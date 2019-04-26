GrubHub: Better Price For Better Results

GrubHub remains one of the only tech stocks that has not rallied in 2019. If strong results continue, the stock could stage a rally in the back half of 2019.

Most encouragingly of all, GrubHub's count of active diners jumped in the quarter, thanks to the company's rollout of several national partnerships.

Shares of GrubHub wavered between gains and losses after reporting Q1 results that beat on both the top and bottom line.

After a shockingly disappointing quarter in Q4, GrubHub (GRUB) has come bouncing back with bullish results in the first quarter of FY19. The food delivery giant has been under fire on all fronts this year - from dealing with a deceleration in both revenues and gross food sales, to competitive noise from UberEats (UBER) as the rideshare company prepares to go public at an ~$80 billion valuation. Perhaps unsurprisingly, GrubHub has been one of the only technology stocks to not surge alongside the broader market recovery this year. The stock is down 5% year-to-date, and relative to all-time highs just under $150 notched last September, GrubHub shares are still down more than 50%.

I was initially hesitant on buying GrubHub on last quarter's dip. However, two key factors have changed since then:

Revenue and diner trends seem to have stabilized. Though GrubHub is no longer growing as quickly as before, it seems overly conservative to assume UberEats will force GrubHub into a deeper deceleration pattern. GrubHub's focus on large-scale partnerships may be the key advantage here, as national brands may be hesitant to link arms with a company as controversial as Uber

GrubHub's share price is substantially lower. Even after sinking post-Q4 results, the stock is today approximately ~15% lower than last quarter

In my view, given this fortuitous combination of better fundamental trends and a lower share price, I'm more inclined to bank on a recovery rally for GrubHub in the back half of 2019. Investors would do well to buy on any dips.

Partnerships driving incredible growth

First, a closer look at GrubHub's focus on national partnerships. One of the core drivers behind this quarter's outperformance was GrubHub's partnership with Taco Bell, one of the core brands in the Yum! (YUM) portfolio. Though the Taco Bell deal was not new, this quarter saw some more aggressive joint marketing campaigns, which produced tremendous results. CEO Matt Maloney called out on the Q1 earnings call that the initial Taco Bell campaign is "just the beginning" of how GrubHub and Yum! will cooperate in the future to market at-home delivery across all of its brands, including KFC and Pizza Hut.

As the food landscape changes, particularly the fast-food scene, the giants of the restaurant industry have had to alter their distribution tactics in order to reel in millennials who are increasingly hooked into healthy eating movements. GrubHub is one of the best solutions to capitalize on the on-demand convenience angle that millennials adore.

Here's some further color from Maloney's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

During the quarter, we also added 5,000 new enterprise locations by expanding our relationships with Dunkin Brands, PizzaHut, Auntie Anne's and Jersey Mike's among others, and launching a number of new enterprise partnerships, including Smoothie King, Halal Guys, Golden Corral and Smokey Bones. 15 years ago, I founded Grubhub with one goal in mind, to help local restaurants grow their businesses profitably by making it easier for diners to order takeout online. Our 115,000 enterprise and independent restaurant partners alike understand that in order to be successful in today's world, they need a comprehensive online strategy."

As previously mentioned, GrubHub has been far more successful than any of its competitors at forging blue-chip delivery partnerships. Going forward, continued rollouts with national brands will be key to preserving revenue growth.

Q1 download: yet another record quarter for diner additions; revenue and EPS beat

Here's a look at GrubHub's results in the first quarter:

Figure 1. GrubHub 1Q19 results Source: GrubHub Q1 press release

Revenues grew 39% y/y to $323.8 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $322.2 million (+38% y/y) by a point. This growth rate is more or less in line with GrubHub's 40% y/y growth rate in Q4, which had missed Wall Street's consensus by one point. Though GrubHub has still fallen sharply from the ~50% growth rates from last year, it's encouraging to see that GrubHub's revenues have more or less "stabilized" despite the intensifying competitive chatter, particularly around UberEats. (On the competitive side, it's worth noting as well that DoorDash raised $400 million within the quarter and upped its valuation to $7.1 billion. To the extent that DoorDash's raise gives more resources to a big competitor, it's also a signal that investors are valuing the food-delivery space more highly as well).

Driving this revenue growth was a record quarter in active diner growth, for the second consecutive quarter. A good chunk of the new diners came from the Taco Bell push, but management also noted that even without the Taco Bell campaign, "organic" growth would have been on par with last quarter's growth rate. The below chart showcases GrubHub's progress on key metrics in the quarter:

Figure 2. GrubHub key metrics Source: GrubHub Q1 press release

Active diners rose 28% y/y to 19.3 million, accelerating quickly over the 22% y/y growth pace in Q4. This also represents a net add of 1.6 million new diners in the quarter (versus 17.7 million in Q4), which is an all-time record for the company. Note also that Q4 itself, with 1.1 million net adds, was also a record for the company.

Gross food sales, meanwhile, rose 21% y/y to $1.50 billion. It stands to reason that gross food sales are growing more slowly than diner growth, as GrubHub has shifted more into low-value fast foods like Taco Bell and Auntie Ann's. Note, however, that gross food sales kept pace with last quarter's 21% y/y growth rate, and also that GrubHub's take rate (its cut of revenue from each diner transaction) increased to 21.6%, up 90bps from 20.7% in the year-ago quarter.

GrubHub also impressed on the cost front this quarter. On a GAAP basis, sales and marketing costs jumped 61% y/y to $78.5 million, faster than revenue growth - however, underneath the hood, GrubHub's management has noted that ad efficiency is up. CFO Adam DeWitt noted the following (key points highlighted) on the Q1 earnings call:

We said we were going to maintain an aggressive posture with marketing, and the sequential increase is consistent with past seasonal patterning for the first quarter, which is typically strong for new diner engagement. During the quarter, we increased advertising spend across all marketing channels and acquired a record number of quality new diners. Our, I want it all TV creative has been very successful. In the supplement slides, we show the trend of our cost per new diner over the last three years. Even though we spend 3 times more in advertising in the first quarter of 2019 than we did in the first quarter of 2016, our cost per new diner is only up approximately 10% over those three years."

Despite the aggressive increase in sales and marketing costs and the resulting drop in operating income, GrubHub managed to rake in a positive EPS. In fact, the company's pro forma EPS of $0.30 smashed Wall Street's estimate of $0.25 with 20% upside.

Key takeaways

The market hasn't been patient with GrubHub, succumbing too quickly to competitive noise and becoming dismayed with GrubHub's slowing revenue growth. However, I believe a patient investor who is willing to wait for the outcome of GrubHub's partnership with Yum! (which will hopefully encourage more big chains to join in) can scoop up shares of this delivery giant near 52-week lows. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GRUB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.