Juniper Earnings: Above Expectations Isn't Good Enough

Because of the valuation and the challenges, I'm still not interested in investing in the company.

Despite a decline of revenue, Juniper (JNPR) reported slightly better-than-expected Q1 earnings. But important challenges persist. The company is losing market shares in high-growth segments like cloud and security. Also, because of the competition, I don't share management's optimism about the growth potential new technologies will offer.

Before getting into the valuation, let's see how the story develops through the lens of the Q1 earnings.

Source: Juniper Networks

Q1 results confirm the challenges

Due to the seasonality of the business, a sequential revenue decline in Q1 isn't surprising. But the sequential revenue decline is important as it reached 15%. More worryingly, the company reported a year-over-year revenue decline of 7%.

Source: CFO commentary Q1 2019

This evolution is not only due to lower sales of legacy hardware. The company reported a revenue decline in fast-growing areas like cloud and security. Different studies point to double-digit CAGR for these two segments. The results from competitors confirm these forecasts.

For instance, in the cloud business, Arista (ANET) has been growing revenue at a CAGR well above 20% over the last several years while generating a net margin above 20%. In contrast, Juniper's cloud revenue has been declining quarter after quarter, as highlighted in the chart below.

Source: CFO commentary Q1 2019

During the past few quarters, management justified the challenges in the cloud segment with the transition to a new product line. But now the transition is over, management points the fact that customers are postponing the transition to new products to keep on running on legacy equipment.

Considering the growth in the cloud segment, I'm skeptical about this argument. The business isn't only about replacing existing networks. It's also about expanding capacity and creating new data centers. This week, Microsoft (MSFT) reported a 73% revenue for its Azure cloud business. Amazon (AMZN) reported yesterday AWS grew net sales by about 41%.

The other issue is Juniper isn't getting any new customer in the cloud area. During the earnings call, management highlighted the growth would come from the ability to win some markets:

Based on the capacity demand we are currently seeing, we remain confident we are holding our cloud footprint in the areas of the network where we have historically played. While we see the potential for improved port growth in our existing footprint to drive a return to growth over time, new use cases will be needed to achieve our long-term model."

Management also indicated an improvement with a pickup in order at the end of the quarter but it's still about existing customers.

Security dropped 35% sequentially and 7% year-over-year. Management justified the volatility by the impact of large customers. But the real issue is the limited security portfolio and the lack of scale. The security business represented $68 million and $330 million this quarter and during 2018, respectively. In contrast, Palo Alto (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT), and Check Point Software (CHKP) generated annual sales in the range of $1.8-2.3 billion during 2018 with a broader security portfolio.

Management also expressed confidence in the growth the 400G Ethernet technology would bring. I agree the availability of the 400G technology is positive for the industry. But I don't expect any meaningful impact for two reasons.

First, the 400G technology multiplies the bandwidth over a network link by a factor of 4 compared to the previously available maximum capacity of 100G. It looks impressive, but over the last couple of decades, the upgrades provided a multiplicator factor of 10. For instance, several years ago, the technology allowed Ethernet bandwidth to reach 10G instead of 1G. Since the 10G technology is available, bandwidth started increasing by a factor of 4. But even then, the 100G technology was available shortly after the 40G technology was deployed.

The second reason for my moderate expectations around 400G for Juniper is competitors like Cisco (CSCO) and Arista also offered this capacity at about the same. Thus, from a competitive perspective, 400G is business as usual.

The same principle applies with Mist Systems, the wireless business Juniper acquired earlier this year. The acquisition makes sense as it enhances Juniper's portfolio and provides cross-selling opportunities. But the wireless area is already a crowded space.

Management highlights the unique AI capabilities of the acquired system. But other vendors also propose solutions for predictive actions and rapid troubleshooting on their wireless solutions. Arista also entered the wireless area last year with its acquisition of Mojo Networks.

Besides the challenges, there are some positive developments. Software and services grew 8% and 3% year-over-year, respectively. Compared to some other legacy hardware network infrastructure vendors that are shifting to software as well, the software growth isn't spectacular. For instance, F5 (FFIV) reported a 30% software revenue growth a few days ago. But, compared to the performance of the rest of Juniper's business, the transition to software is encouraging.

The valuation isn't cheap

Because of the integration of Mist Systems and the forecast of a higher tax rate, management lowered the midpoint of the non-GAAP 2019 EPS guidance from $1.8 to $1.75.

The stock price at about $28 corresponds to a PE ratio of 16x. We need to make some two adjustments for a PE ratio that better reflects the reality, though.

The first adjustment relates to the non-GAAP earnings. Some one-time items, like exceptional taxes, justify non-GAAP metrics for a better representation of the economic reality. But I consider other items like stock-based compensation (SBC) and amortization of intangible assets as real costs to the shareholders. Together, these two items amounted to $234.5 million and $205 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Based on 352 million shares and $230 million of SBC and amortization of intangible assets, I adjust the 2019 earnings by $0.65.

The second adjustment is about the cash on the balance sheet that we can subtract from the calculation of the PE ratio.

The table below summarizes the PE ratios with these different assumptions.

Source: Author

I highlighted the PE ratio that corresponds to my assumptions. The valuation at a PE ratio ex-cash of 16.4 indicates the market doesn't expect any earnings decline in the future.

But considering the evolution of the operating income over the last 5 years and the loss of market share in growth areas like cloud and security, the stock price isn't cheap.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Juniper reported better-than-expected Q1 results. But, despite management's confidence, the results show the challenges persist. For instance, Juniper's cloud business is declining while the cloud industry is growing at a fast pace.

Management sees 400G and wireless as drivers for growth, but I'm more cautious. The other network vendors that are gaining market share against Juniper are also competing in these areas.

The PE ratio of about 16.4 indicates the market expects the company to start growing again. But considering the challenges, I'm still not interested in investing in Juniper at this price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.