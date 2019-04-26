Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of April 2019

Lithium market news - Top lithium producers are all saying that demand for lithium is getting stronger. SQM expects lithium demand to grow 20% this year, prices to fall.

Welcome to the April 2019 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2020 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid 2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

My recent Trend Investing article "EV Metals Demand - The Calm Before The Storm" discusses some of the implications if EV demand surprises to the upside. For example recently CNBC reported that JP Morgan forecasts "electric cars would take 35 percent of the global market by 2025 and 48 percent by 2030." Auto Trader UK reported recently a recent British survey where 71% of British car buyers said they are considering an electric car as their next vehicle.

April saw lithium prices stabilize after recent falls. Despite the recent lithium bear market most of the lithium juniors continue to make outstanding progress.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During April, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 0.18%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 0.63%.

Fastmarkets (formerly) Metal Bulletin reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$11.50-13.50/kg (11,500-13,500/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot prices in China, Japan and Korea of US$15-16.00/kg (15-16,000/t). China lithium spodumene prices are USD 600-750/tonne.

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of April 2019" article. Highlights include:

Top lithium producers are all saying that demand for lithium is getting stronger. SQM expects lithium demand to grow 20% this year, prices to fall.

United States sets sights on China in new electric vehicle push.

Lithium usage in EV batteries up 76% year-over-year in February 2019.

Andrew Miller - "Top tier #cathode producers reporting capacity bottlenecks for #EV orders."

Benchmark Minerals is now tracking 76 lithium-ion megafactories.

Junior lithium miners company news

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF)

On April 1, Bacanora Lithium announced:

Bacanora Lithium plc corporate update. Bacanora Lithium plc, the London traded lithium company, announces that it remains in active discussions with the State General Reserve Fund of Oman ("SGRF"), the sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman, to conclude the proposed US$65M Strategic Investment Agreement and Offtake Agreement for Bacanora's flagship Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico ("Sonora"). This follows the expiry of the original strategic investment agreement with SGRF announced on 16 July 2018, which was conditional and has reached the end of its term. In line with the above and previous announcements, the company remains focused on completing the funding package in Q2 2019 with a view to commissioning a chemical processing plant and commencing first production at Sonora in H2 2021.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2019 - Project financing announcements for Sonora.

Q2 2019 - Zinnwald FS due.

H2 2020 - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On March 27, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Wide, high grade intersection of 76m at 1.78% Li2O intersected at BP33 ahead of DFS."

On April 1, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Yahua increases lithium concentrate offtake commitment." Highlights include:

"Core and Yahua have agreed to expand lithium concentrate offtake commitment by 50%.

Offtake has been increased to 75,000t per annum of 5.5% Li2O concentrate.

The Offtake Agreement includes a floor price, guaranteeing a robust operating margin and revenue for the first two years.

Core is in continuing discussions with various additional potential offtake partners and is focussed on executing further binding offtake agreements ahead of Financial Final Investment Decision (FID).

Yahua is one of China’s largest lithium hydroxide and carbonate producers."

On April 17, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Finniss Definitive Feasibility Study and Maiden Ore Reserve." Highlights include:

"Finniss Lithium Project (Project or Finniss) Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] confirms that Core Lithium Ltd (CORE) is well positioned to be the next lithium producer in Australia.

DFS focused on the development of Ore Reserves within the first two orebodies at Finniss (Grants and BP33) over an initial 3.5 year period.

Mining high-grade Ore Reserves of 1.4% Li2O combined with exceptional spodumene metallurgy enable Core to produce high quality, coarse concentrate using simple gravity DMS processing.

Project comprises a low-risk, open pit mining operation and DMS processing up to 180,000 tpa of high-quality lithium concentrate with robust margins.

Excellent DFS economics are reflected in the high Pre-Tax Nominal IRR of 80%, NPV of A$114 million and free cash flows of A$158 million from revenue of A$501 million.

Low start-up capital costs of A$73million (including pre-production mining costs for Grants) and strong cash flows enable quick payback of 1.5 years and confirms Finniss as one of Australia’s lowest capital intensity projects.

