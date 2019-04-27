Industrial Bellwethers Sending Mixed Signals: The Market Guide

Boeing also released their first earnings report since the Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash - the pieces start to come together for what happens next.

Many of the bellwethers of the industrial sector - CAT, HON, UTX, and others - have reported Q1 earnings. How's the outlook for them and other firms?

Q1 earnings season is in full force, and a number of industrial heavyweights reported earnings in the past week or so. The market is forward-looking, which can explain why headline beat and raises fall flat in the market's view - hello Caterpillar (CAT) - and why plot twist headlines like this can play out:

We ask a panel of Marketplace authors who focus on industrial companies to share their thoughts on what's going on with the individual headliners of Q1 earnings in the sector so far, as well as what it means for the sector and market at large.

This week's panel features:

Let's start with Caterpillar. The company is often considered a bellwether of the global economy, and they reported a largely in-line number, though as ever with Caterpillar, there are a lot of moving parts (one-time tax benefit, e.g.). What did you make of this, either for CAT specifically or for the broader sector/economy?

Richard Berger: CAT reported great expectation beating results for 1st quarter 2019 and raised full year forecasts even more. Nonetheless, I see a lot of headwinds. CAT has been in a price bubble since late 2017 based on most of the valuation metrics that demonstrate good historical correlation to actual market prices. Current fair value-based on a clustering agreement of multiple valuation metric methodologies pegs CAT at about $107.00, placing the current $160 share price far into bubble territory. Even the 20% earnings growth in the new guidance only justifies a $137.00 valuation if it comes to pass. Storm clouds already have gathered. More than 50% of the quarterly YOY revenue increase was driven by price increases, a non-sustainable event. Furthermore, over 89% of these price increases were offset by forex currency translation losses. The outlook is for continued weakening of the Construction Industries segment, a possible swoon in the Resource Industries contribution as commodity prices and activity weaken along with the global economic trends, and a currently flat and perhaps forward declining Energy Industries segment.

Michael Boyd: While not necessarily a large-cap investor, I do follow Caterpillar because as you mentioned it is a great bellwether. 3M Company (MMM) being another I follow closely which, by the way, reported an absolutely awful quarter to start the year.

For Caterpillar, even backing out the $0.31/share in favorable one-time tax benefits, Caterpillar still beat consensus. No big surprises were embedded although as is the case with Deere (DE), the jump in inventories is concerning to me. This speaks to trepidation that customers have. Both domestic and global growth is slowing and high end industrial machinery is a big purchase commitment. Pulling the trigger is a tough decision.

I think investors are waiting for the Caterpillar Analyst Day to get a better feel on margins and capital allocation strategy. Many just do not believe management optimism globally and want to see a commitment to conservatism. The financing arm, in particular, will be in the spotlight. Whether right or wrong, that market focus on conservatism broad implications for those of us investing in small caps where both leverage and revenue stream concentration tends to be higher. It has been easy to be on the wrong side of that prevailing market theme, buying the right companies at the wrong time.

Honeywell and United Technologies are about as consistent earnings beaters as there are, and they did it again. On the Honeywell call especially, there was discussion of how the company seems less reliant on a H2 pickup and more steady as it goes grower. Do these reports have broader significance for the sector or are these companies just leaders/outperformers?

Dhierin Bechai: I think the entire industry is looking to streamline results throughout the year, but only a few can actually manage doing so. United Technologies (UTX) and Honeywell (HON) are two big companies with diverse segments and aerospace and defense programs and a disciplined approach towards their business. Both companies benefit from original equipment manufacturer sales as well as after-market sales in high growth industries (aerospace and defense) and that benefits them as well. It certainly is no given that more companies will be able to pull off the same.

WG Investment Research: I believe that the strong earnings reports from Honeywell and United Technologies have broader significance, as the management teams for both of these industrial conglomerates appeared to be extremely bullish about fiscal 2019 (results from the past three months and what the remainder of the year may look like). For example, the management teams from Honeywell and United Technologies raised their full-year 2019 guidance. Moreover, even beaten down General Electric (GE) was able to report strong industrial operating results (excluding Power, of course) for the first three months of 2019. Aviation has been a great business to have operations in so it definitely makes sense that Honeywell, United Technologies and General Electric (i.e., the conglomerates that have material operations in the aviation space) have benefited from several industry-specific tailwinds.

Per Fidelity, Industrials have underperformed the S&P 500 over the last year (as of April 24, 2019) but, looking forward, these large companies should benefit from an improving operating environment.

