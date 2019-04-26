Woori Financial Group: Q1 Beats Consensus On Strong NIM And Asset Soundness

Investment highlights

Woori Financial Group's (NYSE:WF) 1Q19 net income came in at KRW568.6bn, beating the consensus estimate of KRW538.6bn. Stripping off a one-off caused by a change of accounting method (a KRW38bn decline in net income attributable to controlling interest), net income would have stood firmly at KRW606.6bn. Core income increased 3.4% YoY. The bank's NIM edged up by 1bp to 1.52% in 1Q19. The group NIM slipped by 1bp to 1.78% due to a decline in card NIM. Loan growth was 1.3% QoQ, which helped to protect interest income (flat QoQ, +6.4% YoY). Despite fewer business days, interest income managed to increase QoQ, albeit slightly.

Non-interest income surged 19% QoQ. Non-interest income at the bank saw a 10% QoQ increase, which we believe has to do with: 1) a recovery of commission income (+13% QoQ); and 2) increased valuation gains from FX/derivatives (+56% QoQ) and securities (+42% QoQ). The credit cost ratio (CCR) improved by 11bps YoY to 9bps. Even after excluding the provision writeback of KRW16bn related to DSME, CCR was still good at 12bps (vs. the previous quarter's 22bps).

We expect earnings to remain on the firm growth track in 2019 on solid interest income and asset soundness. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW20,300.

Major issues and earnings outlook

For 2019, management guides for: 1) a flat or stronger NIM; 2) loan growth of 4-5%; 3) CRI at the low 50% level; and 4) credit cost ratio of 25bps. The bank's CET1 ratio stayed mostly flat QoQ at 11.1%. The group CET1 ratio fell to 8.4% after the company employed a standardized approach to comply with regulations. However, this is only temporary, and we do not believe it will affect the current dividend and growth strategies as the internal rating based approach is expected to be introduced in early next year.

After transitioning to a holding company structure, Woori plans to first nurture asset management, capital, and real estate, the areas that do not require massive capital, and then to expand further into securities and insurance in the mid-/long-term with the aim of establishing a strong non-banking portfolio. It has recently acquired Tongyang/ABL Global Asset Management and is soon to finalize a deal to buy Aju Capital.

Share price outlook and valuation

For our target price, we applied 0.68x P/B to 2019F BPS (COE 12.1%, and adjusted ROE 8.2%).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.