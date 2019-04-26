Phunware: A Monetization Service That Can't Turn A Profit

Phunware (PHUN) is a software and mobile marketing company that has seen enormous fluctuation in its share price over the past six months. The company's origination on the public market is questionable at best, resulting from a merger with a blank check company. They are still unprofitable ten years after their founding. The company has some promise, but their current performance dissuades me from purchasing shares.

The Rise and Fall

Phunware came onto the stock market through a merger with a blank check company called Stellar Acquisition III Inc. in 2018; since then, the company's shares have had a wild ride. Phunware saw its stock increase by 3,750% in six days to an intraday peak at $550 before falling to close at $157 on January 10, 2019.

This high volatility was a result of the scarcity of shares, with only 144,000 available for trade during that period due to a high number of restricted shares, which at the time counted towards the minimum requirement of 1 million publicly held shares on the NASDAQ exchange. This has since been changed, largely due to the Phunware's share behavior. Phunware has since made more shares available for trade, and the share price has sharply declined. As of April 24th, Phunware shares are trading at $7.68, which is below share price at the merger.

Profitability (Or Lack Thereof)

Phunware was founded in 2009, yet remains unprofitable, losing 38 cents per share in FY 2018. This is a large improvement over the previous year's per share net loss of $1.06. This earnings increase was largely driven by increased revenue across both segments of the company, along with decreased operating costs. The company provides mobile solutions for companies, such as helping to create mobile app experiences, collect and aggregate data on users, and build and monetize the audience for these mobile applications. Phunware also launched Phuncoin as a way to pay users for the collection of their data directly.

The company has proved successful in attracting customers, and they advertise interaction with one in ten devices globally or over 1 billion unique devices. All of this is impressive, but it has failed to translate into financial health. The majority of the company's assets are goodwill, and less goodwill, the company has $11.06 million in total assets compared to $24.67 in liabilities. The company's total current assets decreased YOY to $4.72 million from $6.89 million in 2017 compared to a YOY increase in total current liabilities to $19.97 million from $15.2 million. This may prove to be a problem for the company as they continue to lose money while debts become due and their interest expense continues to rise.

The company continues to find itself failing to turn a profit despite succeeding in selling its products to a plethora of companies. This isn't to say the company is entirely without improvement, as the total operating expenses at Phunware decreased YOY by 29.16%, along with a decrease in the cost of revenue. I see this as a vast improvement and as an indicator of some level of competence within management, but I am still dismayed by the failure to become profitable after all this time. This seems indicative that there is some issue with the company's business model that prevents financial success. I don't know that this is necessarily true, as the company's subscription service seems to continue to rake in revenue without much additional cost for existing subscribers, but I would like to see the company on a clear path to becoming financially viable.

Just recently, in April, the company announced that it is laying off 23 workers or 15% of its workforce. This is estimated, by the company, to reduce annual cost savings of $2.8 million without harming business operations. Another move made by the company in April was to partner with Endpoint IP to help monetize its patent portfolio and find new revenue streams. Both of these are welcome developments, but the efficacy of Endpoint IP in bringing greater value to Phunware's patents is yet to be seen. Even with the decrease in costs of $2.8 million and a theoretical additional $1 million in earnings through Endpoint IP, Phunware would still be operating at an approximately $6 million loss for FY 2019.

Conclusion

Given the company's history and the nature of its appearance on the stock exchange, I am already hesitant to involve myself with this company. Additionally, the company continues to lose money, more than ten years after it was founded. Should I be proven wrong and the company begins to turn profitable and attract new customers for a couple of years, I may reconsider my views toward the stock, but at present, the company's business proposition is unattractive to me. Phunware presents too much uncertainty to warrant a serious investment at this time and needs to continue to make changes if it is to remain a viable business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.