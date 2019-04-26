Abiomed: Upside That Will Get Your Heart Pumping

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is a medical device company based in Danvers, Massachusetts specializing in heart pumps for a high risk heart surgery called Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI). We believe the company's revolutionary Impella line of heart pump products will continue to revolutionize the space due to attractive product features such as extreme reduction in risk during surgery, ease of use by doctors, and others we will touch upon further. Abiomed is the only device of its kind but has only currently penetrated a small percentage of its current addressable market. Their relative infancy in the market coupled with a recent price decline due to overhyped study data presents what we believe to be a classic value opportunity to investors.

Value Proposition

It is our belief that to understand the value of a medical device company, it is best to analyze the problem that the company is trying to solve and to compare their solution to other similar solutions in the space. Before we jump into medical jargon and product specifics, we've condensed Abiomed's value proposition into the following two sentences:

Abiomed's sole product line is Impella, a temporary heart pump device that makes heart surgery less risky. This is done by improving blood flow through the heart during and immediately after an operation, resulting in a 29% reduction (relative to the standard treatment) in post-operative heart attack, stroke, etc.

Using a Weighted Multiple Approach as well as a DCF analysis we arrived at a target price of $419 per share, implying approximately 59% upside from its closing price on 4/23 of $262.19. We believe that's enough upside to get any investor's heart pumping.

Circulatory System Overview

First, let's start with a review of some elementary biology. The circulatory system is a relatively simple loop; blood comes into the heart through veins, starting in the right atrium and moving into the right ventricle. Blood that came from the body has no oxygen in it because it was used by the body to perform its normal functions. Thus, the next stop for blood after the right ventricle is the lung to oxygenate. After returning from the lungs, the oxygenated blood enters the left atrium and the left ventricle before being pushed out to the body via the aorta. When there is a buildup of cholesterol and fatty deposits (plaque) in arteries surrounding the heart, it restricts the amount of room blood has to move through those arteries. Eventually, if there is enough of a blockage, the heart muscle becomes "starved" for oxygen and necessary nutrients and a heart attack can occur.

Heart surgery is typically required to either remove the blockage, reroute the path of blood, or increase the pumping motion by using muscle from other parts of the body and making them work for the heart. During these surgeries, temporary solutions are frequently used to assist the heart with pumping blood. This is where Abiomed's Impella product comes into play.

Historical Competitors

Before detailing Abiomed's product catalog, let's start with some historical examples. The two most common intra-operative devices are ECMO and the IABP. ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) takes pressure off the heart by replicating the function of the circulatory system outside the body. This involves taking deoxygenated blood out of the inferior vena cava, passing it through an external oxygenator via a centrifugal pump, and sending it back into the arteries via the aorta. In more extreme cases of heart failure, this has been shown to be a reliably good solution, yet there are downsides to the procedure. It is heavily invasive and requires a major surgery to open up the space needed for ECMO to work (which might already be happening in the cases where ECMO is needed).

That's where the IABP comes in. The IABP (intra-aortic balloon pump) is a large, skinny balloon that supports the heart by inserting itself into the space between the left ventricle and aorta and pumping with the heart to circulate blood. It's a much less invasive procedure (as it only requires catheterization) that has minimal side effects. As a result, IABP usage is widespread for treating intra-operative cardiogenic shock, with an approximate $361 million market in 2017 (according to Persistence Market Research). However, the IABP is dependent on the heart pumping to actually inflate and deflate the device. As a result, the IABP's effectiveness correlates with overall heart effectiveness, rending it less useful in more serious cases of heart failure.

That's where the Impella line of products come in. They're built and work much like the IABP, but the Impella can work independently of the heart due to the small (between 4-8 mm) motor that fits on the end of one side of the Impella. This critical upgrade has a meaningful impact for patients and is responsible for the 29% reduction in Major Adverse Cardiac and Cerebrovascular Events mentioned in the value proposition. So far, the Impella device is the first next-generation intra-operative heart pump that has both improved patient outcomes and widespread applicability, all while being minimally invasive.

Next-Generation Competitors

The Impella device is not the only next generation heart pump on the market, with two notable competitors in Abbott Labs' (NYSE:ABT) Centrimag and Livanova's TandemHeart. CentriMag is a fully magnetically levitated pump system which separates itself from competitors through its versatility. It can be used to support the right, left, or both ventricles as they struggle to pump blood. However, it requires a sternotomy, a procedure in which the sternum is cracked open. The TandemHeart device works by making small punctures in the heart to deliver blood from one atrium to the other. This takes pressure off of the left ventricle but the punctures can cause long-term damage to the heart.

