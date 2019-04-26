Packaging Corporation Of America's Quality Corporate Governance Leads To A Superior Business Model

Quality corporate governance has helped PKG hone a value-creating business model that has delivered excess returns for investors, while its primary competitors have struggled.

We think governance is the most important aspect of ESG or any other type of investing strategy.

Corporate governance - the "G" in ESG - matters. Companies with high-quality corporate governance do a better job of aligning executives' interests with long-term shareholders' interests, holding management accountable, and developing strategies for sustainable growth and profitability.

In fact, we think governance is the most important aspect of ESG or any other type of investing strategy. No matter what you think about the environmental, social or other impacts of a company, none of them are sustainable without good stewardship of capital, and you rarely see good capital stewardship without good governance. Therefore, investing in companies with high quality corporate governance and cheap stocks can be a successful strategy.

This Basic Materials company changed its executive compensation plan to focus on return on invested capital (ROIC) in 2013. This shift helped the company hone a value-creating business model that has delivered excess returns for investors while its primary competitors have struggled. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is this week's Long Idea.

Focus on ROIC Drives Profit Growth

PKG is the third-largest producer of containerboard and corrugated products (the material the makes up cardboard boxes and packaging) in the United States. At first glance, the containerboard industry seems like the sort of commoditized space that leads to slow growth and narrow margins. However, Figure 1 shows that PKG's economic earnings, the true cash flows of the business, have grown by 18% compounded annually over the past decade.

Figure 1: PKG Economic Earnings Since 2008

As Figure 1 shows, the inflection point for PKG came in 2013, the same year the company began to tie long-term executive stock grants to ROIC. By putting an emphasis on ROIC, PKG's board aligned executives with shareholders and pushed the company towards a strategy that outperformed its competition.

Differentiated Strategy Creates Value

In the same year that PKG adopted ROIC as a performance metric, the company also acquired competitor Boise for $2.4 billion (49% of invested capital at the time). The Boise acquisition helped PKG execute on a strategy that has led to superior profitability compared to larger competitors International Paper (IP) and WestRock (WRK). The two key pillars of this strategy are:

Vertical Integration: PKG handles every aspect of the packaging manufacturing process. The company manufactures the containerboard at one of its six mills, designs the packaging at one of its 10 design centers, and assembles the packaging at one of its 95 box plants around the country. The company has an integration rate slightly over 90%, which means the vast majority of the containerboard produced at its mills goes directly to its box plants. The integration rate for industry peers is closer to 75%.

PKG handles every aspect of the packaging manufacturing process. The company manufactures the containerboard at one of its six mills, designs the packaging at one of its 10 design centers, and assembles the packaging at one of its 95 box plants around the country. The company has an integration rate slightly over 90%, which means the vast majority of the containerboard produced at its mills goes directly to its box plants. The integration rate for industry peers is closer to 75%. Focus on Small Accounts: 75% of PKG's containerboard sales go to regional and local accounts, and the company has roughly 18,000 customers. This focus on local accounts gives PKG a broadly diversified customer base.

These two factors helped PKG earn an ROIC of 13% in 2018 while IP earned 5% and WRK earned 4%. Vertical integration lowers PKG's costs and gives it greater flexibility to adapt to shifting demand by changing the types of containerboard it manufactures and ships to its plants. The focus on small accounts gives PKG greater leverage over its customers and less risk that the loss of a single customer could hurt its business. Also, by not serving large national customers, PKG cuts down on shipping costs. Every one of its box plants serves, almost exclusively, customers within a 150-mile radius.

By linking executive compensation to ROIC, PKG incentivizes its executives to focus on creating value. IP and WRK, on the other hand, use EBITDA as their primary metric for executive compensation, which has led them to chase unprofitable growth and earn lower ROIC's.

Superior Profitability Compared to Peers

The success of PKG's strategy shows up in both its fundamentals and its stock performance. Figure 2 compares PKG to IP and WRK on the basis of invested capital turns (revenue divided by invested capital), operating profit (NOPAT) margin, ROIC, and 3-year stock price performance.

Figure 2: Profitability and Stock Performance: PKG vs. Peers

PKG earns nearly twice as much revenue per dollar of capital invested compared to its peers, and more than double the ROIC. This superior profitability has helped the stock gain 76% over the past three years, while IP is only up 15% and WRK up just 13%.

In some situations, one might look at a stock that has outperformed its peers and think that company is now overvalued. However, as we'll show later, PKG is still undervalued compared to its peers. We expect the superior growth and profitability that drives superior stock price performance to continue.

E-Commerce Drives Growing Demand

PKG's position as the most profitable company in the packaging industry puts it in a great position to benefit from rising demand. The rise of e-commerce has driven growth as high as 7% in recent years, and while that growth has slowed, the industry is still projected to grow by ~4% annually until 2023.

When most people think about the market for cardboard boxes, they probably think Amazon (AMZN) boxes containing electronics, clothes, and other retail goods. However, food and beverages actually represent the largest end-use market for corrugated products. Figure 3 shows the breakdown of end-use markets for corrugated products in the U.S. in 2017.