Richard Berger: Honeywell has positioned itself across a group of industry segments that balance and complement each other, offering a path towards continuing growth and retaining long term recession resistant parts also. This is reflected in the latest earnings report that highlights this well-engineered mix of components. I have a fair value estimate of $160.00 for the shares and expect that to rise as the year progresses. The price surge since earnings release takes it out of position for an immediate new acquisition at market but the company should easily catch up with the current price via organic growth over the coming few months.

Michael Boyd: Both companies are incredibly well run. If I were to buy a large-cap industrial, United Technologies would be it. I find the lack of a 2H 2019 reliance very interesting. Quite a few firms cited issues related to Q1/Q2 on a multitude of fronts. A big one has been volatility in commodity prices which led to some timing hits (selling expensive inventory at lower prices). The late 2018 global hiccup in the equity markets also had broad implications too when it came to deferred purchasing decisions from customers. Then there was also weather. When everyone is on edge about the next recession or, at the minimum, a strong slowdown in GDP growth, there has been little patience for management teams calling for a late-year recovery. That late-year recovery just might be too late.

Those two aerospace exposed plays set us up for Boeing. What more do we know now about the MAX 737 issues and how important they are to Boeing as a stock after their Wednesday report and call?

Dhierin Bechai: The Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX is incredibly important to Boeing. During the quarter, Boeing added $1B in costs to the accounting quantity that they use to determine profits. With over 4,400 aircraft undelivered and 3100 aircraft left in the accounting quantity that means a 0.6% margin headwind to all of the remaining deliveries in the accounting quantity. So that is a significant hit coming from just the decision to lower production from 52 aircraft per month to 42 aircraft per month. When it comes to other costs such as the costs for the MCAS system redesign, testing and certification, no numbers were provided. Boeing withdrew its 2019 outlook and did not provide any new guidance, so the exact impact of the Boeing 737 MAX is not known. At this stage we know the costs related to lowering production ($1B), that the costs of MCAS redesign and testing are marginal and Boeing experienced a $455 million hit in free cash flow which is a relatively small sum if you consider that Boeing intended to deliver $2.6B worth of 737 MAX aircraft on top of the ones already delivered during the first quarter. Despite pressures, it does seem that Boeing somewhat managed the cash hit and despite Boeing's cash pile being decimated by several hundreds of millions of dollars, the big cash crunch that some were expecting didn't occur. What remains is that Boeing at present has not been able to provide an updated guidance, which almost certainly will include downward revised outlook. Boeing tends to be judged on its free cash flow profile as well as its full year outlook, so it might somewhat surprising that investors haven't really punished Boeing for not providing an updated view. In the end, earnings weren't bad, but a key element namely the revised outlook was missing.

Richard Berger: Boeing is the world's clear leader in air-frame manufacturing, with its product line having soundly beaten out the Airbus competition. Although the 2 crashes and the 100s of deaths from those are deeply unfortunate, the cause is clearly identified (in fact was known and with a fix in the works prior to the March crash). The issues with the MCAS flight automated flight control system, along with its reliance on a single fault sensor, will not require any significant design change to the air-frame, being the software and training changes coupled with the addition of redundant backup sensors to remedy the problem. The delivery delays, along with revenue timing impacts and damages to families and affected airlines, have already been factored into the share price. This is confirmed by the stability after the initial dip and continuing with weekly updated news and the updated numbers in the 4/24/19 earnings report and phone call. Boeing has plenty of liquidity to ride out the temporary revenue dip and its long term outlook remains unchanged, with any cancellations expected to be made up by new orders down the road. Meanwhile, BA's total backlog continues to increase, with significant new defense orders also.

Boeing will face a weak 12 to 18 months ahead but the long term prospects remain excellent. With this already priced into the shares, many opportunities continue to exist right now. On March 13th, just days after the Ethiopian Airways crash, it became clear the issue was in the MCAS system and thus a well understood flaw with no threats to the air-frame basic design or other issues needing a revamp of the air-frame beyond already planned software and training fixes, together with probably need for retrofit of redundant sensors to avoid false stall warning triggers (the cause of the initial crash of Lion Air). With this information in hand, on 3/13/19 I told my E.I.I. subscribers to consider writing the cash secured 36-day put for BA 4/18/19 $360.00 @ $10.30 premium for a 28% annualized yield rate. On 4/1/19, I advised rolling that position forward a net 29 days for a net added premium of $3.95. We will roll that position ahead again very soon for similar yields in the 15% to 20% range and expect opportunities to continue doing so for several more months.

