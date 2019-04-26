Why Deutsche Telekom Is The Best Way To Play The T-Mobile/Sprint Deal Block

T-Mobile (TMUS) has successfully navigated a business turnaround to become the 3rd largest wireless service provider in the U.S. It has shown investors a pattern of delivering strong subscriber growth and is posting solid earnings growth and healthy cash flow generation. The strong performance has been attributed to an improvement in mobile plans, unlimited data offerings, and market-leading network performance metrics.

T-Mobile’s network expansion process has been faster than its competitors. It has produced the quickest upload and download speeds and intends to leverage its massive 600MHz spectrum holdings to build America’s first nationwide 5G network by 2020. Following a popular trend in the industry, T-Mobile also intends to leverage its LTE network speeds and the recently acquired Layer3 TV technology to launch its streaming TV service.

With investors firmly preoccupied on the outcome of T-Mobile's merger with Sprint (S), we think it is also important to highlight the company's strengthening fundamentals, particularly, management's successful efforts in growing its subscriber base by focusing on underpenetrated markets such as commercial businesses, the older demographic, and the military.

Ultimately, we think the most favorable risk-reward lies not in either Sprint or T-Mobile, but in Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF), which holds a ~62% equity interest. Considering the YTD divergence in share price performance, we don't think the market has adequately priced in M&A upside into DTEGF's stock.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Given the massive cost synergies associated with the Sprint/T-Mobile deal, we think an M&A scenario would be net-accretive for T-Mobile, and by extension, Deutsche Telekom. Where we like the DTEGF trade best, however, is in the capped downside - a no M&A scenario would likely result in T-Mobile resuming its suspended $9bn capital return program, which would also benefit DTEGF shareholders. On balance, we still like the prospects of a tie-up, but we think gaining exposure to the deal via DTEGF, instead of either Sprint or T-Mobile, offers the best risk-reward at this juncture.

A Merger That Increases Competition And Adds Jobs?

In April last year, T-Mobile agreed to acquire Sprint in an all-stock transaction valued at $26.5 billion. The two entities have previously discussed a merger on two other occasions in recent years. If the third time does turn out to be the charm, the combined company will retain the T-Mobile name and T-Mobile’s controlling shareholder, Deutsche Telekom, will retain control with a 42% equity interest. Sprint’s controlling shareholder, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), will have a 27% interest and public shareholders will own the remaining 31%.

Of course, T-Mobile has aggressively advocated in favor of the merger on several grounds. As the company plans to build out its 5G network over the course of several years, it will essentially become a competitor in the cable industry’s broadband and video markets.

Are regulators really to believe that a loss of competition in the wireless market absent Sprint can be offset (and possibly more than offset) by increased competition in the cable market?

This remains to be seen, but we think it’s certainly a logical argument. T-Mobile management has also suggested that its entrance as a new broadband/video player will lead to new jobs and lower prices - even as the wireless industry becomes more concentrated.

History, Antitrust Concerns Weigh On The DOJ’s Decision

Although T-Mobile has received shareholder approval for its merger with Sprint, federal regulatory approval remains unsettled. The company targeted a mid-2019 completion of the deal, but intense scrutiny by the Department of Justice (DOJ) makes it a challenging goal. The Wall Street Journal reported that the antitrust enforcement staff at the DOJ informed T-Mobile and Sprint that their proposed merger is unlikely to be approved as currently structured. Both T-Mobile and Sprint leaderships responded that the premise of the story is inaccurate and that the process remains ongoing. While it is unknown just how true the WSJ’s claim is, if the current deal structure is ultimately rejected, the likelihood of a structural solution is low.

