Munich Re: High Dividend Yield, Low Payout, And Stable Performer

I expect around 10% annual return, which has one of the lowest correlations to the stock market.

4.3% dividend yield that is well covered and paid annually. The dividend has, since 1973, been equal or higher than the prior year.

Background for analysis and conclusion:

Munich Re's (OTCPK:MURGY) main listing is in Germany where the ticker code is MUV2. At the time of writing, the share price is 215 EUR.

All numbers are in EUR unless otherwise stated.

My goal is compounding, and thus, my ideal investment horizon is at least a decade, preferably an investment that I can just hold and never sell, and the article is based upon that. Most investors are bad at selling, and this applies to me as well. I prefer companies that pay a growing dividend, and I stick to investments in beer-drinking countries.

The aim of this article is to present this rather unknown company (at least outside Europe) to other investors.

Summary:

Munich Re is certainly not the most exciting company, but boring is usually good. It's big, diversified, has one of the lowest correlations to the stock market, and acts almost like a "lender of last resort" in the insurance industry. The dividend history is excellent, and the payout ratio is still low.

Based on its current valuation, I believe it has the potential to create total shareholder returns of about 8-12% going forward.

The business:

Munich Re is the world's leading reinsurance company and was founded in 1880. As its name implies, the company's headquarter is located in Munich, Germany, and in addition to reinsurance, they offer primary insurance, mainly via the ERGO Group:

ERGO engages mainly in health insurance in over 30 countries. Basically, all of its primary insurance premiums are derived in Europe, while reinsurance is almost evenly split between USA and Europe with 40% each (and 20% from rest of the world). About 65% of the revenue comes from reinsurance, and the rest from primary insurance. The business is wide and diversified, and Munich Re acts more like a "lender of last resort" in the industry.

Munich Re's massive investment portfolio, worth about 232 billion EUR, is managed by MEAG (Munich Ergo Asset Management GmbH), a subsidiary, and is one of the world's biggest asset managers. In total, about 40,000 people are employed in the group.

The investment portfolio is rather defensive and consists mainly of fixed income rated A or better:

The biggest reinsurers are mainly in the German-speaking world (ranked on revenue): Munich Re, Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), Hannover Re, SCOR SE (OTCPK:SZCRF), Lloyds, and China Re. These are the main global players. In addition, there are smaller local companies and specialists.

Historians can trace reinsurance agreements back to the Medieval Ages, but it was not really organized until 1850. Reinsurance is, put shortly, a transfer of risk from primary insurers to reinsurers to reduce risk and thus reducing earnings volatility, reducing capital requirement, improving solvency, and protecting capital for the primary insurer. The hurricane Andrew in 1992 shows why this makes sense: seven US insurance companies became unable to pay the claims from the disaster. An insurance company underwriting in Florida quite apparently has a risk of going bust if a hurricane strikes the whole state, which is not unlikely, and a reinsurer might be handy to offset this risk. The point is to spread risk so widely that large risk can be accommodated without bankrupting the original insurer.

Insurance Linked Securities (ILS):

Instead of going to a reinsurer, another option is to issue catastrophe bonds, which emerged after hurricane Andrew. Bonds were set up to attract a new pool of investors to spread the risk among. The asset class is called Insurance Linked Securities (ILS) or Event Linked Securities.

The ILS market is growing and will most likely take more of Munich Re's business:

The fees and expenses with ILS transactions, and the potential returns on capital supporting these deals, tend to be lower than traditional reinsurance. In addition, investors can get a return that is non-correlated to the stock market, economic conditions, and other asset classes. However, because of losses both in 2017 and 2018 where the loss estimates were too low, it remains some question marks over the ILS market, also highlighted by Munich Re.

But, most likely, it will find a new equilibrium and continue to grow. For example is Markel (MKL), another much smaller insurer/reinsurer, extremely optimistic about the future for ILS. Thus far, Munich Re helps their clients in facilitating access to the ILS market if they so wish via their subsidiary Capital Partners, of course for a management fee, but this is still a very small business for them.

Another question mark about ILS is where capital goes when/if interest rates rise. Now rates are, in my opinion, artificially low and suppressed by central banks, and I expect them at some point return to "normal" levels. The main reason for investors to invest in ILS is, of course, return on investments, and ILS will be less appealing when rates rise.

A disrupted business model?

Insurers' skill and profits lie in dealing with uncertainty and risk, but technology plays a pivotal role in minimizing risk. Driverless cars, for example, is bound to happen in the future, and thus most likely reducing the need for insurance. Same goes for fire detectors, leak detectors, apps etc. that we already use for increasing the comfort of our lives. Technology's ability to make our life less risky is inevitable. Because of this, the reinsurance business is shrinking in certain areas, while at the same time showing potential on other areas, for example flooding, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber risk etc. But how Internet of Things, mobile devices and big data will be applied remains to be seen. In September 2018, Munich Re made an acquisition to increase their presence and knowledge with IoT.

