in May 2018. Then, in October 2018, it challenges the 200-Day MA again, weakly, but fails and drops back down to new lows. Throughout the entirety of the period after Oct 2016, the 20-Day MA has remained below the 200 Day consistently.

However, there is another key element that is better viewed with the Log Scale graph, as shown here:

If you look at the Frontier price graph above, then again here, what is clearer in this format is the activity around Support-Resistance points. While it was less clear that $10 (in blue) was a Support Level, it clearly became a resistance level as the market price rose repeatedly to challenge the $10 level, then fell back.

In addition, it would fall back consistently to the $6.66 price level (in green), which looks to be a key Support-Resistance level. It was challenged seven times, failing on the last challenge, then was challenged from below as a Resistance level, holding in mid-2018.

The first test as support was November 15th and 16th, 2017, where the closing price was $6.66 on both days after closing slightly below the $6.66 level on November 14th. Subsequently, the market price rallied to $10.06, before failing to move above the $10 level sustainably. It dropped back to a low of $6.76 before rallying weakly and moving sideways. From May 2nd through May 7th, FTR closed above the Resistance Level of $10, but failed to remain above that level.

It rallied to the $6.66 Support level on June 21st, closing at $6.71, and after a failure to hold the level and testing the Support at $4.62 (in purple), closing at $4.62 on July 23rd, it rallied one last time to test $6.66 Resistance, closing at $6.67 on September 25th, before failing to hold that level. On October 24th, FTR closed at $4.67, above $4.62 Support, remaining above that level until November 6th, closing at $5.26. However, since the Q3 2018 earnings were not viewed positively, FTR dropped below the $4.62 Support and headed straight down to the lows of $2.17 on December 24th and to a lower low of $1.92 closing on January 28th.

The key point of this long summary is that several of these tests of both Resistance and Support were very precise, closing at nearly exactly, to the penny, the Resistance and Support levels. In turn, even if this doesn't create an absolute proof, it does suggest that algorithm traders may be playing a substantial role in the trading of this security. If that is true, then it will also be true that technical trading rules will be playing a key role in determining market price and market price boundaries going forward. In addition, if the current boundaries are finally breached, it would be helpful to know Resistance-Support pricing for both the downside or on the upside.

The point of this summary is to show that there appear to be some well-defined points that may be important if (and it is a big if) Frontier would recover in pricing. On the downside, $1.90 and $2.20 appear to have been established as current support, where overhead resistance appears to be in place at $4.62, $6.66 and $10 (with a minor level at about $3.15 or so). Of course, we have also shown that the market price has had a very difficult time exceeding the 200-Day MA, now at $3.92 as of the close on April 23rd, 2019. The market price would have to "punch its way" through the 200-Day MA to reach the other stipulated levels.

What Are Possibilities Going Forward?:

We are on the eve of the Q1 2019 earnings report from Frontier. Anything can happen, but I would not expect there to be such good news that the FTR common stock would rally up from $2.50/share to $3.92/share, a 57% increase, with enough steam left over to punch through a Resistance Level that it has not been able to breach in three years (or since the CTF Acquisition). So what is the point of the article?

What I find more interesting is to return to this graph:

Given the substantial gap between the market value and the 200-Day MA, the 200-Day MA is streaking downward at an impressive rate. As it turns out, over the next three trading months (or 66 days on average), FTR would replace the stock with an average closing price of $5.61 (for the oldest 66 days in the average) with a stock at $2.50, if we use the approximate current price. That will reduce the current 200-Day MA price of $3.92 currently down to 200-Day MA value of $2.87/share as we approach the Q2 2019 earnings. This would reduce a hypothetical range between the two to about 40 cents, down from $1.50.

You can see the developing compression by taking another look at this chart:

Given how FTR has traded, there is developing a compression between the 20 Day and the 200 Day that has not been seen since the last attempts to push higher in May and again in October 2018. While this still needs time to develop, it appears likely that this tension will be created as this compression continues to develop at a very fast pace.

