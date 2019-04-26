FreightCar America: A Fixer-Upper In A Good Neighborhood Gets A Catalyst And A Chance For Repricing

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Daniel Turner as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

On Thursday, April 18, Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) acquired the rail-car manufacturing business, ARI Manufacturing, from ITE Management for $400M. Shares of GBX rose nearly 5% in reaction to the news. But the largest beneficiary of the deal might not be either ITE Management or GBX. The deal's valuation creates a substantial repricing opportunity for shareholders of competitor FreightCar America (RAIL). I believe a "sum of the parts" re-valuation could take RAIL shares north of $20 per share.

Often, the valuation of small-cap stocks is more art than science, as factors such as liquidity, analyst coverage, and other businesses with comparable scale make small-cap analysis difficult. But just as in residential real estate, when the house next door sells, you get a very good idea of what your home is worth.

The GBX/ITE deal offers a dramatic potential re-rating opportunity for RAIL because of the near identical manufacturing assets of both ARI Manufacturing and RAIL, but hugely disparate market valuations. The $400M GBX paid for ARII's Manufacturing assets creates credible upside for RAIL, whose market cap is currently under $86M.

Highlights of the GBX/ITE Management deal

Last week, GBX announced that it will acquire American Railcar's manufacturing business (ARI Manufacturing) from ITE Management. The transaction is valued at $400 million when adjusted for the net tax benefits accruing to GBX. The details of the transaction, along with its strategic rationale, are outlined clearly in GBX's investor presentation. Investors cheered the transaction, sending GBX shares higher by nearly 5% when the deal was announced.

RAIL similarities to ARI Manufacturing

ARI Manufacturing represents the manufacturing footprint of American Railcar Inc., or ARII, which was purchased and taken private by ITE Management last October in a $1.7B deal. ITE was primarily interested in the leased railcar fleet of ARII, leading to the strategic divestiture of the manufacturing assets just six months later.

ARI Manufacturing operates two railcar production facilities in Marmaduke, Ark., which produces tank cars, and in Paragould, Ark., where it produces hoppers. Additionally, it operates component manufacturing businesses in Missouri and Texas. When ARII was purchased by ITE for $1.7B, it was difficult to discern the relative values of its manufacturing and leasing businesses. With last week's transaction, we get a very clear valuation picture: $1.3B for the leasing assets (13,721 owned railcars on lease), and $400M for its manufacturing assets.

The manufacturing footprint of RAIL is amazingly similar to ARII's. FreightCar America also produces railcars at two facilities, in Shoals, Ala., and Roanoke, Va. Shoals is a state-of-the-art, purpose-built railcar manufacturing facility and is one of the newest railcar manufacturing facilities in North America. Its broad capacity provides RAIL manufacturing capabilities with the potential to manufacture all freight-car types.

Its Roanoke facility primarily manufactures open top hoppers and gondola railcars, the workhorses of the North American railcar fleet. RAIL also produces spare parts and components, in addition to operating an 850 freight-car leasing business.

In 2017, ARII delivered 2,400 railcars and 2,200 in 2018. In 2017 RAIL delivered 4,400 railcars and 4,300 in 2018. RAIL has guided to 3000 deliveries in 2019 as it rebuilds its backlog of speciality cars.

Valuation Disparity

At its current $86M market capitalization, RAIL shares are incredibly cheap, when considering a "sum of the parts" valuation.

So how much value should we place on RAIL's manufacturing facilities? Starting with the price paid for ARII's manufacturing facilities of $400M, you can back out the "built in" future profits attributable to ARII's current $1B backlog. If you assume industry high 8% margins, this would amount to $80M. This leaves a $320M for the "stand-alone" manufacturing and parts businesses. This could be discounted further (50%) when compared to RAIL's assets (to account for ARII's higher-margin tank car business at its Marmaduke facility). This leaves a very conservative $160M valuation to assign to RAIL's newer and higher capacity manufacturing facilities.

