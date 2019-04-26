Doing The Math Homework On Bitcoin

Wences Casares, CEO of Xapo and a director at PayPal, says you take the amount of holders times $7,000 divided by the maximum amount of bitcoins (21,000,000) and that will roughly equal the price.

Galaxy Investment Partners CEO Mike Novogratz, a former Wall Street giant, recommends every big macro fund to have 1% of holdings in Bitcoin.

John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus, says he will eat a part* of his body on national television if BTC is not $1 million by the end of 2020.

Let's do some math from industry experts to calculate a fair price for Bitcoin and also its future price.

This article is about doing the math provided by industry experts. McAfee's statement of $1 million by the end of 2020 implies an enormous adoption rate, and half of the world's population would need to use Bitcoin if the match should add up.

However, based on the calculation, a Bitcoin price of between $20,000 and $50,000 is likely if the code developments continue at a high pace.

First, let's see if we can make a guesstimate of how much money the big macro funds holds, and then we calculate how much money 1% would mean for the market cap of Bitcoin.

Then we will make a rough estimation of how many Bitcoin holders there will be by the end of 2020 and beyond, multiplying that number by 7,000 and divide it with the 21 million bitcoins.

That would imply a fantastic upside for the price of Bitcoin.

Some quick facts

Bitcoin currently got about 17,600,000 BTC in circulation. It is hard coded in the DNA of Bitcoin that the maximum supply will never be greater than 21 million. There are those who argue that lots of bitcoins have been lost during the years due to hardware malfunction and loss of private keys (the security layer in a BTC wallet).

Up to 15% of bitcoins are estimated to have been lost, and I personally had a friend who mined 100 BTC back in 2012 on his own computer. His computer broke down, and he threw it away before anyone knew just how valuable BTC would become.

So I think it is a fair estimation that 15% of bitcoins will never be used and are lost forever.

This article even estimate the loss to be nearly 4 million bitcoins, lost forever. This would make my calculations very pessimistic as I use the number of 21 million bitcoins when I could be using 17 million instead.

The lost bitcoins will and can never come back to circulation in the network because that would require a complete restart of the entire system something very few people want to do.

Be that as it may, no one will ever be able to find out just how many bitcoins are lost, so there is no purpose of analyzing it further.

This article is about the future price, and I will assume that the Bitcoin Lightning Network is implemented in full by then and easy to use for the average Joe. For those of you who don't know about the Lightning Network, it enables instant transactions in Bitcoin for a very small fee and is being tested right now.

John McAfee predicts $1 million per bitcoin in 2020

McAfee, who is now something of a legend in the world of crypto for his bullishness on Bitcoin, has made many legendary remarks on Twitter. This one may be the best.

He will need the support of institutions if his prediction should have even a slight chance of becoming true and let him keep his male loin.

Funds

Mike Novogratz says:

I don't understand why all the big macro funds out there don't have a 1 percent position in $btc. Just seems logical, even if you're prone to be a skeptic.

It was too hard to get good data on just how big the large macro funds' holdings are; instead I found data on the world's largest funds. Listed below.

Top 81 Funds sum $7,657,935,911,037

I am going to be very conservative and only make the assumption that each of these funds will use 1% of their holdings and buy Bitcoin.

1% might be high, but there are hundreds and thousands of other funds also out there that will buy some Bitcoin and will probably make up for that money many times over.

7,657,935,911,037 * 0.01 = 76,579,359,110.

$76 billion might be invested in Bitcoin in a few years from 81 of the largest funds in the world. Bitcoin got a market cap of $98 billion currently.

If we add the top 100 pension funds to the calculation that hold a combined portfolio and assume they also have 1% of holdings in Bitcoin...

$14,376,206,838,114

...roughly twice the size of the other group, we get $150 billion.

That is a combined holding of $225 billion.

$225 billion might be invested in Bitcoin over the course of a few years, which means the price would not only increase by $225 billion, but also significantly more, because other types of investors would also join the bull run. But if we just calculate quickly $225 billion plus $98 billion (today's market cap) equals $323 billion. That would imply a Bitcoin price of about $16,000 per bitcoin.

But simply adding up the two numbers does not prove much else than if the assumptions in the calculation are correct, then the minimum price for 1 BTC should be $16,000 and the price would likely go much higher given such a strong influx of cash.

Novogratz:

It won't go there ($20 trillion) right away. What is going to happen is, one of these intrepid pension funds, somebody who is a market leader, is going to say, you know what? We've got custody, Goldman Sachs is involved, Bloomberg has an index I can track my performance against, and they're going to buy. And all of the sudden, the second guy buys.

Retail investors

According to Wences Casares, CEO of Xapo, and a director at PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), the Bitcoin price can be calculated by multiplying the number of holders with $7,000.

If we assume half of the world's population is going to hold bitcoins in the future since Bitcoin may well give many rural people access to banking services through their mobile phones, we then get 3.5 billion people holding bitcoins.

"I have noticed over time that the price of Bitcoin fluctuates around ~ $7,000 x how many people own bitcoins. So if that constant maintains and if 3 billion people ever own Bitcoin it would be worth ~ $21 trillion (~ $7,000 x 3 billion) or $1 million per bitcoin," he explained.

According to the formula from Casares, each Bitcoin holder should on average hold bitcoins worth $7,000. The formula analyzes previous patterns of Bitcoin users, and since Bitcoin users have access to the internet and a computer, it means they are fairly rich by global standards.

But on the other hand, we use 3.5 billion people in our model, and they are likely 3.5 billion of the richest people. The 2 billion people living below the poverty line (UN numbers) are therefore not included.

