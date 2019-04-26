Decker Outdoors Is Likely Fully Valued

DECK’s current trading multiples are quite high and suggest very little risk moving forward, at least relative to the overall stock market.

Investment Thesis

Decker Outdoors (ticker: DECK) provided significant alpha over the past several months. Many of its initiatives, specifically its restructuring strategy, have helped the company increase revenue while reducing operating expenses, as highlighted by its recent margin expansion. At its current valuation, DECK investors should start considering whether future performance will continue to outperform market beta. Throughout this article will be a discussion of catalysts that help explain recent performance and the potential for further growth, along with plausible downside risks that might detract from future financial results. Anticipated future growth suggests an aggressive cost of equity, and investors should strongly consider whether this discount rate is appropriate for the intermediate future.

Company Overview

DECK designs and distributes fashion products on a global scale within five operating segments: UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk, and Other:

[source: IR presentation]

DECK’s FY ends March 31st of each year; however, its 3Q results (that end on December 31st) account for a majority of its full-year performance. Below are segment results based on 3Q19:

[source: 3Q19 10-Q]

In 2016, DECK began implementing a multi-year restructuring plan to realign its brands, optimize its retail store fleet, and consolidate operations. Per page 12 of the FY 2018 10k, “We have achieved approximately 90% of the expected cost of sales improvements as of March 31, 2018. The remaining additional annualized costs of sales and SG&A expense savings are expected to be realized by the end of fiscal year 2020. We expect that the approximate $150,000 of annual gross cost savings will result in approximately $100,000 of net annualized operating profit improvement (after reinvestment in marketing and other growth driving initiatives) by the end of fiscal year 2020.”

Further in the report, on page 41, it states: “In light of the shift in consumer shopping behavior, we are seeking to optimize our brick and mortar retail footprint. In pursuing store closures, we have been impacted by costs to exit lease agreements, employee termination costs, retail store fixed asset impairments, and other closure costs. However, we do not expect to continue incurring significant incremental store closure costs, primarily because the majority of our remaining store closures are expected to occur as store leases expire to avoid incurring additional lease termination costs.”

As reflected in DECK’s stock price, management’s implementation of its restructuring strategy was successful and materially accretive to shareholders. However, management does not expect significant restructuring changes moving forward.

Furthermore, DECK’s fiscal 2019 outlook includes:

Revenues of $2 billion

Gross margin above 50%

Operating margin ~14.5%

Effective tax rate of ~20%

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $7.90

Catalysts

Discussed below are catalysts that explain DECK’s outperformance and the potential for the company to keep growing, accordingly.

Strong Brand Recognition (primarily UGG)

DECK’s business benefits from a strong UGG brand, as this segment’s revenues eclipsed $1.5b recently. This iconic brand, primarily known for its luxurious sheepskin footwear, continues to dominate the winter boot market, especially for those customers located in cold climates. This niche helps give DECK a competitive advantage over other shoe designers / manufacturers. Deck’s Teva brand is also quite strong and recognizable on a global scale. As DECK continues to focus on the DTC channel, maintaining a strong brand is of great importance.

Product Diversification

The HOKA ONE ONE brand is growing at a significant pace and management is optimistic of opportunities to further its growth trajectory. Per 3Q19 earnings conference call, “…HOKA exceeded expectations and delivered its biggest revenue quarter ever with $57mm in sales for the period. This upside is flowing through to our updated full year projection putting the brand at an estimated $220 million for the full year fiscal 2019 representing over 40% growth versus fiscal year 2018.” HOKA’s growth trajectory is very encouraging for DECK investors, especially since the target market for performance running shoes is significantly larger than its niche with UGG. However, this market is also significantly more competitive and its investments within this segment will have a high risk/reward profile.

