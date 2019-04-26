What To Do With Qualcomm After The Apple Agreement?

Admittedly, it has taken a lot of patience to own Qualcomm (QCOM) over the years. I began buying shares back in 2013. Over the years, I've accumulated a full position via flexible dividend re-investment and a few open market purchases. My cost basis is currently $61.60. This is great now that the stock has made a massive jump up to the $85/share area; however, for much of the last six years or so, I've been underwater in my QCOM investment. At certain points in time, I was deeply in the red, looking at unrealized losses of 20%+.

It wasn't easy to hold QCOM at certain points. This company has faced a variety of fairly unique headwinds regarding legal threats to its high-margin QTL segment and rising competition in the hardware space. If QCOM would have lost any of its major legal cases regarding its licensing business/policies, the company could have been in real trouble. However, time and again, QCOM's legal team proved itself to be the best in the business, and whether we're talking about foreign governments or the richest company in the world, QCOM prevailed.

However, those legal victories were certainly not assured, which meant that it took a lot of intestinal fortitude to hold QCOM throughout its myriad of recent headwinds. QCOM has had a ton of short interest in recent years, and there is good reason for that. When the shorts amass around one of your positions, it can be scary. I'd be lying if there weren't days when I found myself wondering if those people knew something that I didn't?

Yet, when making investment decisions, I do my best not to focus on the noise in the market and speculation surrounding things like court proceedings, but instead the company's fundamentals and valuation. It's true that QCOM has experienced slowing/negative growth in recent years in large part due to the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issues. However, the stock price's declines happened at a faster pace than the negative growth, which meant that QCOM's shares were cheap.

Prior to the recent Apple announcement, Qualcomm's shares were trading for less than $50/share, or ~13x TTM earnings. The company's EPS was $3.69 in 2018, and analysts' estimates for 2019 EPS weren't much higher. However, in the last couple of days we've seen a handful of upgrades roll in from the Street. J.P. Morgan changed its rating on Qualcomm from Neutral to Overweight. Stifel Nicolaus went from a Hold to a Buy. Evercore ISI Group changed its performance rating from In-Line to Outperform. And, most recently, DZ Bank went from a Hold to a Buy as well.

I wouldn't be surprised if this positive trend is just getting started. Qualcomm released an 8-K regarding the deal, which laid out the basic highlights of the agreement. Here's an image from the release that summarized the deal:

Source: QCOM 8-K

To me, the biggest takeaway is the ~$2.00 of increased earnings power moving forward. The form doesn't really go in-depth about the time table of this expected earnings increase, but QCOM does say that it will update investors during the Q2 ER conference call, which is currently slated for May 1, 2019. That will surely be an exciting day for shareholders as it will represent the final chapter of the conflict with AAPL and the first chapter of a new beginning involving it as a partner and not an adversary.

Other than the 8-K, Qualcomm and Apple executives have been pretty tightlipped about the deal that they struck. This should be expected. Apple and its partners are notorious for keeping details of their business operations under wraps. And, as crazy as it might seem to be, after months and months of confrontations between the two companies, today Apple and Qualcomm are indeed partners. However, reports are starting to trickle in about more specific details of the deal. At this point, I think it's fair to say that these details are veiled by a fair amount of speculation. But the market moves based upon forward-looking speculation, so that's all we have until May 1st with regard to reformulating QCOM's current fair value estimate.

Prior to the deal being struck, I had a $53 fair value target on QCOM's shares. This was based upon the company's current fundamentals and its growth trajectory looking at forward estimates. But now that those forward estimates are likely going to shift much higher, it's time to begin working on an updated price target.

I've been following reports about the agreement between the two companies, and although the companies themselves haven't necessarily confirmed these details, they are coming from respectable sources. A lot of the speculation regarding the deal seems to have been derived from reverse engineering the stock's recent move. For instance, UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri estimates that QCOM will be receiving royalties of ~$8-9 per phone. This is based upon the $2.00 EPS increase note that QCOM included in its 8-K.

This $8-9 range would be a nice increase from the $7.50 royalty that QCOM was previously receiving (we learned about this figure from recent court testimonies from Apple COO Jeff Williams). That's a hefty bump in high-margin QTL for QCOM moving forward.