In the future, it will undoubtedly be billions of devices connected to the internet that enable collection, storage and analysis of data. Most likely, the winners will be those insurers which can make meaningful business decisions based on this data. In the future, other non-insurance players might have so much relevant data which circumvents the need for many insurance products, and insurers might have to partner with others to remain relevant.

Big data might lead to much more standardization in reinsurance than today. Standardized products lead to securitization and thus reducing the need for a reinsurer and might attract more investors. Is the conservative management of Munich Re able to transform their business? They are certainly aware of the threats and have dipped their toes in the water. In 2016, the market was pretty pessimistic about their future prospects, but I think it's pretty premature to write-off Munich Re.

Historical performance:

Munich Re will not make you rich quickly but offers great potential when bought at the right time. EPS growth has been low, and this is more of an income stock. The stock performance since 2003 is like this:

CAGR, since 2003, is about 10%, slightly better than market returns. Prior to 2003, Munich Re was pretty overvalued with a much higher P/B than today (see more under "valuation").

If we look at three-year rolling returns, we get this graph:

The lowest return over a three-year period is a tiny minus 12%, much lower than most stocks. This is the exact reason much capital gravitates toward the ILS market: the return in insurance is often very uncorrelated to the general stock market.

If we look at the EPS, it has grown a bit erratic at a CAGR of 6%:

Not so good is the slightly downward trend in return on equity:

2019 and 2020 are based on their most recent guidance. Worth mentioning is that, before 2007, the equity investments were larger, and this might explain some of the current lower returns.

Investments in reinsurance can generate attractive returns, which are generally uncorrelated with the financial markets, a feature that is highly attractive. This attribute suggests reinsurance can play an important part in your portfolio in weak financial markets. In 2008/09, Munich Re fell a maximum of 25%, much less than the broader markets. Because of the compounding effect, I always prefer stocks which is as little cyclical as possible.

Historically, insurance has provided good returns with very little volatility:

Aon Benfield All Bond TR Index is used as a proxy for insurance performance, and clearly, the risk-adjusted return is pretty good. The correlation matrix is as follows:

If we look at the correlation of the one-year rolling returns between S&P 500 and Munich Re, we get this result:

The correlation is much lower than the majority of the large caps. Average one-year correlation over the whole period is a low 0.26.

The trend in Munich Re's combined ratios for the reinsurance business has over the last years improved somewhat:

Over the last 20 years, it has been slightly over 100, indicating Munich Re makes most of its money on the float/investments. The last ten years, it was 98.5 on average, an improvement to the prior decade.

For the primary insurance, it has gone the opposite way, and Munich Re has started a substantial cost-reduction program:

Pricing pressures waning?

Berkshire Hathaway was for many years one of the biggest shareholders of Munich Re, but in 2015 and 2016, they sold more or less all their shares citing less opportunistic prospects. Combined with the rise of alternative capital (ILS) and stiff competition, significant pricing pressure existed for some years, as indicated in the graph below. However, price declines seem to have waned, and there has been consolidation, and it seems the heavy price declines may be coming to an end:

Moat and competitive advantage:

Munich Re is mostly a P&C insurer, which happens to be the most competitive part of the whole insurance market, as can be seen from historical combined ratios for the industry. The market is basically a commodity market, and Munich Re is too big to focus on niche markets, like, for example, Markel does. We can argue Munich Re has a cost advantage due to its scale, diversification, and size of operations, but this is at best very narrow. However, the bigger and more diversified you are, the more you can withstand shocks.

The best way to get consistent combined ratio below 100 is to have a very disciplined underwriting culture, which I believe Munich Re established some 14 years ago. It's always tempting to go for increased revenue, but at the end of the day, it is a combination of underwriting profits and investment profits that make a very successful insurance company.

The pricing power has eroded over the years but seems to be stabilizing. The management has stated numerous times that they are willing to give up premiums to stay profitable. Any dip in prudence shows up either by under-reserving or increased combined ratio, but this, sometimes, takes years to show in the financial statements.

Management and owners:

The management, perhaps, the most important factor to separate profitable and less profitable insurance companies, is German, and that implies conservative management with cautious guidance that is more likely to surprise on the upside than downside. And, they don't trade volume for risk, which they have reiterated many times over the last 14 years. Because of the valuable float, some insurance companies are willing to operate more or less at a loss. However, some few insurance companies have managed to operate a consistent profitable underwriting business and thus been able to compound over time. The willingness to refrain from unprofitable underwriting (at the cost of lower revenue) is one of the most important factors in insurance and requires discipline throughout the organization.