Michael Boyd: I personally have not found much to worry about. I recently wrote about Boeing on Seeking Alpha, pointing out that short interest is actually lower today than it was late last year before the 737 MAX news broke. As a fellow short side investor, we're generally very good at collectively sniffing out companies where bad news isn't being priced in correctly. It just doesn't look to be the case here. If it were, shorts would be all over it given the ample liquidity and low borrow costs.

Within the airplane duopoly, I don't think their business or order flow will be harmed much by this. Maybe we see less upfront financial capital commitments but the backlog will largely remain unharmed in my opinion. Financially, any hit they take is likely small relative to their balance sheet. Management did the right thing by suspending buybacks for the time being to preserve cash, something I've honestly called for because they were extremely aggressive (essentially borrowing to buy back shares if you run the math).

What other earnings report or development stands out and why? ITW, SWK, and LMT are among the notable reporters.

Dhierin Bechai: I think Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) earnings beat stood out with higher segment profits in all of their segments. At times, when you read the news and see the US ordering more Super Hornets, you'd almost think that nobody wants the F-35 anymore. While it may be true for now that some budgets call for less F-35s than originally planned, the F-35 is still high in demand and I do not see that changing any time soon. The F-35 had its problems, big ones and not all problems are solved, but if you look at Lockheed Martin you see that it's a company with advanced products and that allows them to perform well in all of their segments.

Richard Berger: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is a Dividend Zombie. As such, it is a core holding for almost all portfolios, especially income. Stanley's zombie status means that any given earnings report is of minor import, only setting the tone for momentum expectations in the coming few months. Value-based pricing is real target motivator for entry/hold/exit points of SWK. My fair value estimate is currently $135.00 based on the value cluster of several financial metrics with a good proven historical correlation of value and actual market prices. Shares have risen a bit into bubble territory for now but will no doubt continue to grow into the higher values over the coming months. At this time, investors might consider writing the SWK cash secured puts using the 85-day $135.00 strike @ $2.90 premium. This provides an annualized yield rate of 9.43% on the net covering cash. If shares are presented, the entry will be a modest discount from fair value a net basis cost of $132.10. This is $13.87 below current market, a 9.5% decrease in market risk.

Michael Boyd: 3M Company is the big one for me within large caps. They have cut guidance consistently quarter after quarter; this was the third guidance cut for 2019 in about six months. For industrial sales to shrink 6.6% at a company like this is bad news. Arguably 3M is perhaps the greatest industrial bellwether of all given its diverse product range; it was a report that should have had broader market implications in my opinion. Still, even after the fall, the company trades at more than 21x earnings! The share price fell less than the guidance cut which means further multiple expansion for a company that really should not have it. To the credit of Wall Street, many have been warning on 3M including Steve Tusa from JP Morgan. Patting myself on the back, I've been short and advocating it as a market hedge for a while now.

And what's a theme you are either watching as the earnings season continues or that you think has already started to play out over the first few weeks?

Dhierin Bechai: Not sure about Industrials as a whole but Aerospace has an extremely long focus. We saw Honeywell, United Technologies and Lockheed performing well and that bodes well for the entire year I think. United Technologies said it could be facing a $0.10 headwind in earnings per share if Boeing does not increase its production this year, so it is going to be interesting to see how quickly Boeing can recover the delivery profile in a diligent and responsible way and to what extent that will affect the supply chain.

Richard Berger: My Engineered Income Investing focus is on value-based investing price points to generate income from very high quality dividend equities and occasional special situations. I integrate covered option strategies so to increase cash income and yields while reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk for my income portfolio. This focus and strategy finds earnings reports to be mainly a canary in the coal mine early warning signal rather than triggering buy/sell signals from the quarterly results themselves. With the focus on quality, surprises, especially those affecting long term value, are very rare.

Michael Boyd: The "earnings recession" has been a key theme for Q1. It is highly likely, especially given how reports have been going, that Q1 will be the first quarter where we see negative S&P 500 earnings growth in several years, stretching all the way back to 2016.

Despite that, high beta stocks have outperformed low beta stocks (measured by quartile) by 8.3% year to date. High earnings growth firms have outperformed by nearly 10%! If you think about it, slower growers are going to have less volatility (utilities, consumer staples, etc.). There has been this "risk on" mentality in the market when it comes buying up volatile stocks. That, to me, does not contrast well with the way earnings are going to proceed. I'm quite cautious personally.

Editor's Note: Please see disclosures for these authors at the end of the article.

Thanks for reading, and best of luck navigating Q1 earnings! Any favorite reports so far? Let us know below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dhierin Bechai is Long BA. WG Investment Research is long HON, UTX, and GE. Richard Berger is long BA and SWK. Michael Boyd is short MMM.