Figure 3: End-Use Markets for Corrugated Products

PKG's focus on smaller businesses puts it in a good position to benefit as consumers become more comfortable ordering food and beverages online. The growth of e-commerce has allowed small local and organic food suppliers to take market share from the major players in the industry, as the decline of Kraft Heinz (KHC) has shown. The "infinite shelf" of e-commerce decreases the advantage that giant food conglomerates have over smaller competitors. Ultimately, more online food and beverage sales will lead to greater demand for corrugated products from small businesses, which will create opportunity for PKG.

We believe PKG's strategic focus on smaller accounts should allow it to capitalize on this opportunity and grow faster than its peers as it profits from this shift towards smaller food and beverage producers.

Shift Away from Paper Removes Headwinds

In addition to its packaging business, PKG also has two white paper mills that it acquired in the Boise deal. While these mills remain profitable, the paper business has been in a steady decline for years as more people and companies go paperless.

PKG has proactively shifted resources away from the paper business and into its packaging business. In 2018, the company incurred $15 million (2% of GAAP net income) in non-recurring costs to convert one of the machines at its Wallula, WA mill from paper to containerboard. This conversion should boost the company's containerboard capacity from 4.1 million tons in 2018 to 4.4. million tons in 2019, a 7% increase.

The decline of the paper industry and PKG's shifting of resources towards containerboard production has significantly diminished the share of the company's revenue that comes from paper. As Figure 4 shows, PKG earned just 14% of its revenue from paper sales in 2018, down from 21% in 2014.

Managers focused on long-term value creation are more likely to make smart capital allocation decisions like this one because they know it will drive improvement in ROIC, even if it hurts short-term GAAP earnings.

Figure 4: PKG's Share of Revenue from Paper: 2014-2018

PKG's ability to grow economic earnings despite its declining paper segment demonstrates the strength of its core packaging business. With paper now representing a significantly smaller share of the company's cash flows, that segment's decline will continue to have a smaller impact on PKG's overall results.

Bear Case: Margins Are Unsustainable

The bear case against PKG rests on the assumption that a company in a relatively commoditized industry cannot maintain such high margins and ROIC. However, analysts have been making this claim for years, and PKG's profitability keeps improving. A prominent Seeking Alpha contributor argued in 2015 that the company's profitability was too elevated. Since then, PKG's NOPAT margin has improved from 9% to 11%, and its ROIC has improved from 10% to 13%.

More recently, pricing concerns have weighed on the stock. Analysts at Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs both put out bearish notes on containerboard prices in the past few months, and pricing concerns have driven the stock down 17% over the past year.

At the moment, the pricing concerns are all speculative as no concrete fall in prices has been announced. However, even if prices do fall, PKG's high level of vertical integration should provide it with some protection. Rather than selling pure commoditized containerboard into an undifferentiated market, the bulk of PKG's containerboard production goes to box plants that produce custom-designed packaging. Price competition for this packaging remains high, but PKG's design quality and customer relationships mean that it's not competing purely on price.

A short-term price decrease could actually represent an opportunity for PKG to gain market share long term. The company's higher margins give it more flexibility to absorb price declines and maintain profitability. Also, PKG's capital discipline means it has a stronger balance sheet than IP or WRK, so a price decline that pushes down industry valuations could represent an opportunity for another value-creating acquisition similar to Boise.

As is the case in almost any industry, PKG will be sensitive to pricing factors. However, bears are making a mistake in assuming this a purely commoditized industry. PKG's differentiated strategy gives it a competitive advantage that should allow it to maintain a higher ROIC than its peers and better absorb the impact of price declines.

Undervalued Compared to Peers

Numerous case studies show that getting ROIC right[1] is an important part of making smart investments. Ernst & Young published a white paper that proves the material superiority of our forensic accounting research and measure of ROIC. The technology that enables this research is featured by Harvard Business School.

Per Figure 5, ROIC explains 52% of the difference in valuation for the 18 companies we cover in the Containers and Packaging industry.

Figure 5: ROIC Explains 52% of Valuation for Packaging Stocks

At its current valuation, the market expects PKG's ROIC to decline from 13% to 11%.

If PKG were to trade at parity with its peers, the stock would be worth ~$114/share today, a 12% upside from the current stock price. As the most profitable company in the industry, PKG arguably deserves to trade at a premium to its peers.

Cheap Valuation Creates Potential Upside

At its current valuation of $101/share, PKG has a price to economic book value (PEBV) of 1.2. This ratio means the market expects PKG to grow NOPAT by no more than 20% for the remainder of its corporate life. For a company that has grown NOPAT by 16% compounded annually over the past decade, this expectation seems too pessimistic.

If PKG can maintain its 2018 pre-tax margin of 16% and grow revenue by 4% compounded annually (in-line with industry projections) for the next decade, the stock is worth $122/share today, a 20% upside from the current stock price. See the math behind this dynamic DCF scenario.