While alternatives to Impella do exist, there is no single competitor that can compete with Abiomed's entire product profile. The superiority of the Impella product is evident in its market penetration. The Impella device has penetrated 11% of the current addressable market in the US since the first patient was treated with the product just four years ago in 2015. The Centrimag and TandemHeart are riskier, more invasive products that have failed to gain traction in the US. We believe that Abiomed positioned attractively to dominate the next generation heart pump market.

Massive Market Size with Multiple Avenues for Growth

According to a report put out by ABMD in January of 2019, the company has only penetrated 11% of the 231k patients they include in their US Current Addressable Market (121k patients in PCI, 100k in Cardiogenic Shock and 10k in Right Heart Failure). In Germany they have penetrated 17% of the market which they estimate to include 25k patients. In Japan, ABMD is only 1% penetrated in a market of 50k patients and is only in approximately half of the 100 hospitals they have received approval for. For purpose of accurate analysis, we have only attempted to model ABMD's growth in the United States, Germany, and Japan over the next 5 years as we do not have adequate data to speculate on future earnings from other countries. The Impella device is approved in (but has not materially entered) Brazil, India, China, Canada, Australia, the entire EU, and various smaller countries. To clarify, the numbers in their current addressable market only include patients which they can currently treat with their approved indications. However, as ABMD expands into new markets (in which they are already approved), receives approval for new indications, and continues to penetrate existing markets, the global addressable market will only continue to grow.

A back of the envelope calculation using IABP market size of $361 million and an average IABP price of $800 reveals global IABP usage by units to be approximately 450,000 units. If we were to use the Impella selling price of $20,000 for the same number of units, the Impella total addressable market would be worth $9 billion. This market size is further justified by data from Impella's PROTECT II study from 2011, which showed that hospital charge savings (including device costs) were up to $3000 for Impella users relative to IABP users, meaning that the Impella device more than justifies its higher cost through reduced hospitalization expenses.

Current Market Penetration Growth

In the United States, we believe the breadth of approved indications, low current penetration rate, as well as appealing study data, and improved adjacent technology to ABMD's pumps, leave a long and fruitful runway for growth in profit and penetration. On April 4th, 2019, three years after the initial PMA was received for Cardiogenic Shock, ABMD released an exciting study based on data from its IQ Database. The report cited survival to explant between April 2018 and March 2019 was 67%, compared to 51% between 2009 and 2016. This staggering growth in survival rates can be attributed to improved development of best practices based on data ABMD has collected as well as various medical research that has been performed. One of the most significant changes has been the push for Impella placement prior to PCI. According to a 2018 American Heart Journal study that studied over 15k patients from the IQ Database, 59% of patients survived to explant if Impella was placed before PCI compared to 52% if placed after PCI. We believe that as ABMD and the medical community continue to develop innovative best practices that improve the effectiveness of Impella products, hospitals will be increasingly inclined to utilize these products. More hospitals adopting usage of the Impella product suite means more addressable patients that ABMD can ultimately treat.

We believe that many of these factors will also aid ABMD's penetration in their other current markets of Germany and Japan. In 2018, ABMD received a CE Mark for its Impella 5.5 product in Germany. They only treated their first patient in Germany last year, as well. With only one year of use under its belt, we believe that even moderate adoption of Impella 5.5 will provide rapid growth to the 17% current penetration ABMD has achieved in Germany, the vast majority of which currently comes from their various other products approved in the country. Considering these factors as well as other non-country specific factors we will discuss further, we have projected a base case penetration growth rate of 3% annually through FY 2023. Under these assumptions we project FY2019 Revenue of $110MM, $129MM in FY2020, $149MM in FY2021, $168MM in FY 2022, and $188MM in 2023.

In September 2016, ABMD received Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Approval (PMDA) from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Wellness (MHLW) for its Impella 2.5 and Impella 5.0 devices to treat drug resistant acute heart failure. Additionally, ABMD has identified 350 hospitals they can enter, approximately 100 of which they are currently approved in. However, they are currently only in 48 of them. ABMD only treated their first Japanese patient in 2017 and has cited they have only currently begun a small commercial launch in the country. If they have been able to enter almost half of approved hospitals in under two years, their case for future growth is promising.

