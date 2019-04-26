All Is Seemingly Forgiven As Silicon Labs Rockets Back Into Growth Investors' Good Graces

Silicon Labs doesn't look cheap now, but it could be one of the growth standouts in a growth-starved (and sometimes growth-driven) sector.

Smart meters seem to be reaccelerating in the IoT business, with lighting and smart homes also contributing, and timing could be a significant driver in 2019 and 2020.

It’s been a wild ride for Silicon Labs (SLAB). Something of a growth darling (at least at times) over the last few years, Silicon Labs actually underperformed the SOX in 2018 and closed the fiscal year with an ugly miss-and-lower. While the shares had followed the year-to-date rally in semiconductor stocks, it was still lagging before a surprisingly strong first quarter seemingly shifted sentiment overnight.

I had previously said I’d be interested in SLAB in the low $70’s, and it never quite got there before this rocket ride back toward $110. Therein lies the problem with trying to be disciplined on price/value, particularly when it involves growth stocks. Although Silicon Labs looks too pricey now, I can understand why at least some investors are piling back in – SLAB is setting up attractive qoq growth rates at a time when many semiconductors still look likely to struggle to post attractive growth.

IoT Coming Back And Timing Never Really Left

Silicon Labs posted an 8% year-over-year contraction in revenue (and a 13% sequential contraction), coming in basically in line with expectations in a quarter where the trend among chip companies seems to be to miss. The company more than made up for it on margin, though, and that’s the most exciting part of the story from my point of view.

Looking at the segments, IoT (the largest business by far) saw 3% year-over-year growth against a tough comp (up 17%), though revenue did slide 11% sequentially. Management reported that both MCU and wireless were down Weaker MCU sales are no surprise given the results at STMicro (STM) (allowing for a very different MCU business mix), and I suspect Cypress (CY) will report similar weakness (Cypress’s earnings were not available as of the time of writing).

The Infrastructure business saw a 7% yoy decline in revenue (flat qoq), with growth in timing offsetting weakness in isolation tied largely to China (industrial and auto). Access and Broadcast both saw steep plunges, with Access down 43% yoy and 36% qoq, while Broadcast dropped 27% yoy and 25% qoq.

Mix really went in SLAB’s favor this quarter, as gross margin actually improved by 120bp on an annual and sequential basis – not a very common occurrence when revenue contracts, and enough to beat expectations by almost two full points. SLAB gave some of this up in operating expenses, as operating income fell 35% yoy and 34% qoq, with 600bp and 470bp, respectively, of margin erosion, but operating expenses were still lower than expected and SLAB delivered a strong $0.12 EPS beat.

Reaccelerating, With IoT And Timing Driving The Business

Management’s growth-oriented commentary was quite bullish for Silicon Labs. For starters, management lifted Q2 revenue guidance by about 2.5% relative to the prior sell-side midpoint. Second, if the company hits that midpoint, it will mean 10% qoq revenue growth and I don’t think there will be that many semiconductor companies posting double-digit sequential growth in Q2 – Texas Instruments (TXN) will probably do something on the order of low-to-mid-single-digit growth, while Cypress could be even weaker (again, saying this ahead of Q1 results).

Better still, management pointed to the second-highest quarterly bookings total in company history. IoT seems to be transitioning out of a pause in UK smart meter installations, and growth also seems to be picking up in areas like lighting and smart home. I still have some longer-term concerns about SLAB’s positioning in IoT, as I continue to believe the company’s strength in wireless is offset by weaker capabilities in MCUs, but the fact is that the IoT market is likely to be large and diverse, and not all of these applications will require strong MCU capabilities. Cypress, STM, TI, and many others will certainly get their share, but that doesn’t preclude growth for Silicon Labs, as applications like lighting and metering don’t require particularly sophisticated MCUs.

I’m also bullish on SLAB’s potential in timing, as I’ve mentioned in the past. Silicon Labs has secured timing design wins at four of the five largest wireless infrastructure equipment OEMs, and management expects wireless infrastructure revenue to double in 2019 on 5G deployments. Silicon Labs’ reliance on Huawei as a major customer remains a risk, but they’ve diversified the mix with those design wins and I believe Silicon Labs can benefit from underinvestment and M&A-related turbulence at other timing chip companies like TI, Analog Devices (ADI), Microchip (MCHP), and Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY).

The Outlook

The biggest change in my model relative to before the first quarter results is in a faster recovery in margins, as first quarter results were much better than I’d expected and the improved growth guidance helps support a stronger level of margins in 2019. I never really dropped my long-term revenue growth assumptions that much with the disappointing fourth quarter results, and I’m not bumping them up all that much now; I still expect high single-digit long-term revenue growth from Silicon Labs.

I have boosted my near-term margin assumptions, but not my longer-term assumptions, as I’d always expected a recovery (it’s just coming faster than I’d previously modeled).

Discounted cash flow doesn’t really work well here, and I’m not too surprised given SLAB’s positioning as a growth chip company. Still, DCF analysis does suggest a high single-digit annualized return potential from here, and that’s not terrible. I’m more concerned that the share price is already well ahead of where a margin-based EV/revenue approach would otherwise lead. Even if operating margins exceed 20% in 2020, the valuation already more than reflects that.

The Bottom Line

I certainly didn’t expect Silicon Labs to do this well in the first quarter, nor for the Street to react as positively as it did. Maybe the reaction is driven by the relative paucity of near-term growth stories in semiconductors, with growth-oriented investors piling into what few stronger growth stories are emerging. Whatever the case, I’m not inclined to follow. Being too demanding on pricing certainly cost me this big recent move, but I’m not willing to pay just any price for growth in the semiconductor sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.