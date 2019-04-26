Ajax Soccer Club Is Undervalued After Recent On-Field Success

Combining the already promised payouts from UEFA plus the five most valuableplayers in their squad equals a combined value higher than the entire marketcap.

A team of very young and highly talented players performed extremely well in the largest soccer tournament in the world and players are likely to become even more valuable.

The Market cap of Ajax is ~340 million Euro and I believe that is a significant mispricing; the fundamental fair value is probably above 600 million Euro.

Ajax football club beat Juventus in the Champions League and progressed to the next round, now they are only three games away from winning the entire tournament.

On Tuesday, 16th of April, AFC Ajax (OTC:AFCJF) won against Juventus, (OTCPK:JVTSF) scoring two goals in Juventus' home arena in Turin which gave them a 1-2 victory. The previous game ended 1-1 in Amsterdam, making the total score 3-2 in Ajax's favor; an enormous sport success the stock market hasn’t priced in.

Quick Financial Summary

Ajax has already won prize money from UEFA of 40 million Euro, guaranteed cash, and will receive an additional payment from the TV pot which is likely to be above 50 million Euro.

2018/19 UEFA club competitions revenue distribution system

Ajax's five most valuable players are priced at a combined value of 242 million Euro. Most of their other players are very young and highly talented and will likely sell for a high price, growing higher if they continue to perform well.

If I just count the worth of the five most valuable players (details shared below) and the prize money to come in, this equals 242 + 40 + 50 = 332 million Euro.

Therefore, I account for approximately Ajax's total market cap of ~340 million Euros, noting an incremental potential for 50-60 million Euro in extra winnings should they happen to win the entire tournament. (Something they are only three games away from. The semifinals are played in two games, one at your home arena, the other on the opposing team's arena.)

There are additional items of value, that are a bit more difficult to calculate:

The added value of the already very promising players.

The future of the Ajax brand and youth academy.

The potential extra TV money from UEFA (read more below)

Company description

Ajax is an old soccer club from Amsterdam with a long, successful history in the national league and in European tournaments. They are the most powerful and successful Dutch club; they have created a renowned youth program that attracts the most talented players in the Netherlands. Their academy signs agreements with foreign clubs and because of their skills in developing players. lots of foreign young talent moves to the club for training.

The Champions League

After beating the second most valuable football club in the world, Real Madrid in the round of 16, AFC Ajax continue their journey in the Champions League tournament. Beating Real Madrid in the round of 16 was a remarkable achievement in itself considering Real Madrid's turnover is about 30 times higher than Ajax's.

Champions league pays extremely well to the participating clubs, and the winners are most often one of the biggest and richest clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and the like.

Because of the high payments and large TV audience, the Champions League is the most prestigious tournament in the world for soccer teams, often more popular than the national leagues.

With turnovers approaching 1 billion Euro per year plus money from extremely rich investors such as in the case of Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City, the largest clubs a huge financial advantage over smaller clubs from smaller countries.

Ajax proves that money is not everything needed to win games in one of the most profitable tournaments in the world.

AFC Ajax is now in the semifinal after they have beaten and eliminated two of the giants both tipped to be contenders for the Champions League trophy. They will play against the English team Tottenham who also performed a small miracle by beating the much richer club Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

Not only prize money

UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) pays handsomely to clubs participating in the tournament and the further you go the more money you make.

Ajax has thus far earned:

A playoff bonus for the tournament pays them 2 million Euro.

Qualifying gives a participation bonus of 12.7 million Euro.

Performance bonus of 1.5 million Euro for every win and 0.5 million Euro for a draw. 3 wins and 3 draws gives them a total of 6 million Euro.

Round of 16 equals another 6 million Euro.

Quarter final equals another 6.5 million Euro.

The Semifinals, that they haven't yet been played, will give them at least another 7.5 million Euro.

If they should pass the semi-final stage and move on to the final, Ajax are guaranteed 11 million Euro as runner-up. Should they win the tournament, the prize is 15.5 million Euro.

Already they have a pending payment of 40.7 million Euro in prize money from UEFA.

Supplemental to this is the TV money, which varies depending on the number of viewers and what country your club comes from. Winners can get up to 100 million Euro just from the TV pot from UEFA, (the losing team somewhat less), all dependend on the popularity and ranking of the teams.

We can safely assume at least another 50 million Euro will be given to Ajax from UEFA from the TV pool, considering Roma who reached the semi-final last year received 88 million Euro and Bayern Munich (also semi-final) who received 70 million Euro.