The early 2000 was problematic for Munich Re. Ill-fated equity investments led to write-offs and an increased focus on profitability. In 2000, equity investments were 25% of total investments, and this was reduced to just 10% before the financial crisis in 2008/09. Then CEO Nikolaus von Bomhard tightened controls on his army of underwriters and insisted that they stress profit margins rather than market share, arguing that the company had to be willing to lose business if it wanted to make money on reinsurance contracts rather than simply rely on investment income. Today, about 6% of the investments are in the relative volatile equity market, a level Munich Re feels right for their investment profile. Munich Re has no ambition to try to copy the success story of Markel, which has a substantially bigger equity exposure.

Both the previous and current CEO are recruited internally and have worked decades in the company prior to become CEO. The board of management has in total shares worth about 10 million EUR, which means the alignment between shareholders and management is reasonable.

There should be no incentive for members of the Board of Management to engage in excessive risk-taking in order to achieve higher bonuses. The remuneration is based on both basic and variable benefits. The variable remuneration is geared toward profitability and consists of both an annual and a multi-year component. The annual variable is based on IFRS results, and the bigger multi-year is based on total shareholder return (TSR), the latter compared to a peer group. This should align the shareholders and management somewhat, but personally, I prefer to see remuneration solely based on profitability, not the stock market, where external factors might influence more.

About 80% of the shares are owned by institutions, while the remaining 20% is spread among 230,000 smaller investors (!). Munich Re is one of Europe's most popular dividend stocks.

Dividend and capital allocation:

Munich Re is one of the rare European stocks that have a long track record of increasing the dividend: It has been kept equal or increased since 1973.

Current dividend yield is 4.3% and has grown 10% over 20 years but just 5% the last ten years. The payout ratio is historically well covered:

In addition, Munich Re buys back shares on a regular basis, which makes sense because of the company's low valuation the last ten years. From March 2018, until today, shares worth 975 million is bought back, and thus reducing outstanding shares 3.3%. Outstanding shares are reduced from 195 to 149 million over the last ten years, a drop of 24%.

According to my calculations, about 28 billion EUR is handed back to shareholders via buyback and dividend over the last ten years, compared to today's market cap of 31.5 billion.

As normal in Europe, the dividend is paid yearly, and Germany has a 26% withholding tax.

Valuation:

Empirical research by McKinsey indicates reinsurers have been the most profitable part of the insurance industry. For example, from 2012 to 2018, reinsurers had CAGR 20%, while other insurers had 13%. Still, valuation in terms of both P/B and P/E is still reasonably low.

The ambition for 2020 is to deliver 2.8 billion in net earnings, and guidance for 2019 is 2.5 billion. Part of this goal is through cost savings in both reinsurance and Ergo (primary insurance). This gives a forward P/E of 12.3 for 2019 and 10.8 for 2020.

However, P/B is usually a better indicator of value for an insurance company:

The P/B has dropped a lot since 2000: In the year 2000, the P/B was at 3x, while, over the last decade, it has been hovering between 0.75 and 1.15. The chart indicates it trades slightly higher than average the last ten years, but the multiple is still quite moderate, in my opinion.

The book value has risen 5.2% annually the last decade.

Risks:

Obviously, the greatest risk for Munich Re is the development of an unforeseen risk. Like other insurers, Munich Re's biggest risks are claims in excess of the amount reserved or material impairments in its investment portfolio. Most P&C policies are written with terms of 10-30 years or longer, and of course, natural disasters are hard to predict. However, because Munich Re is a quality underwriter, has a good track record, good management, and is well capitalized, I'm confident it will be in business decades to come. The management is reasonably savvy and is constantly scouting new growth venues to offset other parts of the business, for example, cyber-risk.

Conclusion:

Munich Re will not set the world on fire, but its attractive dividend, soft valuation, diversified business model, strong capital position, and low correlation to other large-caps should make it a decent investment going forward.

What rate of return can you expect in Munich Re over the next decade? I like to keep things simple and use late John Bogle's very simple formula of calculating future returns over the next decade (or longer):

Dividend yield + earnings growth + multiple expansion = annual growth.

If we expect the same EPS growth as over the last two decades, which is 6%, and the same valuation in ten years' time, we can expect 10.3% (4.3 + 6). Considering its stable business and low beta, I think this is very acceptable.

If valuation falls to, for example, 0.9 of book value, the annual return falls to 8% (assuming book value increases on the same rate as last ten years).

