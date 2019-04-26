Noranda Income Fund (NNDIF) CEO Liana Centomo on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noranda Income Fund (OTC:NNDIF) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call April 26, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Liana Centomo - CEO

Paul Einarson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Mitchell - Polar Asset Management

I will now turn the conference over to Paul Einarson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Liana Centomo

Good morning. I would like to introduce myself, Liana Centomo, the Fund’s new CEO. I’m thrilled to be here and I’m excited about by new role. I have invested the last 23 years working to improve CEZinc on the technical and environmental side. I enjoyed various roles from engineer working on the floor hand in hand with the employees to managing, strategizing and optimizing production profitably.

This is my first official operating and financial results conference call. Also joining me on the call is Paul Einarson, the Fund’s Chief Financial Officer. I can assure the unitholders that the management team and employees are fully dedicated to the Fund. We appreciate your continued support and interest in the Fund.

Consistent with our previous quarterly results conference calls, we will be following a presentation. The slides are available via our website, norandaincomefund.com.

I would like to draw your attention to slides three and four. During the course of today's presentation, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and subject to a number of risk factors outlined on these two slides. All the dollar amounts, unless noted, will be expressed in U.S. dollars.

During the quarter, we reached an agreement with Glencore for the period from May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020 whereby 50% of concentrate feed will be processed at a fixed treatment charge and the remaining 50% will be at a variable rate to reflect market movement during that period.

Through Q1 2019, we received lower levels of domestic sources of zinc concentrate, which required us to access greater quantities [Technical Difficulty] compared to 68,861 tons during Q1 2018, a decrease of 6% comparatively.

Zinc metal sales in the quarter were consistent with our zinc metal production and decreased 7% compared to the same period last year. In Q1 2019, we sold 64,646 tons of zinc metal compared to 69,636 tons for Q1 2018.

Our key performance metrics for the quarter were as follows: Zinc concentrate and secondary feed processed in Q1 2019 was 132,592 tons, zinc grade was 52.2% and zinc recovery was 96.3%. Average LME zinc price decreased to a $1.23, down from $1.55 from the same period last year. By-product revenues improved to $7.6 million in Q1 2019 compared to $5.6 million in Q1 2018, mainly due to increased sulphuric acid prices. The average foreign exchange rate was $0.75, reflecting a weaker Canadian dollar compared to the same period last year.

I will now turn the call over to Paul who will review our financial highlights for the first quarter in greater detail.

Paul Einarson

Thank you, Liana, and good morning, everyone.

Taking a look at our financial highlights for the quarter. Adjusted net revenues decreased by 30% in Q1 2018 to $35.2 million. This was primarily a reflection of lower prices and volumes compared to the first quarter of 2018. The earnings stated in the financial statements include a loss on derivative financial instruments which is largely due to a sharp increase in zinc prices in March. This loss will either be reversed as zinc prices decline or as the related inventory is consumed and the margin realized in earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to negative $0.8 million, again, a reflection of lower prices and volumes. $5.2 million of the decrease was due to volume and $7.4 million due to price, which includes zinc prices, premiums and treatment charges.

Cash flow from operations before working capital changes and distributions, in Q1 2019, was $3.2 million compared to $4 million for the same period last year. The main impact of the decrease was lower production volume, zinc prices and commercial terms when compared to the first quarter of 2018.

In total, for the quarter, capital spending was $4.9 million, including $1.9 million on acid plant and roaster equipment, and $1.1 million on replacement anodes in the cell house. The balance was allocated to other sustaining capital.

Debt levels have remained stable since year-end but will increase as trade payables are settled. Regarding the illustrative adjusted EBITDA, as we’ve already mentioned, the Fund reached an agreement this quarter with Glencore on the terms under which zinc concentrate will be purchased and zinc metal will be sold for the period of May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020.

