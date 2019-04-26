Buying Zogenix Stock On The Recent Dip: A Miraculous Effect In Treating Refractory Seizures Due To Childhood Orphan Epilepsies

I took advantage of this dip in the stock price to buy the stock and plan to use a covered call options strategy. I consider the RTF issues as resolvable.

Low dose fenfluramine has over 16 years of clinical experience in treating refractory seizures in Belgium with no cardiac safety issues reported.

Introduction and summary of investment thesis for Zogenix:

I have been following Zogenix (ZGNX) for more than two years and had a >300% return since my initiation article (in 2017) after the company’s excellent data for its low dose fenfluramine formulation, ZX008 in treating refractory seizures due to Dravet’s syndrome. FDA issued a refuse to file letter for the company's application to approve ZG008 in treating refractory seizures due to Dravet’s syndrome recently, resulting in a fall in the stock price.

The specific issues raised by FDA were:

Certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine. It appears that these are animal toxicology studies which the company did not believe were necessary for FDA’s review and so were not submitted. The reason is that fenfluramine is already FDA approved in some other indications.

The application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset which was needed for the review process. The data was submitted in the wrong format. This is a more common error in FDA regulatory submissions and is more easily correctable with in even one month.

FDA did not request or recommend additional clinical efficacy or safety studies.

The management plans to hold a type A meeting with FDA which takes usually 2-3 months. I expect at least 3-4 months before we get a clearer picture of the path forward for ZX008 in this indication. The worse case scenario will be if FDA asks the company to conduct new toxicology studies. In this case, the expected delay in the regulatory approval process for ZX008 is approx. 12-15 months.

It is important to mention here that the regulatory approval application for ZX008 is also under review in Europe where they have not raised similar issues. A decision is expected by EMA by early 2020.

The dip in the stock price was an excellent opportunity to pick up stock in this company which has shown almost miraculous effect in treating these refractory seizures. In this article, I will briefly discuss the background about ZX008 and my investment thesis. It will also help investors to understand why FDA could be raising these issues despite the drug’s excellent efficacy in treating refractory seizures.

Background on Dravet's syndrome, a genetic childhood epilepsy syndrome resulting in uncontrolled, refractory seizures:

Dravet' syndrome, DS is an early-onset childhood epilepsy syndrome characterized by refractory epilepsy and neurodevelopmental delay. It is associated with mutations in the voltage-gated sodium channels, alpha-1 subunit gene (in 70-80% cases). Its estimated incidence is about 1 in 15,700 to 1 in 40,000 live births. It affects males and females in equal proportions. It is estimated to affect about 16,000 cases in the US and about 29,000 cases in the EU (company data).

Seizures in DS are refractory to multiple antiseizure medications. Patients are usually on 4-5 antiseizure medications, still about 30-40% cases continue to have seizures. Seizures can be generalized tonic-clonic, myoclonic, absence seizures or focal seizures. Other neurological signs are seen within the first year of life including hypotonia, ataxia, incoordination, pyramidal signs, etc. Behavior-related abnormalities include autism, attention deficit, hyperactivity, irritability and aggressiveness etc.

Seizures are usually treated with first line combination of valproic acid and clobazam. Topiramate is the next therapy for patients who fail the first-line combination therapy. Stiripentol is approved outside the US for the treatment of seizures in DS which are not controlled with 2 first line drugs and is often used in combination with the first-line drugs. Only 63% of patients had >50% reduction in seizures on stiripentol and at least 3 other first line drugs mentioned above. Stiripentol is not approved in the US but can be imported and used by patients.

Ketogenic diet is also used in refractory cases and the response rate is about 60-70%. Recently, GW Pharma's cannabinoid drug, Epidiolex showed about a 49% responder rate (>50% seizure reduction) in DS in a phase 3 trial and is already FDA approved in this indication. However, cannabinoid drugs are associated with stigma of drug abuse, somnolence (which may be seen in 40-60% of patients), weight gain and gastrointestinal disturbances.

Low dose fenfluramine has shown excellent efficacy and safety for the long-term in treating seizures due to Dravet's syndrome with no cardiac safety issues (Belgian researchers)

Fenfluramine was earlier used an anti-obesity drug but was pulled off the market due to concerns over cardiac valve thickening and pulmonary artery hypertension, PAH. Some studies believed it to have antiseizure activity due to modulation of NMDA-receptor mediated excitation.

Fenfluramine was tested in Belgium in a small study of 12 patients with DS as add-on therapy. It resulted in a 67% responder rate (>50% reduction) in 8 patients and >75% reduction in seizures in 9 patients. Seven patients were seizure-free for at least one year. Seizures re-appeared in 43 patients when the drug was stopped.

On the long-term follow-up study (5-years follow-up) of this cohort, there was a 70% seizure-free rate vs 16% in the control group and 90% patients had an average seizure frequency of <1 seizure/month over entire five years follow-up period. Three out of ten patients were seizure-free for entire 5 years. There was no evidence of PAH and two patients developed mild thickening of heart valves, which was considered clinically insignificant (over a median follow-up of 16 years). In some studies, fenfluramine was also shown to reduce syncopal and apneic attacks in children with intractable epilepsy and severe tonic-clonic seizures.

