BlackBerry Software Revenue: A Billion-Dollar BB Is Re-Born

The “billion-dollar BB” still has growing pains, but should have no trouble reaching minimal guidance of $1.13b revenue in FY/20.

The disaster narrative was due to burn-off of handset and SAF revenue, whereas the rebirth of BB as a billion dollar company in Q4/19 was based entirely on security-focused software.

Total revenue first reached $1b in FY2005, rose spectacularly to $19.9b in 2011, and endured a long decline to a sub-$1b run-rate in Q1 of FY2018.

From $1B to $20B to Sub-Billion in 15 Years

A company’s history in condensed form is not much different from an investment thesis. A story with a positive trajectory is bullish, and the reverse is bearish. Naturally, investors take to sites such as Seeking Alpha to defend their versions of the story. Occasionally, these defenses are cynically negative (bashing) or cynically positive (pumping), but even these battles contribute to ongoing clarification.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), known as Research in Motion for the first 28 years, officially turned 35-years-old just two months ago. The world knows the disaster narrative all too well, as we still see comments all over the web wondering, “Hasn’t BlackBerry died yet?” The new story is the company’s rebirth out of the old ashes, which has a few more miles to travel before it takes hold in the popular imagination.

In FY2004, total revenue had risen to $595m, but in the following year it rocketed to $1.35b, and ultimately reached a peak of $19.9b in FY2011. By Q1 of FY2018 (March 1 to May 31, 2017), in a long fall that was just as dramatic as the rise, total revenue at BlackBerry fell to a run-rate of less than a billion dollars for the first time in 13 years.

The two pillars of BlackBerry's revenue throughout its rise and fall as a billion-dollar enterprise were smartphones and service access fees, usually referred to as "SAF." A third source of revenue – software, services, and IP – was clearly the miniscule runt of the litter, treated as an afterthought in the bigger picture, especially in the years leading up to 2011 and even a couple of years after that. You could almost hear ex-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie thinking, "How much could $20m here or $50m there mean to us, when we're pulling in $10 billion-plus a year in handset sales and as much as $5b in SAF?"

By the time John Chen took over as CEO late in 2013, bankruptcy and dissolution were knocking loudly at the door, and total revenue was in free fall. The total ultimately hit $244m in Q1/18, for a run-rate of $976m. That was the quarter BB died as a member of the billion-dollar club. Specifically, revenue from smartphones had fallen all the way to $37m, and from SAF all the way to $38m.

The Rise of Software and Services

For several years, however, there had been signs of better things to come. To give one small example, in Q3/17, for the first time since the company began selling its rudimentary pager, revenue from Software and Services ($172m) was greater than combined revenue from Hardware and SAF ($129m). This was the point where the runt of the litter had clearly emerged to become BlackBerry’s top dog, though it was still looking a bit mangy.

All along Software’s rise from $236m in FY/14 to the billion-dollar club, analysts have been making arguments against the quality of the revenue, and that BB was relying a bit too heavily on creative accounting. These concerns have diminished in relevance over the past five years in light of the following facts:

* BB has put the Smartphone + SAF apocalypse into the rear-view mirror.

* Paid $1.4b in cash for one of the hottest cybersecurity firms on the market.

* Still has $400m in debt-free cash + $605m in low-cost debentures.

* Software and Services revenue has grown steadily for the past five years.

* EPS has improved steadily since Chen took over.

Software Revenue (GAAP) EPS on Total Revenue (GAAP) FY/14 $236m ($11.18) FY/15 $248m ($0.58) FY/16 $527m ($0.40) FY/17 $687m ($2.30) FY/18 $782m $0.76* FY/19 $857m $0.24 FY/20 (EST) $1,150m $0.10?

Source: BlackBerry Financial Reports

*GAAP EPS in FY/18 was skewed upward by the $945m Qualcomm settlement, demonstrating yet again that GAAP is most often inferior to non-GAAP as a measure of the company’s financial status.

Another example: GAAP EPS has been skewed since FY/15 by the debenture fair value adjustment, where nominal non-cash losses or gains are recorded against the value of the debentures (presently $605m) in relation to the share price at the end of a given quarter. Counter intuitively, this government-mandated accounting measure knocks EPS down when the share price goes up, and vice versa. Fortunately, BB explains its GAAP vs. non-GAAP accounts in full, thereby rendering complaints about “true GAAP vs. misleading non-GAAP” particularly meaningless.

