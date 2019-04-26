Why It Might Be A Wise Choice To Invest In India

Adding portfolio exposure to India might seem a good idea to some investors as the country is considered one of the most interesting emerging markets. According to AfrAsia Global Wealth Review, India's wealth market (total assets owned by individuals less any liabilities) rose by 96% during the last decade. The country's wealth market has the third largest growth rate only behind China (+130%) and Mauritius (+124%). Despite this positive development, individuals' assets are set to increase even more during the next decade with an expected growth of 180% by the end of the year 2028 (Source).

So, as the wealth of Indians rises and is going to rise even further, there will be an ever increasing domestic demand in the market. Does this trend make an investment in the India Fund (IFN) that invests exclusively in this emerging market a wise decision?

The Indian Economy

When an investor looks at the Indian economy, the data looks very promising. According to the German Foreign Ministry, Indian GDP increased by 6.75% during the fiscal year 2017/2018, while it further increased by 7.3% during the following fiscal year of 2018/2019. Other estimates are 7.2% and 7% (Source). The German Foreign Ministry names the following as the main strengths of the Indian economy that give the country a certain edge over its other emerging markets competition:

The still expanding population that will very likely make the country the most populated country in the world in the near future (plus the rising GDP will likely make India rank 3rd after China and the US in GDP terms). The domestic demand, which is the most important engine of India's economy. Expansive monetary policies both of the government (expansive budget) and the central bank (just lowered the interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%).

Whereas major challenges are:

The still widening income distribution - while India is home of most millionaires and billionaires, many of the people living in the country (which constitute roughly 70% of India's population) are still living under very poor conditions. The average yearly income, which is not higher than $1,720. To balance its budget, it seeks to reduce its budget deficit from 3.5% of its GDP to 3% by 2021 (Source).

What does this information tell an investor? Take an already strong domestic demand, add an increasing population and rising funds of individuals and you get the picture of a market that is set to grow substantially in the mid-term fueled by an increasing demand. Not only will the demand grow simply as the population grows, but it will also grow as the country's wealth market grows. If India manages to keep inflation at bay, which already declined from 10% to 4% (Ibid.), and manages to reduce extreme poverty, the Indian market is poised to appreciate.

The Geopolitical View on India

There are basically two geopolitical conflicts every investor seeking to invest in India should know - also pointed out by the British Department for International Trade: (1) Tensions with Pakistan, and (2) the disputed border with China.

(1) India is a member of ASEAN, the Association of Southeastern Asian Markets, and of G-20, which makes it a well-respected and well-integrated political and economic force in Asia, yet it has a very difficult relationship with its neighbor Pakistan ever since it became an independent nation. So far, there have been three wars between these two nations, and it is needless to say that another war - especially an escalating war - could usher in a sudden economical downturn. An investor willing to invest in this emerging market must accept the fact that another war with Pakistan is still a possibility in the mid-term. The downing of two Indian jets by Pakistan showed the world how quickly tensions can arise between these two nuclear powers. This bilateral conflict is something an investor should definitely keep in mind.

(2) Another conflict exists between China and India over their shared (and disputed) border. Both countries fought a brief war over it in 1962. Both countries still have military forces stationed along the border as this dispute is still not settled. There are two reasons why an investor seeking more exposure to the Indian market should mind this. First, China is increasingly flexing her muscles in Asia, which creates tensions in this region in general. Secondly, China's push for a China-centered trading network called the "Belt and Road Initiative" might create further tensions with India in the disputed territories during the mid-term.

The India Fund

The IFN is a CEF based in Singapore which invests in Indian small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap companies of different sectors, so it provides a broad exposure to the Indian market focusing on the entire Indian economy. It currently offers an attractive dividend yield of over 11%. Given the opportunities the Indian market offers, should an investor who understands and accepts the geopolitical risks invest in this fund?

The four sectors the fund holds major stakes in are Financials (23%), Technology (18.7%), Consumer Defensive (18.7%) and Basic Materials (13.2%). Healthcare comes only 5th (8.2%). This makes one wonder: Is healthcare underrepresented in the IFN? According to the New Delhi Institute of Economic Growth, the entire population is expected to rise by 2020. Yet, the growth rate differs when it comes to the age gaps. While the population younger than 15 years is expected to rise from 372 to 373 million people (+0.27%), the population of 15-64 year olds is set to increase from 819 to 882 million (+7.7%), and the 65+ year old population is set to rise from 65 million to 76 million (+16.9%). This makes the oldest age gap rise more sharply than the other age gaps. As the need for (and cost of) healthcare generally rises with age, an investor might wish to see this fund increase its exposure to the healthcare sector over the next quarters.

But apart from that, the aforementioned sectors seem to be well chosen. As the Indian wealth market increases and as Indians have more and more assets they can put in their bank accounts or invest in the markets, the financial sector will definitely benefit from a growing demand. The Consumer Defensive and Technology sectors will also benefit from a growing domestic demand for everyday needs and technological innovation.

The Basic Materials sector will benefit from India's numerous infrastructure initiatives like "Housing For All", for the country needs to spend well over $750 billion in its infrastructure until 2022 as the Indian Brand Equity Foundation estimates (Source).

Yet, the investor willing to invest in IFN should not only focus on its favorable dividend, the anticipated growth of the country's GDP and domestic demand, but also on the fact that the current EPS (ttm) of the fund's holdings is negative. And while a short-term investor who bought the fund this March for $18.76 might have realized a gain in his position of 14.07%, a long-term investor having invested when the fund peaked in 2010 at $37.47 sees a loss in his position of almost 43%.

Conclusion

Despite the mixed historical performance of the fund, IFN might be a good investment idea for an investor looking to add exposure to this promising emerging market. Since it is a CEF, there is no front-end or back-end load while the management fee is only 1.1%, whereas the fund's expense ratio is 1.31%. Despite its high dividend yield of 11.6%, the fund currently trades at a discount to its NAV of roughly 9%. As many investors know, discounts or premiums for that matter usually persist. Yet, assuming that the current discount will close in at least a bit to the fund's NAV due to future high dividend yields, this alone could give the mid-term investor room for a further price appreciation - let alone the good outlook for the Indian economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.