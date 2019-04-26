J.C. Penney: Q1 2019 Draws To A Close

The turnaround attempt will have minimal impact on this quarter, although it may start influencing results by late 2019.

Q1 2019 is nearly done now. February likely was fairly slow, but the overall retail environment picked up in March and April.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) Q1 2019 is coming to a close soon, and it seems likely (based on overall retail results) that it started slow, but picked up in March and April. JCP now has its management team in place for its turnaround attempt, although Q1 2019's results won't really reflect the success or failure of its turnaround attempt yet. I'd expect the comps to be in the negative low single digits for the quarter.

Mixed Retail Environment In Q1 2019

Retail sales appeared to be pretty weak to start off Q1 2019, with February sales disappointing due to cool weather and a slow start to the tax refund season (among various factors). March retail sales were much better, and this appears to have resulted in solid department store results in the month.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch indicated that department store sales increased 1.7% year-over-year in March 2019. Improved weather (considered more important for less wealthy department store shoppers) helped. As well, tax refunds were slow in the first half of February (down -38.8% year-over-year by February 15), but then ended February down only -3.5%. The late February refund surge probably translated into refund spending getting shifted partly into March.

March sales were particularly strong given that Easter shifted from April 1 in 2018 to April 21 in 2019. This should give a boost to April's sales numbers.

Thus we have one weak and two strong-looking retail months. I'd therefore expect J.C. Penney's comps to be in the negative low single digits for Q1 2019 based on the overall environment and since any changes it makes with its new management will likely have more of an impact later in 2019.

Additions To Management Team

J.C. Penney has managed to fill out its senior management team with the hiring of Bill Wafford as permanent CFO, among various hires.

Wafford was most recently CFO of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) and also was responsible for managing financial planning and analysis at Target's (NYSE:TGT) women's and men's apparel divisions earlier in his career.

In general, Wafford's hiring by J.C. Penney appears to make sense for both parties. Wafford moves from a smaller retailer that is being challenged by some of the same issues as J.C. Penney (declining sales and a need to carefully manage cash flow) and also has some past experience dealing with apparel divisions at Target that were pretty sizable ($8 billion).

Kohl's Partnership With Amazon

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) expansion of its Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) returns program should benefit Kohl's by a decent amount and may also be a slight negative for J.C. Penney. Kohl's has been considered J.C. Penney's "most direct competitor", which has also been backed up by past search data. Thus some of Kohl's additional sales would likely come from J.C. Penney.

I've estimated that Kohl's may boost its sales by around $550 million from the full expansion of the Amazon return program. Even though Kohl's is a direct competitor to J.C. Penney, its sales gains will likely come from a large variety of sources though, making the contribution from any one source fairly small. If 10% of Kohl's incremental sales came from J.C. Penney, that would have a roughly $55 million impact on J.C. Penney's sales or around 0.5% of its net sales. If 15% of Kohl's incremental sales came from J.C. Penney, the impact would be around $82 million or 0.7% of net sales.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney's senior management team appears to be in place now for its turnaround attempt. It will likely take a while to be able to determine whether its turnaround attempt is succeeding though. Based on overall retail conditions, I believe that J.C. Penney should do comps in the negative low single digits for Q1 2019. The results from this quarter will not reflect the turnaround attempt, but it could show whether JCP's situation has stabilised or deteriorating prior to the turnaround efforts being fully implemented. I'd consider negative mid-single-digit comps or worse to be potentially worrying in that regards, although something on the lower end (-4% to -5%) of negative mid-single-digit comps could probably be explained away by the discontinuation of appliance sales.

Kohl's expansion of its Amazon returns program adds a bit of additional headwinds to J.C. Penney, although the overall impact of that shouldn't be too great.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long JCP via KTP.