Buy Philip Morris International For Increasing Dividend Income With Yield Of 5.4% And A Recovering Total Return

Philip Morris International total return underperformed the DOW average for my 52 month test period by 25.57%, which is not great, but this is 16% better since the last quarterly report.

It is estimated that the dividend will be increased in June 2019 to $1.21/Qtr. or a 6% increase from last year.

Philip Morris International Has increased its dividend for 10 of the last ten years in a row and presently has a yield of 5.4% which is well above average.

This article is about Philip Morris International (PM) and why it's a buy for the dividend income investor that also wants to take advantage of the overdone stock price dip. Philip Morris International is one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of smoking products. PM is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants moderate growth of 5%.

Philip Morris International is 4.5% of The Good Business Portfolio (a full position). The company has steady growth and has the cash it uses to increase the dividends each year.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Philip Morris International has an interesting chart going up and to the right in a choppy slope for 2016 through mid-2017 until the FDA stated it would regulate nicotine in cigarettes. Also, the fourth quarter's earnings report was not taken well, and PM dropped 20% in a week, I think this was much overdone. I think this provides an opportunity to buy a quality company at a very good entry price for the income investor and with potential moderate growth long term.

Fundamentals of Philip Morris International will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Philip Morris International passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Philip Morris International does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with ten years of increasing dividends and a 5.4% yield. Philip Morris International is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is high at 92%. After paying the dividend, this leaves some cash remaining for increasing the business of the company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. PM easily passes this guideline. PM is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $131.0 Billion. Philip Morris International 2018 projected cash flow at $8.5 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 5% does not meet my guideline requirement. This fair future growth for Philip Morris International can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth in the smokeless segments of its business, with new targets in foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. PM fails this guideline since the total return is 22.43%, less than the Dow's total return of 48.00%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $13,000 today. This makes Philip Morris International a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the demand for PM smokeless products increases. Looking at the present stock price provides a good entry point for future total return as the headwind of the strong dollar normalizes. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. PM's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $82.0, passing the guideline. PM's price is presently at the target. PM is at the target price at present and has a low PE of 16, making PM a fair buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants good steady increasing dividends with the potential for future total return growth. Take advantage of being able to buy a great company business at a fair price. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is weak right now, but the above average growing dividend makes PM a good business to own for income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes PM interesting is the potential long-term growth of the smokeless tobacco products. PM gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and good future total return potential.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Philip Morris International misses against the Dow baseline in my 52-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 52 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 22.43% makes Philip Morris International a fair investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. PM has an above average dividend yield of 5.4% and has had increases for ten years in the last ten years making PM a great choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend was increased in June 2018 to $1.14/Qtr. from $1.07/ Qtr or a 6.5% increase three months earlier than expected.

DOW's 52 Month total return baseline is 48.00%

Company Name 52 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Philip Morris International +22.43% -24.57% 5.4%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 1 8, 2019, Philip Morris International reported earnings that beat expected by $0.08 at $1.09 and compared to last year at $1.00. Total revenue was lower at $6.75 Billion less than a year ago by 2.0% year over year and missed expected revenue by $10 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is decreasing and having an increase in the bottom line compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out July 2019 and is expected to be $1.30 compared to last year at $1.41, a decrease. The projected dollar exchange rate is hurting PM's earnings by $0.14 this year.

The graphic below shows the 2019 guidance for PM.

Source: PM 1st quarter earnings call slides

Business Overview

Philip Morris International is one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of tobacco products in foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters

Philip Morris International is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada. The Company's portfolio of international and local brands is led by Marlboro. Its mid-price brands are L&M, Lark, Merit, Muratti and Philip Morris. Its other international brands include Bond Street, Chesterfield, Next and Red & White."

Overall Philip Morris International is a fair business with 5% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for PM smokeless products as overall smoking slowly decreases. The growth is below the guideline but is being hurt by foreign exchange rates and lack of firm rules from the FDA. The good high dividend income brings you cash as we wait for the growth of the company and FDA regulations. Their product pricing is inelastic and allows them to increase prices without losing much demand.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the FED lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The FED meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From April 18, 2019, earnings call Martin King (Chief Financial Officer) said

We are off to a promising start in 2019, reflecting positive momentum for our combustible tobacco and smoke-free product portfolios; strong currency-neutral adjusted financial results, and the important milestone of reaching over 10 million IQOS users globally. We are revising our 2019 reported diluted earnings per share guidance at prevailing exchange rates to be at least $4.87. The $0.03 revision compared to our prior guidance on March 22nd of at least $4.90 is due to two specific factors. First, a $0.02 increase in the estimated net impact of the deconsolidation of our Canadian subsidiary, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Incorporated, RBH, representing a total charge of approximately $0.12 per share based on final quarter-end figures. And second, asset impairment and exit costs of approximately $0.01 per share related to a plant closure in Pakistan as part of our global manufacturing footprint optimization. Our guidance continues to include an unfavorable currency impact at prevailing exchange rates of approximately $0.14 per share with essentially the entire amount or $0.13 coming in the first half of the year. After excluding the $0.22 per share of reporting adjustments outlined on this slide, our forecast represents a projected currency-neutral increase of at least 8% versus our pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.84 in 2018. For the year, we continue to anticipate a total industry volume decline for cigarettes and heated tobacco units of approximately 2.5% to 3%. Furthermore, on a like-for-like basis adjusting for the deconsolidation of RBH, we maintained the following full-year assumptions; a total PMI shipment volume decline of 1.5% to 2%; currency-neutral net revenue growth of at least 5%; currency-neutral adjusted operating income margin expansion of at least 100 basis points; operating cash flow of approximately $9.5 billion, subject to year-end working capital requirements; and capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion."

The graphic below shows the steady growth of IQOS products.

Source: PM 1st quarter earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Philip Morris International business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. PM has good growth and will continue as the foreign economies grow and demand for its smokeless products in foreign countries and the United States when the FDA makes it's OK to the PM smokeless products.

The graphic below shows the IQOS product.

Source: PM web site

Takeaways

Philip Morris International is a good investment choice for the dividend income investor with its above average high dividend yield and a poor choice for the total return investor looking back. Philip Morris International is 4.2% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. PM will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and fair total return to come in the smoking product business PM may be the right investment for you. I think the price drop; due to the FDA possible regulations and the recent downturn in stock price creates a buying opportunity to buy a quality business at a bargain price.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On April 22, sold all of the remaining Hewlett Packard position. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 26, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard from 1.0% of the portfolio to 0.6%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 22 added to position of Simulation Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12 the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic (ARNC) , I only have one more commodity play Freeport McMoRan (FCX) that I think will go up over time.

On March 11 the portfolio reduced the position of Arconic from 0.4% of the portfolio to 0.3%. I will sell the rest of this position within the month. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under-par.

On March 7 added to position of Simulation Plus from 0.33% of the portfolio to 0.45%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 4, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard (HPQ) from 1.3% of the portfolio to 1.0%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On February 28, trimmed position of Boeing (BA) from 16.1% of the portfolio to 15.8%. I love Boeing, but you have to have diversification.

On February 2 increased position of Realty Income Corp. to 0.7% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp., I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The five top percentage of the portfolio companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.6% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) 8.1% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) is 13.8% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 20% upside potential. Boeing has dropped in the last 4 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has just increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the DOW average YTD by 2.79% which is about normal for my portfolio. Each quarter after the earnings season I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over in a few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, EOS, LMT, O, HPQ, SLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.