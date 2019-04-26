VFH: Neutral Outlook For 2019

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) as an investment option at its current market price. The Financials sector has been an area I had recommended for most of 2018, only to be disappointed by the end result. While the banking sector had strong underlying performance, boosted by rising interest rates, low levels of loan defaults, and aggressive cost cutting, it still under-performed the broader market. Due to earnings growth and rising dividends, the sector continues to look like a value play, but it continues to struggle gaining momentum. That said, VFH has seen some positive price action in the short-term, as earnings season, while mixed, is generally showcasing Financials in a positive light. However, I see limited upside from here, once earnings momentum fades, as financial institutions will continue to struggle with low interest rates, a flattening yield curve, and a domestic political climate that is becoming less favorable for large banks.

Background

First, a little about VFH. The fund is managed by Vanguard and "seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the financials sector". VFH consists of some of the biggest financial services companies in the world. The fund currently trades at $68.75/share and yields 2.16%, based on its last four distributions. I recommended VFH, and the Financials sector at-large, last August. While VFH has seen some strong performance in the short-term, the Financials sector has certainly been struggling over the past year, even though it continues to trade at a valuation markedly cheaper than the broader market. In fact, VFH is actually down about 2% since that August time period, after accounting for dividends. With that in mind, I wanted to reassess VFH, to see if it still warrants a buy recommendation, or if better opportunities may elsewhere. I personally feel the momentum in the Financials sector may have peaked in the short-term, and I will explain why in detail below.

Strong Short-Term Performance, But Lagging YTD

To begin the review, I want to first touch on the short-term bullishness of the Financials sector, which is primarily what prompted this review. Heading in to earnings season, the sector started to break away from the pack, and has been a market leader over the past month. Despite this strength, Financials are still under-performing the S&P 500 since 2019 began. These trends are illustrated below in the 1-month and year-to-date graphs, respectively:

Source: Fidelity

As you can see, while Financials have been a winning play in the very short-term, there is slight under-performance since January. With this in mind, it is a little bit difficult to determine the future direction of the sector. While the relative strength looks desirable right now, investors will need to ponder the likelihood of it continuing. While I value the progress this sector has made over the past decade, and I believe they will continue to perform well going forward, I simply do not forecast out-performance from here. There are a few key reasons why I believe this investment theme will be a "market perform" candidate, and not an "alpha" driver, and I will discuss each one in turn.

Dividend - Growth Accelerating But Yield Too Low

As a "dividend seeker", it should not come as a surprise that I critically examine a fund's dividend whenever I do a review. VFH is no exception, and it is especially important to me because I view many of the large banks, and especially the regional banks, as strong dividend-income plays. While there are multiple stocks out there in the banking industry yielding over 3%, VFH's portfolio does not come close to this benchmark. This comes despite the fact that the fund has seen impressive dividend growth recently. While 2018 saw strong growth in this regard, 2019 has started off on an even better foot, with dividend growth accelerating in Q1, illustrated in the chart below:

Q4 2017 Q4 2018 Dividend Growth Dividend $.35/share $.40/share 14% Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Dividend $.25/share $.36/share 44%

Source: Vanguard (with calculations by Author)

As you can see, dividend growth has been a compelling metric for VFH, but the yield is sitting at a level too low for it to make it a high dividend yield play.

Part of the reason for this low yield is due to the fact that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B) does not pay a dividend, and it is one of the fund's top holdings, illustrated below:

Source: Vanguard

I am pointing this out not to say that Berkshire is an unattractive investment, but simply to illustrate why large Financial sector funds often offer yields well below what the top holdings offer in isolation. For instance, the other top holdings, with the exception of Bank of America (BAC), all have yields well above VFH. My point here is simply that if one was looking to the Financial sector for a high dividend yield, they could easily find it, but by building their own basket of large banks and not by picking this ETF.

My final point on this subject is to point out that many funds or stocks which have low yields are in that position because the share prices are richly priced, after seeing strong share price gains. To me, this is an overall positive. Even though I search for high yields, I would continue to hold a fund with a lower yield if the stock was performing so well it was driving the yield lower. However, this is not the case with VFH. The fund has not seen much of a return over the past year, and its price to earnings ((P/E)) ratio is at an attractive level, yet the dividend is sub-par. To put this in perspective, consider the chart below comparing VFH to the S&P 500:

Current P/E Ratio Current Yield VFH 13 2.16% S&P 500 22 1.87%

Source: Vanguard; Multpl.com

My takeaway here is that VFH may be a value play in some respects, but it lacks the attractive dividend that many value stocks/funds offer. Given that we cannot expect 44% dividend growth every quarter, I don't see a scenario where the dividend is going to grow meaningfully for some time, unless the share price drops. That is not an attractive proposition, in my opinion.

Loan Performance A Bright Spot

The next area I want to touch on is loan performance, which is actually a very positive point for lenders of late. With the continuous improvement in economic conditions over the past decade, the percentage of delinquent loans has come down, whether it is commercial loans, mortgages, or credit card balances. In fact, the percent of non-performing loans for U.S. banks (as a percentage of total loans outstanding) has been steadily declining for years; it currently sits at around the 1% mark, illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

To me, this represents a critical reason behind strong bank profits - more customers are repaying their loans. On the surface this is a very strong figure and one that investors should remain optimistic about.

