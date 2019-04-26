Tesla: Trading The Pullback

With regard to my earnings analysis, I present an options strategy for Tesla bulls - one that can profit from my predicted temporary pullback in the stock.

Tesla (TSLA) just posted its earnings, with the stock dropping in response. We will begin with a look at TSLA’s earnings via financial lexical analysis. Sentiment can be used as an orthogonal prediction factor for the quarter following earnings - strong sentiment increases implies excess returns, while sentiment decreases imply reduced returns.

Let’s look at sentiment first because it represents novel information for this stock and thus has the biggest short-to-medium term impact on the stock price. Then, we will discuss some of the company’s fundamentals. I will finish the discussion with a potential options play for Tesla bulls.

Sentiment Analysis

My algorithm runs through earnings reports to find the average sentiment and sentiment changes for a company. I ran this through TSLA’s earnings calls to find that the most recent earnings call was not so rosy. We will look more in-depth into the statements that caused this result.

Overall, TSLA management tends to be 70% more pessimistic than the average stock. The current earnings call showed a 42% drop in sentiment, quarter-over-quarter. However, year-over-year, sentiment is up, but that might say more about 2018 than it does about 2019 – the sentiment for the same quarter last year was extremely low, with nearly a 1:1 ratio between positive and negative forward-looking statements, which is quite rare for the average stock.

Below are some of the statements that were flagged as important by my algorithm.

“This rapid increase in overseas volume strained our logistics operation and resulted in over half of our global deliveries occurring in the final 10 days of Q1. This was the most difficult logistics problem I have ever seen and I have seen some tough ones.”

-An admission of an extremely large problem for the company, namely a bottleneck in logistics. The unevenness of the company’s deliveries implies uncertainty for both the company and investors. Thus, investors should expect higher risk in holding TSLA. Of course, this increased risk is associated with a risk premium that we have seen over and over again in investing: High-risk stocks (from a fundamental perspective) outperform, on average.

“And the two components to this which we have discussed is that an international operation naturally commands additional working capital because of transit times, but then also the stress on our delivery operations meant that not all of our cars will be delivered, both of these factors which occurred in Q1.”

-A tangential bottleneck is discussed here: Overseas expansion, which is almost a necessity for the company’s growth, is a main stressor on the company’s delivery system and needed capital.

“But we think it is important to unwind this wave, because it ends up being sort of optimizing for one quarter, but really adding a lot of cost and difficulty and not just – not being a good expense for customers and pretty aggressive efforts from Tesla team.”

-The potential solutions to the delivery process have problems embedded. The plan to produce cars for certain areas (e.g., Asia) during certain quarters and rotating the process is costly and problematic. Running with this plan digs Tesla a hole that is difficult to escape. The company will have to choose the better of its problem-riddled options.

“That necessarily takes a while to scale up because we have to be confident that the Solar Roof is going to last on the order of 30 years and because the warranty is sort of 20, 25 years and so the rate at which you can iterate on Solar Roof is necessarily slowed down by (indiscernible) which you can do accelerate aging on the roof and we want the installation process to be simple and easy, which is actually the Tesla Buffalo factory a few weeks ago and I was pretty impressed with the team and we are looking forward to scaling that up significantly through the balance of this year and next.”

- The Solar Roof tile project is taking longer than expected, implying that the ROI will be pushed back at least a few quarters.

“I think we are just going to continue to report the absolute numbers. I think a point of detail just give those of you our bytes of Tesla that maybe sort of like data mine the situation and then try to turn it positive into negative.”

- Truthfulness in reporting is taken as positive sentiment. Likewise, masking numbers with creative accounting or simply ignoring investor questions is typically bearish for a stock. Tesla might be encountering problems, but it's also addressing those problems and not trying to present a warped image of the company’s status. This might be why the company’s average sentiment score is lower than the average stock. Many companies use earnings calls and guidance to sway investor opinions, which is why the average optimistic:pessimistic ratio in the market is 4:3 instead of the 1:1 that would be expected (at least in a sideways-trending market).

“In Q2, we don’t we think we have two supplier interruptions, at least the significant ones that we’re aware of.”

- This statement is marked as bullish. It was in response to a question that assumed the company was experiencing limitations due to supplier issues. Hence a bearish assumption held by at least one investor can be removed from the table.

“If we keep raising capital every time... we now have the forcing function improving the functional operation of the business. So, I think it is healthy to be on a Spartan diet for a while.”

- An emphasis on a healthy balance sheet is a good one when the macro environment is slowing down. As the market enters the slowdown phase of the economic cycle, leaving the expansion phase, companies with questionable balance sheets should become more frugal and attempt to pay down debt. Tesla is likely acting in the appropriate manner, from a financial perspective, but the balance sheet is still what it is.

“We also successfully executed on a number of cost reductions which offset this impact, labor content warehousing and scrap are the examples of double-digit improvements from Q4 to Q1.”

-Kirkhorn discusses cost cutting as a response to concerns about the pricing changes in the Tesla lineup. Yet the term “offset” is unclear, specifically as to whether these price cuts will fully account for the fact that Model 3’s gross margin dropped to 20%.

“So, we essentially have a substantial price and sort of arbitrage or information arbitrage opportunity where we have direct knowledge of the risk profile of customers and based on the car and then if they want to buy Tesla insurance, they would have to agree to not drive the car in a crazy way.”

- A potential way to add to the company’s bottom line, Tesla Insurance will be easily marketed for Tesla compared with other auto insurance companies due to customer access and data. As an ex-marketer, I like this idea and see few downsides. We will see this service start rolling out next month.

“I think that would actually be counterproductive because people read too much into what occurred in a month. I mean, even at a quarterly basis, things can be lumpy.”