A look at RAIL's most recent 10-K reveals a strong balance sheet, with no debt and over $67M in cash and short-term investments. In addition, it owns and operates an 850-car lease fleet, valued at $67M.

Adding together RAIL's manufacturing facilities ($160M) to its cash ($67M) and lease fleet ($67M), while netting receivables, inventories and other assets against total liabilities, and you get a "sum of the parts" valuation of $294M. With only 12.4M shares outstanding, RAIL shares should be valued at $23.70.

Why is RAIL so cheap?

It is painfully obvious that FreightCar America is struggling through a difficult business transition as it transforms itself from primarily a coal-car producer to a diverse freight car manufacturer. This transformation has been tediously slow under the guidance of CEO James Meyer who joined the company in August 2017.

Meyer's strategy is to transform RAIL into America's pure-play diverse multiline railcar manufacturer. He is doing this by expanding their railcar manufacturing design portfolio with the goal of profitably producing cars that reach approximately 75% of the total addressable domestic freight-car fleet. Meyer believes that this transformation will be completed this year.

Earnings have suffered through this repositioning. Sentiment on the shares is so bad that RAIL sells at far less than half its $15.42 per share book value. But Meyer's "back to basics" strategy is beginning to show green shoots as manufacturing and material costs per railcar are coming down, and average selling price of cars in their backlog is increasing. Other recent positive steps include a strategic 17% workforce reduction in January to better align their manufacturing footprint with current market opportunities, a new credit facility to leverage their lease fleet and, this week, adding new CFO Chris Eppel. "Eppel is a highly accomplished CFO with an extensive background in manufacturing turnarounds, cost reduction and strategic growth," said Meyer in a recent press release.

We will get a better insight into the turnaround on May 1 when RAIL reports quarterly earnings. An excellent presentation of their strategic plan is available on their website.

I believe that the risks to the story and the "sum of the parts" valuation are several. First is the possibility that GBX may have grossly overpaid for the ARII manufacturing assets. If this is the case, it would drastically undermine my valuation thesis of RAIL's manufacturing assets. Second, RAIL's order book and operating margins have eroded during its repositioning, resulting in operating losses for the past two years, negatively impacting the company's cash position. Further erosion of cash will undermine the investment thesis. Finally, as RAIL rolls out new car types and designs to be competitive in more freight-car types, there is no guarantee that they will be successful in garnering market share. However, with the shares trading at such a substantial discount to its intrinsic value, these risks may already be priced in.

PSR has changed everything in the railroad industry

The rationale that GBX CEO William Furman provided on the investor call after purchasing the ARII assets makes a very compelling case for further consolidation and strategic deals in the freight-car manufacturing space. He explained that the transaction will diversify GBX's railcar offerings and add manufacturing capacity for smaller production runs for speciality cars. In the new world of Precision Scheduled Railroading, or PSR, which has propelled the stocks of Class I railroads UNP, CSX and NSC to new heights, a premium will be placed on the most agile car producers with the most flexible production model and streamlined cost structure. Whereas in past railcar cycles where most car-types' demand and pricing moved in lock-step, the new world of PSR creates a different dynamic where demand for specific assets will drive pricing and demand for new speciality car types. Competitor Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) discussed this market opportunity on their earnings call. This is exactly the positioning that RAIL strategically seeks to occupy.

So far, RAIL shareholders have weathered a rough road while the company repositions itself for more diversification. But with its strong balance sheet, lease fleet and attractive manufacturing footprint, shares are very undervalued. I believe their assets would be very attractive as a "bolt on" acquisition for a competitor, or an attractive target for private equity or a strategic investor. With a conservative "sum of the parts" valuation at over 3X its current market cap, its shares are too cheap to ignore. I've owned the shares with an investment thesis that the operational turnaround is near: a fixer-upper in the railcar manufacturing neighborhood. But with the recent GBX deal, it looks like RAIL deserves a much higher valuation, especially when the neighborhood just got repriced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBX, RAIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.