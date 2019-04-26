Brookfield Property Partners Unveiled: The Real Reason Why BPY Yields More Than 6%

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Alessandro Lazzaro as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

In spite of having one of the largest, most diversified portfolios of premium real estate worldwide and boasting an attractive 6% yield, Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) is not suited for a retiree's portfolio. The company's business model involves important elements of cyclicality that should not be overlooked by income-oriented investors who base their decision to acquire BPY on the stability of the distribution. On the other side, young investors, especially non-home owners, should consider investing in BPY for the long run, given the company's broad exposure to global real estate and hefty compounding potential.

What Is BPY

Brookfield Property Partners is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and carries out the latter's direct investments in real estate throughout all over the world (mostly in the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK, Europe, and Australia) with a massive scale (about 110 billion of USD in assets) and diversified among different real estate classes: office, retail (malls), multifamily, industrial, hospitality. (Source: Brookfield Supplemental, Q4 2018)

Much of BPY's investments are concentrated in big, international cities where it holds premium assets, like the Brookfield Place in New York, Manhattan West (Hudson Yards) also in New York (brand new development for mixed-use residential and commercial), Canary Wharf (50% interest), and Wood Wharf in London, which is again a brand new development mostly for residential use.

Notwithstanding BPY's terrific portfolio of assets, the company has seen its unit price languish since its listing 6 years ago; the units are still 6% down, while the distribution has risen to 1.26 in 2018 (1.32 in 2019), giving BPY a dividend yield of more than 6%. Why are investors wary of BPY?

Source: Morningstar

There are at least three good reasons for that: the leverage, the fees, and the structure. Most of them have already been covered (I link here a Barron's article which effectively describes these issues); therefore, I will treat them very briefly, and then move to the real reason, the business model, that, in my opinion, justifies almost entirely the current unit valuation.

The Leverage

The massive scale at which BPY has been acquiring real estate in the past years has not come as a free lunch: the company has borrowed a massive amount of debt, which stands at 60 billion USD, roughly 50% of the total assets.

Source: Morningstar

The burden is apparent also in the income statement, where interest expenses wipe out a good portion of the profits:

Source: Morningstar

Most of this debt is asset-level; therefore, if Brookfield is unable to repay the debt, it is not going bankrupt but it will just have to give away the asset on which the debt stands. While this might shield the company as a whole, it does not look good for the cash flow: no building, no rent, right? Unless interest payments were even higher than the rent, but then why buying the asset in the first place?

Source: BPY Supplemental, Q4 2018

The Fees

BAM charges three types of fees to manage BPY: a minimum fee of 50 million USD, 0.3125% of the increase in market capitalization, and up to 25% of the distribution after a certain threshold.

Source: BPY Supplemental, Q4 2018

Now, fees reduce the portion of the NAV available to the unitholders, so high fees would mean, mathematically, that the discount to NAV is going to persist. However, since I do not consider BPY as a fund but as an operating company, so I do not value this business as per NAV: as long as the management is able to achieve its goals and generate enough cash flow to pay increasing distributions to unitholders and the fees to itself, I do not see a big problem here.

The Structure

BPY's structure is quite complicated: at the beginning, there was only BPY incorporated as a Bermudian limited partnership. Last year, Brookfield established a US REIT version mainly for US investor which might be more comfortable holding a REIT-type security. The structure (which is visualized in the 2018 annual report, page 52) sees more companies in between BPY and BAM, so the concern might be what is the real interest of BAM in BPY? Now, it seems like the majority of the shares in BPY are held, directly and indirectly by BAM; however, to cut a long story short, I would say that, in order to invest in BPY, one must be very comfortable with BAM and its investment style.

The Real Reason: BPY's Business Model

In my opinion, the real reason why investors tend to be concerned about BPY is its business model, i.e. the way in which the company generates cash.

