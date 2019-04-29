The Supervalu Of United Natural Foods

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Justin Dopierala as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

United Natural Foods (UNFI) is an overlooked, oversold leader of food distribution trading at less than 6x expected 2019 adjusted EPS, which is well below their historical multiple of 15x to 20x. Shares could rise as high as $74 per share in 2020 (a 500% increase from current levels) if shares return to their historical multiple on top of what we expect to be a 65% increase to adjusted EPS in 2020.

Our 2020 adjusted EPS expectation excludes any sort of revenue growth, despite significant opportunities, and focuses entirely on an expected after-tax adjusted EPS increase of $1.10 due to synergies and $0.20 due to interest expense savings on debt reduction.

Company Profile

United Natural Foods is by far the largest public food wholesaler with expected 2019 revenues of over $21B and EBITDA of $580M to $610M. While Sysco (SYY) and US Foods (USFD) are large food service companies, they mainly deliver smaller loads to places like restaurants, hospitals, and schools. UNFI distributes more than 110,000 products to over 40,000 customer locations in the US and Canada including natural product superstores, independent retailers, supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers, and foodservice providers.

The only other true public food wholesaler is Spartan Nash (SPTN). While C&S, a private food wholesaler, is slightly larger, with about $30B in revenues, there is no one in North America that can compete with United Natural Foods when it comes to natural, organic, and specialty foods. UNFI leads all competitors by a factor of around 4 times. Furthermore, natural, organic, and specialty foods are one of the few categories in the Consumer Staples segment that are actually experiencing growth.

According to a 2018 report by Nielsen and Rakuten Intelligence, the omnichannel grocery landscape is valued at more than $1 trillion which is a 2.6% increase from 2017. This is a huge industry and the potential for growth is extraordinary. There are tens of thousands of small local and regional distributors that compete by specializing in certain products or territories that sometimes try to gain scale by banding together to form purchasing cooperatives. As we'll note later, we think the acquisition of Supervalu will allow UNFI to grow extraordinarily by eliminating the holes that these local and regional distributions exploited in the past.

The below image does a great job of showing the customers and segments that UNFI serves:

Source: UNFI

Headwinds and Recency Bias

The decline in share price of UNFI has been extraordinary as depicted by this graph:

Data by YCharts

As of late April 2019, UNFI traded around $12.20 with a market cap of $620M. At the beginning of 2015 UNFI topped $80 a share and was valued at $48 a share at the beginning of 2018. How did the market cap fall from around $2.5B to $620M in just over a year, and is such a move rational?

The sell-off has occurred due to the combination of several things: Macro headwinds facing the industry, the WholeFoods acquisition by Amazon (AMZN), and UNFI's acquisition of Supervalu. Recency bias is the tendency to put too much emphasis on those events that have happened most recently. In our view, the market is too worried about macro headwinds and integration complexities that will reverse sooner rather than later.

Let's look at each concern in turn.

Macro Trends:

Competition from restaurants, online retailers, other retail locations (like Menards and Fleet Farm here in the Midwest) and food delivery services has eaten into traditional grocery stores sales, causing store closures, slowing new store growth, and a decrease in promotional activity. However, UNFI serves not only the traditional grocery stores, but also the alternative and eCommerce retailers. At the end of the day, UNFI will distribute the food to whoever is providing it. It is a temporary disruption.

Additionally, it we believe these trends will be offset by UNFI's ability to cross-sell and gain market share from smaller competitors (more detail shortly). As we mentioned, this is a $1 trillion-dollar industry; UNFI has only $20B in revenue. While the market is fixated on a few temporary macro trends, the more durable, meaningful macro trends are solidly in UNFI's favor.

First, the gap between the cost of eating out and eating at home is getting greater. Second, the retail environment is very competitive and there are lots of ways for people to buy more products that didn't exist in the past. Third, consumers want foods that are better for you and UNFI is the leader in this category. All three of these trends will impact UNFI's growth rate much more than the unfavorable trends will detract from it. Perhaps the most important macro trend, however, is that inflation is finally starting to tick up again. Inflation, around 1%, has historically been much closer to 1.9% for UNFI.