The question of regulatory approval continues to be an overhang on both stocks. An approval would eliminate Sprint as one of the four large facilities-based U.S. wireless carriers. Under the Obama administration, the Justice Department showed they favored having four national wireless carriers by blocking the potential AT&T (NYSE:T)-T-Mobile and T-Mobile-Sprint mergers. The current regulatory regime does not appear to have softened as evidenced by the DOJ’s lawsuit over the AT&T/Time Warner deal. The bottom line is this - we don’t have a definitive answer on the WSJ report, so the odds of deal approval probably still sit around 50/50. With Sprint shares trading at a substantial discount to the deal value, we think the market is growing skeptical.

The Outcome Will Have Widespread Industry Ramifications

Latest developments also cast a negative light on T-Mobile’s industry peers AT&T and Verizon (VZ) as it produced an air of uncertainty over the long-term structure of the industry. From the perspective of tower operators, on the other hand, it is positive, implying less risk of cell site decommissioning. As part of the merger’s network integration plans, T-Mobile has announced plans to consolidate its footprint of macro cell sites. This would be accomplished through a net decommissioning of 25,000 sites and result in significant revenue losses for tower companies such as American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), and SBA (SBAC). Over the long haul, however, initial revenue losses may be buoyed by more consistent leasing across the tower operators’ customer base.

Moreover, T-Mobile and Sprint's extensive spectrum portfolio is a key strategic asset as it gears up for 5G network deployment. Combined the two companies hold more than twice the combined sub-3 GHz holdings of AT&T and Verizon. A failed merger approval would likely be a positive for excess spectrum companies such as Dish and Intelsat as all national wireless carriers would move to acquire additional spectrum to enhance their 5G portfolios.

A Deal Produces A Stronger #3 Competitor, Bolsters The U.S. Lead Over China In 5G

As T-Mobile management has argued, the combined company will benefit from the more efficient use of Sprint’s deep spectrum assets and fixed leverage over a bigger customer base. It would make it a much stronger #3 player and allow it to compete more effectively with Sprint. The combined entity would have over 100 million branded customers, roughly on par with the customer bases of both AT&T and Verizon. The deal would help accelerate the development of faster 5G wireless networks and help solidify the U.S. leadership position on 5G technology over a rising China. Its network capacity has the breadth and depth to spur U.S. firms and entrepreneurs to continued leadership in the 5G era.

Furthermore, with telecom mergers, there is always the issue of network integration. While it could take a few years, it also has the potential to drag on with service interruptions and customer dissatisfaction as we witnessed with the Sprint-Nextel merger. T-Mobile did a good job integrating MetroPCS but taking on Sprint’s network will be a much bigger task. An approved deal would also lead to a rapid buildout of 5G, improved service to rural communities, and increased competition with cable companies thereby lowering prices. T-Mobile has announced that if the merger goes through it will build five new state-of-the-art customer experience centers around the U.S. and create 1,000 new jobs.

A T-Mobile/Sprint combination would undoubtedly be a force for progressive change in the U.S. wireless, broadband, and video industries. One thing we do know is this - a deal would allow T-Mobile management to focus on operational execution absent merger activity distractions. It would also lead to T-Mobile shares trading on company fundamentals rather than merger-related news and speculation.

Conclusion

A takeout of Sprint by T-Mobile would reduce wireless industry competition and leave us with the ‘big 3’- Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile/Sprint. It would make T-Mobile more competitive in its battle with the much larger, more resource-laden AT&T and Verizon. While critics say the deal will make wireless service costlier and potentially less reliable, T-Mobile’s entrance into the broadband cable market would at least partially offset the reduced wireless competition and associated negative implications. A deal would be a step forward in creating the new T-Mobile and bringing strong competition to the 5G era.

With or without Sprint, we think gaining exposure to T-Mobile via Deutsche Telekom is a great way for investors to profit off the coming 5G networking wave. By investing in DTEGF, we think investors can access a more favorable risk-reward - an accretive M&A outcome (~$6bn/ yr synergies) vs. a potential ~$9bn capital return in a no M&A outcome - as we think the market has not sufficiently priced in T-Mobile's M&A upside into DTEGF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.