It's not often that investors get the chance to buy a well-run company with a strong track record of growth at a 20% discount. As we noted above, PKG has the opportunity to grow at a faster rate than the rest of the industry, which would provide investors with even greater upside.

What Noise Traders Miss With PKG

In general, markets aren't good at identifying quality balance sheet management (i.e., capital allocation) that creates value. Instead, due to the proliferation of noise traders, markets are great at amplifying volatility, and therefore risk, in popular momentum stocks, while high-quality unconflicted and comprehensive fundamental research is overlooked. Here's a quick summary for what noise traders miss when analyzing PKG:

Focus on ROIC gives it a competitive advantage versus peers.

Focus on smaller customers and vertical integration positions the company to react more adeptly to shifts in the food and beverage industry.

Conversion of the Wallula paper machine lowers reported earnings in 2018 while providing growth potential in 2019.

Earnings Beats, Pricing, and Buybacks Could Send Shares Higher

Several factors could boost PKG up to its fair value in the near term. Most notably, shares could go higher if the company reports strong Q1 earnings. The paper business, despite its diminished role, has potential short-term catalysts that could help the company to an earnings beat in Q1.

PKG raised its paper prices by ~6% on March 1, and Office Depot (ODP) - which accounts for 47% of PKG's paper revenue - recently announced a partnership with Alibaba (BABA). Higher prices and a potential boost to demand from its largest customer could benefit PKG's paper segment in the short-term. These factors won't stop the long-term decline, but they could provide a surprise to the upside in Q1.

Pricing stability could also provide upside to PKG in the short-term. Goldman Sachs recently predicted that a cut to domestic containerboard prices could come in March. If this price decline fails to materialize, the stock could get a boost.

Finally, a buyback announcement could send shares higher. PKG has been opportunistic about buybacks in the past and did not repurchase shares in 2018 or 2017. However, the company did buy back $100 million (1% of market cap) worth of shares in 2016, and management continues to evaluate the possibility for more buybacks. It's possible that the decline in the stock price over the past year will lead PKG to announce a buyback in the near future.

Safe 3% Dividend Yield

Even if buybacks don't materialize, PKG offers investors a safe and growing dividend. PKG has increased its dividend in 6 out of the past 10 years. The company's quarterly dividend has grown from $0.40/share in 2014 to $0.79/share in 2018, or 19% compounded annually. The stock currently offers a 3.1% dividend yield.

PKG's ability to support this dividend is impressive considering the fact that the company is, according to management, in "growth mode." PKG increased its invested capital by 6% in 2018, but it still earned a 3.5% free cash flow yield, more than enough to support the dividend.

Investors should feel confident in PKG's ability to maintain its dividend and invest in new growth opportunities. If management doesn't see new investments that will earn an adequate ROIC, PKG has the cash flows to substantially increase its capital return, either through dividends or buybacks.

Insider Trading and Short Interest Trends

Recent insider trading trends are minimal, but encouraging. Over the past 12 months, 104 thousand shares have been purchased and 41 thousand shares have been sold, for a net purchase of 64 thousand shares. These purchases represent less than 1% of shares outstanding, but the fact that insiders are buying on the dip is a positive signal for investors.

Short interest trends are similarly minimal. There are currently 1.5 million shares sold short, which equates to 2% of shares outstanding and 2 days to cover. There doesn't appear to be much appetite in the market to bet against this stock.

Critical Details Found in Financial Filings by Our Robo-Analyst Technology

As investors focus more on fundamental research, research automation technology is needed to analyze all the critical financial details in financial filings. Below are specifics on the adjustments we make based on Robo-Analyst[2] findings in Packing Corporation of America's fiscal 2018 10-K:

Income Statement: we made $280 million of adjustments, with a net effect of removing $68 million in non-operating expense (1% of revenue). We removed $106 million in non-operating income and $174 million in non-operating expenses. You can see all the adjustments made to PKG's income statement here.

Balance Sheet: we made $685 million of adjustments to calculate invested capital with a net increase of $277 million (5% of reported net assets). Our largest adjustment was adding back $232 million (4% of invested capital) in off-balance sheet debt. You can see all the adjustments made to PKG's balance sheet here.

Valuation: we made $3.4 billion of adjustments with a net effect of decreasing shareholder value by $3.3 billion. Despite this decrease in valuation, the stock remains undervalued.

Attractive Funds that Hold PKG

The following fund receives our Attractive-or-better rating and allocates significantly to PKG:

AlphaMark Large Cap Growth Fund (AMLCX) - 3.4% allocation and Attractive rating.

This article originally published on March 13, 2019.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Sam McBride receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

[1]Ernst & Young's recent white paper "Getting ROIC Right" proves the superiority of our holdings research and analytics.

[2]Harvard Business School features the powerful impact of our research automation technology in the case study New Constructs: Disrupting Fundamentals Analysis with Robo-Analysts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.