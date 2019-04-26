Newell Brands Is A Dicey Buy

Newell does, however, need to bring younger people into management and Board members to better understand and meet the wants and desires of millennial and the emerging Gen Z.

Newell shares are oversold from unsustainable debt and the slowing pace of growth in America's, Europe's and South America's economies but it appears to be successfully implementing its turnaround plan.

Newell Brands Inc. is a dicey investment in the short term. Over time, Newell has the potential to be a turnaround stock that will enrich investors.

NWL's Future Linked To Economy

Newell Brands (NWL) is a dicey investment in the short term. Over time, NWL, with new management coming and successful implementation of its action plan, has the potential to be a turnaround stock that will enrich investors. Its fortunes are intimately tied to the direction and pace of the national economy as much as its business plan.

Warren Buffett believes “the economy has slowed down…close to noticeably but I wouldn’t go beyond that.” NWL shares are oversold beyond the simmering nervousness in the economy. The share price plummeted (-$14.00) to a 52-week low. The one year return for NWL is -47.1%.

Q1’19 earnings are due to be released May 3. Revenues and earnings will not create a frisson of excitement, but the downside pressures on the share price are already factored in. Any unexpected good news will spike shares to +$15 whether this coming report or next, and NWL has surprisingly beaten earnings estimates in the past.

A Dicey But Warranted Buy

I take solace in recommending NWL as a buy from Buffett’s more steadfast belief that the economy is not in danger but slowing more than anticipated. NWL is a consumer and commercial products company and thus is linked to economic health and vibrancy. He’s not worried. “You really want to bet on America.” U.S. retail sales in Q1 ’19 increased led by the March sales increase of 1.6% and 3.6% Y/Y. Concomitantly, unemployment benefits applications are approaching 50 years low this month.

Newell Brands Inc. is an international marketer of stellar consumer and commercial name brands including

Elmer’s, Paper Mate, Parker, Dymo, and Sharpie, Appliances and Cookware Crock-Pot, Sunbeam, Mr. Coffee and Oster

products from Coleman, Contigo, and Marmont For Baby by Graco, Aprica and Baby Jogger

lines fromWoodWick and Yankee Candle Food saving products from Ball, FoodSaver, and Rubbermaid

The Newell Brands market cap has fallen sharply in recent weeks to ~$6B, as share price plummeted this year from a high of $28.38. The dividend yield (FWD) is up to 6.47%. NWL had an annual average earnings growth of 5.30% over the past 10 years and hit a brick wall in 2018. Newell Brands’ President/CEO since 2011, is leaving at the end Q2’ 19.

Newell Brands has demonstrably grown in product selection, global reach, and unsustainable debt through acquisitions. The company racked up $10B in debt and that was ok so long as interest rates were low, economies were expanding and political stability was maintained. However, economies across Europe softened and uncertainty is the watchword of the day.

Imponderable complications from mass migrations, elections of nationalist governments, and the fraught with background Brexit still drag on consumer confidence. BRIC countries comprising 40% of the world’s population (U.S=4.3%, Germany=1%) are doing relatively well in growing their middle classes with money to spend, but they too are on tenterhooks because of overall volatility. Uncertainty and volatility are contributing conditions depressing NWL shares. In part, shares are oversold because of international economic factors. Revenue reported Q4’18 of $2.34B was down 6% Y/Y. Confidence seems to be settling.

Bottoming Out

I believe the NWL share price is finding a floor around the $14 share price. The fade makes it a good time to buy NWL. An analyst in Fortune speaks for many when reporting an expected 3.8% to 4.4% consumer spending increase in 2019. “More people are working, they’re making more money, their taxes are lower, and their confidence remains high,” declares the National Retail Federation President.

Another upside for NWL in addition to future revenue growth on the strength of a steadily improving economy is it’s growing success at reducing debt by billions through asset sales, overhead cost cuts, and the invigoration new leadership brings to an organization. Newell initiated a transformation plan last year selling Waddington Group for $2.3B, and three brands including Rawlings sporting goods for $340M after taxes. In the summer, Newell sold Goody Products. In February ’19, NWL sold Rexair. Seeking Alpha reports there is a deal for Newell’s Process Solutions Business with after-tax proceeds anticipated to be $500M. Debt is now close to $6B down from $10B but still too high in the current environment. The upcoming dividend has a high yield. The company can ill-afford to slash it with investment sentiment so skittish.

“According to Zacks, Newell is smoothly executing the Accelerated Transformation Plan through market share gains, point of sale growth, innovation, e-commerce improvement, and cost-saving plans. Moreover, the company is on track with the divestitures of non-core brands to reshape its portfolio and improve operational efficiency. The company uses the proceeds from divestitures to lower debt and make share repurchases, which should enhance shareholder value.”

Confidence The Most Important Factor

Strained investor sentiment from lack of confidence in management and dropping share price persists, while research analysts are becoming more upbeat. At Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Newell share price is predicted to top $20 with a “sector perform” rating for NWL. Likewise for Wells Fargo and Citigroup (C). Barclays (BCS) is more conservative at $16.00. Insiders are steadily buying the shares.

NWL is oversold. The company and shares performed great for many years. A downturn in revenues and accumulation of overwhelming debt stymied investors and attracted activists to the Board. Management is executing a transformation plan that is likely to put the company back on solid footing if the global and America’s economies achieve steady if slower than anticipated growth.

Never Underestimate American Consumers

Consumers are working in record numbers and love to spend on the brand name products offered by Newell Brands. My own children and their friends, in a non-scientific survey I conducted for this article, know Graco, Rubbermaid, and a large number of other Newell brand names. They hold the opinion the products are high quality and none have a reputation for planned obsolescence.

Newell does, however, need to bring younger people into management (average age is 52 years old) to better understand the wants and desires of the millennial and emerging Gen Z. Likewise, the average age of Board member (59.5) and their tenure (1.1) are more troubling. Continuing the deleveraging at NWL has a ways to go. Overall, it is best to keep in mind the lese-majesty of the outstanding economist, Diane Swonk, who once cautioned economists to never underestimate American consumers with money in their pockets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.