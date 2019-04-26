Verastem: A Speculative Buy

Copiktra sales are expected to increase in the coming quarters as the company refines its marketing strategy. I expect the share price to pair with the increase in revenues.

Verastem Oncology (VSTM) was hot stock over the course 2018 in anticipation of its now approved drug, Copiktra. Following approval, VSTM plummeted as investors realized there wasn't going to be a big partnership or buyout. The share price fallout continued after a lackluster Q4 earnings report and has yet to find a bottom so far in 2019. I consider VSTM to be a value buy at these levels and should be put on your biotech speculative watch list. Copiktra is set to grow its revenue considerably in the coming quarters and could make a small investment worth the downside risk. The company is working hard to attain market acceptance while preparing to expand Copiktra's label. These actions should result in revenue growth and improving fundamentals that should grab the attention of the market.

I propose my views on VSTM's sell-off and why the market has taken it too far. In addition, I take a look at the charts to identify the technical causes for the rout and why I am confident to buy at these levels. Finally, I provide my price targets for 2020 and 2025.

Company Overview

Verastem Oncology is a small cap biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing treatments to advance the fight against cancer. Back in September, the company's flagship product, COPIKTRA (Duvelisib), was approved by the FDA for a third-line monotherapy in chronic lymphocytic leukemia "CLL" or small lymphocytic lymphoma "SLL" and follicular lymphoma "FL." VSTM is currently trading around $2.15- $2.30 a share and has a market cap of roughly $158M.

Copiktra

Copiktra is an oral PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma inhibitor that aids in the prevention of cell proliferation, differentiation, and migration. Thus, disrupting intracellular PI3K signaling and aiding in disassembling the malignant B-cell tumor microenvironment.

Copiktra has shown the potential to be implemented in prior lines of therapy and possibly to be utilized in solid cancers (Figure 2). Most notably would be the potential for Copiktra to be used in peripheral T-cell lymphoma "PTCL." The company is pushing Copiktra as a monotherapy in PTCL and is enrolling patients in a Phase II trial. Back in December, Verastem presented the Phase I data for Copiktra in combination with romidepsin in T-cell lymphoma that revealed the potential for the combination therapy to be used as a bridge to a curative stem-cell transplant. In addition, the company has finalized its Phase II study and is in long-term follow-up for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma "iNHL."

Figure 1: Copiktra Growth (Source VSTM)

Considering the points above, we can see how the company is looking to expand Copiktra into multiple lymphoma indications and potentially mobilize Copiktra into immunotherapies and/or cell therapies.

Figure 2: VSTM Pipeline (Source VSTM)

Defactnib

Verastem's other pipeline candidate, Defactinib, is FAK-inhibitor that has started a Phase II trial for NSCLC, pancreatic cancer, and mesothelioma, in combination with Merck's (MKR) Keytruda. In addition, it is in dose-escalation studies for advanced solid tumors and carboplatin-resistant ovarian cancer.

Why the Fall-Out?

I don't believe the share price fallout is due to one particular reason and shouldn't be seen as a failure by the management. The principal factor was that the stock was extremely overbought going into approval and it set itself up for a short-term failure. Looking at the weekly chart (Figure 6), we can see the stock climbing from the $3 range in April to $10 in September with very little signs of accumulation. Once the sell-off was initiated, there were very little technical support areas on the way down. One can point to future valuations or the market potential of Copiktra but the charts don't care about opinions. The stock had an unobstructed rise over the course over 5 months, so we have to expect the same can happen on the way down.

Another short-term issue that many investors have with VSTM is that they have selected to "Go it Alone" with the commercialization of Copiktra in the United States. I like to believe smaller biotech companies are capable of developing and commercializing their own products. This allows the company to enjoy the long term benefits of retaining the rights, revenues, and ownership of their products which are typically divided in partnerships and collaborations.

However, the downside of "Going it Alone" in a product launch has some noteworthy statistics. Some time ago, I uncovered an article from IQVIA that shows some thought-provoking data regarding pharmaceutical drug launches. The article studied data from 605 launches from 2007-2016, with one of the focuses being on whether to "Partner or Go it Alone."

Of the 605 launches, 40% were from big pharma, 30% from the medium-sized, and 30% from emerging biopharma companies. The statistic I discovered to be most powerful was the variance between the average first-year sales growth in large, medium, and emerging pharma.

Large Pharma = $114M average first-year sales growth

Medium Pharma = $42M average first-year sales growth

Emerging Pharma = $28M average first-year sales growth

First-year promotional spending was:

Large Pharma =$53M

Medium Pharma = $36M

Emerging Pharma = $17M

Examination of Figure 3, we can appreciate the positive impact of having a big pharma partner on the sales in the initial stages of a launch. The average 12-month sales for biopharma companies that go it alone was less than $25M, whereas the average 12-month sales for companies that decided to partner was around $44M.

Figure 3: Going It Alone Vs Partner (Source IQVIA)

Another point that caught my attention was that promotional expenditures for a partnership vs. "going it alone" was a $32M variance. Basically, big pharma has the knowledge, experience, and resources to launch products successfully, and smaller biopharma companies are not as effective when going it alone.

Considering these points, I would expect investors to agree that the recent earnings reports could have been better if Verastem had opted to obtain a big pharma partner. Having almost twice the sales for the first year would drastically change the projections for the short and long term for the company.