C1 FOB Operating Costs of US$300/t concentrate (A$429/t) generates a robust operating margin of more than US$300/t on low case pricing assumptions.

Significant potential upside to economics remains through conversion of more Mineral Resources into Ore Reserves (including BP33) and through Core’s ongoing exploration in the broader Finniss Project.

Further Project expansion and increase of Mineral Resource category confidence and integration of the nearby Mineral Resources including Carlton, Hang Gong, Booths-Lees and regional exploration planned in 2019.

Financing discussions advancing with debt markets and strategic financiers.

Over one third of Project Capex can be met with US$20 million pre-payment (A$29 million) commitment by Core’s largest shareholder -and major Chinese lithium producer -Yahua Group.

Regulatory approvals, Offtake and Finance discussions progressing to support rapid construction timetable commencing 2H 2019 toward ramping up commercial production 1H 2020."

Investors can read my article - An Update On Core Lithium (Formerly Core Exploration), and a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

H1 2020 - Production planned to begin.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On March 28, Sayona Mining announced: "Sayona pushing forward with new lithium mine for Quebec." Highlights include:

"Sayona pressing ahead with development plans for Authier Lithium Project, Quebec, Canada amid growing global lithium demand, supporting Quebec’s battery revolution.

Engagement efforts continuing in Quebec under required permitting pathway.

Production rate to be reviewed based on a balanced approach fostering a profitable and sustainable new mine.

Project pipeline strong, with drilling results due from Tansim Prospect in Canada and recent addition to portfolio in world‐class Pilgangoora lithium district of Western Australia."

On April 9, Sayona Mining announced: "Drilling results boost prospects for new lithium deposit at Tansim (in Canada)." Highlights include:

Two sub-parallel pegmatite dykes with coarse grain spodumene mineralisation intersected at Viau‐Dallaire prospect at Tansim Lithium Project, Canada, striking east‐west for 350m.

New drilling highlights spodumene mineralisation zones in both dykes, including 12.35 metres at 1.29% Li2O at near surface outcropping dyke and 43.7m at 0.82%Li2O, including 16.1m at 1.26% Li2O in non‐outcropping second deeper dyke.

Drilling program demonstrates Viau‐Dallaire pegmatite system is open in all directions, with potential for discovery of additional sub‐parallel hidden pegmatites.

Results boost prospects for potential new lithium deposit at Tansim, located 82km south‐west of Sayona’s flagship Authier Lithium Project."

On April 15, Sayona Mining announced: "Sayona expands Tansim project with new acquisition." Highlights include:

"Sayona expands Tansim Lithium Project with acquisition of 100% interest in Lac Simard lithium prospect, Val d’Or, Quebec from privately owned Exiro Minerals Corp.

Acquisition follows latest drilling results at Tansim showing potential for new lithium deposit.

Move adds to Sayona’s Canada holdings amid push for new lithium‐battery industry in Quebec."

Investors can read the company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Authier permitting, project financing and off-take

2021/22 - Possible lithium producer.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On March 27, Critical Elements announced:

Critical Elements awards Primero Group Early Contractor Involvement contract to advance detailed engineering and determine a lump sum cost estimate for the Rose processing plant and associated infrastructure.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2019 - Rose Stage 2 Feasibility Study due.

2019 - Project financing announcements, potential resource upgrade.

2022 - Possible producer.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On April 3, Lithium Power International announced: "Highly prospective Western Australia assets targeted in upcoming drilling and development program." Highlights include:

"Lithium Power International Limited is to start the drilling of its portfolio of highly prospective lithium pegmatite assets in Western Australia, as part of the first stage of its development program.

Drilling activities will commence in May 2019 and will continue over Q2 and Q3, representing the first stage of the development program on the Tabba Tabba and Strelley lithium properties, located in the Pilbara along the highly productive Tabba Tabba Shear Zone.

Positive preliminary sampling over the green stone belts at Tabba Tabba demonstrate elevated concentrations of lithium (up to 689ppm) in addition to caesium, tantalum, tin and beryllium-all indicators for productive LCT lithium pegmatites."

