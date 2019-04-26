A Renewed Safety Bid, But Still Not Enough

After losing the support of safety-seeking investors since February, gold has seen a recent uptick of interest as global equity market volatility has increased. But while gold demand is rising as global economic fears have revived, it won't be enough to counteract the negative impact of a strong U.S. dollar. In today's report, I'll make the case that gold prices will likely remain subdued in the coming weeks until the dollar's latest surge dissipates. However, there is still plenty of evidence to suggest that gold will be on the upswing again by summer.

Gold rose to its highest level in more than a week on Apr. 25, thanks in part to a pullback in several overseas stock markets. The June 2019 gold futures price hit its highest level since April 16 at $1,284. A decline in Asian stock markets has served to increase risk aversion among equity investors in recent days. Chinese stocks were particularly hard hit after a sharp retreat on Wednesday and Thursday. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) shows the effect of the latest softness in China's stock market, with the ETF seeing its biggest decline in over a month. A concern that the global economy is still facing the threat of sub-par growth was a reason for the latest pullback.

Source: BigCharts

Global equities have also been weighed down by the recent weakness in the German and South Korean economic data, which has revived fears of a global recession. In South Korea, economists have downgraded their GDP forecasts for the country after an unexpected economic contraction in the first quarter of 2019. The economy contracted by 0.3% in the latest quarter, which few economists foresaw.

Meanwhile in Germany, a survey released this week showed that confidence among the nation's business owners is declining. The Ifo Institute for Economic Research in Munich said its business climate index fell to 99.2 from 99.7, suggesting a loss of economic momentum for Germany due to trade-related tensions.

With the latest show of global economic weakness, some investors have returned to the yellow metal after lately turning their back on it. Yet there clearly hasn't been enough demand for gold to spark a new rally, especially in the face of the rising U.S. dollar index. The Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) displays the recent breakout in the dollar index to new 52-week highs. With the dollar on the rise again, gold will face a strong headwind in its latest attempt at establishing a bottom.

Source: BigCharts

With the dollar's value increasing, gold's currency component has weakened even more than normal. Yet gold's "fear component" has gotten a much-needed boost from the above-mentioned signs off increased worry among global investors. The combination of a stronger dollar and higher fear levels among investors will likely result in a range-bound, lateral trend for the gold price in the near term. In order for gold to rally on a sustained basis, we need to see a sharp pullback in the dollar index along with those rising fear levels. This would give gold a much stronger fundamental and psychological backing and would definitely serve to attract interest among institutional investors who buy gold as a currency hedge.

As you can see in the June 2019 gold futures chart, the gold price remains below its 120-day moving average (blue line). The 120-day MA has historical significance as a reliable indication of gold's intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend. When the gold price is decisively above the 120-day MA for any length of time, it normally pays to own gold. Conversely, when the gold price slips below the 120-day MA, it's usually best to avoid long commitments to the metal. We need to see gold recover above the 120-day MA on a weekly closing basis before any new, long commitments are considered.

Source: BigCharts

On the ETF front, holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) on Apr. 24 fell to their lowest level since Oct. 19 at 747.87 tons. Holdings are down nearly 5% in the year to date. This reflects the diminished interest in gold on the part of investors in the face of the dollar's latest rally. During the "sweet spot" of gold's rising trend in late 2018 and early 2019, gold ETF inflows were increasing as institutional support was in evidence. Ideally, rising fund flows should accompany the next confirmed breakout signal in the gold ETF I follow in this report.

Speaking of the gold ETFs, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) remains below its important 15-day moving average on a closing basis as of Apr. 25. Based on the rules of my trading discipline, a 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA is required to at least confirm that an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom has been made. For now, a continued cash position is recommended as IAU remains in the hands of the sellers.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, gold mining stocks are also still in a position of weakness. The PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) on Apr. 25 reversed a rally attempt from the previous session and finished at a three-month low. This has been in large part a result of the extremely weak internal condition among the 50 most actively traded gold mining shares, as discussed in previous reports. Shown here is the four-week rate of change (momentum) indicator, which is based on the new highs and lows for the actively traded gold stocks. The decline in this indicator has been relentless since last month as there has been steady liquidation among junior mining and small-cap gold mining stocks this spring for some reason. Until this indicator reverses its decline, investors should assume the near-term path of least resistance is down for the gold stocks as a group.

Source: WSJ

In summary, the latest news headlines which continue to point to economic weakness in Asia and Europe are encouraging from an intermediate-term perspective, for it suggests that gold's safe-haven bid can easily be revived. All that's lacking is for gold's currency component to strengthen, then we'll have all the ingredients needed for another sustained rally in the metal's price. My continued expectation is for gold to commence its next rally after Memorial Day when participation in the equity market tends to decline and global market volatility often increases. This would bode well for a gold turnaround attempt based on increasing safety-related demand for bullion.

However, with the gold price remaining under both its 15-day and 50-day moving averages, and with gold mining stocks still showing extreme weakness, investors are justified in maintaining a defensive position for now. We'll look to deploy some cash back into gold once the U.S. dollar weakens significantly and gold has confirmed an immediate-term bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.