Microsoft Q3 Earnings: Another Great Quarter

With a business model focusing on recurring revenue, Microsoft is well positioned to continue to deliver returns to shareholders via dividend growth and capital investment.

Azure growth powered the quarter, with plenty more to come.

In my previous article, I outlined the beginning of my new fund focusing on undervalued volatile dividend stocks that have lucrative option premiums, which allows us to collect income while waiting out any short-term headwinds in strong companies. You can find a link to that article here and the first update here.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reported Q3 2019 earnings yesterday, April 24th, reporting greater than expected revenue of $30.6 billion and EPS beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The stock is currently up just under 4% at market open Thursday. Year to date, the stock is up nearly 30%.

Microsoft has been an earnings juggernaut, with 7 EPS beats in the last 8 quarters. While the stock is starting to trade at a pricey valuation, there are plenty of exciting growth factors that Microsoft continues to capitalize on, with Azure being the most exciting. Combined with a 16-year growing dividend, MSFT is still one of the best positioned blue-chip stocks for the long term.

Results

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

Microsoft recorded Q3 YoY revenue growth of 14%, with the highest growth coming from the Intelligent Cloud segment of Microsoft's business.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

Gross margins for commercial cloud computing were up 5 points from last year, driven by improvements in Azure.

While Azure continues to lag AWS in its share of total Infrastructure as a Service (IAAS) workloads, together they control almost 71% of the market.

Source: Skyhighnetworks.com

Major companies are expected to continue the shift from enterprise data centers to cloud VMs (virtual machines), using services like Azure and AWS.

The main reason companies stay with enterprise data centers is concerns over security of their data and operations, which are slowly fading as companies such as Microsoft increasingly invest in security measures.

Azure's cloud services are charged based on usage, allowing recurring payments that scale based on usage. This provides Microsoft with consistent and growing earnings which will continue to increase as the shift from enterprise data centers to the cloud remains in its early stage.

While Microsoft's total intelligent cloud segment grew 27% YoY, Azure grew 73%, and there's plenty of room left to run.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

Another positive sign for Microsoft was its strong growth in Office 365 products in the commercial space, with 30% growth. Consumer Office 365 subscriptions grew nearly 12%, from 30.6 million in Q3 2018 to 34.2 million in Q3 2019. QoQ growth was around 3%, providing Microsoft with yet another stable, recurring source of revenue.

While LinkedIn's revenue growth rate has been steadily declining since an FY18 Q4 rate of 37%, growth remained strong at 27% for FY19Q3.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

Xbox live monthly users grew 6.78% YoY, to 63 million. While Xbox still lags PlayStation in total gaming device sales, they have been holding steady.

Source: wepc.com

With positive global trends for gaming, Microsoft will benefit from the increase in one-time sales (buying an Xbox) and recurring revenue (buying subscriptions for Xbox Live).

Valuation/Dividend:

At Microsoft's current price of $129.73, it is currently trading at around 24 times trailing earnings.

Source: Macrotrends.com

While that seems high, the chart above shows that compared to its historic trailing P/E ratios, MSFT isn't terribly overpriced. In parts of 2015-2016 and throughout most of 2018, Microsoft traded well above a trailing P/E of 24, even going past 40 last year.

Microsoft's current dividend yield is around 1.4%, with a 10-year CAGR of 14.24%. This is likely to continue into the future given MSFT's strong, recurring profits and low payout ratio.

Summary:

Microsoft proved for yet another quarter why they are one of the best stocks to buy and hold forever. Continued growth in recurring revenue segments of their business leads to stable and predictable cash flow that they will continue to grow operations, buy back shares, and pay dividends. Furthermore, with the "Cloud Wars" looking more like the start of an eventual duopoly between AWS and Azure, Microsoft is well positioned for continuing growth into the future. While the current valuation is a tad high, it's still below where it was at in 2018, giving long-term investors a good chance to jump in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.