40.7 million Euro from the “Fixed amount” pot plus more than 50 million from the Market pool (TV). So now we are approaching 100 million Euro just from UEFA.

The Winner of 2017-18 champions league can earn between €54m to €57.2m from the “Fixed Amount” pot, plus market pool money which can easily elevate total earnings of winners from England, Spain, Germany or Italy around €100 million (prize money + market pool). If we count extra sales of merchandise and arena spectators (the arena takes about 55,000 people and is filled when playing in the champions league), a guesstimate here in that another ~10 million Euro can be added (probably more but let's be conservative).

The AFC Ajax entire market cap is currently about 340 million Euro.

Ajax usually doesn't go this far in the tournament, so much of these earnings should be considered incremental to expectations. There are additional costs associated with this success, like bonuses to players and travels costs etc. However, these costs are not material as compared to all the winnings and other incoming funds.

Player Sales

The real money comes from sales of players. Ajax is a club with a deliberate aim of growing and educating young players and it has a very young team, Many of them trained in their own academy. Younger players are also far more expensive than older players.

The two players who scored against Juventus were 19 and 21 years old. More than half of their team is under 23. One player was 29; the only individual over 27 years old.

The goalkeeper André Onana is valued to about 35 million Euro.

Their star Centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is being hunted by all the major soccer clubs in the world. He is 19 years old and valued at about 70 million Euro. de Ligt will probably sell for more or with a clause of future payments.

Left back Nicolás Tagliafico is valued at 25 million Euro, and rumored to be on his way to Arsenal.

Attack ing midfielder Donny van de Beek scored yesterday and is valued at 25 Million Euro

midfielder Donny van de Beek scored yesterday and is valued at 25 Million Euro And finally we have star defensive midfielder Frenkie de Jong, age 21. He was sold to Barcelona recently for 75 million Euro plus 12 million in extra bonuses. He was sold this year on February 27, and will move to FC Barcelona in the summer. Barcelona will also pay Ajax the transfer sum.

The combined estimated value of the five most expensive players equal 242 million Euro.

Valuations come from Transfermarkt.com and are estimated. Player transfers are going up at a fairly high rate. For example, up until the season of 09/10 the most expensive player ever sold was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was sold that year from Inter Milan to Barcelona for 69.5 million Euro.

That sum will now only give you a semi star. Prices climb upwards, pressured by the inflows of money to European clubs mostly from Asian investors and sponsors who want to see the biggest stars in their clubs.

Neymar now holds the record of most expensive transfer in the world when he was sold from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain the season of 17/18 for 222 million Euros.

What it means for Ajax as a club

Not only is this a great reputational boost for the Ajax academy, but this latest success will provide them with even more cash to develop their training grounds and personal. It should help make Ajax the go-to place for youngsters. The youngsters with the most talent will flock to the Ajax academy because if they get selected they will get the best training, and the club will let them play in the biggest competitions and later be sold as star players to the giant clubs.

Ajax is being celebrated by media experts all around the world as a club playing a fearless attacking style of soccer, in a soccer world full of risk-reducing teams looking to minimize their own mistakes. Ajax's style of play is very appealing and refreshing to the soccer loving viewers and will attract lots of new fans to the club.

The Stock Market Reaction

The stock of Juventus football club dropped 18%, reflecting a whopping sum of over 350 million Euros in market cap.

Ajax stock gained just 8%, gaining only about 30 million Euros in market cap. How is it reasonable that Juventus lost 400 million Euros in market cap and Ajax gained only 30 million?

Juventus have revenue streams from all over the world, and is all but set to win the third largest soccer league in Europe, the Italian Serie A. They have a lead of 17 points with just 18 points left to play for. They will win the Serie A as they have eight straight times before.

Ajax on the other hand is also leading their league the Eredivise but they are on equal point with the team in second place. But being far less profitable than the Serie A, Ajax's profits will not be impacted significantly regardless if they come first or second. The real boost is the earnings from the Champions League. I have not been able to find any analyst covering AFC Ajax

A Closer Look at the Valuation

Ajax's P/E ratio is high at 75.6 and earnings per share a meager 0.05 Euro, but the P/S ratio is much better at 2.51. AFC Ajax invests most of its profits back into the training grounds and the squad, making earnings less indicative.