Furthermore, Arcuri estimates that QCOM received a ~$5-6b payment from Apple as part of the settlement deal. Obviously, this is just one man's/one brokerage house's opinion at this point. I don't know if we'll ever find out how much QCOM received exactly. In a CNBC interview shortly after the deal was announced, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf wouldn't give in and divulge details. I'm sure that analysts will ask about this during the May 1 CC. Regardless, I suspect that QCOM received a hefty payment, which is also playing a role in the stock's recent upward performance.

And regardless of whether or not the new details surrounding the agreement are speculative or not, the one thing that is clear is that QCOM's earnings are set to rise significantly in the near-term now that the Apple hurdle has been removed. I was a bit surprised to see the sharp jump in QCOM's share since the company still has not resolved its recent Federal Trade Commission issue with respect to what some still consider to be unfair business practices regarding exclusivity and excessive licensing fees. Recently, it was reported that the U.S. Defense and Energy Departments came to QCOM's aid in this FTC suit; however, as good as that might sound for the company, this is still an unresolved issue. It wasn't long ago that analysts were cutting their PTs based upon lower margin expectations for the company in light of the FTC concerns. It's amazing how short the market's attention span can be, isn't it?

But I guess settling a dispute and making a deal with the richest and arguably the most powerful company in the world goes a long way towards bolstering one's share price. I don't disagree with the reaction. The fact that both stocks traded up on the deal (although it's worth noting that AAPL's bounce was very slight compared to QCOM's ~40% move) seems to point towards an auspicious conclusion to the matter. There were fears that AAPL was going to be left behind in the 5G push and now that issue is likely a thing of the past. And while it's uncertain just how much money Apple ended up paying Qualcomm, there were fears that Qualcomm would lose outright and never see any dollar bills for all of its trouble with Apple. Not only is that not the case, as noted in the 8-K report, but also QCOM just gained a very deep-pocketed costumer that was previously set to funnel billions into its competitors.

So, while it's still unclear to me when exactly QCOM will begin to really reap the rewards of this settlement deal and see that $2.00 increase in earnings, it is clear that a major hurdle has been removed from this company's growth runway. I'll be tuning into the May 1st CC for more exact details and time tables, but in the meantime, I do feel comfortable increasing my QCOM PT to the $75 range (assuming ~$4.50 in EPS in 2019, which will represent ~20% growth this year and another ~25% bottom-line growth to ~$5.70 in 2020 as the ~$2.00 is fully realized).

I don't like using two-year forward earnings to come to price targets, but I think this is a fairly special occasion. I think placing a ~13x multiple on my new ~$5.70 2020 EPS estimate for QCOM is a fair price. I suspect we'll see the earnings rate slow after 2020 once the settlement bump is fully in place, but I still expect to see strong growth moving ahead now that AAPL is a partner rather than a foe.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

We've seen analysts quickly update their EPS estimates, and now the deal is reflected in the updated F.A.S.T. Graph. As you can see, the current share price run-up has pushed the stock into overvalued territory in the short-term, but it won't take long for the operational results to catch back up. It's important to note that this all could change based upon what management says on May 1st, but I know that's a long way off for investors who're wondering what they should do with their QCOM shares after this massive move. I'm content to hold onto mine.

QCOM remains a strong dividend growth play in the technology space. I suspect that massive buybacks will continue, which will only strengthen the EPS growth. QCOM is scheduled to announce a dividend increase any day now, and I suspect that will reflect the strength of the company's earnings power after this deal as well. For years, QCOM offered strong, double-digit dividend growth to its shareholders. In the recent past, its dividend growth has slowed a bit. However, I wouldn't be surprised to see QCOM get back to its 10%+ dividend increases in 2019 or 2020. That's very attractive dividend growth on a 3%+ yield. This is why I'm so happy to be long this name.

I'll be updating QCOM in the Dividend Growth Club's sample portfolios accordingly. Prior to the deal, QCOM was included in the High Yield portfolio; however, due to its price increase and lower yield offered at the present, I will be moving it to the Conservative Income and Low Yield/High Growth portfolios since it no longer meets the ~5% yield threshold for the High Yield group. Congrats to any of the High Yield portfolio followers who own this stock. You're likely now sitting on massive gains with a very attractive yield on cost!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.