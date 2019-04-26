Sachem Capital: Fantastic Past, Questionable Future

This is part of a series of articles devoted to REITs. A list of my previous articles can be found here. As with my previous articles, the main focus of this article - Sachem Capital (NYSEMKT: SACH) - is a REIT. However, unlike the other companies, Sachem Capital is a micro-cap stock, with a market capitalization of just over $70 million.

Background

Sachem Capital went public just over two years ago in February 2017. Based in Connecticut, the company specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on the property. Each loan is also guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The company's target market are real estate investors who will use these loans to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development and/ or improvement of residential or commercial properties. As these loans are secured by real estate, they are referred to as "hard money loans" (more on that later). The company's objective is to grow its loan portfolio, while at the same time protecting and preserving its capital, and it aims to provide returns to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Business Model

Sachem Capital derives revenue mainly from the interest income on its loans, which can have an interest of between 5% and 12.5% per year with 18% in the event of default. Apart from this, the company also receives origination fees ranging from 2% to 5% of the original principal amount of the loan, along with other fees relating to underwriting, funding and managing the loan. While interest income as a proportion of total revenue has decreased slightly in recent years, it remains by far the main revenue stream for the company.

The company generally oversees the entire life-cycle of the loan, from origination of the loan until it is fully paid. The majority of its loan portfolio is secured by properties located in Connecticut, with properties in Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont and Rhode Island making up the balance.

Apart from having its loans secured by real estate, the company has a few other measures in place to manage its risk. While the average loan size is $196,000, the actual amount of each loan varies widely, from as low as $8,000 to as high as $2 million. However, the company does not make any loans if the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio exceeds 70%. In other words, the company will only loan up to 70% of the asset's value.

The company also has a policy of limiting the maximum amount of any loan funded to a single borrower/a group of affiliated borrowers to 10% of the aggregate amount of its loan portfolio. In this way, the company is able to reduce its risk in the event of borrowers defaulting.

The company's loans are wholly short-term, with each loan ranging from one to three years. While existing loans may be extended an indefinite number of times, each extension will only be for one year. In this year, the company is able to manage the risk of rising interest rates.

Growth

The company's growth in recent years has been extraordinary, having more than tripled its net income between 2015 and 2018. In fact, 2018 was its best year yet, with revenue rising by 67% and net income increasing by close to 60% from the previous year.

While the company's performance has been superb, the company isn't resting on its laurels. The company recently changed its line of credit - from a $15 million revolving credit facility to more than twice that at $35 million. This increase will allow the company to continue growing its business by making more loans.

Dividend History

Given that the company has gone public only recently, it is difficult to draw any conclusions from its dividend history. Nevertheless, it can be observed that the company's outstanding financial performance has been reflected in its dividends, with the amount of dividends paid per share having increased over time.

The only exception to the above comes in the last quarter of 2018, whereby the dividend was increased to $0.17/share. This was due to the company having to meet the required distributions in order to qualify as a REIT. The very next quarter, the dividend went back to the amount it was at previously, at $0.12/share.

Risks

While the company has been growing rapidly in recent years, the bulk of its portfolio is still based in Connecticut. This geographical concentration not only limits the company's growth but also means it is more sensitive to any fluctuations in the local economy. The company has recognized this problem, and has expressed its intentions to gradually expand to the rest of New England. However, while this will certainly allow the company to diversify its risk, it remains to be seen if the company will be as successful in other parts of New England as it has been in Connecticut. After all, as indicated by the management itself, part of the company's success can be attributed to its intimate knowledge of the Connecticut market. Thus, in a market whereby the company does not have this edge over its competitors, the company may find it difficult to replicate its success.

Next, despite the company's astonishing growth, its profit margin has actually been decreasing. While it was at 83% in 2015, the company's profit margin currently stands at 66%. Clearly its revenue growth, no matter how extraordinary, has been unable to keep up with the increase in expenses, which does not bode well for its future prospects.

Finally, although the company has been increasing its dividends, which seems to be good news for investors, it remains to be seen if the company's finances will be able to support this with its payout ratio for 2018 (based on funds from operations) effectively 100%. Furthermore, the amount of cash on the company's balance sheet has decreased from $5.8 million to just under $200,000 at the end of 2018, a 96% decrease. Take a moment for that figure to sink in - the company has used up almost all of the cash available to it.

At present, the company's debt levels stand at just over 30% of its total capital, though the company has said it expects to increase its level of debt to 50% of its total capital in order to grow its business and meet the requirements of a REIT (i.e. to pay out 90% of net profits). However, once it has reached this 50% threshold, the company will have to either increase its debt or issue more shares just to pay its dividends which will in turn affect its growth.

Conclusion

At first glance, Sachem Capital seems like a great investment - superb growth and an increasing dividend. However, it remains to be seen whether the company will be able to maintain its growth and dividend as it seeks to expand beyond Connecticut. Furthermore, the question of scale remains; will the company be able to sufficiently reduce its expenses or will its expenses continue to outstrip its revenue growth? Personally, this stock is not for me, though I do acknowledge its growth makes for a tempting story.

