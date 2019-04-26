Auryn Resources: An In-Depth Examination Of Its Sombrero Project, Peru

The company took up more and more land, encouraged by the progressing field work, trenching, soil sampling, and geophysical survey.

Auryn has amassed an expansive land position in the unexplored western extension of the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri copper tract, in a project called Sombrero.

"It had to be a district-scale opportunity, which means a land package where multiple deposits could be developed in the same geological setting. It had to be situated in a stable jurisdiction where people get mining permits in a reasonable timeframe. And it had to be high grade because it's only in times like these when you can economically acquire high-grade assets." - Shawn Wallace

In this article, I will review one of Auryn Resources' (AUG) flagship mining project - the Sombrero Project in southern Peru, attempting to appreciate the upside potential, possible capital needs, and likelihood to prove up multiple monetizable deposits as the company aims to.

In search of district-scale projects

Auryn, originally incorporated in 2008 under the name Georgetown Capital Corp. as a capital pool company, has acquired seven projects in Nunavut, British Colombia, both of Canada and in southern Peru (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Auryn's exploration portfolio. Source.

In acquiring assets, Auryn management searches for the following technical attributes:

"It had to be a district-scale opportunity, which means a land package where multiple deposits could be developed in the same geological setting;

It had to be situated in a stable jurisdiction where people get mining permits in a reasonable timeframe; and

It had to be high grade because it's only in times like these when you can economically acquire high-grade assets" (see here).

Additionally, they create value "by purchasing or getting involved with high-quality assets that would not be available in a better market." So they have been opportunistic, patiently waiting for the right projects that sell for insanely low prices at a time the seller is "financially challenged."

After Auryn acquired a project and as its technical team starts to work on it, the company may back up the truck if its view of the project as defined above is confirmed, as in the cases of the Committee Bay project in Nunavut and Sombrero project in Peru, or it may halt exploration and starts to negotiate for a sale of the project if the upside of the project turns out to be less than previously assessed, as in the case of the Homestake Ridge project.

Andahuaylas-Yauri copper tract

The Andean Copper Belt is the most prolific copper producing region in the world, producing 40.92% to 42.39% of world copper between 2011 and 2015 (see here). Within the Andean Copper Belt, the Andahuaylas-Yauri tract, which was evaluated by the USGS as "TRACT SA09PC" in a comprehensive, pan-Andes probabilistic study of the amounts of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold in yet-to-find porphyry copper deposits (see here).

The Andahuaylas-Yauri tract is defined by the distribution of Eocene to Oligocene igneous plutons intruded into volcanic and sedimentary rocks, with such plutons expected to occur within 1-km of the surface. The tract is bounded on the southwest by a thick section of younger Neogene volcanic rocks, which has deterred the previous exploration.

The Andahuaylas-Yauri tract contains eight discovered deposits, i.e., Los Chancas, Las Bambas (Chalcobamba), Ccalla, Tintaya, Ccarun Pucara, Antapaccay, Coroccohuayco, and Quechua. These known deposits in the tract show many of the classical alteration and mineralogical features of porphyry copper deposits and they form skarn deposits where copper-bearing plutons intruded carbonate host rocks.

It's important to emphasize three characteristics of the Andahuaylas-Yauri tract:

Firstly, the Andahuaylas-Yauri tract is similar in geology to two relatively mature tracts in Chile where some of the world's largest copper mines occur, including Chuquicamata, Collahuasi, El Abra, Gaby, La Escondida, Mansa Mina, Quebrada Blanca, Ujina, El Salvador, and Potrerillos.

Secondly, as in the analogous copper tracts in Chile, the average tonnage and grades of the known deposits in the Andahuaylas-Yauri tract are found to be significantly greater than in other tracts in the Andean Copper Belt (see here).

Thirdly, these known deposits in Andahuaylas-Yauri appear to be relatively uniform in spatial distribution; such uniform spatial distribution of known deposits is especially encouraging as Auryn sets out to explore the previously under-explored western extension of the Andahuaylas-Yauri tract (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The Sombrero Project of Auryn in the western extension of the Andahuaylas-Yauri tract, modified from Source.

