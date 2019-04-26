Walgreens: Don't Let This Dividend Aristocrat Get Away

Walgreens (WBA) recently fell into the not so loved (or very much loved, depending on you ask) "Dogs of the Dow" category. To anyone unfamiliar, this is a category reserved for the ten highest yielding stocks in the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average. Walgreens has fallen into this category thanks to a dramatic selloff in its shares over the last five months. Today, shares are trading at roughly half of their all-time highs set back in 2015.

Investors now have a long list of problems that they are worried about, with the largest one being stagnant (but not declining) earnings. Indeed, Walgreens just lowered its outlook for earnings growth to near flat from the previously expected 7%-12% growth rate. Today Walgreens sits with a valuation that already reflects its no growth situation. The company has a double-digit free cash flow yield, and let's not forget its Dividend. Walgreens has increased its dividend 43 years in a row, with the next anticipated increase just a few months away.

It's time for investors to worry less about all the problems Walgreens is facing because they are already priced in, and put this Dividend Aristocrat/Dog of the Dow in their portfolio for the long-term.

Walgreens is priced for a no growth future

Okay, Walgreens is a dog. It's been a terrible investment for anyone who bought it at any point in the last few years. Margin pressures from drug prices and declining reimbursement rates, as well as weak front end sales growth and ongoing fears about Amazon's (AMZN) entry into the space have taken earnings growth. More importantly, the valuation investors are willing to pay for those earnings is down dramatically. There is no doubt that slowing growth justifies lower stock prices, but we have to put everything into perspective. As recently as 2015, Walgreens traded for more than 20 times earnings. It's share price was at all-time highs, and no one seemed concerned about anything other than how much higher it would go.

So would you be surprised if I told you that Walgreens is actually earning 50% more today than it was in 2015 when its stock traded at $100 per share? It's true.

Earnings per share in fiscal year 2016 (ended August 31,2016) came in at $3.82, yet Walgreens' stock price was significantly higher in 2016 than it is today (Walgreens is now earning $6.00 per share). While investors are bearish because its recent history is littered with problems, they fail to realize that they are walking away from a world class company whose problems are largely priced in.

The easiest way to highlight just how little investors expect from Walgreens is through the use of a discounting calculator such as the one found by clicking here. This calculator tells us the present value of the sum of all the money Walgreens is expected to earn for the remainder of its life. We can start with $6.00 of earnings, which is what Walgreens currently earns. I typically use a discount rate of 10%, but given the fears around the stock, you could raise it to 11% or even 12% to give yourself an extra margin of safety.

At a 10% discount rate, Walgreens intrinsic value assuming $6.00 of earnings and zero growth ever again is $60 per share. With a 12% discount rate, intrinsic value is $50 per share. Today, the share price already sits on the low end of this $50-$60 range, meaning the company is already priced for a no growth future. Unless you think earnings are going to continue to fall, there is no reason for the share price to trade any lower than it already does.

The fascinating part of this is that investors, beaten and bruised by recent years of stock price declines, fail to see just how low the bar has been set for Walgreens. This is classic recency bias, or rear view mirror thinking, and it's completely backwards. The truth is, the lower the price/valuation paid, the less risky an investment is.

And the fact that Walgreens is so cheap today makes it even easier for them to boost their earnings per share. After all, Walgreens can sit here and buy billions of dollars of their own stock, which, at these low valuations is dramatically supportive of earnings growth. By the way, Walgreens is doing exactly this, with expectations for $3.8 billion of buybacks this year alone.

Count The Cash

If discounted earnings analysis isn't your thing, maybe cash flow is. Walgreens doesn't disappoint here either. Looking at the cash flow statement, over the last three years we see that Walgreens has averaged $7.8 billion of cash from operations, and $6.5 billion of free cash flow each year. Compare this to its current market cap of $50 billion and we have a company that offers investors a 12%-13% free cash flow yield. Yields like this are very hard to find in this market, especially from high quality companies. And yes, Walgreens is still a high quality company, even if its stock price is down by half over the past three years.

Management stated on the most recent conference call that free cash flow should be between $5 and $6 billion annually going forward. Walgreens only uses about $1.7 billion to fund its dividend, which will leave between $3.3-$4.3 billion of excess free cash flow that can be used to reinvest or buy back stock.

