Ciner Resources: The Key Risk To Monitor

The trend needs to be monitored to make sure that Ciner LP's sales do not get increasingly restricted to the less lucrative international markets.

The parent company, Ciner Group- a Turkish conglomerate - has started importing soda ash from Turkey into the U.S., possibly displacing some of Ciner LP's domestic sales.

Ciner Resources LP (CINR), a U.S.-based producer of soda ash (used in glass, detergents, paper and various other applications), has a lot going for it. The partnership is a low cost producer and its end markets have been supportive, resulting in superb profitability metrics and solid distributions to unitholders.

However, as with most MLPs, conflicts of interest are always a risk. In Ciner LP's case, the company is controlled by a Turkish conglomerate which is the largest producer of natural soda ash globally. After ramping up production in Turkey, Ciner Group has started exporting soda ash to the more lucrative markets on the U.S. East Coast.

According to Ciner LP's management, the parent's global footprint should be viewed as an opportunity for the MLP. The next few quarters will hopefully provide some evidence that this is a win-win, and not the realization of a risk mentioned in the Ciner LP's 10-K: "Ciner Enterprises and other affiliates of our general partner are not restricted in their ability to compete with us"

2019 guidance

As part of a solid FY 2018 earnings report, Ciner LP released the guidance below, which I will use as a base case in my calculations:

I highlighted the first two bullet points, which show that, while overall volumes are expected to increase from 2018, the mix will be tilted towards international sales. This runs counter to the trend observed in 2018, when Ciner LP increased its market share in the U.S., its domestic market.

Estimating 2019 results and distribution coverage

Based on the midpoint of the guidance above, I prepared an estimate of Ciner LP's 2019 financial performance. Please note that this estimate could prove way off the mark, especially when it comes to operating costs.

Notes: I assumed 3% inflation on the Cost of Products sold. There might be some savings if Ciner LP avoids the production issues that plagued Q2 2018, but there could also be some downside from inputs such as natural gas costs. There is also some uncertainty from the transportation contract with Union Pacific (UNP), which expires on December 31, 2019. Meanwhile, I increased Selling, G&A - affiliates in proportion to international sales, as this line contains the costs of ANSAC, the marketing arm of North American producers which takes care of Ciner LP's export sales.

Net income (which includes minority interests, namely Natural Resources Partners' (NRP) 49% stake) will necessarily be lower than that of 2018, which benefited from a litigation settlement of $27.5m. What matters most, from Ciner LP's unitholders' perspective, will be the Distributable cash flow and implied Distribution coverage ratio:

Based on the above, I consider that Ciner LP will cover its distribution in 2019, but only just, despite the stronger pricing environment.

It's worth noting that, in the event that the Distribution coverage ratio should fall below 1.00, the distributions themselves would most likely not be at risk in 2019, as Ciner LP has plenty of liquidity to withstand temporary weakness.

Volume and Price Sensitivity

Before we discuss the mix effect in more detail, let's mention the sensitivity of the Distribution coverage ratio to changes in volumes and prices, as calculated by my model:

Volume sensitivity:

Price sensitivity (prices in $ per short ton). Domestic prices are seen to vastly exceed international prices:

Unsurprisingly, if volumes or prices were to miss the 2019 guidance, the Distribution coverage ratio would take a hit. However, domestic prices tend to be set by multi-year contracts, so I don't expect significant changes from the recent guidance. International prices could be more volatile. Volumes will depend on operational performance in Wyoming.

Mix Sensitivity: A significant impact

In 2018, domestic sales, which command higher prices, made up 40.5% of volumes. Ciner LP's 2019 guidance translates into approximately 34%. This apparently limited shift in the domestic/international mix does have a sizable impact on profitability and, therefore, on distribution coverage. If we applied the 2018 mix to the expected 2019 production 2,692k short tons, our estimated Distribution coverage ratio would be 1.16 (instead of 1.01 under the new mix). Below is a table showing the potential impact of changes to the mix:

Ciner Group's strategy: Will it benefit Ciner LP?

If the mix of domestic and international sales was solely the result of market forces, there would be little reason to analyze such mix effects. But it's hard to overlook the fact that the Turkish parent Ciner Group is ramping up exports to the U.S. at a time when Ciner LP sees a reduction in its own U.S. sales:

As mentioned last quarter, one of our affiliate companies recently commenced loading soda ash supplied from a new terminal located in Norfolk, Virginia. Our strategy is to supplement our supply from Wyoming, which will bring added security of supply for our customers located along the Eastern seaboard. Source: CEO Kirk Milling, Q4 2018 earnings call transcript

As a reminder, Ciner LP owns 51% of the consolidated entity Ciner Wyoming LLC (which operates the production facilities). Ciner LP is approximately 26%-owned by the Public, and 74% by Ciner Group (including the 2% the latter owns as the GP):

I don't want to sound overly suspicious of Ciner Group's intent here. The group owns a large share of the LP, with the added benefit of Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs) if performance improves. There may well be some benefits to Ciner LP from being part of a global organization, as expressed by CEO Kirk Milling in the Q4 2018 earnings call:

As part of our strategy, we continue to take important steps towards leveraging and harnessing Ciner's global assets to provide a differentiated service offering to our customers.

In terms of fixed costs absorption, the imports from Turkey should result in a commission for Ciner Corp, which in turn would result in lower SG&A expenses recharged to Ciner LP:

Ciner Resources [Corporation] will manage all aspects of the sale with our customers to ensure a single point of contact with a flexibility to supply from either sourcing location. And Ciner Resources [Corporation] will earn a commission on these sales, which we will use to offset our SG&A expenses. Source: CEO Kirk Milling, Q3 2018 earnings call transcript

Lower SG&A would definitely improve the economics of Ciner LP compared to my estimate above. I will be paying close attention to the upcoming quarterly results and management comments for evidence that Ciner LP does benefit from Ciner Group's global strategy.

Takeaway: The jury is still out

Ciner LP is one of my favorite names in the MLP space, thanks to its solid track record and cost-advantaged position among soda ash producers. When the 2018 earnings were released, I liked the improving production figures, and the increased focus on maintenance.

My concern at the moment is with the lower domestic sales volumes included in the 2019 guidance, with Ciner LP's material apparently giving way to imports from Turkey. The jury is still out on this strategy, and the next quarterly results will provide more color on whether these moves pay off for Ciner LP's unitholders.