How does inflation help UNFI? Customer contracts are generally at cost plus a percentage mark-up. When a supplier takes a price advance, it opens up a short period of time where UNFI can perform a forward buy and purchase the product at the old price before the new price takes effect. While this temporarily increases UNFI's inventory levels it provides a great payback with little risk since the UNFI customer is paying the cost at the marked-up level. The increased capacity acquired with the Supervalu acquisition will allow UNFI to make even more meaningful forward buys.

Amazon:

WholeFoods is a large customer of UNFI. UNFI stock fell sharply when Amazon purchased WholeFoods over concerns that Amazon might decide to cut-out UNFI altogether and simply wholesale the food themselves.

We are not so concerned about this. First, UNFI's contract with Amazon runs through 2025, a meaningful period of time. Second, while WholeFoods represented 33% of UNFI's sales prior to the Supervalu acquisition, this decreased to 16% with the acquisition, a much more modest percentage of the total. Finally, careful analysis of the food distribution model detracts from the idea that Amazon can cut-out UNFI. UNFI and WholeFoods have an 18-year relationship that has resulted in deeply intertwined operations. The positioning of UNFI's distribution centers, the scale they bring to their supplier agreements, and their exclusive brands would make it very difficult for Amazon to achieve cost reductions worth the extraordinary capital required. It would be far simpler for Amazon to acquire UNFI. More on this point shortly…

Integration of Supervalu:

UNFI financed the acquisition primarily with debt and there have been many one-time costs associated with the integration (expectation of $172M in 2019). Furthermore, there have been challenges associated with the optimization of the distribution network. Both the expected integration costs as well as the distribution center optimization were greater than UNFI and the market originally expected. However, the issues have been identified, fixed, and have improved sequentially.

The degree of clarity on the integration will be significantly higher by the end of UNFI's fiscal 2019 (which ends in August). At that point, the go-forward integration costs drop by nearly 80% and the synergies will start to materially add-up. While the market is forward-looking in most situations, in other situations the market takes a "show me" approach. When UNFI provides that evidence it will be a major catalyst for the shares.

In the coming sections we will go into great detail about how UNFI will address their debt, achieve synergies, and realize significant growth.

Competitive Moat and Growth Potential

Given these concerns, what are UNFI's attributes? What will drive earnings growth in the future?

UNFI has a very strong competitive moat. Scale is critical in the food wholesale industry, and no competitor in the US or Canada can match UNFI's scale, infrastructure, services, or distribution center network. For comparison, Amazon has 75 fulfillment centers, designed to ship products to the end consumer. Distribution centers, on the other hand, are designed for bulk shipments to retailers. Walmart, for example, has 42 general merchandise distribution centers. Spartan Nash (the only other public food wholesaler) has 12 distribution centers.

UNFI has 60 distribution centers (27 of which were acquired with Supervalu) located within 150 miles of 85% of the US/Canadian population. Transportation is one of the largest costs; therefore, being close to the customer significantly reduces costs. Furthermore, UNFI now has significant capacity to fuel future growth without the need for near-term capital expenditures.

UNFI has the most important competitive advantage: They save their customer's money. Think back to one of the major headwinds to the industry: accelerated store closures/slowing new store growth. If you were a struggling retailer, wouldn't you want to save as much money as possible?

The number and locations of their distribution centers enables another competitive advantage: UNFI can deliver same day or next day to nearly all of their customers. Blind orders, where retailers order a future day's order (ex. Wednesdays order) before they even receive a past order (ex. Monday's order), create havoc for retailers. Retailers end up ordering the wrong amounts of product or they have to order less frequently. Same/next day delivery solves this problem.

UNFI has the scale to generate significant leverage with suppliers. Since customer contracts are based on cost plus a percentage mark-up, the ability for UNFI to lower the cost from the suppliers (in a way that the smaller local and regional distributions can't replicate) allows them to pass on significant savings.

UNFI is a top Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) company, owning a portfolio of exclusive brands with over $1.5B in annual sales. UNFI is able to provide these to their customers at significantly reduced costs compared to other, national brands. On some products, retailers are able to realize margins closer to 25% on a UNFI brand, versus 4% with the national brand. Furthermore, the products are exclusive to UNFI - no one else can provide them.