Lumps and Bumps in the Growth Narrative

The total increase in revenue from the time John Chen took over (near the end of FY/14) until the end of FY/19 is $621m, for an annualized return of 52.6%. This tale of growth has several complicating aspects.

1. “Lumpy” Licensing and IP. For example, a huge contribution ($123m) was made by one-time patent-licensing deals in FY/16. In fact, “L.IP” has been a surprisingly regular contributor to BB’s success, especially in the past four years, despite aspersions cast on it by Wall Street for being non-recurring. L.IP has given a significant boost to the financials at least once per year since FY/15, boosting a quarter's results from average to excellent, as happened in the most recent quarter.

2. Growth through acquired companies, a.k.a. “inorganic revenue.” This issue is cropping up again in billboard discussions of the Cylance acquisition, but it began in FY/15-16, when BB made six acquisitions. Predictably, the organic-inorganic distinction was used at the time as a vector of attack against BB, where contributions from older organic divisions such as BES, QNX, BBM and IP were seen as weak in comparison with those from the acquired “inorganic” companies such as Good Technology (~$90m per year) and AtHoc ($45m). The old debate is waning, as it’s clear today that BES, QNX, BBM, and IP have driven 65% or more of BB’s growth since FY/15.

* QNX: from $100m in FY/15 to $204m in FY/19.

* BBM (Enterprise and Consumer): from zero to nearly $100m.

* L.IP: from zero to $286m.

* BES: presumed share of the growth in Enterprise Software.

3. Softness in Software and Services. Growth has decelerated over the past two years, primarily in the Enterprise Software division.

Non-GAAP GAAP FY2017 $409m $344m FY2018 $423m $388m FY2019 $367m $355m

Source: Company presentations

The major reason given by the company for this decline is the change to the ASC-606 accounting rules, whereby BB could no longer list the full upfront amount paid for perpetual licensing contracts, and must now account for this revenue pro-rated on a quarterly basis, typically over a four-year time frame. However, there’s obviously a lot more going on here behind closed doors. To begin with, BB admitted that revenue fell by 11% from Q4/18 to Q1/19 on a non-ASC-606 basis (apples to apples). Even more recently, despite a rise from $83m in Q1/19 to $98m in Q3/19, revenue fell again to $94m in Q4/19, even though Q4 is traditionally very good for Enterprise SW.

Mixed Forecast, But Trending Positive

1. EPS improvement

Non-GAAP earnings have been improving steadily quarter over quarter for the past four years, from negative 5 cents in Q1/16 to positive 11 cents in Q4/19. Leaving aside all the issues involved in reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP accounting, as well as the skewing of the financials by one-time revenue contributions (e.g. Qualcomm settlement) as well as one-time charges (e.g. all the restructuring charges), it remains obvious that BlackBerry has become almost boringly stable in terms of earnings. In the short term, however, the positive trend should change somewhat as the company attempts to digest its first acquisition in three years.

2. The Cylance Acquisition

In this article, I ignore Cylance’s potential contribution to BB’s value proposition and concentrate solely on the financials. The purchase price was $1.4b. According to the recently published Business Acquisition Report, Cylance revenue (synchronized with BB’s fiscal year) was $171m in FY2019, but costs were $295m, with $220m for operating expenses and $75m for cost of goods sold.

If we blend BlackBerry’s and Cylance’s results, we get several interesting numbers. First, combined revenue in FY/19 would have come to $1.085b, although a $10m adjustment on BB’s side for deferred revenue acquired and a $48m adjustment on Cylance’s side “for fair value of deferred revenues as compared to carrying value at Acquisition Date” brings the total down to $1.027b.

Second, if we divide Cylance’s loss of $125m by BlackBerry’s total shares outstanding, we see an EPS loss of $0.23. This precisely negates the positive $0.23 EPS achieved by BB for FY/19.

