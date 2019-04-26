An Excellent Move By Murphy Oil Corporation

The management team at Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) never ceases to surprise me. In its latest move aimed at creating significant shareholder value, the firm announced a material acquisition, one that will significantly increase production compared to the firm not making a deal. Not only that, but also the terms of the deal appear, at face value, quite attractive for long-term shareholders. Digging deeper, this becomes even more evident, and for investors who have been waiting for some catalyst in order to dive in, this may be that opportunity.

A look at the purchase

According to a press release issued by Murphy, the company struck a deal whereby it will acquire from LLOG Exploration Offshore LLC and LLOG Bluewater Holdings LLC some deep water rights and assets in the Gulf of Mexico. As you can see in the image below, the locations in question, like Murphy's own locations, are quite dispersed, but their proximity to the firm's existing offshore spaces suggest a key part of the business's strategy here might be to benefit from the synergies created by a clustering of resources.

Taken from Murphy Oil Corporation

In all, the assets acquired already produce around 38,000 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day, around 60% of which is oil. As a result of the transaction, Murphy expects to add 66 million boe worth of proven reserves and 122 million boe of proven and probable reserves to its asset base. 72% of the reserves added are oil, which is a huge win for the company. Meanwhile, only 5% is classified as NGLs, while the remainder is in the form of natural gas. At the current production rate, the proven reserves have a life expectancy of 4.8 years, while all of the reserves listed have a life expectancy of 13.6 years.

Naturally, this was a significant purchase by the business. In all, it has agreed to buy up the assets for $1.375 billion in cash, but there are some caveats here. Contingency payments of up to $200 million could be made to the seller by Murphy between now and the end of 2022 depending on certain revenue targets, while a further $50 million in contingency payments could be incurred if "first oil" flows from certain, but unspecified, development projects. In the worst case, the purchase price may balloon to $1.625 billion.

To fund the purchase, Murphy intends to tap into its $1.6 billion revolving credit facility, of which only $325 million is outstanding today. That said, the company will very quickly repay the facility upon the completion of the sale of its Malaysia assets, which I wrote about in an article in late March of this year. That particular sale came out to $2.127 billion. Because of this large acquisition, combined with a prior acquisition in the Gulf of Mexico for $961 million, management will still reduce the $325 million existing balance under its credit facility, but it has abandoned the notion of paying off $425 million from its senior notes. It's also worth noting that the company is still planning to engage in its $500 million share repurchase plan.

This transaction makes a lot of sense

Taken from Murphy Oil Corporation

On the whole, I applaud management's move here. While reducing debt is never a bad idea, investing in growth, so long as it will result in added value for investors in the long run, is generally better. In my view, this particular transaction, especially when placed with the other Gulf of Mexico transaction, makes a lot of sense for shareholders. As you can see in the image above, for instance, when compared to the sale of the company's assets in Malaysia, both Gulf of Mexico transactions combined are only marginally more expensive than the proceeds from the sale.

Taken from Murphy Oil Corporation

Keeping this in mind, the acquisitions are, put together, far more attractive. As you can see in the image above, the combined production from the two is significantly higher than the decrease in output seen from the sale of the company's Malaysia assets. Not only that, but there's also the fact that because the composition of oil (77% for the acquisitions versus 58% for the sale) is greater, cash flow generated by the acquired assets will be higher while the price paid for them was lower than the sale was conducted at. According to management, with EBITDA of $1 billion per year anticipated from the Gulf of Mexico projects, the multiple paid on it is only 2.6 versus the 4.4 times EBITDA the firm's Malaysia assets sold for. On a free cash flow basis, the multiple for the acquisitions has been calculated at 4.2 compared to 6.8 for the sale in Malaysia.

Taken from Murphy Oil Corporation

Speaking of cash flow, according to management, its two Gulf of Mexico deals collectively should result in capex of about $325 million per year. As you can see in the image below, this level of spending is forecasted to keep output nearly flat between now and 2023. Over the same time frame, with WTI crude prices of $55 per barrel, it's believed that free cash flow will come out to around $675 million per annum from these deals. That's amazing considering their collective purchase price.

Taken from Murphy Oil Corporation

Takeaway

Right now, I really like some of the actions Murphy is taking. Instead of reducing debt when the company already has low leverage, management is making the wise decision to invest in attractive assets that in turn should generate significant excess cash flow. Even if contingency payments are required in the years to come, I see this as a small price to pay for the return shareholders will receive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.