Nidec Is A Name To Watch When Industrials Cool

Nidec's fourth quarter was better than expected and guidance for the new fiscal year was surprisingly strong, underpinned by strong initial adoption of the company's EV E-Axle product.

Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) (6594.T) has participated in the global industrials rally that has also benefited names like Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) and Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), with the same basic result – although Nidec has a bright future as it looks to transition its business to new growth opportunities in EVs, appliances, and industrial motors and controls, the recent rally has already factored in a strong rebound in the underlying business. I’m still bullish on the company, but it’s harder to argue for the stock after the 20%-plus rally since my last update and this is a name I’d flag for a pullback.

A Better-Than-Expected Fiscal Fourth Quarter

Nidec’s fourth quarter was certainly messy, but it was better than expected.

Revenue fell 5% as reported, but beat expectations by about 4% with management citing new products as the principal driver of the outperformance. Small precision motor revenue fell 8%, with hard disk drive motor revenue down 22%. Auto motor sales fell 6%, while Appliance, Commercial, and Industrial Motor (or ACIM) sales fell 1%. Machinery and Electro/Optical segment revenue each fell 4%.

Nidec enjoys strong operational leverage, but that leverage bites back when volumes shrink. To that end, gross margin fell more than five points in the fourth quarter. Operating income fell by 77% as reported, but that sum includes sizable restructuring charges tied to the company’s latest (WPR3) cost-cutting and restructuring efforts. Adjusted profit would have fallen by about 19% (with 150bp of operating margin erosion) and underlying profit beat expectations by about 3%. Segment-level analysis is difficult because of the restructuring charges, but it seems as though the ACIM business held up better than the auto or small precision motor business, which makes sense given a generally better demand environment.

Relatively Positive Guidance

Given the big cuts taken by Yaskawa and Fanuc when it came to guidance for fiscal 2020, Nidec’s guidance looks pretty positive in comparison. Management is expecting close to 9% revenue growth, with a guidance number slightly above the prior sell-side average. Operating income guidance came in about 11% below the sell-side number, though it is unclear to me whether this number incorporates further restructuring charges.

Perhaps the most negative aspect of Nidec’s guidance and commentary was management acknowledging that there has been slow progress in correcting inventories for legacy products. There are several contributing issues to this, including slower PC shipments, weaker auto sales (particularly in China), and slowing demand for motors used in discrete/factory automation. Given commentary from Honeywell (HON) and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), though, I would think that demand from commercial building markets like HVAC and elevators should remain healthy throughout calendar 2019, and Nidec has strong share in motors used in AC and elevators.

On a far more positive note, Nidec management is seeing stronger interest in its E-Axle systems (traction motors, gearboxes, and inverters) for electric cars. Management more than doubled its volume projections for this new fiscal year (from 40K to 100K) and increased its projection for the next year beyond by about 50%. With that, Nidec’s profit progression outlook is improving; Nidec management believes that margins will meaningfully inflect at 1M units and that margins can reach the mid-teens at levels of 4M to 5M units per year.

Executing On A Major Shift

Nidec is rather unusual for a Japanese company, in that it frequently engages in M&A, it devolves significant autonomy to its operating units, and the company is more than wiling to transition away from legacy businesses in pursuit of new growth markets where it can establish significant moats.

HDD motors played a major role in building this business, but the company is now moving on and transitioning away from that business. Nidec isn’t closing down operations, but they’re being run with an eye towards optimized margins and minimal reinvestment in R&D and capex.

At the same time, Nidec is embracing opportunities in high-performance motors and related components (like inverters) in autos, appliances, and industrial markets. I’ve talked about the electric vehicle opportunity before, and Nidec is staking out territory that could see it become a major EV powertrain player in five to 10 years. At the same time, the company is looking for complementary opportunities – the company recently agreed to acquire Omron’s (OTCPK:OMRNY) auto electronics business (paying about 2.75x trailing revenue), which includes auto body control systems and electronic control units for motor and power control.

In addition to offering more “modules” (which incorporate motors with other components like compressors, gears, and controls), Nidec is preparing for the adoption of more “smart” systems; Nidec is planning for all motors to be sold with MCUs and/or control systems by 2025 (a positive development for MCU players like STMicro (STM) and Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY).

I’d also note that Nidec is branching out beyond motors. Not only has Nidec added capabilities in compressors, inverters, controls, and the like, but the company is also expanding into robotic components (like reducing gears), sensors, and autonomous systems.

The Outlook

Management’s guidance for the next fiscal year was actually above what I’d modeled, so the revenue revisions I’m making are positive. The near-term margin outlook is less impressive, but that’s counterbalanced by a better long-term margin outlook driven by a shorter timeline to inflection in areas like E-axles.

I’m now looking for long-term revenue growth approaching 10% on an annualized basis, making Nidec one of the more exciting industrial growth stories I follow. I’m looking for the company’s restructuring efforts and shift toward higher-value businesses to support higher FCF margins down the road, leading to strong FCF growth across the next decade.

Unfortunately, the undervaluation I saw earlier this year is gone and it’s hard to argue that Nidec is meaningfully undervalued. On a cash flow basis, the implied long-term total return is now around 8%, which isn’t bad, but is still lower than what I normally like to see from a stock.

The Bottom Line

Even though I think this rally in industrials has gone too far too fast, I wouldn’t be inclined to sell what I think is one of the best growth stories in the industrial sector. It’s harder to argue for buying now, though, and I’m more inclined to wait in the hope of a pullback, understanding that the shares could keep on moving up if the global economy strengthens further into 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.