Moreover, Cylance had reduced its quarterly deficit to $28.8m in the third quarter of its own fiscal year, running from November 1/18 to January 31/19. Source: page C-4 of the 6-K. Multiplied by four quarters, that net loss comes to ~$115m, or $10m less than the above-stated $125m. It’s also worth noting that Cylance’s costs have been further reduced as a simple result of BB paying off its debts, which were costing $10m per annum to service.

During the conference call, Chen’s guidance for Cylance in FY/20 had three parts:

(A) Revenue would grow by 25-30% – or from $170m to $212.5-221m. Note: In Cylance’s own most recent Q3 (Nov. 1 to Jan. 31), revenue was $48.6m, while the net loss was $28.8m, showing that total costs were $77.4m.

(B) Cylance would be “accretive” in the second fiscal year (FY2021), which can be interpreted in two ways. First, that Cylance would start generating positive EPS starting in Q1/21. Second, that Cylance would only generate positive EPS for the whole of FY/21. Later, I’ll offer a compromise between the two positions, suggesting that the turning point will come at the midpoint of FY/21.

(C) Chen said that BB “intends to improve operating leverage throughout” fiscal 2020, which in the context of Cylance means a primary emphasis on growing revenue and a secondary emphasis on cutting costs. CEO Chen has in fact suggested that the whole emphasis could be on growth, but this is unlikely, given that one of his greatest skills is the integration of acquisitions with cost cutting. Chen should be able to find more than a few places to harmlessly reduce expenditures.

Below, I show one conservative example of what the road to profitability in Cylance might look like. To keep things simple, I work with a number of assumptions.

1. Revenue grows in even increments of $2.7m from $48.6m to $70.2m by Q4/21.

2. Costs are reduced by $2m per quarter, from a starting point of $77.4m. Note the above comment, that BB-Cylance has probably already taken care of business here through the reduction of debt repayment by $10m per year.

3. Total outstanding shares = a constant of 550 million.

All numbers except EPS in millions.

Revenue Costs Surplus/Deficit Q4/19 $48.6m $77.4m ($28.8m) = ($0.05) EPS Q1/20 $51.3m $75.4m ($24.1m) = ($0.044) EPS Q2/20 $54.0m $73.4m ($19.4m) = ($0.035) EPS Q3/20 $56.7m $71.4m ($14.7m) = ($0.027) EPS Q4/20 $59.4m $69.4m ($10.0m) = ($0.018) EPS Q1/21 $62.1m $67.4m ($5.3m) = ($0.01) EPS Q2/21 $64.8m $65.4m ($0.6m) = ($0.001) EPS Q3/21 $67.5m $63.4m $3.9m = $0.008 EPS Q4/21 $70.2m $61.4m $11.3m = $0.021 EPS

Key observations on the above list:

((A)) The list helps to show why Wall Street’s consensus estimate for BlackBerry’s non-GAAP EPS in Q1/20 is only $0.01. The first quarter for BB is often the worst of the year, and we already know Licensing will drop by as much as $35m ($0.06 of EPS) from the high of Q4. To achieve that single penny, BlackBerry will have to generate $0.11 from the rest of its going concerns to counter the drop of $0.06 from Licensing and $0.04 from Cylance.

((B)) It lessens the initial shock of discovering that Cylance lost $125m in FY2019, because it lays out the quarterly sequence to profitability. The loss in each quarter becomes significantly less severe every three months.

((C)) Oddly enough, SA author Bill Maurer seems to suggest BB would have been better off not purchasing Cylance at all. He offers two reasons: (1) the short-term decrease in EPS; (2) the preservation of investment income:

“Ionly investing in 3-month T-bills at the current rate of 2.44%, losing $1.4 billion means a loss of about $34 million in yearly pre-tax interest income.”

In actual fact, corporations get nothing even close to consumer-level rates for T-bills and other short-term investments. Below is a list of BlackBerry’s total“ proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments” for the past six fiscal years, compared to total cash on hand at year-end.

2014 $1,925,000 $2.7B 2015 $2,342,000 $3.3B 2016 $3,146,000 $2.6B 2017 $2,271,000 $1.7B 2018 $2,861,000 $2.5B 2019 $3,970,000 $2.4B

Source: Company 40-F documents.

