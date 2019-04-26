How To Play Argentina's Eventual Rebound: What To Expect Now And What To Avoid

Financially speaking, there is blood on the streets in Argentina. The last inflation figure of 4.7% for the month of March has spooked consumers, business owners, politicians and investors alike. The likelihood of political change and the FX rate have surged in tandem -- and the government strategy of polarization with former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner seems to have backfired, as the prospects of her return are inducing further capital flight and worsening the crisis. If the government's very mild recently announced "relief plan" fails to reduce the inflation rate for the next few months and consumers find themselves with a continually decreasing purchasing power, they might well vote for the market-feared Fernandez as a sign of discontent.

The ongoing crisis can be illustrated by the following facts:

The balance of trade has turned positive a few months ago, as the buying power of Argentinians has evaporated when measured in foreign currencies, which lead to a massive drop in imports. The surge in exports is a slower process and hinges on a good harvest.

Fiscal deficit was reduced from over 4% of GDP to an expected 0.5% in a single year, on the basis of reducing real wages of state employees and capital expenditures, which deprived construction workers and companies of a good source of income.

As an exporter of food commodities, surges in the FX rate impact the local prices of food, making this kind of forced current account rebalancing particularly painful for the population. As an example, the local consumption of beef is, at 50 kg/year per person, at historical lows. While this number is still high for global standards, the vast majority of the population consider the intake of high quality beef as a given fact of life, and social reunions around barbecues are an important source of self-esteem and national pride.

The Finance Minister Dujovne has proudly declared "At no other time in the history of this country, an adjustment of this magnitude has taken place without the government being ousted".

To summarize, even tough macroeconomic conditions look more "sustainable" now when compared with a year ago, this adjustment is coming at a very high social cost, and the government might well be shown the door by voters -- rather than violently ousted by protesters and/or dictators, as it was the case several times in Argentina's tumultuous history.

A very inefficient market with solid long-term returns

Uninformed readers might question the reason for ever investing in such a volatile and unpredictable country involved in such an undesirable situation. The reason is of course, that market economies have means to balance themselves, that long-term returns in this market have been historically solid, and that important market inefficiencies might have brought share prices to already very low prices.

The degree of inefficiency of the market, I believe, is best illustrated by the vast majority of seasoned local investors which are totally convinced about the weakness of long-term returns of Argentinean equities, and consider the whole local market as a place where short-term trading is the only viable strategy. This remarkable conviction that the local market is a zero-sum game includes the so-called local investment professionals that run TV shows, or serve as head of market institutions, etc. The expression which I have encountered over and over when discussing the nature of the local market with local investors has almost always been "Long-term investment just doesn't work in Argentina, it only works in stable economies such as the US". But this is so far from the truth. Lets dig deeper into this fundamental issue and this fabulously widespread misconception.

The universal power of market-capitalization-weighed indexes is illustrated by the following graph, which compares the performance of MSCI Argentina with the Emerging Markets Index or the All-World Index. Even though MSCI Argentina is extremely volatile, the solid long-term returns, totally inline with the rest of the world, are quite evident.

Source: MSCI March report.

But how can the discrepancy of the percieved long-term returns of seasoned and even professional local investors with the truth be so significant? In my opinion, this can be related to extremely weak market institutions that have publicized a shameful traded-volume-weighted index for decades, the Merval. The long-term results of this index are, indeed, horrifying, but that only speaks about the sickening methodology that was historically employed to build it. Looking forward, as the Merval reached an agreement with the Standard & Poor's company to rename and rework the popular local index as S&P Merval as a capitalization-weighted index, since about last month, in the long term we could expect a little lower degree of market inefficiency as long-term returns will become more evident to local investors.

The risky banking sector: an attractive bullish thesis that could never materialize

Let's begin by discussing the sector which I consider concentrates most of the remaining downside risk for Argentinean equities at the present prices, and that is the banking sector.

The bullish thesis for investing in Argentinean banks can be summarized as follows. The size of the local financial market sits at a minuscule loans/GDP ratio of 14%, while the banking infrastructure is already built and most citizens have bank accounts. This means that Argentinean banks could witness massive levels of organic growth, that is, growth that doesn't require capital expenditures, and this could result, in turn, in massive dividend growth, as it was the case in Peruvian and Colombian banks (such as NYSE:BAP and NYSE:CIP) during the last few decades.

In view of the above ever-present bullish thesis, P/B of banks have usually been quite high, and their lowest point was reached in 2012, with a P/B=1. However, for the bullish thesis to materialize, a favorable macroeconomic environment where local citizens trust their local currency is required, which has not been the case in Argentina for several decades now (as wealth in Argentina is measured in USD and generally held in foreign banks in the case of large amounts, and "under the mattress" for smaller sums). So Argentina's local financial market might well continue to be minuscule in size for several more decades. And maybe, investors could even lose this long-term hope on the prospects of local banks holding and mobilizing any real wealth anytime soon, and realize that they actually hold meaningless amounts of unwanted pesos and give up.

