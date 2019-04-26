Facebook Is A Buy Despite The Short-Term Pressure On Profit Margins

Facebook (FB) reported Q1 2019 earnings results today, and shares are up 6% in after-hours trading. Better than expected revenue growth is driving the movement in after-hours trading, and the company management remains positive on the future earnings potential of the company, despite significant headwinds in the form of legal expenses, regulatory pressures, and significant investments to improve security measures. Profit margins will continue to remain under pressure, but I continue to like Facebook and maintain a buy rating for shares.

Q1 2019 performance analysis

Daily Active Users ((DAUs)) grew 2.5% sequentially and 7.8% on a year-over-year basis, which is a significant achievement considering the troubles the company went through in the recent past. Increased regulatory scrutiny, privacy scandals, and various probes into Facebook's business practices by worldwide organizations were expected to result in flattish DAU growth, which was not to be.

(Source - Investor presentation)

The growth in monthly active users was identical at 8% on a year-over-year basis. The growth in active users both on a monthly and daily basis provides the company with more monetization options in the future, and the growth reported during these turbulent times is an indication of the strong competitive advantages of the company. The monopolistic nature of the industry the company operates in provides significant room for the company to grow its advertising revenue for many more years to come.

Revenue for Q1 2019 was reported at $15.07 billion, which is an improvement of 26% over the $11.96 billion of revenue reported in Q1 2018. However, revenue declined on a sequential basis.

(Source - Investor presentation)

Operating margins declined significantly on a year-over-year basis and a sequential basis, primarily driven by the allocation of $3 billion as accrued legal expenses related to the ongoing probe by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) into the company's user data practices. As noted by the management in the press release, operating margins would have been 20 percentage points higher, effective tax rate would have been 14 percentage points lower, and earnings per share (EPS) would have been $1.04 higher, had it not been for the accrual of legal expenses related to the FTC matter. Diluted EPS for the quarter reported at $0.85, a marked decline from the $2.38 reported in Q4 2018 and $1.69 reported in Q1 2018. However, excluding the one-time effect of the legal expenses, diluted EPS would have outperformed Q1 2018 figures.

(Source - Investor presentation)

The headcount has grown by 36% on a year-over-year basis, which falls in line with the management plan of increasing the strength of its cyber security team to ensure Facebook complies with tightened regulatory requirements. While the increased headcount poses a threat to the expansion of profit margins in the short term, the bold move will deliver benefits in the long term as the company would be in a better position to avoid privacy scandals and adhere to guidelines provided by regulatory authorities.

Overall, Facebook remained a highly profitable venture with a strong balance sheet in Q1 2019 as well, and the company is expected to post better financial performance in the coming reporting periods.

Future outlook

Facebook has been the subject of numerous regulatory crackdowns over the last couple of years, and the trend is poised to continue in 2019 and beyond as well. The increasing interest of regulators to look into the affairs of billion dollar tech companies might result in more bleeding for Facebook. On the other hand, it's becoming more difficult than ever to protect the privacy of user data, which would result in billions of dollars spent in fines. However, I continue to believe that these are short-term woes, and the company is set to earn economic profits for a very long period of time. Competitive advantages are at the forefront driving the profitability of the firm, and the expected growth in Instagram, Stories, Facebook Watch, and Instagram TV will drive earnings in the future.

Q1 2019 performance of Facebook is a giveaway of what investors can expect from the company in 2019. Even though the company will continue to earn substantial revenues, the bottom line of the company will continue to remain under pressure from provisional allocations for legal expenses. Profit margins will further come under pressure from the growth of capital expenditures and higher administration costs. Expenses growth might outpace that of revenues, and this might lead to lower comparable earnings for the company in 2019. As such, investing in Facebook with short-term returns in mind can easily be classified as pure speculation. However, there is a possibility to realize significant capital returns in the long term, which should incentivize long-term oriented growth investors to bet on FB on every opportunity that comes along by way of share price declines.

Capital expenditures grew sharply in 2018, and the trend continued in Q1 2019 as well. I expect capital expenditures to remain at elevated levels as the company invests in data security. Investments related to the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven measures to identify data breaches will cost billions of dollars to the company but is necessary for the survival in the long term.

(Source - Investor presentation)

As the leading social media platform by a country mile, Facebook will benefit immensely from the growth of online advertising. Digital ad spending is expected to grow at a stellar rate through 2023, which brightens the outlook for Facebook as the company is the go-to online advertising platform that enables targeted advertising. This can be identified as a tailwind driving the profitability of the firm.

(Source - eMarketer)

Facebook is yet to monetize WhatsApp and Instagram meaningfully, and the successful monetization of these platforms will add billions of dollars in revenue to the company. In addition, the Facebook Watch platform has the potential to gain traction in the growing content streaming industry, and the ad-based model stands a better chance of succeeding in developing countries than the standard subscription model used by Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN). The success of Facebook Watch will be another catalyst to look for in the coming years.

Overall, the company is set to earn economic profits for a long period of time, driven by the favorable macroeconomic outlook for the online advertising industry and the expected success of many under-monetized products.

Profit margins will get a boost once AI-driven measures to tackle privacy concerns are implemented fully, as capital expenditures will decline significantly with this. I expect profit margins to expand beyond the next 2 years as the company is set to finalize the implementation of data security measures by 2021.

Valuation

FB is trading at a trailing P/E of 24 and an identical forward P/E. Both of these are below the 5-year average earnings multiples.

(Source - Morningstar)

Facebook has grown in profitability over the years, but the mounting pressure from regulatory scrutiny is keeping the stock price in check. However, since I believe these pressures would be short-lived, I expect earnings multiples to expand in the future.

The median target price for FB is $200, which represents a modest return from the current market price. However, shares should converge with the high-end of the analyst estimate beyond 2019 as the company navigates through the difficult times and provides stellar returns to investors.

(Source - CNN Money)

Investors with a short time horizon should avoid investing in FB at the current market price, as the recent gains in the share price leave little margin of error for investors. However, long-term oriented investors should continue to buy FB at the current market price, and the Q1 performance is proof of the ability of Facebook to maintain its profitability even under adverse conditions.

Risks

There are a few primary risks of investing in FB.

Regulatory pressures will persist and further fines imposed on Facebook will lead to losses for investors. However, I believe these regulatory pressures will cease to exist as the company builds a robust framework to identify and eliminate threats to the privacy of user data. A global economic slowdown will result in lower than expected ad spending, which would hurt the advertising income of the company. Even though the company's competitive advantages are significant at present, the longevity of such competitive advantages might come into question if Facebook fails to address privacy issues in a timely manner.

Takeaways

Facebook reported Q1 2019 earnings results and revenue came in above expectations. Monthly and daily active users grew at a healthy rate on a year-over-year basis, which is proof of the competitive advantages of the company. Even though the bottom line of the company might come under pressure due to adverse development from the front of operating costs, the long-term outlook for margins remains positive.

Favorable industry outlook coupled with the possibility of a higher monetization level of the user base paints a positive outlook for Facebook's future, and shares are attractively priced for a long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.