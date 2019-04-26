Xilinx: What Happens When One Of Our Picks Falls Off A Cliff

I also address the question of how good my security selection process is, given its miss with Xilinx so far.

Xilinx was one of the top ten Portfolio Armor names I shared with Marketplace subscribers on April 18th. It's down 14.78% since, after its profit miss and downgrade this week.

What Happens When One Of Our Picks Tanks

Xilinx (XLNX) was one of Portfolio Armor's top names last week and was included in the top names portfolio I shared with my Marketplace subscribers last week. It has turned out to be an inauspicious pick so far, with the stock tumbling 17.08% on Thursday, in the wake of the company's profit miss and downgrade by Goldman Sachs (GS). A drop this steep in a stock can have a big impact in a concentrated portfolio, but this gives us an opportunity to see how our risk management works in practice. Let's start by looking at last week's portfolio which included Xilinx.

Our April 18th Top Names Portfolio

This was the portfolio constructed out of our top names from April 18th and hedged against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months. In addition to Xilinx, it included Armstrong World Industries (AWI), Chipotle (CMG), MarketAxess (MKTX), Nextstar Media (NXST), PayPal (PYPL), and VMware (VMW) as primary securities. Our site started out by allocating equal dollar amounts to each of those stocks, but then it rounded down the dollar amounts to get round lots of each since it's less expensive to hedge round lots. It then used Acacia Communications (ACIA), hedged with a tight collar, capped at the then-current money market yield, to absorb most of that cash leftover from the rounding down process.

As you can see above, each of the positions is hedged with either optimal (least expensive) put options or an optimal collar. Here's an expanded look at the optimal put hedge on XLNX:

Taking into account the cost of the hedge, the total position value for the Xilinx position as of the close on April 19th was ($134.95 x 1,700) + $19,465 = $248,880. We'll come back to that figure in a moment, as it represents our starting point. First, let's look at the performance of the underlying securities, unhedged.

Performance Of Holdings (Unhedged)

If you weren't hedging, you wouldn't have had to worry about round lots, so let's assume you purchased equal dollar amounts of each of those stocks. If so, you would have been down 0.47%, as of Thursday, April 25th's close. Note also that XLNX was down 14.78% over the time period.

Performance of the Hedged Portfolio

Here's how the hedged portfolio performed over the same time frame. Recall that it had a hedging cost of 5.31% initially and that the performance takes that into account.

Recall from above that XLNX was down 14.78% unhedged, and our starting dollar amount for the hedged XLNX position was $248,880. Note the net position value for XLNX in the table above: $234,681.05. $234,681.05 represents a 5.7% decline from $248,880. So, although XLNX was down 14.78%, the hedged XLNX position was only down 5.7%.

Wrapping Up: Security Selection Process

At this point, some readers may be questioning the merits of our security selection process given that one of our top names from last week, Xilinx, has done so poorly since then. It's a reasonable question. Like all security selection processes, ours gets picks wrong (that's why we recommend hedging). But overall, it has beaten the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). I've been posting my site's top ten names for subscribers each week and then tracking their performance over the next 6 months since June of 2017. So far, we have full 6-month performance for 73 separate cohorts. You can see the performance of all of them in the table below.

The top names cohorts returned an average of 6.85% over six months versus 4.29% for SPY. That's an average outperformance of 2.56% over six months or 5.12% annualized.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.