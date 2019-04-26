Fanuc Forecasting The Bottom, While Investors Price In The Recovery

Fanuc shares are already pricing in a strong recovery and the risks seem skewed more negatively, particularly if there is any stumble in the expected recovery.

Fanuc's fiscal fourth quarter was better than expected, but guidance for the next fiscal year was far below sell-side expectations.

It’s not exactly news that the stock market is a look-ahead mechanism for valuing companies, and that’s particularly important to keep in mind today when looking at factory automation companies. While business continues to deteriorate at Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) (6954) and may well not truly bottom out until the fall of 2019, the nearly 30% year-to-date move in the stock (well ahead of the average industrial stock) against a roughly 18% drop over the past year suggests that investors are already starting to look ahead to the recovery in orders, revenue, and profits.

Valuing Fanuc has always been problematic, as the company’s perceived quality has generally earned it a premium (not wholly undeserved in my opinion). Even though I’m modeling in a recovery starting in fiscal 2021 (the fiscal year ending March 2021), including multiple years of double-digit revenue growth and a sharp recovery in margins, the shares are well ahead of where those cash flow streams suggest it should be. With that, I’d prefer to wait for a cooldown among names like Fanuc and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) before stepping up.

A Hard Landing

Fanuc reported a 27% year-over-year decline in revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter, more or less doing as expected in revenue terms. Weakness was unsurprisingly driven by the Robomachine segment, were sales plunged almost 60% on sharply reduced capex spending for tools used to produce consumer electronics (smartphones especially) and autos. Factory Automation sales fell 20% as comparatively better demand in Japan and the EU was offset by weakness in China – not surprising given plunging demand for machine tools in recent months. Robot revenue fell 17%, worse than both Yaskawa and ABB (ABB), with Fanuc pointing to weak auto demand in the U.S. and weak general industrial demand in China.

Fanuc did manage to beat a lowered bar for operating profits; while operating income plunged 52% (and operating margin was down more than 10 points yoy), it was 27% better than the average sell-side estimate – a gap I attribute as much to analysts being completely at a loss as to how to model the cyclical downturn as to real outperformance from Fanuc.

Guidance Is Still Messy, And The Downturn May Not Be Over

I believe part of the strength seen recently in names like Yaskawa and Fanuc is due to investors assuming that recent improvements in economic data out of China and ongoing strength in the U.S. economy suggest that demand has already bottomed and will soon improve. Fanuc’s own guidance suggests that may be a bit premature.

Orders fell 18% year-over-year in the fourth quarter (against a 22% rise in the year-ago period), but did improve 3% sequentially. Robomachine orders were dismal, falling 62%, but Robot orders held up well, falling just 3%. By comparison, ABB’s Robotics and Motion segment reported 5% order growth in the first quarter, while Yaskawa reported a 10% decline in robot orders.

Orders were stronger than the Street expected (by about 10%, and particularly in Robot), but management’s cuts to FY 2020 (ending Mar 2020) guidance were far worse than expected. Management guided revenue down more than 15%, more than 10% below the prior sell-side average, and guided to a further 54% decline in operating profit (about 45% below the sell-side average). Management said that customers are still largely in a “wait and see” mode, with ongoing weakness in auto and electronics end-markets – two major markets for Fanuc (and Yaskawa).

Having followed the machine tool industry for a long time, I can say that downturns (peak to trough) usually take around 18 to 24 months; with the Japanese machine tool industry having seen its peak in March of 2018, that suggests the bottom may not be found until September of this year.

I’d also note some market developments that could create some challenges for Fanuc. While it is true that 5G coverage will require more base stations (it’s estimated that China 5G infrastructure spending could be more than 50% higher than 4G spending), and those base stations will require machining, that business may not flow to Fanuc as before. Given that base stations require less precise machining, local suppliers like Guandong Janus Intelligent Group and Tsugami China are likely to get more of the machinery business, though Fanuc’s FA business will at least benefit from CNC sales to these companies (Fanuc supplies Guandong Janus and Fanuc and MELCO supply Tsugami).

In the robotics space, I’m still concerned that Fanuc has underinnovated relative to ABB, KUKA (OTCPK:KUKAY), and Yaskawa. While KUKA has been expanding into areas like aerospace and ABB and Yaskawa have been developing robots for new industrial applications (like food/beverage) and new cobots for manufacturing and logistics, Fanuc seems to have been more focus on reinvesting in areas of established strength (like autos). That’s not to say that Fanuc is in any way “out of the game”, but I do see more risk that ABB, KUKA, and Yaskawa could further erode its leadership position.

The Outlook

Given Fanuc management’s commentary, comments from peers/rivals, and what I see going on in the company’s major end-markets, I’m adjusting my model to reflect a sharper downturn and a faster recovery. I had previously expected this new fiscal year to be “kinda bad” and the following year to be “kinda good”, but now I’m looking for a pretty ugly FY’20 and a sharper recovery in FY’21 and FY’22.

I expected a mid-teens drop in revenue in FY’20 and below-trend FCF margin (in the low double-digits), followed by double-digit revenue growth in the next three years. It typically takes companies in this space about three years to meet/exceed former peaks, and I expect that trend to continue. I do still expect long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits (consistent with the long-term trend) and mid-teens annualized FCF growth as FCF generation improves off a low base.

Those cash flow projections don’t drive an attractive fair value, and nor is Fanuc undervalued relative to what the market normally pays for a company with similar margin, return, and growth characteristics. The shares are more reasonably priced on a ROE-P/BV basis, but still not “cheap”.

The Bottom Line

Given the move in Japanese automation companies (and global industrials in general), I feel like the idea of a 2019 bottoming-out/initial recovery is already well-reflected in the share price. I don’t really have any major issues with Fanuc from a company quality standpoint (apart from some potential new competitive challenges), but I think the valuation already prices in a strong recovery and I don’t think the risk/reward skews particularly favorably right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.