Investors can read my article, "Lithium Power International Has A Very High Grade And Expanding Lithium Project In Chile," as well as my ex-CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

2022 - Possible producer.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR] (OTCPK:KDDRF)

2017 news included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium Project, and a proposal for a refinery located in WA.

On March 27, Kidman Resources announced:

Update on US$100m loan agreement and joint venture amendments. Kidman Resources Limited is pleased to announce that it has finalized the agreement with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM), its joint venture partner in the Mt Holland Lithium Project, on the terms announced on 25 October 2018 for a US$100 million capital expenditure debt facility with interest capitalised at 6-month USD LIBOR plus a margin of 2%. The facility will be available for drawdown after a final investment decision is made in relation to the Mt Holland Lithium Project. In addition, Kidman and SQM have also executed amendments to the Mt Holland joint venture agreement as announced on 25 October 2018. These amendments provide for remaining studies on the Mine & Concentrator and the Refinery to be conducted as an integrated project study.

On April 2, Kidman Resources announced:

Strategic review of gold and base metals rights. Kidman Resources Limited today announces that it has commenced a strategic review of its 100% owned gold and base metals rights at the Mt Holland Project.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2019 - FS due for the Mt Holland Lithium Project.

H2 2021 - Plan to commence lithium production.

Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF)

Birimian’s projects include the Goulamina Lithium Project, the advanced Massigui Gold Project, and the Dankassa Gold Project, all situated in southern Mali.

On April 1, Birimian Ltd. announced: "Birimian lodges exploitation permit for the Goulamina Lithium Project."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q1, 2020 - DFS due.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

On April 1, Advantage Lithium announced:

Advantage Lithium announces Pre-Feasibility study on its Cauchari JV lithium property in Argentina. Advantage Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that it will immediately undertake a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) on its Cauchari JV following the doubling of its mineral resource and successful conversion to Measured and Indicated categories announced on March 7 2019i.

On April 17, Advantage Lithium announced:

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages Worley Parsons to complete the Cauchari JV Pre-Feasibility Study.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Cauchari JV Pre-Feasibility Study due to be released.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA] (SLRFF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

On April 5, Sigma Lithium Resources announced:

Mitsui announcement closing. Sigma Lithium announces a strategic alliance with Mitsui and the receipt of first tranche funding. Alliance includes production pre-payment, offtake rights, logistics, global marketing, and further mineral development.

Investors can read a broker report here with a PT of CAD 4.00.

Catalysts include:

Early 2019 - PFS due.

Late 2019 - Full scale commissioning.

2021 - Plan to be a 220ktpa lithium spodumene producer.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina.

On April 17, Millennial Lithium announced:

Millennial Lithium announces approximately 100 percent increase to 4,200,000 tonnes in measured and indicated lithium resources at Pastos Grandes.

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

H1 2019 - Feasibility Study results due for Pastos Grande.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On April 8, Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium announces results of new drill hole and long-term pump test in the high-grade zone of the 3Q project." Highlights include:

"The new drill hole in the high-grade zone yielded 137.6m with 1,128 mg/l Li extending the high-grade zone depth from 100m to 160m.

Long-term pump test at 80 m3/h for 20 days provided stable lithium production."

On April 15, Neo Lithium announced:

Neo Lithium announces submission of its Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) for construction of its 3Q project.....Final construction permitting process has now begun and approval is expected to be obtained in 2019.

Investors can read my February 2019 article "Neo Lithium Is Just Too Cheap Too Ignore" when the stock was at C$0.58.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1, 2019 - Project partner/funding announcements.

By end 2019 - Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected.

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Late 2021 or 2022 - Potential to start production.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On April 18, AVZ Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ending March 31, 2019." Highlights include:

"Resource definition drilling phase at Roche Dure essentially complete with assays from final infill holes received.

Assays from drilling at Carriere de l’Este pegmatite highlight a possible large high grade discovery potentially rivalling Roche Dure in size.

Fully funded to Final Investment Decision following the completion of $15m capital raising for the Manono Lithium and Tin Project.

Work on the Manono DFS preparation continues to progress.