How is the chance of finding additional deposits in the Andahuaylas-Yauri tract?

The USGS concludes that "a number of undiscovered deposits are likely to exist both at the surface and especially beneath cover" in the tract, with the mean consensus estimates of undiscovered deposits being 5.4. It is extremely interesting that the USGS, knowing "of no reason why the probability of occurrence of an undiscovered deposit would not be reasonably uniform in most of the tract", explicitly highlights "those areas of host rock projected under younger cover rocks where the potential is higher because such areas are unexplored or relatively so" (see here). In building a land position in the Sombrero Project, the Auryn team seems to have heeded the USGS study.

The original Sombrero block from Alturas

In June 2016, Auryn entered into an option to acquire the 100%-owned, 3,800-ha Sombrero property in southern Peru from Alturas Minerals Corp. owned by Miguel Cardozo (see here).

The area around the Sombrero property received little systematic exploration because it is believed to be completely covered by thick, shallow-dipping, post-mineralization volcanic rocks of the Miocene-Pliocene aged Sencca Formation (see here). However, the field observation of the Auryn technical team led to the identification of several erosional windows through the volcanic cover which exhibit epithermal, porphyry and skarn styles of mineralization, potentially analogous to the Tintaya and Las Bambas mines further east in the Andahuaylas-Yauri tract (see here).

With as little as $200,000 upfront cash payment, Auryn not only got a beachhead into one of the most prolific copper belts in the world but also gained the technical expertise of Cardozo, who is credited for heading the exploration program that led to the discovery of the Yanacocha gold and Galeno copper-gold mines in northern Peru.

Under the terms of the agreement dated on June 28, 2016, Alturas granted to Auryn the exclusive assignable right for just $200,000, an option to acquire 80% of the Sombrero concessions upon US$2.1 million work expenditures within five years, and an option to acquire the remaining 20%, free-carried for one year, for $5 million (see here).

Blocking up

From the small foothold of the original Sombrero property, Auryn quickly blocked up and built a land position of 120,000-ha in the area, encouraged by the preliminary results from field mapping, trenching, and initial geophysical surveys as will be described below (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Blocking up in the Sombrero project, modified after source.

In 2016-2017, Auryn expanded its land position by claiming the area immediately surrounding the 3,800-ha original Alturas claim block, thus creating the Sombrero Main block.

On April 17, 2018, the company announced it has expanded its land position by 34,180-ha in the previous year through staking ground north of the Sombrero Main block (see here)(Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The land position officially acquired in 2016, 2017, and in April 2018 in the northern Sombrero project area. Source.

On April 26, 2018, the company further announced that it had applied for 60,000-ha, including an area at the northwestern corner, and a number of blocks to the southeast, of the Sombrero North block (see here)(Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The 60,000-ha land additions announced on April 26, 2018. Source.

On June 25, 2018, the company announced that it had acquired rights to the Mollecruz concessions which include the Good Lucky skarn prospect, where Auryn trenched 99 meters of 0.46% copper equivalent and took rock samples yielding results up to 5.12 g/t gold and 4.29% copper (see here)(Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The Good Lucky licenses announced on June 25, 2018. Source.

On October 15, 2018, the company announced that it had staked an additional 11,000-ha immediately to the east of the Sombrero North claims, based on positive stream sediment results (see here)(Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. Some 11,000-ha announced on October 15, 2018, Source.

On December 19, 2018, the company announced that it had entered into a series of agreements with Corporacion Aceros Arequipa S.A. to option three concessions inset within its Sombrero project, to create a cohesive land position over the entire original Sombrero Block, adding 520-ha including the Fierrazo concession (see here)(Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. The Aceros concessions announced on December 19, 2018. Source.

Findings so far from exploration

Between 2016 and 2018, Auryn completed a large regional stream sediment sampling (and Bulk Leach Extractable Gold, aka, BLEG geochemistry) program in the general Sombrero area (Fig. 5), and conducted geological mapping, soil sampling, rock grab sampling, trenching and geophysical surveys in focused areas which are located in the original Alturas claim block and in the Good Lucky prospect area (Fig. 7)(see here).

