Coca-Cola Targets Sales Growth With An Eye On Health And Coffee

By Callum Turcan

Non-alcoholic beverage and bottling giant Coca-Cola Company (KO) just reported first-quarter earnings that beat consensus expectations for both its top and bottom line. The company yields 3.3% as of this writing and has a decent dividend growth trajectory ahead of it. Coca-Cola outperformed due to strong organic sales growth and a rampup at its bottling business due to Brexit concerns, winning praise from Wall Street as investors bid shares of KO up almost 2% on April 23.

Earnings Overview

Coca-Cola’s GAAP revenue rose 5% year over year to $8.0 billion during the first quarter of 2019 (a feat made all the more impressive in the face of major foreign currency headwinds, a product of the strong US dollar), with management noting that non-GAAP organic sales climbed 6% during this period. The company is forecasting for 4% annual organic sales growth this year. Here is a noteworthy excerpt from its earnings press release;

“An estimated 2 points of revenue growth was attributable to timing, primarily related to bottler inventory build in order to manage uncertainty related to Brexit. Additionally, the quarter included one less day, which resulted in an approximate 1-point headwind to revenue growth.”

Keep in mind there is a chance that the inventory build-up at the company’s bottling business to prepare for a worst-case Brexit scenario will act as a headwind within the next few quarters. That’s due to the chance that Coca-Cola will be forced to slow down its bottling operations until those inventory levels are pared down. Management is being proactive and getting ready for whatever outcome the United Kingdom ends up taking at as it relates to leaving the European Union, and being prepared is a good thing, but note these types of events can distort sales growth figures.

With all this being said, negating the two effects mentioned above (positive 2% sales growth from the Brexit inventory build, negative 1% sales growth due to the previous quarter containing one less day compared to the same period a year-ago) still gives Coca-Cola an adjusted organic sales growth figure of 4% year over year. Even more importantly, Coca-Cola’s unit case volumes rose by 2% annually last quarter. That indicates there is a growing demand for its products, which is likely what the market enjoyed hearing during the firm’s latest earnings report. Coca-Cola mentioned it was gaining market share in the non-alcoholic beverage market, and management reiterated that sentiment during the quarterly conference call with investors.

In particular, Coca-Cola is happy with the performance of Coke Zero Sugar, which is classified as a sparkling beverage. Last quarter, the company posted 1% year-over-year unit volume growth at its ‘sparkling soft drinks’ division, which was “driven by strong global performance in brand Coca-Cola through growth in original Coca-Cola and continued double-digit growth of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.” Keep in mind ‘sparkling soft drinks’ accounted for 70% of Coca-Cola’s unit volumes in 2018. Management mentioned Coke Zero Sugar at least six times during Coca-Cola’s latest conference call, noting that;

“Over the past three years, innovation has helped accelerate global retail value growth each year including up to 6% growth in 2018. This growth is in large part because of the success of Coke Zero Sugar which didn't happen of course overnight. We refined and expanded Zero Sugar over time and we see more growth ahead. Coke Zero Sugar succeeds because it builds on the brand edge of original Coke, on its taste, its upliftment, on the energy boost that the product provides, all these in a product that doesn't have calories or sugar.”

Coca-Cola’s top-line growth didn’t come without some problems. Its GAAP gross margin deteriorated by almost 140 basis points from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019. Management noted negative currency effects were responsible for a 100 basis point decline in those margins, followed up by acquisition activity which shaved 80 basis points off Coca-Cola’s gross margins during this period. Excluding what the firm has deemed as special effects, Coca-Cola’s underlying non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 30 basis points, a product of favorable geographic growth (growing sales in higher margin regions).

On a GAAP basis, Coca-Cola’s operating margin surged by almost 540 basis points in the first quarter versus the comparable year-ago period. However, that was largely a function of the timing of certain expenses, as its underlying non-GAAP operating margin rose by 240 basis points according to management, which would have been entirely offset by the negative impact of foreign currency movements and acquisition activity (if not for the favorable timing effects).

A 23% rise in Coca-Cola’s net income, which touched $1.7 billion last quarter, enabled the firm to post 22% EPS growth year over year. Coca-Cola’s GAAP EPS came in at $0.39 in the first quarter. The company expects its non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations to come in broadly flat this year versus 2018 levels.