Bank Name Ticker P/B Market Cap (USD MM) Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA 2.2 2840 Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL 2.39 3000 Bbva Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) 1.79 1500 Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) 1.14 460

Note: SUPV stock is particularly cheaper than the rest, because their management had the brilliant idea of going short the USD during the last currency collapse to a significant extent. This speaks of an unbelievable value-destructing capability of the management of this bank that bears the name of the family which controls it.

While I think the bullish thesis is indeed extremely attractive, the prospects of it materializing over the next decade seem quite low to me, especially if the present market-friendly government fails to deliver economic growth to the extent it seems to be failing now (and the bullish thesis would require at least a decade of market-friendly governments being successful).

I think P/B ratios of 1 for the good banks and about 0.5 for SUPV would not be unreasonable, which means that usd 3.3 billions could be wiped out from the market cap of Argentinean equities. As this stocks have a weight of around 30% in the MSCI Argentina Index, that index could see a further 15% downside, bringing it to about the 2012 lows.

Argentina's cherished Energy sector: already a bargain

In sharp contrast to its banking sector, I believe the Energy sector is much more appealing at the present prices, given its reasonable prospects of profitable growth.

When considering Argentina's energy sector, one should bear in mind that Argentina has historically been self-sufficient in oil & gas, and exports have been a regular source of foreign currency, as its neighboring Chile and Brazil are net energy importers because of a lack of natural resources. However, during the significant economic boom that took place during 2003-2011, the growth in energy consumption significantly outpaced the growth of energy production, leading to an enormous energy deficit. This deficit is on track to be reversed in the forthcoming years. While there are controversies on how what is the world's second largest shale gas deposit (Vaca Muerta) should be developed, it is remarkable how the entire political spectrum coincides in the fact that the energy sector should be a source of foreign currency for the Nation, which requires a policy towards attracting investments. It should be remembered that even the leftist Fernandez struck a deal with Chevron in 2013 to speed up development of Vaca Muerta, and after that deal, several others international players followed, creating a business environment that is unparalleled by that of any other sector of the Argentinean economy.

Here is a quick overview of a few energy/utility stocks:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE: TGS). A midtream gas company with 18 years left of concession, it currently trades slightly above its regulated asset base, but, crucially, the company is allowed to run an unregulated Natural Gas Liquids processing and export business that accounts for 50% of revenues. Moreover, the company is tapping into the Vaca Muerta shale filed, with investments in new (unregulated) pipelines. The present dividend yield is around 8% and the company has a policy of share buybacks.

Edenor (NYSE: EDN). An electricity distribution company, Edenor is currently trading at an EV of 50% of its regulated asset base. The company doesn't pay dividends but it is undergoing a significant share buyback program.

Pampa Energía (NYSE: PAM). Pampa is a leveraged holding company which has a 51% ownership of Edenor, 26% of TGS, 25% of an electricity transport company Transener (BCBA: TRAN), several shale gas concessions and oil wells that produce about usd 220 million in cash-flow (thus valued at at least usd 1 billion), and 3800 MW of installed power generation assets, out of which 938 MW correspond to hydroelectric concessions and 900 MW to very outdated thermal plants (so the cost of reproducing these power generation assets could be conservatively estimated at usd 2.2 billions). In addition it has usd 1.4 billions in net debt. Assuming TGS, Endenor and the locally listed Transener are fairly valued, the company is trading at a discount to NAV of 45%. This company never paid a dividend but buys back its own stock handsomely.

Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU). A pure-play power generation stock which I have written about here. At the present prices, I still consider Central Puerto as the stock providing the most attractive risk-adjusted return of these four stocks. In particular, the negative financial debt position should limit the downside, and its solid 10-year track record of dividend payments provides a reassurance that investors will be rewarded regardless of the erratic Argentinean market behavior. I expect future earnings after the present expansion phase is finished by 2020 of at least USD 1.7 per ADR, which, at the present price of 7.82 translates into an estimated P/E of 4.6. Combined with its negative debt, this could represent a compelling dividend opportunity.

Final remarks: Argentina is a great place for value investors

For the above reasons, especially the deeply rooted market inefficiency that hinges on the lack of institutional investors, a lousy tradition of looking at the market trough the distorted lens of a traded-volume-weighted index, and the solid long-term returns enjoyed by Argentinean companies, is that I think that Argentina is a great place for bold value investors with a long-term view. It is not apt for the faint-hearted, precisely in view of the country's political unpredictability and relative illiquidity of its equity market that can, from time to time, send stock prices to absurdly low values. The volatility of its currency, and the propensity to establish capital controls that could prevent dividend distributions from time to time, also makes this market quite inconvenient for conservative income investors. In any case, it should be approached with care, but it definitively deserves a place at least in the watch-list of global value investors, as this rapid boom-and-bust economy could well have just bottomed while investors are capitulating or about to do so in view of the election process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEPU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not investment advice. As an independent analyst and investor, I'm only stating my opinion. Please make sure to make your own analysis and due diligence regarding this market. As a resident in Argentina, I might have a different assessment of the implied risks of owning Argentinean stocks than international investors.