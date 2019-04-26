The Higher It Goes, The Less They Want It

Most consumers have a pretty good sense of value when it comes to buying everyday things. When it comes to buying a car, a house, or a big-ticket item, they look for discounts or else wait for prices come down before committing. But where the stock market is concerned is a different matter entirely.

The average investor is attracted mainly to rising prices, which is why in most cases small investors only jump in when the market has gone up for an extended period. The period since the late 2018 market plunge has proven to be an exception to that rule. The market's relentless rise in the last four months hasn't encouraged fence-sitting investors to buy but has only increased their reticence. In today's report, we'll discuss this phenomenon as I make the case that investors' uncertainty will only serve to prolong the market's ascent.

Although stock markets around the world have experienced a synchronized rally in the year to date with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) gaining some 25% so far, not all investors are convinced the bull market can continue. In a recent opinion piece for the South China Morning Post, Nicholas Spiro referenced a report by JPMorgan earlier this month which revealed that U.S. equity funds saw net outflows of more than $37 billion in the first three months of 2019. He also observed:

Data from Bloomberg shows that retail investors poured US$33 billion into bond exchange-traded funds in the first quarter of this year, more than twice the inflows into equity exchange-traded funds and the largest ratio of flows into bonds over stocks in three years."

Indeed, the evidence is mounting that money managers are just as skeptical about the prospects of further equity gains as the public is. According to a recent survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, two-thirds of global fund managers are expecting below-average growth. Seventy percent of respondents said they expect a global recession to begin in the second half of 2020 or later. This is the most pessimistic this group has been in the last three years.

Not everyone sees the reluctance of retail investors to jump into this rally with both feet as a sign that the bull market is in great shape, however. Analysts at Société Générale recently pointed out that the rally has seen net fund outflows of $69 billion. Yet, they argued that these outflows "should be interpreted as a controlled way of reducing risk by profit-taking in a favorable market environment."

Even if the SocGen analysts are correct, the fact that investors are playing it safe in a rising market is extremely uncharacteristic. I would argue that this restraint is evidence of residual fears from last year's global market panic. And whenever participants have shown any kind of restraint in the past, it only served to prevent a bear market from occurring. Bull markets typically don't end until the crowd completely surrenders to the greed impulse, buying stocks with reckless abandon just as the final top is being made. The fact that so many are afraid to commit heavily to equities is itself an argument that the bull hasn't completed its work of drawing everyone into the market.

A remarkable example of just how reticent retail investors are right now can be seen in the latest sentiment poll released by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). Despite a fresh record high in the S&P 500, only 33% of respondents were bullish this week. That's a decline of 4% from the previous week. So, instead of investors responding to the new all-time highs by increasing their bullishness, they became even less bullish! Even more tellingly, the percentage of respondents who identified as neutral rose nearly 6% to 46%. That's the highest percentage of neutral investors that AAII has reported in almost three years. This is clearly a sign that few believe in the longevity and tenacity of this bull market. My interpretation of this data, from a contrarian's perspective, is decidedly optimistic. I view this as evidence that there is still plenty of potential money on the sidelines which can be used to fuel this market even higher in the coming months.

Source: AAII

If you're one of the skeptics of the many skeptics of this bull market, there's not much you can point to which suggests the bull is in imminent danger of dying. Most of the major indicators of the stock market's health are showing that breadth, volume, and internal momentum are still quite strong right now. For instance, the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line is one of the most popular measures of broad market breadth. As you can see in the following graph, the A-D line has confirmed the recent highs in the major indices by also making a new high. If stocks were undergoing a serious distribution campaign (i.e. selling by informed investors), we would be seeing a decline in the A-D line. But no sign of internal selling pressure is visible yet.

Source: StockCharts

Neither does the NYSE advance-decline volume indicator show any sign of selling pressure. The A-D volume indicator is a gauge of whether most trading volume on the Big Board is upside or downside volume. In recent months, most of the volume has flowed to the upside as can be seen reflected in this graph.

Source: StockCharts

Another sign which reflects a strong internal condition is the NYSE high-low index. This indicator is based on the new 52-week highs and lows and is an excellent measure of the incremental demand for equities. Historically, when this index goes into decline - like it did last September - it means that new 52-week lows on the Big Board are expanding while new highs are contracting. This, in turn, suggests an unhealthy degree of selling pressure. Right now, though, the high-low balance is quite healthy and there are far more new 52-week highs than lows. Until this indicator turns decisively lower, investors should expect better things ahead from the stock market in the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook.

Source: StockCharts

The continued refusal of investors and fund managers to buy equities with both hands is an encouraging sign from a contrarian perspective. It shows that many participants are still apprehensive about the market trend and that there is plenty of money on the sidelines to fuel additional market gains. It further suggests there is enough short interest to keep the market buoyant by way of the periodic short-covering rally. Moreover, a continued rising trend in the momentum of the 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE suggests the path of least resistance for stocks remains up. In view of this combined evidence, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish stance.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.70 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing industrial, consumer staples, and financial sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.