DTC Channel Growth

[source: company financials]

As highlighted is the chart above, DECK’s revenue contribution from the DTC channel has grown steadily each year. This is encouraging for DECK investors, as reaching the customer directly provides greater investment returns via higher margins. It is worth noting that during 3Q19, DECK’s DTC channel’s comparable sales increased 1.4% from 3Q18 sales, whereas wholesale sales increased 12.5%. This is a bit concerning, not only because the wholesale channel typically results in lower margins, but additionally because this channel has greater potential to disrupt DECK’s business based on the financial health of its retail partners.

Strong Balance Sheet

Another encouraging aspect of investing in DECK is management’s ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet. When DECK reports fiscal year results (as of March 31st), its cash balance generally exceeds total liabilities. In recent years, this margin has been quite wide. For example, as of March 31st, 2018, DECK’s cash balance was $430mm vs total liabilities of $324mm. The primary liability associated with DECK is accounts payable, and typically accounts for ~35% of total liabilities. Though the accounts payable line item should never be ignored, its dominance on the balance sheet is generally associated with DECK’s working capital strategy, especially since its accounts receivable balance is typically quite high, as well. Furthermore, liquidity and solvency ratios are extremely strong and consistent year-over-year.

Share Repurchase Program

In January 2019, the board approved a new $261mm stock repurchase program, increasing the remaining aggregate amount to about $350mm (about 8% of DECK market cap). Though management might not be as active with stock repurchases since its price is up 20% YTD, it still provides comfort to equity investors, nonetheless.

Exceeding Guidance / Estimates

During 3Q19, DECK reported sales of $874mm compared to guidance of $815mm, and non-GAAP EPS of $6.59 compared to guidance of $5.20. This material outperformance in its 3Q results helps explain why DECK’s stock price has soared by 33% over the past three months.

Downside Risks

Though DECK investors have benefited significantly from management’s restructuring implementation, below is a discussion of plausible risks that investors should strongly consider moving forward.

UGG Segment Concentration

[source: company financials]

As shown above, the UGG segment accounts for most of DECK’s total revenue: 80% in FY 2018 and 81% in FY 2017. Based on its 3Q19 results, the UGG segment accounted for 87% of total revenue. Since the revenue concentration in this particular segment is extremely high, any deterioration in the UGG brand will have significant consequences on DECK’s financial performance. Though its UGG brand has remained strong since inception, investors should increase their cost of equity slightly, at least relative to similar companies that encompass more diversity within their product offering. Furthermore, any stagnation in the UGG segment could overshadow growth in other segments. For example, the HOKA segment provides an enticing opportunity for growth, but its expected 40%+ growth for FY 2019 could prove immaterial if the UGG segment stagnates or even regresses (which occurred from FY 2016 to FY 2017).

Margins Possibly Peaking

[source: S&P Capital IQ, company financials]

As shown above, DECK has been able to improve margins considerably over the past couple of years, and DECK’s investor returns have directly reflected this margin expansion. Investors should strongly consider whether this margin level is sustainable moving forward, both from a micro- and macro-economic perspective. As its restructuring efforts come to an end, normal business conditions might put downward pressure on margins moving forward, such as increased marketing costs and increases in promotions/closeouts of its products. If margins were to contract over the near-term, DECK’s stock price will likely be pressured accordingly.

Lack of FY 2020 Guidance

Management refrained from providing guidance for FY 2020, as comps will be difficult due to several items that are considered one-time occurrences in 2019. Per the 3Q19 earnings call, “these items year-to-date include the benefit from high full price selling with reduced promotions and closeouts in our peak selling season significantly driving higher profit margin. Reduced usage of airfreight during the year, which may be needed in future periods and increased profits from higher sales achieved in the fall season from strong reorders and fewer cancellations in part aided by beneficial weather conditions.” Management’s uncertainty in FY 2020 results is somewhat concerning and should increase DECK’s cost of equity.

Contractual Obligations

[source: FY 2018 10k]

Though DECK’s balance sheet is strong, investors should be aware of the preceding contractual obligations. If DECK experiences revenue declines (whether from macroeconomic effects or company-specific problems), its financial results could be negatively compounded as these obligations would be further headwinds for the company. These obligations do not currently cause concern for investors, but they should be continuously monitored, nonetheless.