Zogenix’s, ZX008 (Fintepla), a proprietary low dose formulation for fenfluramine showed similar excellent efficacy and safety in Dravet's syndrome in two phase 3 studies

Results of the first phase 3 trial, study 1 in Dravet’s syndrome:

ZX008 0.8 mg/kg/day as an adjunct therapy showed a significant reduction in the frequency of convulsive seizures vs. placebo comparing the 6-week baseline period and 14-week treatment period (p<0.001). The mean reduction in the frequency of monthly convulsive seizures was 64.9% in ZX008 0.8 mg/kg/day arm vs. the placebo (p<0.001).

The proportion of patients achieving 50% or more reduction in monthly seizure frequency was 70% in ZX008 0.8 mg/kg/day arm vs 7.5% in the placebo (p<0.001). The proportion of patients achieving 75% or more reduction in the monthly seizure frequency was 45% in ZX008 0.8 mg/kg/day arm vs 2.5% in the placebo (p<0.001). The median longest seizure free interval was 20.5 days in 0.8 mg/kg/day arm vs. 9 days in the placebo (p<0.001).

Secondary endpoints like clinically meaningful reduction in seizure frequency and longest seizure-free interval were also achieved. It is important to mention that these patients has a mean of 40 seizures per month at the baseline.

The drug was also safe and no clinical or echocardiographic evidence of cardiac abnormalities like valvulopathy or pulmonary hypertension was found.

Results of the second phase 3 trial, study 1504 in Dravet’s syndrome:

ZX008 0.5 mg/kg/day was added to current antiseizure regimen (including stiripentol) in children/young adults with Dravet’s syndrome. Patients were titrated to their target dose of ZX008 over 3 weeks and then maintained on the dose for 12 weeks. All the primary and secondary endpoints as in the study 1 were achieved with statistical significance vs. placebo. There was 54% greater reduction in the frequency of monthly seizures compared to the placebo (p<0.001). The median reduction in the frequency of monthly convulsive seizures was 63.1% in ZX008 arm vs. 1.1% in the placebo.

The odds of achieving a clinically meaningful (50% or more) or substantial (75% or more) reduction in the frequency of convulsive seizures were 26 and 24 times higher in the ZX008 arm vs. the placebo. The median seizure-free interval of 22 days in ZX008 arm was also significantly higher compared to the placebo (13 days), p=0.004.

Similar to the study 1, the drug was safe and no clinical or echocardiographic evidence of any cardiac abnormalities was found.

As shown by both these phase 3 studies, the efficacy of ZX008 in reducing convulsive seizures frequency is much higher than that showed by competitor GW Pharma’s cannabinoid drug.

Results of the open-label extension study 1503 in Dravet’s syndrome:

The median duration of treatment with ZX008 was 256 days. More than 90% patients stayed in the study. Approximately 64.4% of treated patients showed 50% or more reduction in the seizure frequency while 41.2% patients showed 75% of more reduction in monthly convulsive seizures. No patient developed any cardiac abnormalities like valvulopathy or pulmonary hypertension.

NDA for ZX008 in Dravet’s syndrome: The NDA consisted of data from both the above phase 3 studies as well as the study 1503. FDA issued a RTF earlier this month as discussed above. The MAA for European approval (which is a larger target market) is under review with a decision expected in Q1, 2020.

Fintepla showed similar excellent efficacy and safety in treating seizures due to Lennox Gastaut's syndrome in a phase 2 study as well

Lennox Gastaut’s syndrome, LGS is a childhood epilepsy syndrome that is characterized by multiple seizure types including drop seizures and cognitive impairment. It affects about 14,500 to 18,500 children less than 18 year of age. It affects about 30,000-50,000 children and adults in the US and EU and thus, is a larger target market than Dravet’s syndrome (company data). It constitutes about 1-4% of all childhood epilepsies. There are six approved antiepileptic drugs for LGS: Felbamate, Topramate, Rufinamide, Clobazepam, Lamictal and Clonazepam. Despite being on multiple antiseizure medications, a patient may have uncontrolled seizure disorder.

ZX008 in treating seizures due to LGS

In a phase 2 open-label, dose-finding trial in patients with refractory seizures due to LGS (median 61 seizures per month at the baseline and failure of up to 5 antiseizure medications), ZX008 was started at 0.2 mg/kg/day and then the dose was titrated upwards to achieve 50% or more reduction in the frequency of convulsive seizures after 4 weeks of treatment to a maximum of 0.8 mg/kg/day.

Approximately 62% patients achieved 50% or more (considered as clinically meaningful) reduction in the convulsive seizure frequency at 20 weeks of treatment. Approximately 23% patients achieved substantial (75% or more) reduction in convulsive seizure frequency.