Last, UNFI now has the breadth to be the only required supplier. Not only will UNFI benefit from making larger drops to retailers resulting in significantly higher margin, but UNFI's customers will also benefit by having lower labor costs due to fewer supplier drops as well as the ability to obtain lower prices with consolidated purchases. In an era where grocers are fighting for every dollar, moving to a single supplier offers the competitive edge they need.

That last point is a significant growth opportunity for UNFI. With the acquisition of Supervalu there is now little need for customers to bring in multiple wholesalers. In the past, UNFI had weakness around the store perimeter, which are critically important areas. They are now the largest national produce supplier, delivering over 2,000 full truck loads of produce a week. UNFI is now No. 1 in the nation in protein, and No. 1 in military, international, and multi-cultural foods. In the past, UNFI was vulnerable to local wholesalers selling more conventional, non-organic products that UNFI didn't offer. Once in the store, these wholesalers would then find other products to provide.

The crossover consumer is the fastest growing consumer in the industry. These are consumers coming to the grocery store seeking organic cereal or organic milk, who also want (for example) cleaning supplies, paper towels, or alcohol. Maybe a consumer wants an organic apple or an organic banana, but doesn't really care if their other fruits are organic. UNFI can now approach the legacy UNFI organic customers and provide them all of the conventional and non-organic products. Prior to the Supervalu acquisition, their customers were forced to use other suppliers for these categories. And, conversely, UNFI can approach the Supervalu conventional customers with organic offerings.

Services are another significant cross-selling opportunity for UNFI. Supervalu provided payroll services, coupon redemption services, and financial services such as financial statement generation, tax services, and front-end payment processing. Since legacy UNFI did not offer services, this too is a significant growth opportunity.

UNFI expects to grow revenues from $21B in 2019 to $28B in 2022 and EBITDA from about $600M to over $900M, attributable to both cost synergies and cross-selling opportunities.

Asset Sales

UNFI acquired significant retail operations as part of the Supervalu acquisition. UNFI has never had any intention of getting into retail and intended to immediately divest the retail assets while ideally maintaining the wholesale business to the retail banners. UNFI has already completed the sale of most of the retail banners, but the two largest (Cubs and Shoppers) have yet to be sold, and UNFI has been tight-lipped on the expected valuation. All that has been communicated is that they are well along in the process for Shoppers and expect to provide an update in late spring or early summer.

In fact, just after the completion of this article it was announced on April 24th that UNFI is closing all the Shoppers Food pharmacies with the scripts having been sold to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and CVS (CVS). We believe this signals that the sale process is coming to a conclusion.

We may have received some insight into potential value for these assets in last quarter's results, where UNFI disclosed $70M in net cash for the sale of all 7 Hornbacher's locations (as well as several other parcels of surplus real estate). The key question here is how much did they get for Hornbacher's versus the surplus real estate parcels? We don't know the answer, and we have no doubt this is quite deliberate.

Here is what we know. Hornbacher's is much smaller in size than Shoppers or Cubs. Shoppers has 45 stores and Cubs has 81 stores, some of which are franchised. In mid-2018 it was estimated that Shoppers had annual revenues of over $1B. As a comparison, Hornbacher's is estimated to have annual revenues of around $100M or less.

Given that Shoppers and Cubs are profitable, each with revenues of at least 10x the revenues of Hornbacher's, the potential proceeds may be a positive surprise to the market. $500M seems reasonable, but it's possible that both could be higher. There are 10 major grocery store chains who are potential buyers of Shoppers in what will likely be a sale to multiple parties in the Baltimore and Washington areas.

In addition to the sale of the retail banners, UNFI also expects an additional $100M to $150M of proceeds from the sale of non-retail assets which includes the sale of redundant distribution centers, surplus property, and other assets. Even though the $70M sale of Hornbacher's included other parcels of surplus real estate - we have confirmed with Investor Relations that the $100M to $150M range remains unchanged.

The sum of these asset sales will be large, and since management has adamantly stated that all extra cash will go towards debt repayments, we expect significant reductions in interest expense going forward, which will increase both FCF as well as adjusted EPS. To some degree, UNFI is very similar to Bausch Health Companies (BHC), one of our biggest winners in the last couple of years, back when it was under Valeant name and trading under $10 a share. The difference, is that UNFI has significantly less execution risk and leverage as well as much more immediate upside as their path towards deleveraging is less complex due to easier asset sales, immediate growth opportunities, and much lower capex requirements.