Globally, treatment charges have rebounded in favor of the smelters and the Fund has negotiated a combination of 50% of concentrate feed at a fixed treatment charge while the remaining 50% is at a variable treatment charge that will reflect market movement during that period. The market terms of agreement have not been disclosed as the terms are commercially sensitive, as reflected in the contract and market pricing -- and market practice, the pricing information be kept confidential.

In the interest of illustrating the impact of the recently negotiated terms we’re presenting using the assumptions shown on the slide and excluding the impact of concentrate purchased under the terms of the previous contract, a pro forma adjusted EBITDA range for 12 months period of between $52 million and $85 million. Combining the adjusted EBITDA ranges with capital expenditures of between $30 million to $35 million within the same 12 months period, the annual cash flow from operations would then be between $17 million and $55 million, again using the range of assumptions on the slide and excluding any impacts of working capital changes.

As the contractual period is not coterminous with our financial reporting periods, the results within the reporting periods will differ from the range we're illustrating here. And to be clear, this illustrated range is not to be considered as guidance for the 2019 calendar year. Please also note that the Fund's actual results are sensitive to changes in treatment charges, zinc pricing, foreign exchange and concentrate quality, factors largely beyond our control, which may also impact the reported results.

While we believe we have the right strategy in place to meet the challenges of a volatile market and continue to focus on what we can control, every fluctuation in price, volume, treatment charge of premium, concentrate qualities and also matters such as the timing of concentrate shipments and the settlement of forward zinc metal contracts can significantly impact the quarterly and annual cash flows either positively or negatively.

That concludes our remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Adam Mitchell from Polar Asset Management. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Adam Mitchell

Hi, guys. Just a quick question on the illustrative EBITDA. Just wondering what treatment charge assumption was made in order to calculate those ranges of EBITDA?

Paul Einarson

As you know, Adam, we can't disclose exactly what treatment charge numbers we use because of the confidentiality within the contract we have with Glencore.

Adam Mitchell

But, I guess, is it the current economics that you are facing today, because I guess there have been some assumptions made into what the treatments strategies are?

Paul Einarson

Yes. Certainly, the model is consistent with current market conditions.

Adam Mitchell

Okay. So, if I use the midpoint of your guidance -- or not guidance, illustrative EBITDA, I get $69 million and midpoint of CapEx 33, $32.5 million, cash flow in U.S. dollars call of $36 million, which based on current FX rates is around $50 million of free cash flow in Canadian dollars, which is roughly a $1 a share. Given that if that materializes, what are the thoughts on reinstatement of the dividend and when would you decide that?

Paul Einarson

Yes. We're always looking at that with the trusties and with the ABL lenders, Adam. We can’t give firm definitive guidance on when there may be a return to distributions, but I can tell you that we are always discussing it and looking at it. Ultimately, we’ll need to see a solid return to profitability and solid cash flow results. And then, it will be up to the trustees to recommend the distributions and then finally to get consent from the ABL lenders prior to making any distribution.

Adam Mitchell

Okay. And the CapEx of $30 million to $35 million, it’s a bit higher than historical. What's embedded in that assumption there?

Paul Einarson

There is a number of factors that go into that. And again, it is an illustration that we’ve used there, Adam. So, I wouldn't say that we can actually hang our hats on those numbers per se. But, just remember that in 2017 and 2018, with respect to -- due to the strike that we did understand in the plant, there is a bit of catch-up that needs to go on there, and we're continuing to asses going forward that any other projects that we may be able to implement in order to improve the functionality of the plant, improve profitability, et cetera.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Gordon Bub, [ph] private investor. Your line is now open.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Could you tell us the impact of $0.01 per pound change in the price of zinc and a 1 percentage point change in the U.S. Canadian dollar exchange rate on your illustrative guidance numbers?

Paul Einarson

Off the top of my head, Gordon, I’m going have a problem coming up with those numbers like that. But, let me consider the question and we can come back to you at later time. Okay?

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay.

Paul Einarson

We will connect later.

Operator

