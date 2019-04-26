Q1 2019 Post-Earnings Analysis - The Raytheon Company

We set out why we think the stock fell, and why we retain our Buy-Long Term Hold rating.

This is a Cestrian Capital Research “Ongoing Coverage” note on The Raytheon Company (RTN).

Background

As regular readers will be aware, we cover Raytheon as part of our “Invest in the New Space Race” equity research service. The company’s Space & Airborne Systems division reported revenue of $6.7bn in 2018, making it a major player in the space sector. Our Initiating Coverage note on RTN can be found here >> Long Range Growth Opportunity - The Raytheon Company, and we recently posted an ‘Anticipating Earnings’ note ahead of Q1 results, which you can read here >> Anticipating Q1 Earnings - The Raytheon Company.

The company posted its Q1 2019 results today, delivering a 2% beat on revenues and a 12% beat on EPS. Pretty good you would think. But the share price reacted negatively, being down over 5% on the day at one point and closing at $177.42, a 4.4% drop on the day. At the time of writing, the stock remains around that level in aftermarket trading.

In our February ‘Initiating Coverage’ note we rated RTN as a Buy-Long Term Hold and we re-iterated that view in our pre-earnings review on 17 April. So the question is – do we still have confidence in the stock, despite the market’s reaction today?

The answer is – yes. Below we set out the company’s results, guidance for the remainder of the year, and explain why we remain at a Buy – Long Term Hold rating.

Further, we believe the price drop today presents a Groundhog Day opportunity to revisit the short-term long trade we highlighted back in February. We’ll highlight this below too.

Q1 2019 Results

Our focus at RTN is all about growth. This is a company growing its revenues at an annual rate of over 7%, which for a business with >$26bn in annual revenues is quite a feat. That puts it at approximately 2x the rate of growth of US GDP; and it means that it is achieving faster organic growth than its peers such as NOC or LMT.

Here’s what today’s results tell us about the growth story.

Source: Company SEC filing, Cestrian Analysis

All lines of business grew in Q1 19 vs Q1 18, leading to an annual growth rate of +7.4% for Q1 19 vs Q1 18. The company delivered over $150m more revenue than consensus estimates, delivering a +2.4% beat on the revenue line vs. consensus. So far so good.

The second order growth measure – that is to say, the rate of growth of growth or, whether growth is speeding up or slowing down – was also up. There are lots of ways to look at this but we like looking at the quarterly progression of TTM revenues – this is a slow moving indicator which means it has some inertia to carry it into the next quarter or two.

Source: YCharts.com, Company SEC filings, Cestrian Analysis

Look at the final line, year on year change in TTM revenue. It is ticking up an average of 0.5% every quarter for the last five quarters. So growth is accelerating. That shouldn’t be a surprise if you think about the market environment – global risk is on the rise and US defense spending is responding in kind.

Turning to earnings, at an EPS level the company delivered EPS of $2.77 vs consensus estimate of $2.48 (+11.7% actual vs estimate) and vs Q1 2018 EPS of 2.20 (+25.9% actual vs prior year). But EPS doesn’t tell the whole story, not least because the EPS growth benefits materially from a lessened tax provision. Operating income shows a more modest result – a 6.7% increase in Q1 19 vs Q1 18, a little slower than the rate of revenue growth and that of course means slight margin compression. We’ve highlighted in red the problem areas. Integrated Defense Systems and Missile Systems each turned in divisional margins two points below where they were in Q1 2018, and those are big divisions (in total, more than half of group revenue) so a couple points of margin really moves the needle. The quarter’s operating income was saved by margin uptick in the Intelligence, Information & Services division.

Source: Company SEC filing, Cestrian Analysis

The main area of analyst interest on the earnings call yesterday was the Missile Systems division. Guidance has been cut for the division as has the margin target; in addition there is a new head of division recently appointed – this together gives the market cause for concern. In truth this concern won’t go away until Missile Systems starts growing its operating earnings again – this quarter its operating income was $191m vs. $213m in Q1 2018, a 10% decline. Management explained they were confident in the new head of division (an internal recruit) and confident that margin improvement would be achieved, but again, the market will be looking for proof of this in the quarterly numbers.

So in summary – revenue growth and EPS growth were excellent – operating income growth kept pace with revenue but no better – and there is cause for concern at the second largest division by revenue.

2019 Guidance

Management chose not to increase their guidance on the earnings call, despite the strong beat in Q1. Together with the divisional performance of Missile Systems this seemed to be behind the market’s negative reaction to a strong quarter. The implication was that Q1 outperformance was simply a timing issue ie. that some of the Q2-Q4 business had been pulled forward and indeed there could be risk to the full year outturn. Arithmetically that is correct of course. However in our experience management teams who can set and beat revenue and EPS targets over a long period of time ought really to be given the benefit of the doubt, until the numbers prove otherwise. The RTN team have an excellent record of beating such targets and we therefore have confidence for the remainder of 2019. Here’s how they have delivered in the last eight quarters – revenue on target and EPS a beat for pretty much every quarter. So we would be slow to suggest that the next three quarters will be very different.

Source: YCharts.com

So we think that the company is likely to hit or beat its guidance for 2019 full year. Bottom line we think that any weakness in Missile Systems will be offset by outperformance in other divisions.

Valuation

The share price fall today has made the company valuation a little more attractive than last quarter’s results. Below we compare the Enterprise Valuation immediately after the Q4 18 results, and the same valuation now, after the Q1 2019 results.

On an unadjusted basis it looks like the company’s valuation is less attractive now, as it has risen since the Q4 results. EV rose from $48.5bn to an EV of $53.0bn. But this ignores the growth rate. Looking at valuation as a function of revenue growth, the EV/Revenue/Growth Rate measure is a little lower today, telling us that the company is a little more attractive now than it was in Q4.

We will put together a note in the coming days comparing valuations in the space sector, situating RTN’s valuation in context. We’ll place it in the standard materials section of our upcoming Marketplace service, and let you know when it’s live.

Rating

Long-Term Hold:

We think the company will hit its 2019 numbers and so we maintain our Buy – Long Term Hold rating and keep our 3-year price targets in place. As a reminder we set our targets at $225/share (base case), $260/share (bull case) and $193/share (bear case), all on a total return basis including dividends.

Short-term trading:

We think the shares will oscillate between around $170-180/share and $190/share for a little while. $192/share seems to be a line of resistance rather than support at present – and just like NOC yesterday, the RTN results today aren’t likely to propel the stock through a resistance line in the near future. We'll post an updated stock chart on our Instablog later today - watch out for this.

Again, like NOC, the results aren’t likely to crater the stock – this was after all a big EPS beat and a solid revenue beat where revenue growth has increased and guidance for the year was confirmed. So we guess that $165-170/share is likely as far as the stock will fall on this particular news, absent an overall market correction. So – again just like NOC – best guess there might be a $15-20/share opportunity for a short-term long trade and that might happen over the next quarter or so, in RTN's case offering an absolute gain of say 10-12% and an IRR of say 75-90%+.

As always, our focus is long-only, equity-only. Investors comfortable with more aggressive or more complex strategies may well be able to best those short term returns!