Major Shareholder Hauyou Cobalt Group increases its shareholding in AVZ to 9.49% and new strategic investor Lithium Plus joins the AVZ register."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2019 - Definitive Feasibility Study for Manono.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

On April 3, ioneer Ltd announced: "Rhyolite ridge sulphuric acid plant contract awarded to SNC-Lavalin and DuPont." Highlights include:

"SNC-Lavalin awarded engineering and design contract for the sulphuric acid plant component of the Rhyolite Ridge Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS].

Sulphuric acid plant will incorporate industry leading and proven technology from MECS, part of DuPont Clean Technologies.

Contracting model with SNC-Lavalin reduces capex estimate for the sulphuric acid plant by approximately US$60 million.

Further capex reductions expected as a result of DFS trade-off studies."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2019 - DFS.

2020 - Off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On March 28, Argosy Minerals announced: "Argosy executes sales agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan." Highlights include:

"Sales Agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.

Established long-standing relationship formalised via preliminary lithium carbonate sales agreement.

Formula using industry standard benchmark index will be referenced to determine sales price for each cargo/delivery.

Initial operations targeted to commence mid-2019.

Will generate revenue whilst Argosy progresses development works toward commercial scale operations."

On March 29, Argosy Minerals announced:

Mitsubishi rtm sales agreement – additional information....The volume for this preliminary Sales Agreement is up to an initial 100 metric tonnes of lithium carbonate over a 12-month period. Notwithstanding this, there is flexibility in the Sales Agreement to extend the terms of the contract by mutual agreement for additional deliveries, following preliminary customer integration of the initial lithium carbonate product delivered.

On April 4, Argosy Minerals announced: "Lithium hydroxide process works update."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On April 2, European Metals Holdings announced: "Cinovec Project update–battery grade lithium hydroxide sample produced." Highlights include:

"Flowsheet successfully developed and tested for the production of lithium hydroxide from Cinovec ore.

A potential production rate in excess of 25,000 tpa lithium hydroxide has been demonstrated to be possible utilising a robust process route proven in the lithium production sector.

A formal update of the project PFS reflecting the production of lithium hydroxide is underway and will be completed within the next 6 weeks."

On April 8, European Metals Holdings announced: "Cinovec Project update–battery grade lithium hydroxide produced-clarification."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2019 - Updated PFS to be released. Off-take discussions.

2019/20 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On April 2, Wealth Minerals announced: "Wealth completes US$2m Atacama payment. Wealth Minerals Ltd., announces it has completed the US$2 million option payment for the Company’s Atacama lithium project (the “Atacama Project”), which was due March 31, 2019."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - PFS

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On April 24 Plateau Energy Metals announced:

Optimization on metallurgy continues, PEA progressing on scalable Project, grant of options.... The PEA is targeted for completion at the end of the first half of 2019.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2019 - Complete PEA for the Falchani Lithium Project.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCBB:OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On April 11, Cypress Development announced:

Cypress Development completes drilling at Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada.....The program commenced in March and was a critical step in the prefeasibility study [PFS] currently underway with Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Global Resource Engineering and others.

On April 23, Cypress Development announced:

Cypress Development announces results from drilling at Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Cypress CEO Bill Willoughby commented: “We are pleased with the results and regard the infill drilling program as a success. The program demonstrated consistent results from hole to hole and achieved our goal of obtaining better-than-average grade intervals within the target area. The results have been shared with Global Resource Engineering who are in the process of updating the resource model from the October 2018 PEA and producing an optimized mine schedule.”

Upcoming catalysts include:

End Q2 2019 - PFS due.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project," with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On April 8, Piedmont Lithiumt announced: "Piedmont Lithium Project development update." Highlights include:

"Land position increased by a further 15% to 2,105 acres.

Initial Mineral Resource estimate at Central property expected in April 2019.

Updated Mineral Resource estimate for Core property expected in June/July 2019.

Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”)-level metallurgical testwork ongoing at SGS Lakefield.

Updated Scoping Study based on updated resource and engineering targeted for July 2019.

Definitive Feasibility Study and permitting approvals both on-track for year-end 2019.