Prior to the approval of Copiktra, many investors anticipated that management would seek a partner for their leading drug. I believe the uninspiring Q4 earnings reports was confirmation to some investors that "they should've partnered." Now, the company has to continue building a sales force for a third-line drug in a small patient population. Whereas, big pharma would just have to educate their current sales force on Copiktra.

Personally, I think the company needs its own sales force that is committed to educating physicians on Copiktra and is dedicated to its success. However, you have to see why the market would see this as a challenge and was a contributing factor in the sell-off.

Buying On Expectations

The main reason why I am looking to buy now is due to estimated revenues for 2019 and 2020 (Figure 4). The street expects Verastem to pull in about $32M this year which would be a 5.42 forward price-to-sales. This estimate bumps up to $92M in 2020 with a 1.91 forward price-to-sales.

Figure 4: VSTM Annual Revenue Estimates (Source VSTM)

These annual revenue estimates tell me the stock is currently undervalued for 2020 compared to the biotech sector's current average price-to-sales of ~4X. Although the current share price is slightly overvalued compared to 2019's estimated revenue, it is not too far off from the average.

Obviously, price-to-sales is not the only valuation to consider here. I would like to point out the company current cash position of ~$250 or ~$3.40 per share; which should fund the company for a couple of years at the current burn rate. Yes, the company is moving forward in multiple trials and that burn rate will increase. However, the potential Copiktra revenue should help offset those increase.

Charts

VSTM have a mixture of bullish and bearish signals on multiple charts that has me undecided on my entry point. Yes, the stock has been beaten down since its September highs, however, it is still up ~44% over the past 3 years, so investors need to accept VSTM was technically overbought on the weekly chart (Figure 6).

Figure 5: VSTM Price Performance (Source Seeking Alpha)

Now VSTM is oversold on the weekly chart and appears to have found some support just above a long-term trend line in the lower $2.00 range.

Figure 6: VSTM Weekly (Source Trendspider)

However, it is the latest drop to a new 52-week low that has my hand hovering over the buy button. Indeed, the investors selling and short-sellers have weighed down the stock but I believe the biotech sector has been responsible for the latest action.

Figure 7: VSTM Daily (Source Trendspider)

Looking at the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) daily chart (Figure 8), we can see the recent VSTM pull-down matches the recent XBI share price. One of the biggest unknowns is the overall market as the S&P 500 (SPY) continues to touch its previous October highs (Figure 9). Will the market continue to reach higher? The market is overbought at the moment, so I have to consider that factor when making my entry.

Figure 8: XBI Daily (Source Trendspider)

Figure 9: SPY Daily (Source Trendspider)

Conclusions

At this time, the company needs to focus on establishing a concrete relationship with oncologists and communicate their success with investors. Considering the potential GI and hepatic adverse events that are seen in PI3K-inhibitors, the company needs to continue presenting Copiktra data at conferences and publications. If Verastem can convince providers that their PI3K-inhibitor is a clear choice, we should expect Copiktra to become the leader in the third-line and start generating substantial revenue. Once Copiktra has established its place in the third line, the company can focus its efforts on expanding Copiktra's label, progressing defactinib, and gaining marketing approvals in other jurisdictions. Luckily, the company enjoys a strong cash position that should fund the company for a couple of years at its current rate. If Copiktra can start carrying its own weight, we could see the company increase its efforts in these activities.

Some have estimated Copiktra's peak sales to be in $500M-850M range, which does sound to be a bit rosy for its current label. However, if Copiktra is able to expand its uses into other hematological cancers, as well as combination therapies and solid tumors, I can see the lower end of that range being obtainable.

What is my play? I am looking to enter VSTM in the coming days or weeks with a small speculative position. I have some apprehensions about committing to a large position due to the overall market conditions and the recent weakness in the biotech sector. Although I see the potential for VSTM both fundamentally and technically, I have to respect the fact the overall market will not exclude VSTM if it decides to turn south. If the market doesn't sell-off, I will continue to add to my position around earnings reports. , I will if the company is able to hit its revenue estimates over the next three quarters (Figure 10) and will leave 2019 with a full position.

Figure 10: VSTM Quarterly Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

If the company is not able to hit the low-end estimates for two consecutive quarters I will consider liquidating my position until the company is willing to consider strategic alternatives.

What is my current target? Assuming Copiktra is on track to hit $100M in annual revenue by the end of 2020. Using a 4x price-to-sales, I get about $5.00 per share. I know this doesn't appear to be extremely optimistic but I have to be realistic in the transitory small-cap oncology arena. If I buy in at $2.00-2.50 there is no way I am not taking some profits at $5.00.

What is my long-term target? I will use the same elementary formula with a 4x price-to-sales and $500M peak sales, which gets me $25 per share. Considering this potential, I will leave some skin in the game for the long-haul. Of course, if Copiktra starts to track along this sales trajectory, we have to expect Verastem would be a target for an acquisition; especially if it starts to show promise in combination cell therapies, first-line use, and solid tumors.

Accurately projecting the stock price in the near-term is unknowable. Bearing this in mind, I would like to promote caution that VSTM is a speculative stock despite the regulatory approvals and commercial launch of Copiktra. There is a risk that investors lose all or a substantial amount their investment. Even though the upside of VSTM is great, it is a long way from being free of risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VSTM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.