How We View Coca-Cola

For starters, we should note that we like the non-alcoholic beverage industry for several reasons. Here is a concise summary of our thoughts on the space;

“The non-alcoholic beverage segment of the commercial beverage industry is highly competitive, consisting of numerous companies that make various sparkling beverages, water products, juices, fruit drinks, energy and other performance enhancing drinks. Pricing, advertising, product innovation, the availability of in-store private-label beverages, and health concerns about sugar-sweetened beverages are key drivers that impact demand. Leading brands with high levels of consumer acceptance and an expansive distribution network are sources of competitive strengths. We like the structure of the group.”

As a giant in the industry, Coca-Cola is well-positioned to navigate and capitalize on long-term trends. Its deep pockets enable the company to make strategic investments (such as launching new products under existing brands, creating new brands from scratch, or buying up a stake in its competitors), to launch large marketing campaigns anywhere in the world, and ride out market turbulence. Here is a summary of how we view Coca-Cola’s key strengths;

“The steady demand for Coca-Cola's products and nearly incomparable brand recognition allows it to generate strong and consistent free cash flows, which have allowed it to increase its dividend for 55+ consecutive years. Since 2011, the company has returned more than 95% of free cash flow and cash from divestitures to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases, earning management a very shareholder friendly reputation. The beverage giant remains focused on strengthening its core, and the refranchising of its bottlers will help this initiative while enhancing margins. We're expecting continued dividend increases for the foreseeable future.”

We are also cognizant of the downside risks Coca-Cola faces, including a rising net debt load. Here is how we view Coca-Cola’s key weaknesses;

“Coca-Cola's fundamental strength and scale are key drivers of its dividend. However, we are expecting currency headwinds to continue to pressure its top-line, and the firm has recognized the negative near-term impact the refranchising of its bottlers is having. We are not particularly fond of the company's growing debt load, and it is a dynamic worth monitoring. Coca-Cola's fundamental strength is not going away, and neither is its dividend. However, its relatively poor free cash flow performance in 2018, which came up short in covering annual dividend payments (free cash flow of ~$6 billion and cash dividends paid of $6.6 billion), is noteworthy, and 2019 free cash flow guidance for ~$6 billion leaves a bit to be desired.”

Back in January 2019, Coca-Cola completed its ~$5.0 billion acquisition of Costa Limited from Whitbread plc (OTCPK:WTBDY) in order to gain greater exposure to the coffee beverage market. That deal included almost 4,000 retail outlets, a coffee vending machine operation, and adds a well-known brand to Coca-Cola’s operations. Coca-Cola will launch its first Costa-branded ready-to-drink products this quarter, and management stated there would be more information on that within the next few weeks.

Market research analyst Mintel notes that the cold brew coffee market grew by at least 10% annually in the United States from 2013 to 2017, with ready-to-drink coffee experiencing rapid growth in 2016 and 2017. Coca-Cola is launching Coca-Cola Coffee in over 25 markets this year to capitalize on this trajectory, as consumers increasingly want caffeinated beverages with significantly lower amounts of sugar and/or calories. Mintel mentioned that this trend was less prevalent in Europe than in America and elsewhere, but with Coca-Cola’s brand and marketing power, that could change over time.

At the end of Coca-Cola’s first quarter of 2019, which ended on March 29, the firm was sitting on $7.2 billion in cash & cash equivalents plus $4.8 billion in marketable securities. Stacked up against $3.3 billion in long-term debt maturing within a year, $11.6 billion in loans and notes payable, and $29.4 billion in long-term debt, the firm’s net debt position stood at $32.3 billion at the end of its latest quarter. It's worth noting Coca-Cola ended the quarter with a current ratio of just over 1.0x, giving it plenty of liquidity.

Management is targeting a net debt to EBITDA position of 2.5x or lower, but unfortunately, due to acquisition activity and the issuance of Euro-denominated debt in the first quarter, Coca-Cola’s net debt to EBITDA ratio rose to 2.7x last quarter. The goal is to bring that down over time.

Concluding Thoughts

Coca-Cola’s acquisition strategy is risky but may pay off big time if its investments in the coffee space pan out favorably. The company completed its purchase of Chi Limited, a beverage company based in West Africa, earlier this year, which will enhance its growth trajectory in both the coffee space and in beverage market at large. However, we want to stress that Coca-Cola’s rising net debt load is a major concern. Coca-Cola generates a lot of free cash flow, but note that didn’t fully cover its dividend payouts last year as mentioned previously. We are staying on the sidelines for now as shares of Coca-Cola look generously valued.