When modeling future penetration and revenue numbers in Japan, we forecast that they have entered all 100 of their approved hospitals by 2023. As well, since the MHLW granted approval for Impella 2.5 and 5.0 to be reimbursed in Japan at the same rate as in the US, we expect growth in the Japanese market to be highly beneficial for the top line. For Japan in particular, we forecasted revenue of $13MM in FY2019, $52MM in FY2020, $91MM in FY2021, $129MM in FY2022, and $168MM in FY2023. We believe Japan's rapid growth potential and infancy in the market should also help provide consistent cash flows if growth slows in other markets.

Product Suite Growth

With regards to currently approved products we believe will drive future US expansion, one highlight we identified is the Impella 5.5 device. While currently approved in and used in Germany, management guides that the first US patient will be treated in late CY2019. The Impella 5.5 is approved for up to 30 days after implant compared to the rest of ABMD's products which have lifespans of only a few hours or days. This provides yet another use case for Impella. Although Impella's products are typically thought of as relatively short-term use, expanding to 30 days use gives hospitals and doctors another reason to use these products. Furthermore, patients can enjoy essentially all the comforts of normal life including full mobility during these 30 days. Impella 5.5 provides comfort as well as continued heart support for the patient which both reduces the risk for further complications and ultimately improves their satisfaction. These factors make it a no-brainer for a doctor to implant Impella 5.5 on patients who may need extra support following surgery. ABMD has also developed the Impella Connect which will provide yet another catalyst for further penetration. Impella Connect establishes a virtual connection through a user-friendly interface for doctors to interact with trained ABMD specialists based out of a 24/7 heart center the company has created in their headquarters. From anywhere in the world ABMD employees can see real-time patient data during procedures and guide doctors with best practices and advice on how to deal with each individual case. With this level of personalization and risk mitigation it affords, this supplemental service can further cement Impella's place as the dominant option in heart pumps for hospitals. Currently Impella Connect is in 36 hospitals and management has suggested they will continue a slow rollout to ensure it is done effectively. Even with the controlled rollout, the product will provide a consistent catalyst for growth and massive penetration for years to come.

Geographic Growth

As briefly touched upon earlier, the US, Germany, and Japan are not the only countries in which ABMD has received approval. The graphic below highlights the wide range of countries in which ABMD has won approval in just a few short years.

Currently India is the only one of these additional markets that ABMD has treated a patient in, with their first procedure being performed in 2018. Although management has not provided specific details on when they plan to enter these other countries, the potential of these markets is promising, especially given ABMD's proven track record of rapid market penetration following initial roll-outs of its Impella product. Even in the case of unforeseen headwinds or reduced growth/penetration from what the company expects in its current markets, a slow expansion into the countries where ABMD is already approved would still be significant for the company due to the sheer size of the addressable market in these new countries. More importantly for our purposes, it will allow ABMD to further diversify its revenue base geographically as it has limited revenue diversification from its product line.

Value Opportunity from "Failed" STEMI Trial

On November 11th, 2018, the FDA STEMI Door-to-Unloading safety and feasibility randomized controlled trial results were released to the public. The study was taken to determine if Abiomed's Impella CP product used during a ST- elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) without cardiogenic shock is safe and feasible. Standard procedure for patients with STEMI, commonly known as heart attacks, is to immediately receive reperfusion therapy. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention is the typical form of reperfusion therapy and is a non-surgical procedure that uses a catheter to place a stent in order to open up blood vessels in the heart. It has always been imperative to perform this procedure as quickly as possible to limit the infarction size, an area of dead tissue resulting from failure of blood supply, following the heart attack.

In this study, there were 50 randomized patients that instead of immediately receiving reperfusion therapy, the Impella CP product unloaded the left ventricle for 30 minutes prior to reperfusion. According to Businesswire and Navin Kapur, MD, executive director of the CardioVascular Center for Research and Innovation at Tufts Medical Center, the study found:

Unloading first and delaying reperfusion by 30 minutes did not increase 30-day major adverse cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events (MACCE) or infarct size, compared to the immediate reperfusion arm of the trial. Infarct size is a measure of damage to the heart muscle after a heart attack.

It is feasible to delay reperfusion in a heart attack (STEMI) patient in a clinical trial, as demonstrated by a 100% adherence to the 30 minute unloading protocol and 100% Impella CP insertion success in both study arms.

Unloading the left ventricle for 30 minutes prior to reperfusion appears to reduce infarct size as a percentage of area at risk among patients with a ST sum greater than 6.