To calculate we must add the number of people we think will hold Bitcoin in 2020 = 3.5 billion. We must multiply it by the average value each person historically has owned Bitcoin for = $7,000. Lastly, we must divide it by the total amount of Bitcoins ever created = 21 million.

3.5 billion * 7,000 / 21 million = 1,166,666. Over $1 million per bitcoin.

Recent poll from the IMF

56% of participant in a Twitter poll conducted by the IMF says they believe cryptocurrencies will be the most used method to pay for lunch in five years.

37,660 Twitter accounts voted with cryptocurrencies receiving 21,089 votes.

This implies there is a strong demand for cryptocurrencies to be used if it becomes more user friendly.

Since the IMF initiated the poll and published it, I believe it can be used as an indicator for the future.

Risks

These are speculative numbers from data less than 10 years old (Bitcoin was created in 2009). We don't actually know how many people will hold Bitcoin in the future. I use a best-case scenario for Bitcoin by using 3.5 billion users; it is likely that this number will drop significantly.

John McAfee has been known to be very bullish on Bitcoin and has come with outrageous tweets in the past.

We also don't know if funds will invest 1% of their total holdings in Bitcoin. Also, regulations continue to be an issue. Will funds even be allowed to invest in Bitcoin? Will they choose another asset class, such as Ethereum?

Twitter polls can be manipulated or influenced by groups. Also, Twitter is used more often by people who either likes or accepts new technologies than the average population.

Buying and transferring of bitcoins remain a difficult task and must be made much simpler, plus the Lightning Network must be launched which should be easy to use and without bugs in the code. The Lightning Network promises instant payments with an unlimited amount of transactions because of the extra layer it enables on top of the Bitcoin network. The Lightning Network is a must to get the adoption rate up, because the current transaction limit of seven transactions per second is totally unsustainable for a global currency.

If this does not happen, my optimistic assumptions will undoubtedly turn out to be wrong.

Other cryptocurrencies might be used instead of Bitcoin or banks or card issuers might develop a better cryptocurrency and could use its current market position to outcompete Bitcoin.

Conclusion

The numbers and potential profits are so large they are hard to comprehend. Bitcoin is an asset class like none the world has ever seen.

Estimating the growth rate is very hard, and most of my numbers are very optimistic; however, in the past, the calculation of $7,000 held by each wallet has been true. And if the Twitter poll by IMF can be believed, 56% prefers to use the close to 0% transaction fees in cryptocurrencies (assuming the Lightning Network is fully operational) when paying for lunch instead of a smartphone payment or a bank card.

Calculating the growth of Bitcoin is almost impossible because of the many factors involved. But when industry experts are so very bullish, it is hard not to do the math provided.

Even if the statement that every holder of Bitcoin will hold on average $7,000 worth of Bitcoin is way too optimistic, personally I think not because lots of people will hold much more Bitcoin than $7,000. Funds will also own a large amount of Bitcoin, but just keeping it in a few wallets, giving these wallets' holdings far more than $7,000.

It is hard to overlook Novogratz's calculation of 1% fund holdings in Bitcoin. It may very well turn out to be correct, perhaps not all in Bitcoin, but other cryptocurrencies as well, with Bitcoin being the largest and safest because of its non-inflationary design and its 10-year history of immutability.

It is very likely that funds will start looking and investing in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, even if used simply for hedging. It is less likely that 3.5 billion users will use Bitcoin by the end of 2020. But I chose to use this number to come close to McAfee's estimation. More likely it's perhaps 350 million users instead. This would imply a Bitcoin price of $144,117 using 17 million bitcoins in circulation. Still, a great upside.

Using the same numbers but only 35 million users implying little improvement in users' ability gives a price of $14,411 per bitcoin. An increase in price of almost 200% (or an increase in value of 300%).

Bitcoin has made significant progress since the bull market of late 2017 when the BTC price reached $20,000. The next bull run will not be triggered by speculation, but that of real progress in the network and user base.

$1 million in some years, who can say no to that risk reward?

Lots of money is sitting on the sidelines in terms of fund holdings, and I believe it is likely we will start seeing funds start to invest in Bitcoin during 2019. This will push the price higher and may spark a rally in Q4 2019 or Q1 2020.

I also believe users' ability will increase greatly during 2019 and 2020 with lots of improvement in the code and apps being developed. The Bitcoin Lightning Network is central to the success of Bitcoin and has been tested and performed thousands of transactions as to this date.

Bitcoin users in 2020 may not even know they can send cryptocurrencies when transferring funds to each other. Rural areas without access to banking services will soon be able to participate in the world economy with a smartphone connected to the internet and a Bitcoin wallet. These developments will create network effects and explosive growth similar to what we have seen with the internet and social media.

Lastly Bitcoin offers the chance to make safe transactions all over the world without an intermediary taking a cut.

Transferring money from a friend in Norway to a friend in Chile would at least require the following steps.

Go to bank and get the needed cash. Go to a money exchange and change Norwegian krona (NOK) to USD, losing about 2-5% to the money changer. Change USD to Chilean peso (CLP) again, losing 2-5% to the money changer. Friend goes to money exchanger and receives the cash. Friend goes to his bank and deposits the money.

Time frame for this 3-7 days.

Compare that to making the transaction in Bitcoin assuming both have Bitcoin wallets.

Set up your Lightning node with friend. Send money to friend with one click; pay 0.0001 cent in transaction cost. Wait 5 milliseconds.

Transaction completed. Time frame: 1 minute and 5 seconds. Minus 1 minute if you already set up your node with your friend.

You should have at least a small amount of your money invested in BTC, minimum 1%. I predict a price between $20,000 and $50,000 in 2020.

Go to this blog post if you need a guide of how to buy Bitcoin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BTC-USD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.