ETF Month 2019 #2: Update On EFA And Its Cheaper Alternative

EFA will be replaced with IEFA in the 8-ETF basket for our Global Rotation Strategy.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of ETFs compared to CEFs?

There are exceptions to the above, of course. Some ETFs are actively managed and will have higher fees. Illiquid ETFs may trade at significant premiums or discounts to their NAV, which demands caution when buying or selling those funds. A few ETFs use a managed distribution policy, such as Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV), which is profiled in the first ETF Month feature.

ETF Month #2: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

The second ETF that I will be looking at this month is the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). This is another fund that has a lot of followers on Seeking Alpha (over 12k), but for some reason, not much coverage. It is also of interest to study EFA because it is one of the ETF components of the momentum-based Chemist's Global Rotation Strategy. The Strategy was invested in EFA between April and September of 2017, however, did not feature in any month of 2018 as ex-U.S. developed markets generally lagged both domestic and/or emerging markets.

We have previously profiled EFA last year in "ETF Month #4: Developed Markets (Ex-North America) With EFA. But Is There A Better Alternative?", so this article will be more of an update.

MSCI EAFE

What is EAFE? EAFE is an acronym for Europe, Australasia, and Far East. The MSCI EAFE index includes stocks from 21 developed countries, as shown in the table below. Another way of putting it is that the EAFE index includes all of the developed markets in the world, with the exception of the United States and Canada. The index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each of the 21 countries.

Source: MSCI

Here's a breakdown of the weightings of the major geographical components of MSCI EAFE. Japan is the largest country at 24.08% weight, followed by United Kingdom at 17.03%, France at 11.21%, Switzerland at 8.77%, and Germany at 8.74%. The other 16 countries, therefore, make up the remaining 30.16% of the index.

The biggest change in geographical allocation of the top countries is the fall in the weighting of Germany from 9.82% last year to 8.74%, which also bought it down from the 5th largest country last year to 6th this year. This is likely due to the poor performance of Germany stocks (using the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) as a proxy) compared to the other country companies in EFA.

Data by YCharts

A conspicuous absence from the developed markets list is South Korea, which is categorized as an emerging market by MSCI (in contrast, the FTSE index has South Korea as a developed market). Additionally, it should be remembered that China, despite being the #2 economy in the world, is still considered to be an emerging market.

Basic details of EFA are shown in the table below. I will also be comparing EFA with the related BlackRock offering, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA), and details for this ETF are also provided.

EFA IEFA Yield [ttm] 3.09% 3.16% Expense ratio 0.31% 0.08% Inception Aug. 2001 Oct. 2012 AUM $64.61b $57.50b Avg. Volume 25.5m 9.2m Morningstar rating *** **** No. holdings 922 2472 Annual turnover 4% 2% Investment mandate The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization developed market equities, excluding the U.S. and Canada (MSCI EAFE Index). The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-, mid- and small-capitalization developed market equities, excluding the U.S. and Canada (MSCI EAFE Investable Market Index (IMI). Seeking Alpha followers 12,052 2,815

(Source: Morningstar)

As we can see from the data above, both ETFs are very large funds, with about $65 billion in AUM for EFA and $58 billion for IEFA. However, EFA had $88 billion in AUM last year, meaning that it lost $13 billion in AUM in one year (corresponding to a $41 million loss in annual fee income for BlackRock, ouch!). In contrast, IEFA gained $6.7 billion in AUM (gaining $5 million per year in fee income for the sponsor) last year.

The drop in EFA's AUM means that it has now lost the mantle for "largest developed markets" to Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA), whose AUM remained steady at $70 billion year on year.

The steady decline in EFA's AUM over the last year can be seen in the chart below. I believe that this decrease has been due, at least in part, to the realization that IEFA offers nearly identical exposure to EFA for only a quarter of the expense ratio (0.31% vs. 0.08%), which is something that will be discussed in more detail below.

Data by YCharts

In terms of liquidity, EFA, being incepted in Aug. 2001, is about 2.5 times as liquid (25.5 million daily volume) as IEFA (9.2 million daily volume). That's first-mover advantage again for you!