Seasonality

Management states that UGG’s segment sales are sensitive to weather conditions, as colder weather incentivizes its customers to purchase UGG products. Though incremental sales from weather may affect the top line, UGG’s brand (and its ability to complement fashion trends) will likely be the primary catalyst for growth within this segment. In addition, relying on one quarter’s worth of revenues to support the majority of the fiscal year could leave the company vulnerable to factors outside of its control.

International Sales Decline

[source: company financials]

Over the past few years, DECK successfully grew its non-U.S. customer segment. However, as of 3Q19, international sales decreased 2.6% compared to 3Q18. The slowdown of international economic growth continues to be a cause of concern for investors. Should international economic growth continue to decelerate, its corresponding impact on DECK’s top-line would negatively impact its bottom-line results. DECK investors should keep a keen eye on international sales growth moving forward.

Customer Concentration

For the three months ending on December 31st, 2018, DECK’s five largest customers accounted for ~25% of sales and one customer accounted for more than 10% of sales. During the three months ending on December 31st, 2017, DECK’s five largest customers also accounted for ~25% of sales, though no customers accounted for more than 10% of sales. In addition, one customer accounted for 18% of accounts receivable as of December 31st, 2018. Since most of DECK’s revenues are generated during the final calendar quarter of each year (~45% each year, on average), any disruptions in the relationships of these customers can have a significant impact on DECK’s financial results.

Heavy Reliance on Sheepskin Product

Per page 22 of the FY 2018 10k: “For the manufacturing of our products, we purchase certain raw materials that are affected by commodity prices, the most significant of which is sheepskin. The supply of sheepskin, which is used to manufacture a significant portion of our UGG brand products, is in high demand and there are a limited number of suppliers that are able to meet our expectations for the quantity and quality of sheepskin that we require. In addition, our unique product design and animal welfare standards require sheepskin that may only be found in limited geographic locations. We presently rely on only two tanneries to provide the majority of our sheepskin. If the sheepskin provided by these tanneries and the resulting products we deliver to consumers, do not conform to our quality specifications or fail to meet consumer expectations, we could experience a higher rate of customer returns, which would reduce our net sales and harm our reputation. Similarly, if the tanneries are not able to deliver sheepskin in the quantities required this would negatively impact our manufacturing process and lead to inventory shortages, which would result in a loss of sales and strain our relationships with our customers.”

The probability of disruption in the sheepskin market is likely low; however, this is an idiosyncratic risk that increases the cost of equity relative to other fashion designers / product manufacturers.

Valuation

[source: S&P Capital IQ]

As shown above, DECK is trading near its 3-year highs on a forward multiple basis. Its current fwd P/E multiple is ~18.0x. Below is a chart displaying DECK’s profitability over the past four years:

[source: company financials]

As highlighted above, DECK has grown profits at a low- to mid-single-digit CAGR over the past few years. 2019 results are projected to grow at a high-single-digit clip Y-o-Y. Considering that management is not providing FY 2020 guidance, that the street projects ~5% profit growth in 2020, and the fact that the economy is near (or at) the height of the cycle, projecting future intermediate growth of more than 5% seems too aggressive. In assuming growth of 5% would imply a cost of equity of less than 10% based on DECK’s fwd P/E multiple of 18.0x. Due to DECK’s sensitivity to the market cycle (as its products are highly discretionary) and the downside risk previously detailed, a cost of equity under 10% seems quite aggressive. Therefore, the probability of multiple contraction seems to materially outweigh the probability of multiple expansion (or stagnation).

Conclusion

DECK’s restructuring plan has been very successful over the past few years, and DECK investors have enjoyed the fruits of management’s labor. However, future growth is uncertain and not expected to coincide with FY 2019 results. Since DECK’s trading multiples are near all-time highs, investors should strongly consider realizing profits and finding better opportunities that have more attractive risk/reward profiles. Moving forward, it does not seem reasonable to assume much alpha from DECK at its current valuation.