The company resumed trenching in February 2019, starting at the Fierrazo claims with 232-meter of 0.55% copper equivalent encountered (see here, here, and here).

As the exploration progressed, Auryn's understanding of the area has become more and more granular (see Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. The evolving geological understanding of the Sombrero area before Auryn's entry (left), as of June 25, 2018 (middle), and as of April 2019 (right), modified from source and source.

Stratigraphy. The Sombrero area is found to show a stratigraphy rather similar to that of the Las Bambas area further east, except for the more widely-distributed volcanic rocks of the Miocene-Pliocene age (ca. 23.0-1.8 Ma, i.e., million years before present) Sencca Formation that unconformably overlay all underlying strata and intrusives (see here). In addition to, from lower to higher, the Socosani limestone, the Cachios, Labra, Hualhuani, and Murco clastic rocks, and the Ferrobamba limestones of Jurassic to Middle Cretaceous ages (from ca. 199.6 Ma to ca. 99.6 Ma), the Sombrero area has one extra layer of limestone between Labra and Hualhuani, which as the exploration program helped reveal means more skarn occurrences (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. A comparison of the geology of the Sombrero area to that of Las Bambas further east. Source.

Intrusives. The Eocene-Oligocene (ca. 55.8-23.0 Ma) intrusive rocks in the area are dominantly dioritic in composition, cut by abundant more stocks and dikes of monzonite, granodiorite, aplite, and potassium feldspar-phyric pegmatite associated with mineralization (see here)(Fig. 10).

Mineralization. Perhaps initially, the technical team of Auryn looked up to potential precious metal-style epithermal mineralization in the overlying volcanic rocks, judging from Michael Henrichsen's comment (see here). However, copper-gold (please note, not copper-molybdenum as in the Las Bambas area) mineralization within endo-skarn intrusive bodies and along the contact zone between the intrusives and limestones soon became the objective (see here).

Skarns are coarse-grained metamorphic rocks that form by metasomatism, i.e., the chemical alteration of the rock by hydrothermal fluids released by the magma. The exo-skarns occur outside of an intrusive body in the surrounding carbonate; they are formed when hydrothermal fluids, which are left over and issued from the crystallization of the magma at the waning stages of magmatic emplacement, come into contact and react with carbonates. The endo-skarns occur within the intrusive body where it has been fractured and made permeable, creating space where the hydrothermal fluids from the magma interact with the carbonate material (see here).

Mineralized centers. As of April 2019, Auryn has identified five major mineralized for further trenching and drilling, namely, Sombrero Main, Fierrazo, Nioc, Good Lucky, and Totora (Fig. 11).

Fig. 11. The Sombrero property with five mineralized centers identified so far. Source.

As exploration continues, more mineralized centers will probably be identified in the Sombrero project (Fig. 9). However, the exo-skarn zones preliminarily mapped out by the Auryn technical team in the southwestern part of the Sombrero North Block seem to rival or even exceed the Las Bambas deposits in scale (Fig. 12).

Fig. 12. A comparison of the so-far identified prospects in the Sombrero project with the Las Bambas deposits, including Chalcobambas, Ferrobambas, and Sulfobambas. Source.

In the Sombrero Main area, Auryn is drill-ready as of April 2019 with endo-skarn, exo-skarn, and porphyry targets down to 250-300m depths identified for drilling to test skarn zones measuring up to 7.5km in strike length (Fig. 13).

Fig. 13. A plan view (left) and cross-sections of 3D modeling of magnetics and IP geophysical survey, showing the 7.5-km (in strike length) of high-grade exo-skarn targets in the Sombrero Main area. Source.

The Good Lucky prospect represents another cluster of mineralizing intrusive bodies. The main skarn body occurs along the boundary between the Gramadal marble and diorite with monzonitic dikes, all exposed on a cliff measuring 600-meters in length and more than 250-meters in vertical depth, showing high-grade copper-gold mineralization with rock samples having grades up to 5.12 g/t gold and 4.29% copper (see here)(Fig. 14).