EFA vs. IEFA

Composition

What's the difference between EFA and IEFA? EFA tracks the MSCI EAFE Index, which includes only large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets. In contrast, IEFA tracks the MSCI EAFE Investable Market Index, which also includes small-cap stocks in addition to large- and mid-cap stocks.

For the MSCI EAFE indices, the definition of large, mid and small-cap is based on percentile rather than a fixed $ boundary. Large stocks comprise the largest 70% of the index, while mid-cap stocks include the 71st to 85th percentile of stocks. Therefore, EFA can be considered to own the largest 85% of stocks in the MSCI developed markets universe.

The 85th to 99th percentile of stocks are considered to be small cap. IEFA therefore owns 99% of the stocks in the MSCI developed markets universe.

The effect of this difference is that EFA has many fewer holdings (922) compared to IEFA (2472).

Thanks to ETF Research Center's Overlap Analysis tool, we can easily compare the overlap of EFA and IEFA. Overall, there is 84% of overlap by weight between the two ETFs (up from 78% last year). 914 of the constituents belong to both funds. 99.0% of EFA's holdings are also in IEFA, whereas only 36.9% of IEFA's holdings are in EFA; this difference is expected because of IEFA's all-cap methodology.

(Source: ETF Research Center)

As expected, both funds have the same top 10 holdings, but their weighting in EFA is slightly higher than in IEFA. The top names include many household blue-chips including Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) (OTCPK:NSRGY), Novartis (NVS), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCQX:RHHBY), HSBC (HSBC), BP (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total (TOT), Toyota (TM), and AIA Group (OTCPK:AAIGF) (OTCPK:AAGIY).

(Source: ETF Research Center)

Compared to last year, 9 out of the top 10 holdings are the same. The addition to the top 10 this year is AIA Group, while British American Tobacco (BTI) fell out of the top holdings. The top holding remains Nestle.

Moreover, Roche jumped up two places to 3rd, while BP jumped up four places to 5th. Among the losers, HSBC fell by two places to 4th while Toyota dropped four places to 8th.

The changes in order of the top holdings are simply due to variations in share price performance over the last year, and not due to any changes of the index methodology (which is market capitalization weighted).

Data by YCharts

Performance

Over the last 5 years, EFA and IEFA have moved very closely together as we might have expected, with IEFA (+17.17%) outperforming EFA (+14.48%).

Since inception of IEFA in October 2012, IEFA (+49.74%) has outperformed EFA (+45.05%).

Data by YCharts

According to InvestSpy, IEFA has had slightly lower volatility, beta, daily variation and maximum drawdown compared to EFA since inception. The correlation between IEFA and EFA is 0.99, while both ETFs have a 0.83 correlation with U.S. stocks (SPY).

Ticker Annualized Volatility Beta Daily VaR (99%) Max Drawdown Total Return EFA 14.1% 0.91 2.1% -23.1% 45.7% IEFA 13.9% 0.90 2.0% -22.7% 50.5%

Here's a chart showing the 1, 3 and 5-year annualized returns of these two ETFs.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Summary

When we analyzed EFA last year, we concluded:

The title of this article asked: "Developed Markets With EFA... But Is There A Better Alternative?" And I think the answer is yes, at least where passive exposure to developed markets ex-North America is desired. For a long-term investor, there's really no need to choose EFA with its 0.32% expense ratio when you can go for the highly similar IEFA, which is four times as cheap with only a 0.08% expense ratio.

Our prediction has exactly played one year later, with EFA losing $13 billion in AUM and IEFA gaining $6.7 billion year on year. This trend is absolutely set to continue in my opinion, as the main advantage of EFA over IEFA for active traders, which is the former's higher liquidity, is gradually diminishing as well. Last year, EFA was 4 times as liquid as IEFA, but this has been shrunk to only 2.5 times this year. If IEFA eventually becomes more active than EFA, there may be no reason to invest in EFA at all.

Having performed this analysis, we will now be replacing EFA with IEFA in the 8-ETF basket for our Chemist's Global Rotation Strategy, effective from next month.

