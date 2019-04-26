Amazon: Fails To Impress

Operating income margin came in very strong in Q1 2019, but looks weaker again in Q2 2019.

Investment Thesis

While Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has done terrifically well in the past 20-plus years, that is of little use right now. All that today's shareholder truly cares about is the next two years (if that).

Amazon today is unquestionably growing slower than it was in the past. While its valuation remains piping hot, with absolutely no margin of error being priced into the stock. I argue that investors should start to sidestep this investment and watch from the sidelines.

Growth Guidance

Frustrating as it may be, the ultimate reality is that trees don't grow to the sky.

Source: Author's calculations; press statements

Even if Amazon's revenue guidance was to approximate the high end of its financial guidance, the fact of the matter is that the company's mid-30% and higher revenue growth rates of two years ago are long gone.

This was to be expected. It is just so challenging to keep growing indefinitely. Jeff Bezos himself reminds shareholders that companies simply don't last 100 years; most last just 30-plus years.

For the stock to remain priced as it is, it absolutely needs to be seen not only as a great disruptor, but also it is vitally important that Amazon's narrative of being an outstanding growth company continues to be backed by strong numbers too.

Operating Margins Impressive

The one aspect which truly stood out in the quarter was its jump in operating income of 125% (adjusted for currency). This led to Amazon's operating margin being up 7.4%, which is certainly amongst the highest it's ever been.

Although, once again, looking ahead, its operating margin for Q2 2019, even towards the top end of its financial guidance, is pointing towards 5.5%, which is not as strong as Q1 2019.

Amazon's earnings call reiterated the previous message that although Q1 2019 and full-year 2018 had succeeded in banking much of the investment the company had made throughout the 2016-2017 period, going forward, for the remainder of 2019, it will be stepping up investments once again.

Further, during the call, it was discussed how despite Amazon having made huge investments into its logistics and fulfillment capacity network that it is still primarily geared towards a two-day delivery schedule. Going forward, Amazon is hoping to make a shift to one-day deliveries, and that will need a further increase in investment.

Fastest Growing Businesses?

Many of the most bullish Amazon shareholders had been making a claim that one of the company's fastest-growing businesses, advertising, was likely to go so far as impairing Google (GOOGL) (GOOG).

Listed under its Other business segment, Amazon's advertising services came down dramatically. In Q3 2018, the Other segment was up 122% year-over-year. Then, in Q4 2018, it was up 97% year-over-year. Then, in this quarter, it was up just 34%. When asked on the call about its rapid deceleration, CFO Brian Olsavsky was quick to brush under the carpet this figure and reminded analysts and investors that it's still early in the venture, and that with focus, Amazon will still have a good outcome in the advertising space.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Very few investors are invested in Amazon because of its valuation. Most investors are more than happy to entrust the company to compound its operations over time and assume that its share price will follow intrinsic value.

The problem though is that its valuation is already meaningfully above intrinsic value, for a number of reasons.

Source: Author's calculations; morningstar.com; and press statements

Firstly, as discussed above, Amazon's revenue growth rate is decelerating. This is a fact. It will be difficult if not impossible for Amazon to return to sustainable growth rates at close to 30% CAGR. But at the same time, as reflected in Amazon's P/Sales ratio above, the company presently trades at an inflated multiple when compared to its historical average pricing.

Next, Amazon is a conglomerate company. And while most of its revenues come from its retail operations, approximately half of its operating income comes from its AWS cloud operations. Thereby, making relevant peer comparisons difficult.

Personally, I find that it's simply best analyzed as a tech-oriented company. And on cash flow basis (from operations without adjusting for any capex requirements), the table above highlights that tech is very much in investors' favor.

For instance, the median cash multiple for similar peers trades at 18.5x compared with just 15.6x for the group. In more detail, we can observe that each one of its peers' multiples is currently higher than they have been historically.

Even then, Amazon's multiple is still at least 40% higher than its peers. However, Amazon's business model is incomparably more capital intensive, because I've not even factored in either its lease or debt repayments above, which would make the figures look even worse.

Takeaway

Amazon is a great company to be a consumer of. It is not a stretch to reason that Amazon has truly benefited mankind. However, as shareholders, I argue that it has very little (if any) upside left in the stock. Amazon remains priced for perfection.

