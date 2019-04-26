Air Lease Corp.: A Great Opportunity

Free cash flows are volatile due to capital requirements and has a high debt to NOPAT ratio, both characterizing the stock as high growth; earnings consensus indicates optimism among analysts.

The firm has a solid grip in the European region while other markets like the Middle East and Asia with low saturation continues to feed growth.

A long-term opportunity

Air Lease Corporation (AL) is a fast-growing aircraft leasing firm with a presence in every major geographical region. The company has a total of 275 aircraft with a net book value of $15.7 billion and has relationships with over 200 airlines across 70 countries. AL has been very successful in maintaining excellent sales growth and profit margin over the years and has been delivering strong returns on equity. Besides having a solid grip in the European market, AL is also seeing increased traction in markets with low saturation such as the Middle East and Asia, and these markets are expected to a add growing contribution in AL’s top line.

In some of these markets, airline financing is relatively more difficult due to a number of factors and lessors like Air Lease Corporation hold significant power to command premiums in lease rates. As part of its aggressive growth strategy, Air Lease has increased its total commitments with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) by a net 41 aircraft and added 45 option orders to acquire aircraft and currently has commitments to purchase 372 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus for delivery through 2024 with an estimated aggregate commitment of $26.3 billion.

These purchases will enable Al to substantially increase its size and boost its penetration in the Middle Eastern and Asian markets. Historical P/E and P/B valuation ratios show that right now, Air Lease is trading at a significant discount and presents an attractive opportunity to gain a position in an attractive market.

Business analysis

AL buys new aircraft from Boeing and Airbus and leases them to airlines across the globe. Out of these markets, many are experiencing significant increases in demand for passenger airline travel and shows lower market saturation than more mature markets like the U.S. and Western Europe. These markets will also enable substantial replacement opportunities which is a major focus for Air Lease because, in the coming years, airlines will look to replace aging aircraft with new, modern technology, fuel-efficient jet aircraft.

Another important thing to consider is the fact that in some of these markets, airlines have fewer financing alternatives which help Air Lease to score higher lease rates compared to those in more mature markets. For example, the Middle East and Asia are two markets with lower saturation which have a made higher contribution to AL’s sales composition and are expected to continue the momentum along with other similar markets.

Sales Contribution (in %) Region 2016 2017 2018 Europe 29.9 31.1 29.2 Asia (excluding China) 23.1 22.9 25.3 China 21.9 22.3 20.2 The Middle East and Africa 7.9 8.1 11 Central America, South America, and Mexico 8.4 7 6.7 U.S. and Canada 5.2 5.3 4.8 Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand 3.6 3.3 2.8 Total 100% 100% 100%



Source: Data from 10-K

“Historically, commercial banks have been one of the main sources of finance to the aviation market. However, the development of innovative capital market products have enticed new investors into the space over the past few years. The proposed Basel IV regulations could increase the amount of capital banks are required to hold against aviation (and other long-duration illiquid) assets and, therefore, could act to reduce banks’ participation in the market (in areas where the Basel accords are ratified”. - E&Y Aviation Finance report

KPMG’s survey showed that Lessors were fairly optimistic in terms of growth across many regions. While excessive growth in China and Southeast Asia raised some concern, it seems to be good so far. Out of these regions, although more saturated, North America was viewed with the most optimism as all market players are confident that the major US carriers are on a more secure financial footing. It was also found that South America may have been gradually coming out of a slump and may slowly become an attractive market.

Source: Survey by KPMG

“2019 will be a high growth year for ALC with 80 aircraft delivering all of which are under long-term profitable lease contracts. That growth will be funded by a prudent combination of our liquidity, including operating cash flow, senior unsecured notes issuance, expanding bank and capital markets access and aircraft sales.” John Plueger - President and CEO, Air Lease Corporation

Financial analysis

Air Lease grew its sales at an average rate of 17.22% per year since 2012; during this time, the company maintained high profit margins. Please note that 2017’s unusual profit margin is largely due to a one-time tax benefit. AL has also been successful in delivering higher returns on equity, from 5.85% in 2012 to 11.44% in 2018.

Source: Calculated from 10-K

AL is slowly increasing its cash dividends and the yield currently stands at 1.21%. The primary motivation in AL’s stock is the capital appreciation part. The dividend is just some added sweetener over the real pie. But I strongly believe that payouts will slowly go up as AL strives to reach a more matured stage; for now, it is a growth stock and I am happily invested in it.

One area of concern is AL’s high debt levels. But I cannot deny the fact that growth firms with attractive business prospects have high capital requirements. Frankly, AL’s strong business model and rapid market penetration in the Middle East and Asia along with a solid grip over Europe makes the debt a lot safer than compared to businesses that do not have a proven business track record.

Debt to Equity Dent to NOPAT 2013 2.32 18.57 2014 2.39 16.62 2015 2.55 18.15 2016 2.58 15.56 2017 2.35 8.72 2018 2.40 14.71

Source: Calculated from 10-K

Consensus estimates for EPS show increasing optimism. This is partly due to AL’s rapid growth in top line and purchase commitments that reflect management’s expectations revolving around its growth strategy. The purchase commitment currently stands at $26.3 billion, which will substantially increase AL’s size in the next five to six years. During this period, the stock price could significantly soar as revenue ascends at a faster pace while profitability stabilizes to more normal levels.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha

The current price to earnings and price to book both show that Air Lease is significantly underpriced in the market. Some reasons behind the underpriced situation include a relatively high volatility in free cash flow and higher debt in capital composition. But one has to consider AL’s position and strategic vision which is focused on rapid growth. Now, AL’s ambitious growth strategy requires large capital expenditures and hence the volatile free cash flow. If you consider the growth opportunities and the historical sales performance AL delivered, the underpricing looks like a very attractive opportunity to take a position, and that’s why I have invested in Air Lease.

Conclusion

Air Lease Corporation is fast becoming a globally recognized aircraft lessor. The firm has a solid hold in a number of markets while a number of low-saturation markets are feeding growth. This company has a grand ambition and has made large purchase commitments in anticipation of further market penetration across the globe. Both the top and the bottom line has seen considerable growth year over year and the earnings estimates reflect investors’ faith in the firm’s capability to maintain its top-notch results. The stock is trading at significant discounts when compared to historical multiples and presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.