Fig. 14. The Good Lucky prospect in the Sombrero North block. Source.

Investor takeaways

Lately, Ivan Bebek, Executive Chairman of Auryn, was having trouble sleeping at night because he was personally convinced that Auryn was on the brink of a major discovery at the Sombrero project (see here). If it were Ivan Bebek alone touting the Sombrero project, I would probably dismiss his purported insomnia as a marketing hoax.

However, it was Cardozo who first came up with the idea of exploring the western extension of the Andahuaylas-Yauri tract, perhaps heeding an earlier study by the USGS. Michael Henrichsen, a well-respected professional geoscientist in the mining patch, could not contain his excitement either:

"The scale of the project and the clear mineral endowment in the region re-emphasizes our impression that Sombrero is the best pre-drilling project many of us have seen in our careers” (see here).

More and more dots seem to connect up by lines of evidence produced by the technical team in the field and in the geochemical laboratories, which seems to back up Auryn's audacious claims.

The next step is naturally drilling to produce an initial estimate of mineral resource. With drilling targets having been identified as of April 2019, Auryn plans a 15,000m Phase-1 drilling program, which together with additional field work and administrative expenses is estimated to cost C$8.19 million (see here). The company is acquiring drilling permits for 40 drill pads, which are expected in July to September 2019 (see here and here). A subsequent Phase 2, contingent on the results of Phase 1, may include additional trenching and drilling of 20,000-30,000m costing in excess of $9 million (see here). So the entire Sombrero project will probably cost at least $20 million.

It's hard to predict when the drilling permits will be received in countries like Peru, but I believe the Auryn team will keep the news flow streaming in from Peru. The company has amassed a vast land position there, much of which is yet to be mapped and trenched by the technical team.

Endnote: Analog deposits of Sombrero

Although there are currently no significant mineral exploration or development projects in the immediate vicinity of the Sombrero Project, the three most significant mineral deposits lying within a 200km radius of the Sombrero property are the Los Chancas, Antilla and Trapiche deposits located at the west end of the currently established Andahuaylas-Yauri tract:

The Los Chancas copper-molybdenum project lies 145km east-southeast of Sombrero and is a Cu-Au porphyry discovered by Southern Peru Copper Corporation (SCCO). The project is in the feasibility stage and has an unclassified resource of 545.2 Mt at 0.59% Cu, 0.04% Mo and 0.04g/t Au.

The Antilla Cu-Mo project of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (OTC:POROF) is located 170km east-southeast of Sombrero. Mineralization comprises a supergene enrichment blanket underlain by primary sulfide mineralization, both hosted in quartzite and sandstone layers, which is associated with an Andean-type copper-molybdenum porphyry system.

The Trapiche Cu-Mo project, 180km east-southeast of Sombrero, is a Cu Porphyry system currently being explored by Compañia Minera Buenaventura (BVN). The project has an unclassified resource of 920 Mt at 0.41% Cu with the cut-off grade of 0.15%.

Further east, there is the Las Bambas copper mine, typical porphyry-style mineralization in quartz-monzonite to granodiorite with hypogene copper sulfides and supergene copper oxides and carbonates near the surface. As of June 2016, Las Bambas was estimated to contain proven and probable ore reserves of 1,086 Mt grading 0.71% Cu, 201ppm Mo, 3.5 g/t Ag, and 0.06 g/t Au, with 7.71 Mt of copper, 205,000 tons of molybdenum, 119 Moz of silver, and 2 Moz of gold (see here). Las Bambas was explored by Glencore Xstrata Plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) and was acquired by a consortium led by Minerals and Metals Group, which is majority-owned by the Chinese state-owned enterprise China Minmetals Corporation, for US$7 billion in 2014. The open-pit Las Bambas produced the first copper concentrate in December 2015 and the first shipment of copper concentrate from the Port of Matarani in January 2016. Las Bambas has an annual nameplate throughput capacity of 51.1 Mt and an estimated life of mine of at least 20 years (see here).