The Setup For 2H 2019:

This author believes that FTR is either going to zero or to a market price much higher than the current valuation, believing that strong arguments exist to support this view (as articulated in recent articles) that these are the alternatives for Frontier over the next four years. The market believes strongly that Frontier is headed for a bankruptcy, which would mean that the equity value would be headed to zero or the moral equivalent thereof. This is supported (as covered in recent articles) by a very low stock price, sky-high short interest as reviewed above, very high option implied volatility and substantial discounts to face value for unsecured debt. Short interest is currently (as of April 15th) at record highs for Frontier, and arguably at highs for just about any security, at 53% of the outstanding float. This level is reflecting a near certainty that Frontier will not avoid bankruptcy. However, ADV appears to be ebbing, suggesting that those needed to sell have already done so in the downdrafts in late December and again in late January. In earlier articles, this author had cautioned that those who were hoping for a short squeeze may be disappointed by the number of discouraged investors who would come out of the woodwork as the market price would rise to get out at some better price. However, there may have already been a reduction in the number of discouraged investors as a large number may have already exited, reducing the moderation that I had been earlier expecting. The action of the market price relative to the 20-Day MA argues, in my view, for the conclusion suggested in Item 4 above. Note that, from late 2016 through to year-end 2018, that the market price spent most of the time below the 20 Day and would move up to the 20 Day, fail, then move back down. This is consistent with discouraged investors looking to get out on any recovery with the best price they can, getting an opportunity to do that with any price rise, then pushing it down as they sell their positions to escape. Of course, short selling as the price rises to the 20 Day would equally explain this effect and there could be a combination of both. So, with ADV ebbing and "days to cover" increasing, this would leave short sellers needing to cover with a smaller margin of safety to get out. Since the float has, in essence, been expanded by a third (i.e., in essence, "issuing 53% more stock" through the borrowing and shorting of the stock), the expansion certainly helps to drive down stock price. Of course, this impact will work in reverse as short sellers "reduce the float" as they exit positions. As volume dries up, this becomes incrementally more difficult. While probably not critical at this time, if short interest continues to go up or volume continues to ebb (or both), this will become a key issue at some point. The trading in Frontier looks less like it is driven by fundamentals and valuation; rather, it looks more like a security driven by concerns about an imminent future bankruptcy (as I have argued in previous articles) and based upon technical trading (as I now argue above, based upon the precision of turning points). This leads to a need to assess to what prices the technical trading drivers will push the security as it would go either lower or higher, with those levels identified in the article. Complicating the setup is the apparent importance of the 200-Day MA as an upper boundary on the market price of Frontier. We have seen that the 200-Day MA has appeared to have been a very durable upper boundary on Frontier market prices. As the 200-Day MA declines rapidly over the next three trading months, the prospect of a compression of the available trading range for Frontier may cause a tension as either well established lower or upper levels are breached for the first time since the CTF Acquisition. In turn, this suggests that there will be volatility, down or up, later in the year as this situation develops. Anything can happen, but this analyst does not believe that this will be a factor for Q1 earnings or immediately thereafter. However, there exists a reasonable expectation, based upon what has transpired to this point, that another 66 trading days, or a quarter's worth will enable the current market price to bring down rapidly the 200-Day MA. In turn, this will create compression of the trading range for FTR which may, in turn, create a trading tension that will force a resolution beyond this point, as to whether Frontier continues to go down or finally breaks the trend and begins to go higher. At that point, one may need to expect a high degree of volatility and sharp moves of the stock in one direction or the other. I would expect the bears to attempt to press down FTR market price to below $1 in an attempt to force another reverse split, further undermining confidence in the security. Those bullish may wait for a compressed trading range, then attempt to move the stock above the reduced 200-Day MA. If it can move through and remain above that level, higher Resistance-Support levels described above are pretty widely spaced, leaving some air pockets to move higher, if technical trading will remain influential for Frontier.

In the meantime, this Frontier owner will be watching and waiting.

