Chiasma: A Risky Investment Opportunity

Chiasma (CHMA) is a small clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that improves orphan drugs for rare diseases. The company uses its proprietary technology known as Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) to enhance the absorption of drugs through the intestinal walls of patients. By doing this, the technology prevents the drug from being broken down by the body’s digestive enzymes. The rare disease the company aims to treat with the drug will be acromegaly, a disease that affects more than 69,000 people worldwide. In the United States, the disease affects more than 20,000 people.

Chiasma was formed in 2001 and went public in 2015, when it raised more than $106 million. It had priced its stock at $16. As of this writing, the stock is trading at $5.84, giving the company a valuation of more than $184 million. This year alone, the company’s stock has gained by more than 87%, outperforming the overall market and the peer companies, which include ENDRA Life Sciences, Sierra Oncology, Minerva Neurosciences, and aTyr Pharma among others. The chart below shows the YTD performance of the company vs the MSCI Pharmaceuticals index.

The orphan-drug industry is a high-risk, high-reward industry. This is because the companies have to invest huge sums of money to research and development (R&D) and clinical testing, while ignoring revenues. Their hope is that the drugs will receive the clinical approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and regulators in other jurisdictions. If the drugs are approved, the companies receive a windfall because they have the freedom to increase the prices. However, in recent years, the industry has received political scrutiny in the United States. The two best-known companies in the industry are Turing Pharmaceuticals, which was led by convicted felon, Martin Shkrelli and Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which is known as Bausch Health.

As mentioned, the company’s stock has gained significantly this year. This is because investors are optimistic that the company’s drugs will be approved. In October last year, the company announced that it had completed the enrollment of the international phase 3 clinical trial. The trial is being conducted under the FDA’s special protocol assessment ((SPA)). Previously, the second phase had failed after the patients withdrew because of major implications. The current test is expected to be released late this year. The company also announced that it was continuing its multinational MPOWERED phase three, which is intended to receive approval from the European Union.

Financial Performance

Since Chiasma does not have any products in the market, it does not have any revenues. The hope by management is that the drugs on trial will be accepted by the FDA later this year. After this, the company could decide to keep selling the drugs or selling them to a bigger drug company. The chart below shows a summary of the company’s annual performance in the past five years.

As shown, the company generated revenues of $13 million from its previous license agreements. From this revenue, the company’s net losses came at more than $2 million. Since then, it has not generated any revenues, but it has continued to make losses. These losses have come from the general and administrative, research and development, and restructuring expenses. In 2018, the company had net losses of more than $31 million.

To fund these expenses, the company raised more than $106 million in an IPO that was held in 2015. Since then, it has spent more than $121 million in total operating expenses. With cash and equivalents declining, the company went to the market and raised $30 million. This dilution saw its outstanding shares increase to 31 million, which was 10 million higher than those offered during the IPO.

On its balance sheet, the current assets have declined from $151 million in 2015 to $62.1 million in 2018. At the same time, the current liabilities have gone from 6.5 million in 2015 to $28.6 million. As such, the working capital, which is defined as current assets minus current liabilities has declined from $145 million to $34 million.

To address the liquidity problem, the company’s management has done the right thing in reducing its workforce. It has cut the employees from 64 to the current 16. However, this has not helped the company solve the biggest issue. The biggest issue it faces is that the clinical tests expected later this year could fail again. If they do, it means that the company will not generate any revenues this year. It also means that it could run out of cash or be forced to raise additional funds, which will lead to additional dilution.

The best-case scenario is where the company’s drugs are approved by the FDA and other international organizations. If it does, the company will have an additional task of convincing clinicians that the drugs are better than those currently in use. To demonstrate this, and to convince customers to buy the drugs, the company will need additional capital, which will ultimately lead to dilution. However, this will be good and short-termed dilution because the company will be able to buy back the stock in future.

Valuation

The company is now valued at more than $184 million. Since it does not have any revenues, it is difficult to place an ideal valuation at present. The best way to value the company is to look at the best and worst-case scenario. The worst-case scenario is where the company fails to get the approval. If this happens, the company will have no value for shareholders. The best-case scenario is if the drug is approved by the regulators. This will likely happen before September this year. If it does, the stock price will likely skyrocket.

Presently, the disease is treated with the injectable octreotide LAR, which is developed by Novartis. The company generated more than $2.5 billion from the octreotide, of which $775 million was for the treatment of acromegaly. If it is approved, Chiasma believes that it will be the standard drug for the disease.

Final Thoughts

Investing in a single-product company whose product is in clinical trials is a risky business. If you invest Chiasma, the probability is that you will either lose most of your investment or make a fortune. Therefore, the best way of investing in such a company is to only invest a tiny amount of your funds in it. If it goes to zero, you will only lose that amount but if the stock soars, you will be owning a small percentage of a large company. Another way is to use call options ahead of the FDA decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.