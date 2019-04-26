Is Citi Trends A Hidden Gem Among Off-Price Retailers?

The investment thesis reveals an approximate 70% upside in the stock amidst short term concerns that are affecting the retail industry in early 2019.

The company has demonstrated to be investor friendly through its share buybacks and increasing dividends.

Introduction:

Off-price retailers purchase the inventory that is left behind when retailers cancel orders or brands have a surplus of a particular product. Unlike regular retailers, they place orders well into the season when the trends are established. There appears to be an inherent advantage to this strategy since such retailers can respond to changing trends quickly and keep stock of the customer’s needs.

Unlike other brick and mortar retailers like Macy’s (M), Kohl’s (KSS), JC Penney (JCP), etc., Off-price retailers like Burlington Stores (BURL), TJX Companies (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST) and Citi Trends (CTRN) have continued to perform well during the e-commerce revolution.

Citi Trends is a small cap off-price retailer targeting urban, lower income customers. This retailer has a large presence in African-American dominant locations. African-Americans represent 70% of Citi Trend’s customer base. Lately, the company has been opening new stores at locations with higher Hispanic population and the initial tests have received positive response from the targeted audience.

Investment Thesis:

Below is a valuation comparison of Citi Trends with popular off-price retailers. For the review, I have picked Burlington Stores, Ross Stores and TJX Companies.

Data Source: Wall Street Journal (BURL, CTRN, ROST, TJX)

With a P/E of 11.99 in comparison to a value in the mid to high 20’s for its competitors, Citi Trends is visibly undervalued. Based on earnings guidance for 2019, Citi Trends is trading at a forward P/E of 9.25.

Moreover, based on the comparison, we see a Citi Trends trading at a very small multiple of 1.26 with respect to its book value. This number is significantly lower than the other players in the industry.

Inventory Turnover

The industry comparison is not fully positive for Citi Trends. I do see that Burlington Stores has a 32% better inventory turnover and TJX Companies has 85% better inventory turnover than Citi Trends.

Data Source: Balance Sheet from Wall Street Journal (BURL, CTRN, ROST, TJX)

EBITDA Multiple

Data Source: Wall Street Journal (BURL, CTRN, ROST, TJX)

Citi Trends trades at an EBITDA multiple of 6 in comparison to the average multiple of 15 among other off-price retailers. With 12.13 Million shares outstanding, if Citi Trends trades at a 10 or 12 EBITDA multiple, we get price target between $33.84 to $41.30. This presents a 80 to 120% upside purely based on current fundamentals

Source: Calculated based on market cap data from Finviz

Debt

Citi Trends balance sheet has comparatively lesser debt as a percentage of total assets.

Data Source: Wall Street Journal (BURL, CTRN, ROST, TJX)

Also, it is worth noting that all of Citi Trends’ liabilities comes from accounts payable and short term debt. The company has no long term debt.

Now that we see Citi Trends is undervalued in comparison with the other players in the industry, it is time to look at the growth potential in this company.

Sales Growth

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

Data Source: Citi Trends FY2018 Form 10-K

Citi Trends has slowly increased store count over the years. There is also notable increase in average sales per store over time, though FY2018 saw a decrease in the the avg sales / store compared to FY2017.

Assuming 2% growth in store count year over year, I project the following for store count growth over the next few years.

Citi Trends has provided guidance of FY2019 EPS to be between $1.85 - $1.96 compared to $1.64 in FY2018. Below is a calculation of the upside potential in the stock at different multiples.

Strategy to select locations

Citi Trends currently has 562 stores in the US. Since they primarily serve low to moderate income customers, their strategy to select new store location primarily involves the lookout for urban areas where average income is under a set threshold and where the community is primarily African-American.

Recently, the company has been expanding their customer base by targeting locations with significant Hispanic population. The company announced in their Q4 conference call that sales in these new stores in locations with large number of Hispanic residents had 9% higher sales than the company average.

Source: Company Presentation

Investor Friendly Management

Citi Trends is committed to return excess capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Citi Trends has continuously increased its dividend since the initiation of the dividend program in FY2015. The current dividend yield of 1.7% has a healthy coverage ratio of 28.25%

Data Source: Citi Trends FY2018 Form 10-K

Citi Trends has bought back almost $94 million worth of its own stock since 2015.

Consistent dividend increases and share repurchases reveals the investor friendly mindset of Citi Trends leadership.

Causes for concern

Later occurrence of Easter this year means holiday-related sales that took place in March last year won’t come until April this year and sizably impact year-over-year comparisons.

Delayed Tax Refunds

First quarter of 2019 has been poor for most of the retail sector due to delayed tax returns. This has affected Citi Trends which reported a slow start to 2019 with 8% decreased comparable store sales in the initial few weeks of the year. This along with the occurrence of Easter in April resulted in Citi Trends expecting a 3% decrease in comparable store sales during Q1 2019. This is consistent with the trend seen among other retailers as well. Recently, Burlington Stores issued an updated Q1 guidance. Rising freight cost has been impacting the margin of retailers in recent months.

Citi Trends management has conveyed that they are working on an optimal solution for the rising freight costs and have engaged a freight consultant to help with the effort.

Activist Investor involvement: The following are a series of high level activities that have taken place in Citi Trends vs Macellum Advisors. March 18th - Macellum Advisors nominated 4 members for the board of Citi Trends March 28th - Citi Trends issues letters to shareholders reassuring them of their commitment to work on maximizing shareholder value April 1st - Macellum Advisors clarify their position Citi Trends announces that they have reached an agreement with Macellum Advisors



Citi Trends has long term goals to have 800 stores and reach an EPS target of $4 among several others. While I do not see these goals achievable based on the demonstrated growth rates, strategic vision of the activist investor group and the agreement with Citi Trends to nominate recommended members to the board to achieve these long term goals could be a positive sign for investors.

Lack of customer loyalty programs: Unlike its rivals, Citi Trends does not have a rewards program or store branded credit card to attract its customers through unique offers or sales. Also, based on my experience visiting the store, the mobile app and the website, there is no way to shop online. This limits the retailer’s ability to capture the interests of its customers and focus on targeted marketing efforts.

However, the retailer’s strategy differs from the likes of e-commerce and they have a demonstrated a strong grasp over its niche buy now wear now customer base that includes urban, low-income African American communities and the retailer is now latching itself to urban, low-income hispanic communities.

Source: Yahoo Finance

We experienced a stock market correction in late 2018 causing Citi Trends stock to fall from its high of $33.5. Since then we have heard of weak sales in January and February due to delayed tax returns.

Conclusion:

For FY2019, Citi Trends has issued a guidance EPS of $1.85-1.95. This equates to an earnings multiple of roughly 9.7x, well below the multiples of BURL, TJX and Ross, which trade for 18-20x forward earnings. Citi Trends may not match its competitors in terms of quality management or size of the enterprise, but does has a stronghold among low income urban shoppers.

The return of excess capital to shareholders in the form of increasing dividends and large share buybacks are positive signs of a committed management. Moreover, agreement between Citi Trends management and Macellum Advisors to nominate recommended board members brings optimism around the company’s motivation to reach their goals of 800 store count and $4 EPS in the near to long term.

Late 2018 market correction along with Q1 retail concerns have caused the Citi Trends stock to slide from the all-time high of $33.5. Citi Trends growth story remains solid and addition of retail experience to the board will help in increasing the growth momentum.

Based on several calculations in the valuation section above, I believe Citi Trends should have a price target of $30 - $35 and I recommend this stock to value investors with a 2-3 year investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTRN, BURL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.