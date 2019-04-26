Accuray Executing More Consistently, Now Waiting For China To Kick In

Accuray shares should trade closer to $6, but this is a company that has disappointed shareholders many times before and that still struggles to gain share against Varian/Elekta.

Signing the JV in China with CIRC was a big step, but follow-through is crucial if Accuray is ever going to break out of its "distant afterthought" market position.

As I have said in the past, although the share price really doesn’t reflect it, Accuray’s (ARAY) CEO has done a good job of stabilizing and turning around this business. Product quality and service delivery issues are long since resolved, margins have improved noticeably, and debt has skillfully managed. On top of that, the company has been rolling out product and software upgrades that meaningfully address competitive weaknesses and improve the value of the system to hospitals, and the company has successfully closed a long-awaited JV for the large China market.

And now… we wait. Outside of the China opportunity Accuray remains an “is what it is” business, with the company picking up only modest market share (primarily from Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY) and old Siemens installations). Not much has really changed about the U.S. market, where Accuray is still generally a distant afterthought, and the Japanese business can’t do it all alone. I do believe these shares remain undervalued, but a lot is riding on the China opportunity, and both Elekta and Varian (VAR) are keenly focused here too, while ViewRay (VRAY) chips away a bit at the U.S. market opportunity.

Basically On Target

Accuray came up very slightly short of revenue expectations for the fiscal third quarter, but 3% overall growth and 8% product revenue growth was good enough, with the latter exceeding expectations by about 2%.

Gross margin was stronger than expected, with a nearly three-point improvement driving an approximately 75bp beat relative to expectations, with product gross margin (up 10bp yoy) doing slightly better relative to expectations. Accuray booked a quarterly operating profit and adjusted EBITDA rose more than 60% sequentially.

While the company’s product business did a little better than expected, service was a little weaker, with less than 1% revenue growth but about five points of gross margin improvement. I won’t say that Accuray has progressed to a point where the service business doesn’t matter (it’s more than half of revenue), but it’s no longer a chronic source of concern.

Benchmarking Accuray is a little more challenging since Elekta reports on an off-calendar cycle, but Varian just reported oncology revenue growth of 7%, with gross margin above 43% (about four points above Accuray) and 18% local currency order growth.

Orders Are Okay … But Not Dynamic Enough To Move The Stock

For its part, Accuray reported 12% gross order growth, with strong orders from China (Type A licenses) outweighed weakness in the Americas, Europe, and Japan. Varian is clearly outgrowing Accuray, and Elekta reported 14% organic growth for its last quarter (ended January). All told, the radiation oncology market looks healthy, driven by Asia (Varian’s Asia-Pacific orders were up 38%), but Accuray does not seem to be gaining meaningful ground as Varian’s Halcyon seems to be grabbing the lion’s share (more than 60%) of greenfield opportunities.

While order mix can vary a lot from quarter to quarter, Accuray continues to enjoy a surge in CyberKnife orders, with orders up 45% year over year (though down 25% qoq). The new VOLO offering may be helping drive more orders, as it meaningfully improves planning and treatment times (and radiation oncology is a high-throughput, volume business for hospitals) and about 30% of the installed base has already upgraded.

Accuray also recently launched its new Synchrony motion synchronization capability for its workhorse Radixact platform. Motion synchronization is a big deal in radiation oncology, and while this isn’t a big enough step forward to fundamentally alter the competitive balance with Varian, it won’t hurt Accuray’s efforts to drive sales and adoption.

Waiting For The China Opportunity

A week after Accuray’s previous quarterly report the company announced the finalization of a long-awaited joint venture in China. Accuray will be teaming up with China Isotope and Radiation, a large Chinese player in diagnostic imaging and radioisotopes that already works with around 10,000 Chinese hospitals but has only a minimal presence today in radiation oncology (producing brachytherapy seeds).

Under the terms of the deal, Accuray will own 49% of the JV in exchange for very modest upfront cash but the contribution of IP to the JV. While the JV will initially focus on selling U.S.-manufactured Accuray systems (Radixact, CyberKnife, and OnRad), the companies intend to start producing a Chinese-branded, Chinese-manufactured Class B system based on the Radixact platform in about two years. Accuray expects gross margins in line with current experience and will account for the JV under the equity method.

I would say that I’m cautiously optimistic about this JV. A made-in-China system could have some heightened appeal if U.S.-China trade tensions stretch on, and Accuray clearly needs the leverage that a large entrenched player in the China hospital system can provide, as the company just can’t win going head-to-head with Varian and Elekta in marketing.

The biggest question to me is the extent to which this JV allows Accuray to compete on more level footing with Varian. In the U.S., Accuray can barely get through the door with many accounts; the rad-oncs trained on Varian systems, they know Varian systems, and they want to continue using Varian systems. So while Accuray has made meaningful strides in improving its product quality and product performance, they’re not even a thought for many accounts. In China, though, it’s at least plausible that there isn’t such an entrenched advantage for Varian (the Chinese rad-onc market is underpenetrated compared to the U.S. and Western Europe) and a “made in China” system might get evaluated more on merits relative to Varian than what Accuray generally sees in the U.S.

The Outlook

Although Accuray did a little better than expected in the fiscal third quarter, management elected to reiterate guidance instead of raise it. The biggest issue with this stock is likely the lack of a real near-term driver – the VOLO and Synchrony introductions are nice, but probably won’t really drive a noticeable change in the order trajectory in the business, so the company and stock are both in holding patterns ahead of the China JV starting to produce real orders (sales efforts will begin in earnest later this year).

I’ve decided to bump up my long-term revenue growth estimate slightly in the wake of the JV, and I’m now looking for long-term growth around 4%, which would suggest modest long-term share growth for Accuray against a linac market growing closer to 3% long term. I also expect a faster pace of FCF growth as Accuray reaps scale benefits and produces more meaningful cash flow over time.

The Bottom Line

Accuray shares should probably trade closer to $6, but this is a stock that has long disappointed shareholders and the company really has yet to make any noticeable dent in the market despite numerous papers laying out the benefits of the CyberKnife and the significant improvements in the Radixact/Tomo platform. That makes executing on the China opportunity vital to the story – if the JV with CIRC can drive meaningful order growth and give Accuray a seat at the table more in keeping with the actual capabilities of its systems today, there’s meaningful upside, but another disappointment on that score could be crushing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.