A second point has to do with another source of profitability for lenders - interest margins. With interest rates rising steadily in 2017 and 2018, the Financial sector saw net interest income rise to the highest aggregate level in ten years, coupled with increasing net interest margin rates, shown below:

Source: Fidelity

Again, these are strong figures, and illustrate strong underlying performance in the Financial sector. Lenders have capitalized on rising interest rates, and have boosted net interest income to quite a high level, considering rates are still at historically low levels.

With progress being made on these two important fronts, it could be easy to make the case that these are compelling reasons to buy. While certainly they are reasons to be optimistic on the banking sector as a whole, I am limited in my optimism for a few reasons. One, it is very possible these strong numbers have hit their peak, in which case they won't do much to drive stocks higher from here. My rationale for this is that non-performing loans are at their lowest level in a decade, and the metric seems to be flattening out at present. While the figure could still improve, there is not much upside left to be had. With economic growth expected to remain modest in the years ahead, I think the current figures are going to be as good as it gets.

Two, with respect to interest margins and interest income, these are also figures I expect to subside a bit in the short-term. Remember that in 2018 we saw four interest rate increases, which allowed lenders to raise their own interest rates accordingly. With interest rates on pause so far in 2019, and likely to stay that way based on current forecasts, that catalyst for higher interest income and margins does not exist this year. While financial institutions are still recording very impressive earnings numbers, and I expect these figures to remain strong, I also see further gains as limited in this area as well. Taken together, I believe funds like VFH will be able to hold on to recent market gains, but will struggle to push higher going forward.

Political Climate - Risks Ahead

A final point I want to make is on the political climate, which is starting to look less favorable to the Financial sector in particular. My own personal biases aside, it is important to consider the regulatory impact of future elections, seeing that November 2020 is not that far away. In the short-term, I do not see much changing in the regulatory environment, which is good and bad. With a split Congress, Democrats will likely stymie any attempt to further loosen banking regulations, and Republicans will likely do the same to any tightening. This inaction could be seen as neutral for the Financial sector, but neutral is not what "alpha" seeking investors are looking for.

Further, the Financial sector was one of the primary beneficiaries of the 2018 election. With Republicans in full control, they loosened banking regulations and passed tax cuts that heavily impacted U.S. banks that conduct the majority of their business domestically. This is because the tax rate on U.S. profit (where U.S. banks earn most of their money) fell sharply. This was an important tailwind for the Financial sector and VFH since that time, but the tailwind may be coming to an end. Again, while I do not think any major change is likely over the next year, when change does happen, it could very well be in the opposite direction. High-profile Democrats have been quick to go after the largest U.S. banks to score political points, and that could present very real problems for the Financial sector if a Democrat wins the Presidency, or the party gains control of the Senate.

My point here is not due to being anti-Democrat, but based on the public stances many of them have taken recently. To illustrate, I will cover a few examples. One, according to a report from Bloomberg, Robert Jackson Jr., who holds a Democratic seat at the SEC, is looking for Congress to provide the SEC with more power to regulate the leveraged loan space. Last week he was quoted:

I think leveraged loans are an area where investors’ liquidity expectations might not match up with reality. The question is, is it time to go to Congress to get a new law to make sure the SEC can do that work (with regards to regulating leveraged loans)? It may be time.

Two, when Maxine Waters, a prominent Democrat, took over as Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, she made it clear that she would not support further loosening of the Financial sector. She was quoted:

Make no mistake, come January, in this committee the days of this committee weakening regulations and putting our economy once again at risk of another financial crisis will come to an end

Three, Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic Senator from Massachusetts who is currently running for President, re-introduced legislation dubbed the "Too Big To Jail Act". This Act specifically targets the financial industry, and includes a number of proposals to hold executives more accountable for the conduct of the firms they oversee. She was recently quoted:

We all agree that any executive who intentionally breaks criminal laws and leaves a trail of smoking guns should face jail time. But right now, they can escape the threat of prosecution so long as no one can prove exactly what they knew, even if they were willfully negligent.

My takeaway here is that the Financial sector is facing some pretty strong scrutiny, and it is coming from many different areas. It seems unlikely that the regulatory environment is going to get better for the major players. Rather, their best case scenario would be the status quo, which, again, is not much of a tailwind. I see the boost to earnings from recent loosening as baked in to share prices by this point, so the impact of our current system going forward will be negligible (all other thing being equal). Looking ahead, I see challenges for this sector, and that helps convince me to remain cautious at these levels.

Bottom line

The Financial sector continues to see strong underlying performance, but the share prices of the major banks can't keep up. While gains have materialized, the broader sector has lagged the S&P 500, and 2019 represents more of the same. While I see value in a couple of individual names, I no longer see it in funds like VFH. While the valuation is reasonable, the dividend yield is low, and the outlook for the sector appears mixed. Simply put: I see challenges ahead. One, interest rates are staying flat, pressuring lenders' ability to improve interest income metrics. Two, the political climate is highly charged, and banks are facing increased scrutiny on multiple fronts. Three, while earnings are growing, the results have been mixed for Q1, with major banks like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and BB&T Corporation (BBT) missing expectations on revenue. Therefore, while I certainly feel the sector will perform modestly well throughout the year, I see it under-performing the market, and thus would recommend putting investable assets to work elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.