Obtainable Synergies

While one-time integration costs are not part of adjusted earnings (adjusted earnings will not increase once they go away) the synergies would add to adjusted EPS since they are on-going cost savings to continuing operations. UNFI expects $36M of synergies in 2019 (already part of 2019 guidance) and $118M in synergies in 2020 (an increase of $82M). The vast majority of these synergies are reductions to SG&A, and we believe they are achievable. In 2021 the synergies are expected to increase another $57M.

If we assume a 32% tax rate (UNFI guided to a rate of 28% to 32%), synergies will add $1.10 to 2020 adjusted EPS and another $0.76 to 2021 Adjusted EPS. The below graph highlights the expected annualized synergies that UFNI is committed to, but they believe actual synergies can be even greater. These synergies are on the cost side only and completely exclude any potential revenue increases through cross-selling opportunities.

Source: UNFI

One interesting note, aside from the 2020 increase in adjusted EPS from synergies, is that FCF will increase by approximately $172M pre-tax ($117M after-tax), because the integration costs to achieve the synergies drops from $125M in 2019 to $35M in 2020. In other words, integration costs drop $90M and synergies rise $82M in 2020. In 2021, FCF should increase another $50M (after-tax) between additional synergies and reduced integration costs.

Tax Savings

In February, UNFI made a one-time payment of $59M to the IRS to make a 338g tax election which will allow them to utilize Supervalu's capital loss carryforward to generate estimated net cash savings of $300 million over the next 15 years. There will likely be a little extra savings up-front, but using a straight-line method would result in approximately $20M per year over each of the next 15 years.

Furthermore, note that free cash flow will increase by $79M in 2020 as the $59M payment to the IRS in 2019 was a one-time expense while the first $20M in tax savings won't hit until 2020.

Free Cash Flow Increase

In 2020, FCF should increase by around $200M, excluding any proceeds from asset sales, due to lower integration costs, higher synergies, higher tax savings, and lower interest expenses. This increase in FCF would represent almost one-third of the current market cap of UNFI.

Interest Expense Savings

Management has guided that the entire focus of cash will be to reduce debt, and that cash will not be used to pay dividends, buy back stock, or issue stock. UNFI expects 2019 interest expense costs of $181M - $191M. They have a $1.9B term loan at an average interest rate of 6.65% and another ABL credit facility with $1.24B outstanding that has an average interest rate of 3.81%.

If we conservatively assume that initial debt repayments will reduce debt with an average interest rate of 5%, then for every $100M reduction in debt the interest expenses drop $5M and EPS increase about $0.10. Starting in 2020, we think UNFI can achieve $200M a year in debt repayments just from FCF which would add approximately $0.20 a year to adjusted EPS.

The real question with respect to debt reduction is the value of Shoppers and Cubs and the timing of those sales. If UNFI received only $500M in net proceeds and $100M in non-retail asset sales then the interest expense could be reduced by another $30M/year, driving an additional $0.60 increase to adjusted earnings.

As we'll note shortly, there is another opportunity for Supervalu to significantly lower debt via a lawsuit against Goldman Sachs (GS).

Insider Purchases

On Dec. 12, 2018, the CEO and COO each purchased 18,000 shares at prices of $12.83 to $13.10. The last time insiders purchased shares in the company was August of 2015. The recent purchase of 36,000 shares represents the most shares ever purchased by insiders in single month in the history of the company.

The CEO, Steven Spinner, now holds 156,761 shares of UNFI while the CEO of Supervalu and UNFI COO, Sean Griffin, holds 44,108 shares. We believe these purchases show the confidence management has in UNFI.

Legal Opportunities

UNFI has sued Goldman Sachs (for over $190M) for their role in the acquisition of Supervalu. We believe the likelihood of a win for UNFI is probable, and an amount anywhere near $190M would be a major catalyst for the shares as it represents nearly 30% of the current market cap of UNFI!