Company currently evaluating a range of offtake, financing and strategic alternatives."

On April 23, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont announces initial mineral resource estimate at Central Property." Highlights include:

"Initial Mineral Resource at Central property of 2.80 Mt at 1.34% Li 2 O based on only 18 drill holes.

Project-wide Mineral Resources increased to 19.0 Mt at 1.15% Li 2 O.

1.15% Li O. Phase 4 drilling continues with three rigs operating on the Core property.

Core Mineral Resource update expected in June 2019 based on approximately 70 Phase 4 holes."

Upcoming catalysts include:

July 2019 - Updated Scoping Study to be completed.

End 2019 - Definitive Feasibility Study and permitting approvals.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On April 2, 2019 Frontier Lithium announced:

Frontier Lithium planning to build demonstration plant to produce multiple lithium products for industrial and battery markets.

On April 9, 2019 Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier Lithium confirms newly discovered spark pegmatite lithium zone persists at depth by drilling 215m of 1.4% Li₂o." Highlights include:

"Maiden diamond drill program includes five holes drilled totaling 1,340m, and all intersected significant zones of spodumene pegmatite, assay results have been received for 1 drill hole with results pending for the remaining 4.

DDH PL-038-19 intersected 215m of pegmatite averaging 1.4% Li2O, including 62.0m of 1.81% Li 2 O.

O. Lithium grades are consistent across the entire width of the pegmatite;

The Spark Pegmatite appears to be vertically emplaced."

AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF)

On March 27 AIS Resources announced:

A.I.S. Resources negotiates manganese resource in Northern Peru. A Letter of Intent has been exchanged with the resource owner and negotiations are proceeding to secure an extraction agreement based on a royalty payment. Legal due diligence has been completed.

Investors can read the company presentation here, or the Company's twitter feed here.

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On April 2, Nano One Materials announced:

Nano One provides update on joint development work with Pulead. “After two months, our teams are working well together and developments at the lab and pilot scale are moving along at a good pace. We have identified viable raw materials, are refining our processes, and are evaluating resulting materials against target specifications,” said Mr. Blondal. “Performance targets and economic modeling remain on track as we optimize Nano One’s innovative process for the commercial production of LFP.”

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Liontown Resources [AS:LTR] (OTC:LINRF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV:OTC:LEXI) (OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

April saw lithium spot prices stabilize, and very good progress by most of the junior lithium miners as summarized below.

Highlights for the month were:

Lithium usage in EV batteries up 76% year-over-year in February 2019.

Benchmark Minerals is now tracking 76 lithium-ion megafactories.

Core and Yahua have agreed to expand lithium concentrate offtake commitment by 50%, increased to 75,000tpa lithium spodumene. Core's Finniss Project DFS - Pre-Tax Nominal IRR of 80%, NPV of A$114 million and free cash flows of A$158 million from revenue of A$501 million, low start-up capital costs of A$73 million.

Kidman Resources finalises terms with SQM for a US$100 million capital expenditure debt facility with interest capitalised at 6-month USD LIBOR plus a margin of 2%.

Sigma Lithium announces a strategic alliance with Mitsui and the receipt of first tranche funding. Alliance includes production pre-payment, offtake rights, logistics, global marketing, and further mineral development.

Millennial Lithium announces approximately 100% increase to 4,200,000 tonnes in measured and indicated lithium resources at Pastos Grandes.

Neo Lithium drilling hits high grade lithium - 137.6m with 1,128 mg/l Li.

AVZ Minerals - Assays from drilling at Carriere de l’Este pegmatite highlight a possible large high grade discovery potentially rivalling Roche Dure in size.

Argosy Minerals signs Sales Agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd for an initial 100 metric tonnes of lithium carbonate over a 12-month period.

Wealth Minerals completes US$2m Atacama payment.

Piedmont Lithium land position increased by a further 15% to 2,105 acres. Project-wide Mineral Resources increased to 19.0 Mt at 1.15% Li 2 O.

1.15% Li O. Frontier Lithium confirms newly discovered spark pegmatite lithium zone persists at depth by drilling 215m of 1.4% Li₂O.