Because pessimism has driven Walgreens' shares down to these levels (as opposed to falling earnings), the market has essentially handed Walgreens' shareholders a clear path to prosperity. If Walgreens continues to trade at current levels, this $3.3-$4.3 billion of excess annual free cash flow can be used to repurchase 6%-8% of shares outstanding each year going forward. This also means that, unless its share price rises, Walgreens can increase its dividend 6%-8% annually in perpetuity without ever paying out more total dollars than it currently does. Pessimism is truly the friend of shareholders here.

Dividend Aristocrats don't just stop raising their payouts out of the blue

In a few months, Walgreens' board of directors will meet to decide what to do with the dividend. It is widely expected that the board, for the 44th year in a row, will increase the dividend. While a dividend increase is unlikely to do much to appease any shareholders who have held on while their shares have declined to five year lows, growing the dividend is exactly what will eventually force Walgreens stock price higher. Walgreens' dividend payout ratio is just 29% of current earnings and, as we know, at the rate the company is buying back its own stock they could raise their dividend by 6%-8% annually and still not pay out more than 29% of earnings.

With 43 years of history of growing their dividend, a 29% payout ratio, and a buyback that allows Walgreens to raise their dividend without paying out more total dollars, shareholders would be wise to consider the reality of what happens to a stock price when a 3.3% yielding stock raises its payout repeatedly. If Walgreens were to raise their payout 8% annually for five years, their dividend yield would be 4.9%.

Keep up the pace for ten years, the yield rises to 7.1%. I doubt the market is going to sit there and allow a company such as Walgreens to yield 7.1%, or even 4.9%. More likely, income investors will take this dividend aristocrat and bid up its price well in advance of those yields becoming reality. And that's the opportunity for anyone who buys at these levels. You get to collect that growing dividend while you wait for others to agree with you. In the process you will likely end up with a total return well into the double-digits.

Sentiment takes time to change, sell calls, maybe puts too

I know critics will tell me that they aren't willing to wait years for a stock like Walgreens to turn around. I understand most investors don't have the patience that I do. Often when a stock falls on hard times and sentiment is very bearish, it takes years to reverse it. For this reason, many investors who fully understand that a stock is cheap still won't touch it because they would rather wait for it to begin rising first.

These investors would be wise to consider selling the $60 calls that expire in January 2020. These calls have a bid of $2.33, or $233 per contract as of the time of this writing. Anyone who buys 100 shares of Walgreens and sells this call can pocket $233 cash, plus the next three dividend payments, for a total payout of about $370 or a 6.9% cash yield. If Walgreens trades above $60 in January, you sell your position and walk away with a 20% total return in 8 months.

For more adventurous traders, selling both calls and puts can yield even more cash. The $40 puts that expire in January 2020 have a bid of $0.88, or $88 per contract as of the time of this writing. Selling these allows you to collect $88 in exchange for agreeing to buy 100 shares of Walgreens if it drops below $40 by January. Otherwise, you simply keep the cash.

A combination of buying 100 shares of Walgreens, selling the January $60 call, and also selling the January $40 put, allows an investor to collect $458, or 8.6% cash from a combination of dividends and options premiums. If Walgreens trades above $60 in January, you would walk away with a total return of 22% in 8 months. If Walgreens were to remain in-between $40 and $60 per share both options expire worthless and you keep all the cash, as well as keep the dividends paid on your shares. If Walgreens were to fall below $40 by January, you would end up buying another 100 shares at $40. By the way, at $40 per share, Walgreens would have a P/E of 6 and a dividend yield of nearly 5%. I believe a lot of investors will want to own Walgreens at any price close to $40, therefore I don't think the stock has any chance of actually trading that low this year.

Selling calls is a very conservative way to generate extra yield from your portfolio. I only recommend selling puts, however, to those who fully understand the risks involved.

Conclusion: Don't let this dividend aristocrat get away from you.

Walgreens is now officially a "Dog of the Dow". The 50% share price decline since 2016 combined with steady dividend increases have brought its dividend yield to among the highest in the Dow. With shares now trading for less than 9 times earnings, Walgreens is priced for a no growth future. A double-digit free cash flow yield, yet only a 29% payout ratio means that Walgreens' dividend is certain to be increased again and again going forward. This allows investors to comfortably know that their investment is sure to rise in the future. Meanwhile, shareholders can sell calls, and even puts to collect extra cash premium while they wait for others to agree with them.