Over a longer-term follow-up of 15 months, 67% patients achieved 50% or more reduction and 33% achieved 75% more reduction in the convulsive seizure frequency compared to the baseline at a median dose of ZX008 0.4 mg/kg/day. The drug was also safe and no evidence of cardiac abnormalities was seen during the study.

Phase 3 trial in LGS: It is ongoing and the data is expected in 2020.

ZG008 has Orphan drug designation for the treatment of LGS-associated seizures in the EU.

In comparison, GW Pharma's cannabinoid drug resulted in 39% patients having 50% or more reduction in the monthly seizure frequency compared to the baseline in LGS in the phase 3 trial (it is already FDA approved in this indication). Data from other competing drugs also shows a lower responder rate, for example, a 31.5% responder rate with Rufinamide (all types of seizures), and a 33% responder rate for topiramate (all types of seizures) in LGS.

Licensing agreement for Japanese market:

ZX008 has been licensed by Nippon Shinyaku for Dravet’s and LGS indications and will pay Zogenix tiered royalties on its sales.

Doose’s syndrome: The company is also testing ZX008 in this disease which also presents with refractory seizures and started a randomized, controlled trial in late 2019.

The common stock is attractively valued after the recent pullback

Cash reserves:

Zogenix is well-funded with approx. $510 million in cash reserves at Q1 2019 end based on the current operating cash burn rate. Operating cash burn was $111 million in 2018. I don't anticipate the need for any immediate capital raise for at least the end of Q1 2020 based on the current operating cash burn rate. The company is well-funded till at least the end of 2020 according to my calculations.

Estimating the peak risk-adjusted revenue:

Indication, all from ZG008 Target market Annual wholesale price, AWP Probability Peak market share estimate Peak risk-adjusted revenue estimate Dravet's syndrome, U.S. Prevalence=16K, and annual new cases= 100 (1 in 40K births) $75K/year, ASP input in model as 74% of AWP 80% 60% $464M (2025) Dravet's syndrome, E.U. Prevalence=20K, and annual new cases= 100 (1 in 40K births) ASP=$28K/year, 50% of U.S. ASP per Pharmagallen guide 80% 60% $377M (2026) Lennox Gestaut's syndrome, U.S. Prevalence=18.5K, and annual new cases= 325 per annual incidence data $75K/year, ASP input in model as 74% of AWP 65% 30% $237M (2026) Lennox Gestaut's syndrome, E.U. Prevalence=29K, and annual new cases= 510 per annual incidence data ASP=$28K/year, 50% of U.S. ASP per Pharmagallen guide 65% 30% $170M (2027)

My risk-adjusted NPV calculation of operations from above indications is $1.75 billions using the cost of capital = 15%.

My calculation for the fair value for equity is $2.34 billions or $56/share using fully diluted stock count after adjusting for non-operating assets and liabilities. I used the guidelines in the McKinsey's valuation textbook in my calculations. In the calculations, excess cash was input as 98% of current cash reserves (as non-operating asset), and net operating loss carry-forwards were input=$102M after adjusting for probability. Diluted stock count was input=$42M.

(Zogenix: consolidated balance sheet, source: 10-K)

Reiterating Buy rating on Zogenix common stock with first price target=$56 (1-2 year time-frame).

Key takeaways: My first thought on the RTF news was that FDA is playing overcautious here. Fenfluramine was associated with cardiac abnormalities decades back when it was used as an anti-obesity drug and it was banned. However, it was found to have almost miraculous effects when given in low dose to treat refractory seizures in children with certain genetic epilepsy syndromes like Dravet's syndrome. Belgian researchers have conducted long-term studies of low dose fenfluramine in these children for many years and have found no cardiac abnormalities as mentioned above (up to 16 years of follow up). FDA, of course, being a regulatory agency has to make sure that all check-boxes are checked before it approved any new drug, especially a drug which had some safety issues at higher doses before.

I consider these issues raised by FDA as easily resolvable. I had been looking for any opportunity to get into Zogenix stock for a while but the price was too high. While I like GW Pharma too (due to other clinical indications), the data shown by Zogenix in refractory seizures due to Dravet's syndrome is better than that shown by GW Pharma's cannabinoid drug.

I plan to use covered call options strategy to collect premium and further lower my cost basis while waiting for the RTF issues to resolve and the stock price to appreciate. I bought the stock on the dip and also sold covered call options. I added to my long stock position last week.

Risks in the investment:

Investing in developmental stage biotechnology/pharmaceutical companies is speculative and may not be suitable for all investors. A large part of the valuation for Zogenix is based on Dravet’s syndrome indication. If FDA asks for additional toxicity studies, there may be further delay in ZX008 approval. Phase 3 trial results for ZX008 in LGS may disappoint and there may be unexpected side effects. Competing therapies may evolve and may reduce the expected market share for ZX008 in the above mentioned indications.

This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

I/we are long ZGNX and short ZGNX call options.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long GWPH and short ZGNX call options.