Here is a portion of UNFI's statement on the lawsuit:

UNFI said it will seek to recover damages through the lawsuit. The complaint charged the defendants with breach of contract for misappropriating $40.5 million in term loan related marketing period fees as well as withholding $11.4 million in advisory fees from the term loan. Moreover, the suit charged that the defendants breached their duty to act in good faith by forcing UNFI to increase the cost of financing, which damaged the company by $140 million, and committed fraud against UNFI, in turn manipulating the $470 million market for Supervalu credit-default swaps. UNFI also alleged that Goldman was focused on maximizing their own profits, while failing to make good faith efforts to syndicate the term loan prior to the closing of the Supervalu acquisition. UNFI additionally asserted that the defendants made material misrepresentations and omissions of fact to induce UNFI to accept their demand that Supervalu be added as a co-borrower on the term loan. UNFI claimed that Goldman Sachs said that the impact would be minimal. However, UNFI alleged that the effect of adding Supervalu as a co-borrower caused significant harm to UNFI because - 'unbeknownst to the company but well-known to Goldman Sachs' - the change was part of an unlawful quid pro quo between the bank and CDS holders to solidify their participation in the term loan. The co-borrower adjustment spurred an artificial and significant spike in the value of CDS protection contracts held by the bank's hedge fund clients.

Risks and Challenges to Our Investment Thesis

As previously highlighted, risks to our investment thesis would be increased macro headwinds, continued integration risks with Supervalu that lead to higher integration costs and/or lower synergies, or a public statement by Amazon that they will be pulling the UNFI WholeFoods contract at the end of 2025 and/or that they will be entering the food distribution business.

Valuation and Conclusion

The market is greatly undervaluing UNFI from almost any perspective.

First, look at the only other publicly traded food wholesaler - SpartanNash. SPTN has a market cap of $618M (compared to UNFI at $620M). While UNFI has significantly more debt ($3.25B vs $700M) it also has significantly higher EBITDA ($600M vs $200M). As previously noted, UNFI will significantly reduce their debt within just a few years from the strong FCF that the business generates as well as expected asset sales.

It makes little sense for the market to value SPTN at 10x forward earnings and UNFI at only 6x forward earnings given the much higher potential growth rate for UNFI going forward as well as UNFI's industry leading position and significant competitive advantages. Historically, UNFI has traded at a mean PE multiple of 15x to 20x earnings per share. Even at expected 2019 adjusted EPS, at the absolute minimum, we believe UNFI should be trading with a valuation of at least 10x earnings, or $20 to $25 a share, a 64% to 105% increase from current levels.

For 2020, we expect adjusted EPS to increase by $1.10 on synergies and at least $0.20 on interest expense savings. With a range of $2.00 to $2.40 for 2019, this would put 2020 adjusted EPS at between $3.30 and $3.70. A 10x to 20x multiple on our estimated 2020 adjusted EPS would put UNFI shares at anywhere from $33 - $37 a share to $66 - $74 a share.

In 2021, synergies add another $0.76 to adjusted EPS (increasing adjusted EPS to at least $4.06 to $4.46) while revenue growth and debt reduction will continue to add to adjusted EPS as well. UNFI likely possesses the highest potential upside with the lowest potential risk of any investment we have uncovered over the last ten years. The biggest risk to the potential upside, in our view, is an outright acquisition by Amazon, which would prevent shareholders from realizing the full benefits of the Supervalu acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: UNFI currently represents the largest position in the DOMO Concentrated All Cap Value Composite. More information on the composite can be found at our website. DOMO Capital Management, LLC ("DOMO") is a Wisconsin-registered investment adviser. Justin R. Dopierala is the President and Founder, and a registered investment adviser representative, of DOMO. Additional information about DOMO is disclosed in our Form ADV, which is available upon request. All information contained herein is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or an offer to provide investment advisory services in any jurisdiction. The investment strategy discussed herein may not be suitable for everyone. Investors need to review an investment strategy for their own particular situation before making any investment decision. We believe the information obtained from any third-party resources to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy, timeliness or completeness. The opinions, estimates, projections, comments on financial market trends and other information contained herein constitute our judgment and are as of the date of the material, are subject to change without notice at any time in reaction to shifting market conditions and other factors and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. DOMO has no obligation to provide any updates or changes to such information.