3. Guidance for FY2020: $1.13b to 1.18b

Guidance for FY2020 given during the Q4/19 conference call was unusually rich in details. Perhaps too rich, as the numbers ultimately don’t line up as neatly as they should. I’ll list each item in order, and add in the implied low and high for revenue.

(A) “Internet of Things”: A new division combining the old divisions known as Enterprise SW and BlackBerry Technology Solutions.

Growth of 12-16% from combined base of $571m (ESS = $367m; BTS = $204m).

FY/20 revenue = $640m to $662m.

(B) “Licensing”: Renaming of “Licensing, IP and other.”

Drop of 5% from year-end 2019 of $286m.

FY/20 revenue = $270m.

Note: Last Thursday, we learned that Emtek of Indonesia was withdrawing from its agreement to license and promote BBM. According to Paulo Santos, the lost high-margin revenue would be “$34.5m per year.” However, Paul Treiber at RBC writes: “BlackBerry clarified that there's no revenue impact from Emtek shutting down the consumer BBM service because Emtek still intends to honour (and pay) its licensing agreement.” Whatever the case, the key part of BB’s announcement was that guidance for FY/20 would not be affected. We suspect Chen was aware, even prior to the Q4/19 financials, that Emtek was seriously considering a formal withdrawal from the relationship.

(C) The combined totals of (A) + (B) above come to a range of $910 to $932m. However, BlackBerry also offered a slightly contradictory piece of guidance, saying that the three original Software and Services divisions combined would grow 8-10%, from a base of $857m.

In this case, FY/20 revenue would range from $926m to $943m.

(C) As we have seen, guidance for Cylance was growth of 25-30%, from a base of $170m in FY/19.

FY/20 revenue = $212.5m to $221m.

(B) Service Access Fees. $10 to $20m in FY/20.

In sum, using the lowest and highest numbers from all of the above ranges, the range for total revenue in FY/20 is $1.132.5b to $1.184b.

However, Chen complicated matters with yet one more piece of guidance: “total revenue growth will come in between 23% to 27%”. Total revenue in FY/19 was $916m: X23% = $1.127b. X27% = $1,163m.

One solution to all the minor inconsistencies here is simply to accept a range based on the lowest and the highest possible figures, or $1.127b to $1.184b. Rounded: $1.13b to $1.18b.

Conclusion

1. At a minimum, legacy (“organic”) Software and Services – now reduced to a division called “Internet of Things” and another called “Licensing” – will grow by $63m in FY2020. By Q3/20, we should see revenue from these two divisions together reach $250m+ for the first time, for a run-rate of $1b.

2. The $270m guidance for Licensing is disappointing only in light of the extraordinary all-time high of $99m in Q4/19. Licensing has always been a wild card, where exceptional results have rarely been expected, but frequently delivered. Also, guidance for the coming year implies that average revenue per quarter in FY/20 will be $67.5m. What’s not to like?

3. The biggest wild card: Licensing/IP numbers could easily be blown out of the water by wins in court against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP), and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and all three will likely be settled in the coming year. A bullish aspect of this situation is the classic toggle between risk and reward. The downside of a loss for BB is limited, as no valuation I’ve seen is counting on a win in these cases. The upside on the other hand could be massive.

4. Cylance is on course for revenue of $221m in FY/20 and $265m in FY/21. It is foolish to fret about EPS at this stage of Cylance’s trajectory. A few lost beans in the next few quarters mean very little in the context of its own ongoing growth story, and mean even less in the context of Cylance’s value-add to UEM and QNX.

Even as a reborn billion-dollar baby, it’s clear that BB still needs to endure some growing pains and more than a few diaper changes as it grows toward $2 billion. For example, Licensing was in a mess last week, requiring a flush of Emtek. It’s also clear that growth in Enterprise SW is being stunted by competition from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and so investors will need to keep a close eye on the nutritional value supplied by Cylance.

Median guidance for growth of total revenue in FY2020 is 25%. If this comes to pass, John Chen and the rest of the BB executive will come back to the medical center a year from now, beaming with parental pride, and hoping that Dr. Market feels the same way.

Note: the pun on "Billion-Dollar BB/Baby" originated with a poster at Stockhouse.com whose avatar at present is "BB25230PurrCent."

I’d like to personally thank SA member “Yasch22” for the great help he gave me with the concept of this article as well its editing process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.