The whole business idea is to develop players and sell them for a profit. So running a deficit some years is fine and that is built into the business model to develop the most promising players and sell them at the right time.

Sales or revenue growth decreased 22% in 2018 compared to 2017;this was due to the choice of not selling as many players last year as the year before and instead see them develop further.

Revenues for 2018 totaled 81 million Euro. Total debt was 22 million Euro with total liabilities of 100 million Euro.

In the past, the club has been paying dividends but not on a regular basis. The last dividend payment was in late-2017 when a yield of 2.4% or 0.24 Euro per share was paid out. No new dividend has been announced but I believe there is a decent chance,we will see one in 2019. On average investors have received 1% dividends from Ajax during the last three years.

Institutions own little over 10% of the shares. I have not found data of any insider transactions the last three months.

AJAX SHAREHOLDER RETURN

7 Day 30 Day 90 Day 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year AFC Ajax (AJAX) 12.2% 16% 24.2% 79.1% 124.1% 109.2% Europe Entertainment -1.3% 1.2% 12.5% 15.5% 38.4% 51.1% NL Market 0.9% 4.3% 12.3% 2.5% 26% 33.1%

Compared to the European Entertainment average, Ajax has clearly outperformed.

If we compare to the largest soccer club in the world Manchester United, we see in ManU struggling with poor results in the soccer field and poor results for the stock, significantly underperforming versus the U.S. entertainment market and U.S. market both.

Debt levels for Manchester United are historically much higher than for Ajax. ManU has a level of debt of 112% while Ajax's is close to 0% based on the last seven years.

Calculating the intrinsic value based on future expected cash flows gives us a fair value of 56 Euro per share.

Based on fundamentals, we estimate future earning's growth of 25.2%.

The upcoming opponent

Because of a potential win in The Champions League can bring in significant amounts of extra cash and brand value to Ajax we need to take a look at their opponent over the next two games: Tottenham.

The first game is played in London the 30th of April and the second game is played in Amsterdam the 8th of May.

Tottenham is based in London and is entirely private owned. They are placed at third place in the Premier League needing to fend off Chelsea and Arsenal with only three games left.

They will play against West Ham United the 27th of April only two days before their game against Ajax. Both of the games will be played in London, at least giving them some extra rest due to reduced travel. But only two days of rest between the games is far from optimal, and they need to let some players rest on the 27th.

Having the first game at home is considered a disadvantage because of the rule of "away goal advantage". This means that if both teams should score in London and the game finish at 1-1 and if the next game in Amsterdam should end 0-0 Ajax would be the winners and go through to the Finals.

On the 4th of May Tottenham will play against Bournemouth away and then again get only three days rest until the next game against Ajax in Amsterdam. This is far from optimal considering Tottenham already have their star player Harry Kane injured and disposable for the coming games.

Ajax on the other hand will play against De Graafshap the 28th of April giving them one day less recovery time. But considering Ajax is in the lead of Eredivise and can afford to lose the game and still be in the lead, they will likely rest almost everyone who will play against Tottenham.

Risks

The transfer market tends to correlate with the general world economy. If the world economy should shrink sponsors would start demanding lower exposure prices and investors would be less willing to invest in new players (especially young largely untested players like in the case of Ajax).

Many clubs sign clauses that give them a small percentage (usually around 10-20%) of a player's sale price. Meaning, if Ajax bought a player for 10 million Euro and sold him for 70 million Euro, the club he was bought from many times has the right to 10-20% of the sale price. Ajax received a couple of players from other clubs probably entitled to similar deals, but most are developed entirely in their academy.

A strong run in the champions league may make the players increasingly tired when playing in the national league. Not coming in first or second in the Eredevise means losing your place in next year’s Champions League. If Ajax should fall into third place or below, many players would want to leave since they won't be given the opportunity to play in The Champions League next year, reducing the likely sales prices.

Last year earnings growth took a tumble of 92% showing extreme volatility.

Summary

Ajax's win against Juventus was a huge success for the club and the guaranteed profits from the tournament is substantial for them. Those earnings are approximately equal to one third of their entire market cap. I have also described how players are extremely valuable and likely to get more so in the near future.

I foresee a potential gain in Ajax's value of some 70-100% during the next 12 months, and should they win the coming games in the Champions League the stock price might rocket.

The next game is against Tottenham on Tuesday the 30th of April in London, and the second game is in Amsterdam on the 8th of May. The final will be played on the first of June at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