Following the release of this study, Abiomed stock fell around 11% due to investors expecting better results. However, this was a strong overreaction, for the results were positive and STEMI was not built into many models in the first place. There is a strong need for alternative procedures for patients with STEMI. Dr. Kapur stated that, "75% of patients experiencing their first heart attack will develop heart failure within five years, so new procedures are needed to reduce infarct size and prevent heart failure".

Abiomed will continue with trials in effort to receive FDA approval for use of their Impella CP product for patients suffering STEMI without cardiogenic shock.

Risks

Some Debate over Product Superiority

An exploratory study comparing the efficacy of the Impella CP heart pump and IABPs in reducing cardiogenic shock patients' 30-day mortality demonstrated no significant difference between the two devices. However, the trial, with a sample size of 24 patients per product, was small and under-representative. In addition, Abiomed's chief medical officer, Seth Bilazarian, stated that the trial failed to follow best practices for using the Impella platform.

Additionally, medical professionals and investors may be apprehensive about lower quality data on the efficacy of Impella devices due to trial design. Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are difficult to conduct as cardiogenic shock is typically performed in an emergency situation. The lack of a "placebo" treatment and the low level of informed consent from patients also make an RCT difficult. Impella has never completed an RCT and has discontinued many of them due to low enrollment. However, several non-randomized trials have been completed. Incomplete or discontinued trials were reported as complete, which prevents fair assessment of a new technology, particularly if only the title or abstract of a study is read. Thus, those who strictly adhere to RCTs as the "gold standard" of clinical trials may find it difficult to assert that Impella is the superior product.

However, Abiomed possesses a wealth of observational data in its Impella Quality (IQ) database. Their collection includes observational quality assurance data on more than 95% of the 100,000 patients who have received Impella treatment. In some instances, product approval occurs after real-world usage of Impella. For example, Impella 5.5 was approved in the European Union after being supported by preclinical data, including clinical experiences from more than 3,000 patients. Moreover, real-world experience with Impella can help develop improved and standardized strategies for trial design and assuage investors' concerns about its efficacy.

Competition in PCI Space

Abiomed has established its strategic assets and core competencies in the percutaneous heart pump niche for high-risk PCI, cardiogenic shock, and right ventricular failure. Specifically, for ventricular assist devices (VADs) following PCI procedures, Abiomed is well-positioned as the primary player for ultra short-term (fewer than six hours) recovery treatment, rather than Bridge-to-Transplant or Destination Therapy. However, several competitors have developed VADs that serve a bridge to recovery purpose, such as Jarvik Heart's Jarvik 2000, ReliantHeart's HeartAssist 5, LivaNova's TandemHeart, and Abbott Laboratories' CentriMag. Although Abiomed's Impella product suite is the most advanced VAD for Recovery in terms of both FDA approvals and market share, the threat of competition remains. For example, despite Jarvik Heart being a considerably smaller firm, it has captured a large share of the Japanese, French, and Italian heart pump markets. Furthermore, if a competitor emerged with a product with the same short-term recovery capabilities as Impella and received FDA approval, Abiomed's lack of diversification in its product offering would shift from a strength to a liability. The possible decline in market share, and thus pricing power, would cut into the firm's revenue growth. As well, if Abiomed wished to expand to VADs for Bridge-to-Transplant and Destination Therapy, it might struggle to gain market share due to competition from larger players like Medtronic.

Additionally, Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs), in use since the 1960s, remain the most widely used circulatory assist device following PCI procedures, and are utilized in approximately 20% of cases. Abiomed, currently under-utilized for PCI procedures compared to IABPs, would substantially benefit from an overall shift away from IABP therapy. For this shift to occur, the Company will have to overcome the lack of physician and patient awareness of Impella's superiority over IABPs. Impella, in contrast to IABPs, does not require the force of the heartbeat to pump blood, and provides a greater increase in cardiac output. It also leads to faster recovery and lower readmission rates, which means fewer days spent in the hospital, and thus cost reductions. As Abiomed offers the more effective circulatory assist device, it would be a detriment both to the firm's growth and heart failure patients if the medical community neglected Impella in favor of legacy technology.

Valuation

Conclusion

Overall, we believe ABMD presents a classic value opportunity: a strong company that has been beaten up recently and is now trading at a steep discount to its true intrinsic value. Abiomed's breakthrough products, strong pipeline, low threat of competition, and relative market infancy, among other factors, should provide strong catalysts for consistent growth in penetration and revenue going forward. As well, when hype around the recently released study data subsides, the market should realize the true value of the stock, delivering attractive returns to investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.