Now, if you read BPY's supplemental information, fourth quarter 2018 (I went through the annual report many times, and I find the supplemental information more informative in terms of numbers, and I thank Brookfield for that) and jump to page 14, you see that Brookfield breaks down the calculation of the distribution:

Source: BPY Supplemental, Q4 2018

You see that Brookfield, correctly, calculated the payout ratio as: distribution on annual earnings; the 60% payout looks healthy, even conservative. However, if we calculate the payout based on cash flow: distribution on CFFO, you see that the payout drops to 85%, less conservative but still healthy.

Yet, if we take a look at the third quarter's supplemental information (same for the first and second quarters) and we go to page 14, we find a different situation:

Source: BPY Supplemental, Q3 2018

Brookfield breaks down its cash flow in three measures: CFFO, AFFO (i.e. CFFO minus non-cash rent, second generation leasing commission and tenant improvements, sustaining capital expenditures) and Adjusted AFFO. While the CFFO payout ratio is 86%, the AFFO payout ratio is a very high 132% (if you do the calculations for 2017 and 2016, the numbers are 127% and 132% respectively); if we substitute the AFFO with the Adjusted AFFO, the payout ratio drops to a healthy 77%. Since the difference between the AFFO and the Adjusted AFFO is the LP investment realized gains, the question is: what is this item of cash flow? If we look at the annual report 2018, page 41, it is defined as follows:

Our LP Investments portfolio includes our equity invested in Brookfield-sponsored real estate opportunity funds, which target high-quality assets with operational upside across various real estate sectors, including office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing. We target an average 20% total return on our LP Investments portfolio and a 2.0x multiple of capital on the equity we invest into these vehicles. Unlike our Core Office and Retail portfolios, these investments have a defined hold period and typically generate the majority of profits from a gain recognized from realization events including the sale of an asset or portfolio of assets, or exit of the entire investment. The combination of these gains and FFO earned represent our earnings on capital invested in these funds and provide liquidity to support our target distributions.

Source: BPY Annual Report, 2018

In other words, these LP investments realized gains are gains on the sale of properties, which should be, in principle, an extraordinary item, but since it is part of BPY's current operations, the company adds it to its recurrent cash flow.

What we understand from this is that BPY is not a common REIT which invests in existing properties and relies on the rents to fund its cash flow; BPY is a vertically integrated real estate company, consisting of two businesses: one acquires, develops/redevelops and rents out commercial properties for the long term (Core Office and Core Retail), the other acquires, develops/redevelops and then sells properties for the medium term (LP Investments). While the first business is more similar to a normal REIT which receives rents, the second one is actually a construction company, which receives huge gains from its operational performance and the rise in real estate prices when it sells the properties, but which is also more cyclical. During a downturn, BPY's construction business might not be able to sell its properties at the price that the company would need to provide cash flow for the distribution. While this risk is mitigated by the fact that BPY is globally diversified (even if most of the properties are in the US) and Brookfield has a reputation for being a contrarian, i.e. buying low and add value with its operational performance capabilities, the construction business contributes to a good part of the distribution (at least 24% in 2018, as per the above-mentioned calculations), and this is something that an income-oriented investor should keep in mind.

The Bottom Line

Brookfield Property Partners is a globally diversified, vertically integrated real estate company with premium assets in major global cities, and it is managed by one of the most reputable alternative asset managers in the world. However, its business model, which relies on developing and selling assets rather than just renting out properties, and the high leverage, make this security not a suitable choice for a retiree who depends exclusively on passive income to fund his/her lifestyle. The reason behind it is that the two elements that I have identified add a cyclical nature to BPY, and may lead to a cut in the distribution in the case of a downturn.

BPY is instead well suited to young investors, especially non-home owners millennials, who want to have exposure to global real estate, hugely diversified, and can compound the distribution at very high rates, but are also able to tolerate a temporary cut: a short-term pain for a long-term gain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that the aim of the article is for educational and informative purposes and should not be considered as financial advice.