- This is in response to a request for more disclosure. Monthly disclosure was requested and denied – likely for a good reason. Musk believes that the long-term picture is clearer than a short-term picture. Some might consider this to be a lack of transparency, others might consider it to be a way of ensuring Musk communicates the company’s status in a more digestible manner (e.g., rolling averages tend to show trends more clearly than raw data). From a sentiment analysis standpoint, lack of transparency is correlated to lower stock returns. But is this lack of transparency – or is it transparency about a lack of transparency? This statement can be interpreted either way, depending on your viewpoints on reporting frequency and Musk himself (i.e., whether he is trustworthy).

Overall, Tesla’s sentiment seems perhaps more realistic than pessimistic to me. Although the company’s sentiment score is lower than the market average, optimistic forward-looking statements are still more common than pessimistic ones. I think the company is aware of its problems and is intending to be transparent with its investors about the severity of these problems and the solution process.

Still, sentiment analysis tells us that the results of this particular analysis are slightly bearish. We will likely see some downward pressure on the stock this quarter. Nevertheless, I'm looking forward to the impact Tesla Insurance will have on the company’s earnings next quarter.

The Hot Topic for 2019

This year will be an important one for Tesla in that it must demonstrate its ability to create economies of scale via the production and sale of the lower-end Model 3. Thus far, it's easy to consider the Model 3 to be a disappointment. Not only are Model 3 production numbers lower than needed to reliably produce the economies of scale TSLA was aiming for but it's also possible that the Model 3 is stealing some of the market share from the more expensive Tesla models (e.g., the Model X and Model S).

While some TSLA investors are patiently waiting to see how the Model 3 will affect the company’s bottom line, others are dropping the stock. I think this a bit hasty and that TSLA does offer some good upside. However, we should dive into the company’s financials to know the risk involved in holding this stock.

Fundamental Metrics

As I have explained previously, various research streams have shown that EBITDA/EV has been one of the most reliable fundamental metrics by which to predict future stock price movements. For stocks such as TSLA, EBITDA/EV has been negative for much of the time, making the metric less powerful in terms of prediction. However, the direction of the metric helps, as an upward-moving EBITDA/EV tends to precede an upward moving stock price.

TSLA has this trait but is still overvalued in terms of EBIDTA/EV, as the market average is 0.08:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

But it's still early in the positive territory to put too much faith into this metric. In fact, calculating a discounted cash flow valuation, too, is impossible due to too many negative fundamental metrics. For example, growth is negative, as is cash flow, though this is slowly changing:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

The main problem with fundamental metric analysis here is that even as cash and equity rises, so does debt:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Bankruptcy?

At this point, bankruptcy is not out of the question. We previously saw this sort of problem in SolarCity, which was acquired by Telsa. But Tesla has no such end game, which could be good or bad, depending on how you view the concept of market risk.

Either you gain a premium and thus excess performance (on average, statistically) for holding Telsa in spite its financial problems or you subject yourself to a risk/reward profile with more downside than upside. You necessarily are subjecting yourself to higher volatility by holding TSLA in your portfolio, but statistically you should come out ahead. This, however, does not allow you to dismiss the real business problems of Tesla, such as production limitations.

We could see a repeat of SolarCity with no tangible bail-out opportunities, or we could see a company that eventually gains unprecedented success in energy conservation and the creation of a new luxury market. The bullish picture is one in which all future vehicles are not run on gasoline. The bearish picture is one in which the Tesla is a collectable classic car that cannot be sent to the manufacturer for repairs.

Trade Opportunities

From a traditional “evaluate as a normal company” perspective, the downside risk is higher than the reward because of the potential of bankruptcy stemming from negative growth and cash flow. From a kurtosis trader’s perspective, however, the risk/reward curve can be converted into one that benefits the bulls. Here's my proposed method:

Buy 3x Jul19 $250 calls Sell 1x Jul19 $230 call

Here, the short call isn’t to cover the price of the long calls but to allow traders to buy back the short call on the inevitable downward movements we see within the quarterly trading range in TSLA. If the stock goes upward, you stand to gain exponentially via the 150 delta position with a high gamma profile. The main potential for loss in this strategy is a stagnant TSLA, and we know that stagnancy is almost impossible for this stock.

This options strategy saves you from dedicating your capital to a company that is not producing cash flow while still giving you access to the upside. This is much smarter than purchasing stock, in my opinion, as the pioneer in a business is not always a sure bet but does present great potential reward, especially in the tech sector (consider Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which was the first success of the smart phone business, and compare it to Nokia (NYSE:NOK), which arguably was the pioneer of the smartphone but has little to show for it). That is, TSLA is not guaranteed to be the leader in this new segment of automobile vehicles in the future, even though it might be the first, and the risk/reward corresponds.

Conclusion

This company is still in a growth phase, which means cash flow is key. With this in mind, TSLA appears to be in trouble. In addition, TSLA’s standing credit situation has kept the company from raising debt easily – but the recent earnings call actually implies this is not an issue, as Musk does not intend to raise capital at this point.

Thus, its easy choices for financing its growth are via the generation of cash flow or via diluting its price per share. I think the company will likely opt for the former, although the latter is not out of the question, as many holding TSLA during the SolarCity acquisition remember. Still, neither solution can solve the larger problem of Tesla’s logistical bottleneck.

Thus, many investors see TSLA as high risk. However, investor faith in this company has led it this far and can certainly take it further. Profitability is on the horizon, but holding TSLA is nonetheless risky.

Yet with all risky stocks, the investors who accept that risk gain a statistical premium. Risky stocks tend to outperform the market for this reason. Whether you continue to hold TSLA depends on your risk and volatility appetite.

In the long run, your portfolio will likely (statistically) be better off with TSLA in it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.